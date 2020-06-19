Carolina BBQ Peppers

4.3
13 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These BBQ peppers are always a hit with any crowd. If you don't want them quite as spicy, remove the seeds.

Recipe by CarolinaCook

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
80
Yield:
10 pints
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

80
Original recipe yields 80 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot, stir together the corn oil, cider vinegar, sugar, and ketchup until sugar has dissolved completely. Bring to a boil, then add the jalapeno peppers. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with oregano and garlic.

  • Ladle into sterile pint jars, leaving 1/4 inch of space at the top. Wipe rims with a clean dry towel. Seal with lids and rings. Process in a hot water bath for 10 minutes to seal. Refrigerate any unsealed jars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 5.6g; sodium 134mg. Full Nutrition
