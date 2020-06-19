Carolina BBQ Peppers
These BBQ peppers are always a hit with any crowd. If you don't want them quite as spicy, remove the seeds.
I first made these in 2008, we tried them that year they were good but nothing special. I just opened up a jar today and they were so yummy after the flavors mingled! I will be making several batches of them this year! Really good on a cracker with kippered fish fillets. I did use a blend of hot banana peppers and jalapenos.Read More
My husband and I enjoy trying different recipes so we were anxious to try this one. He made it today and followed the directions to a T, but barely got 5 1/2 pints. Other than that, flavor seems good, a little sweet. Something like this takes time to develop the flavor.Read More
We just made this for the second time and really enjoyed it.I served it to some friends(all guys) at a recent "Farm Day" after hitching up teams and plowing with Draft Horses the guys came in for lunch and really seemed to enjoy these peppers along with the rest of their lunch. For the most they ate them with crackers and I saw a few place them on their pulled pork.
Over the top good! I put the peppers on pizza, along with a little of the sauce. Holy cow! I didn't seed the peppers because we like it hot. DO NOT throw out the sauce when the peppers are gone. We've been eating it on chicken, scrambled eggs, you name it. Definitely a keeper and I'll give out as gifts at Christmas, as I have an unending supply of peppers.
added hot banana, fresno and red sweet bell peppers...delicious!
Added banana peppers and onions to the jalapeno. Turned out spicy and delicious! However, I'm not sure how this will yield 10 pints. With all ingredients, we ended with 5 pints of ingredients! That was our only complaint; we thought we'd have more of this great stuff!
This is the very BEST, added all kinds of hot peppers,the sauce makes for the bet hot wings in town!made about 24 pints .love this recipe !
Love the flavor! As others said I think the amounts are a bit off. I doubled the recipe and only got ten pints. And I had 2 more pints of just the sauce left which was fine because we'll use it many other ways.
This has a great flavor, but I was sorry I didn't read the reviews first. It only made 5 1/2 pints, and I had purchased extra jars and lids for the purpose.
I have made these several times now.Delicious!
I love this recipe! I tend to use quite a bit more peppers than it calls for though.
I used a variety of my home grown hot peppers and add some fresh basil and parsley plus add a few more cloves of garlic. Tastes great and easy recipe.
