Mexican Style Shredded Pork

This is an amazing shredded pork recipe similar to what you would eat in a rice bowl (or in an enchilada) at a Mexican restaurant. It is easy to prepare and simmers in a slow cooker all day, ready to enjoy when you arrive home. I serve it over rice (laced with lime juice and fresh cilantro), Cheddar cheese, salsa, guacamole, and a dollop of sour cream. Amazing!
**** CHIPOTLE SAUCE ****** - Look in your grocer section where the taco sauces are. I found an 8oz. bottle of Chipotle Sauce there made by Ortega. Same bottle style and look as taco sauce but labled as Chipotle Sauce. I cooked the meat with the stated 1/4c. of Chipotle Sauce. I also added a generous sprinkling of Mrs. Dash Southwest Chipotle seasoning. This stuff is great, pure flavor because it is not salt based. Once the meat was done, I put the gravy in the frig so the fat/grease would rise to the top and congeal...then removed the fat/grease. Poured the defatted gravy over the shredded meat and added the remainder of the 8 oz. bottle of Chipotle Sauce and a sprinkling more of the Mrs. Dash S-West Chiptotle seasoning. The end result tasted just like Chipotle's shredded meat - fantastic ! It had tons of flavor contrary to the complaints of other reviewers. I also salted the rice after it was done cooking. Additional suggestions for serving this: serve with black beans and corn.
I was quite disappointed given some of the great reviews here. I followed the recipe exactly and even threw in some chopped onion and southwest chipotle seasoning for extra flavor. We had it in tacos with tomato cilantro and cheese garnish. It was extremely bland and lacking flavor. I was surprised even after using the entire bottle of chipotle sauce. I won't make this again.
This recipe was awesome! I chopped up 1 small onion and minced a couple of cloves of garlic and added it to the crock pot. Also, instead of the water, I used a bottle of Corona beer and squeezed 1/4 of a lime on top of the pork in the crock pot. I simmered the meat for about 4 hours on low. I served the meat with tacos, it came out AMAZING! I will be using this recipe again and again.
Made this recipe for my Cinco de Mayo party. It was a huge hit with everyone,even my siste-in-law who is Mexican - she suggested that I add a little cumin after I shredded the pork and put it back in the crock pot, which I did (approx. 1 1/2 tsp) It added more taste. This recipe is extremely easy and delicous. A keeper for sure.
Very rarely - if ever - do I find myself wishing I could rate something more than 5 stars. This, however, is it!! I didn't bother with the rice, but instead added the lime juice (1 lime) and cilantro in with the chipotle sauce (I found it in the Mexican section at Meijer). I marinaded it over night, then cooked for 6 hrs on low. I added a little more chipotle sauce for a little more flavor. We had it with warm flour tortillas, guacamole, grated Cheddar, and plain white rice. Absolutely AWESOME! I would not hesitate in making this again. Thanks, Tora. V!
Answering British contributor nelepope's questions, cilantro is the Spanish name for fresh coriander leaves. It's found in the produce sections of most U.S. supermarkets. Google "Mexican grocery UK" and you will find websites that sell chipotle sauce, or you can look up a Chipotle Sauce recipe right here on allrecipes.com. Chipotle is a smoke-dried jalapeno pepper - look up wikipedia.com for excellent photos and descriptions. The smokiness adds an awesome flavor dimension! For both the cilantro and sauce, I would start with half the recipe amount and add more until you find the flavor profile you like.
Both the amazing taste (surprising considering it comes from so few ingredients) and the ease of the recipe earns it a five star rating from me. To give it more flavor since the people in my family like spice: double the chipolte sauce and add another can of chilies. Also: add some lime juice in with the rest of the ingredients. And if you do not want to mess with the rice: throw chopped cilantro (the more the better I think) into the pork when you shred it, then let it sit the fifteen minutes or longer afterwards. I think this recipe cannot sit in the slow cooker too long, so do not worry about that. Thanks for the fabulous addition to my recipe box! Actually making it for dinner again tonight!
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2004
This was really good after I followed the recipe as it was written. I tried to make it without the Chipolte Sauce and found it was tasteless. (Made a special trip to the store and added it in at the end of the cooking time - is this why so many neg reviews? No Chipoltle sauce?). I also added the Cilantro and lime juice after the rice was cooked. Served the pork on top of the rice and layered homemade salsa, guac, cheese and sour cream on top. Put the bottle of Chipoltle sauce on the table for those who like it a little hotter. Definately *****
This was DELICIOUS! It was a big hit in my apartment. Based on some of the other reviews and my personal taste, I added: 1 tsp. cumin, 1 tsp. southwest seasoning, 1 extra can green chiles, and an entire cup of chipotle sauce. It still wasn't too spicy for some of my friends who are sensitive to that - so if I had it to do over again, I would probably throw in some jalapenos to make it spicier! :-)
Very, very good! This is a keeper! I stuck to the recipe as much as possible. I only had 1/2 of the pork needed, but used the same amount of other ingredients and it turned out great! Served it over the rice along with fried flour tortilla strips. While it was cooking, I thought it might be a little too spicy for my 4 year old, but after trying it, she loved it. My husband ate way too much! It is in my recipe box! Thanks for a good one!
