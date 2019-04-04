Mexican Style Shredded Pork

I made this dish for a "southwestern" dinner party I hosted. I had a lot of things to do before the party, and was in search of something EASY. There was a lot of other food begin brought over, so I must admit that I wasn't terribly concerned whether this recipe was an award winner or not... But I tell you what -- not only was it incredibly easy, but it IS an award winner. I was so pressed for time in the morning that I didn't even cut up the pork before putting it in the crock pot -- I just tossed it in whole. It still came out tender and was easy to pull apart with a fork. The was the only change I made. All my friends RAVED about it (and they're all a bit finicky). I could not have been more pleased, and have made it two times since. My friends have made it as well. Thank you SO much for this recipe!!!!!!!