YUM!!! I stuck to the recipe best as I know how ;) I only used 1.5 LB of pork and squeeze a bit of lime in at the end of the cooking. I found Chipotle Sauce by La Preferedia for $1.69 in a glass bottle, so I'm able to save it instead of wasting an entire can of chipotle peppers. I only used 1 TB of the sauce (feeding it to a 2 yr old). Will make again!
As written it's probably okay. I couldn't find chipotlé sauce so I did as others and puréed up some chipotlés in adobo. I added one medium minced white onion, 1 1/2 tsp ground cumin, juice of one lime and 1/2 cup chicken stock. As others suggested I added cilantro 1/2 hour before the end. It reminded me of Chilé Verdé. Very tasty in soft tacos. Ate with some Pozolé, Mexican rice and refried beans.
I discovered this recipe last week and I have made it twice since last week. For two people. That's a lot of pork per person. SO GOOD. I do a couple of little personal twists to this recipe. I have to buy the chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and then use the food processor on them, because I cannot find the "chipotle sauce". S'OK, I love that flavor any old how. When the pork is done cooking, I strain the fatty sauce goodness that accumulated in the slow cooker. I add lime juice to it, and then I pour about half of my newly made sauce over the pork. It absolutely does taste better the next day. If you have the will power to do so, shred it, leave it alone, then re-visit it tomorrow. When tomorrow comes, take it out of the fridge and fry it up in butter to get that carnitas-y crispy goodness. I love this stuff. I posted three pictures of it on here already, ha!
Everyone couldn't stop raving about the pork at our Cinqo de Mayo party! For a 7 lb. pork butt, I did one bottle of the chipolte sauce, 1 LG can and 1 sm can of diced chiles, 1 bottle of beer ( I think it was boston lager) the salt and garlic, and a major handful of fresh cilantro, and put it in the oven on the slow cook method. That stayed in there for about 10 hours. It came out perfectly tender and flaking apart!! I added some cumin per some of the others suggestions after the pork was shredded. Then I just put it in the fridge for a few hours and warmed it before everyone came over.....Delicious!!
OK, I'm clearly in the minority here. I'm a texan (yes, small t) and have eaten a rich variety of both Tex-Mex and Mex-Mex food, over several decades as a dedicated foodie. I find this recipe lacking. The pork, surprisingly, is very dry in texture. The dominant flavor in the liquid is the piquant taste of hatch pepper. FYI, the canned hatch peppers I used were "mild" as opposed to "hot," so it didn't dominate on the basis of heat. Chipotle salsa? The store where I shop had 3 of them, and I chose the one in which the chipotle content was by far the highest, judging on the basis of its order in the ingredient list. Still, when the cook was over, the flavor was hatch, with scarcely any chipotle, and the texture of the meat, although cooked to the point where it pulled apart quite easily, was D R Y. A version of pulled pork that approximates the East Carolina vinegar-based BBQ experience is achievable in a slow cooker, but based on this attempt, Mexican-style pulled pork is not. Just saying.
Only change we made was to add about a 1/2 cup of green taco sauce to the crockpot - giving it a little more liquid and a little more flavor. Next time will quick up the spice factor with a hot habanero sauce. Served over a Spanish rice, topped with guacamole, sour cream, and shredded fiesta cheese. Scooped up with tortilla chips - YUMMY! Will definitely go into our dinner rotation.
The pork was delicious! I halved the recipe and reduced the cooking time to 4 1/2 hours. So tender! I used 1 1/2 peppers in adobo sauce instead of plain sauce. Looking back, I guess I forgot to add the 1/4 cup water. The rice that was recommended was NASTY. I'm giving the recipe 5 stars because the title says Mexican Style Shredded Pork and doesn't mention the rice. I'll definitely serve the pork again, but this time I'll serve it with corn tortillas.
First time I have made mexican food by myself. I will be making this again soon. I get off of work very late and did not have 7 hours to wait, so this is what I did... First I brouned the pork pieces on all sides, in a pot, on the stove. I added all the ingredients as listed (except, used chicken stock instead of water.) Brought to a boil for maybe 10min, covered and continued cooking on medium. Preheated the oven to 350 degrees. Once preheated everything was put in a oven safe dish with a lid and put in the oven for appox 2 1/2 hours. Continue checking so meat doesnt become dry. This worked out excellent for me. My friend is begging me to make this for his birthday. This recipe is a keeper.
I couldn't find the chipotle sauce, so I used verde salsa. Followed the recipe exactly, but also added cumin when shredding and putting back in the crock pot. I thought it turned out well and my family loved it. We used the meat in tacos. Could use more flavor if eating alone, but with toppings it tastes great. The meat is so tender and falls apart. No knife needed. Couldn't have been easier. I will make again!
This was awesome, I was told by one of my guests that "this is restarant good", I did make a couple of changes, I had a hard time finding chipotle sauce so I just got a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and the green chilies, instead of just putting the peppers right on top of the roast I put into a blender and pureed them, (my kids don't like pieces of peppers in thier food) I poured that over the pork and let it cook for about 7 hrs. Served it with corn tortillas and garnished with onions/lime and cilantro. It was a total hit, I have made a couple of times since. one note it is pretty spicy with the additional chipotle peppers but that's the way we like it. thanks for the great recipe!!
I made the recipe to use for pork tacos. My only addition was 1/2 of a chopped onion when putting everything in the crockpot. The meat was tender, very flavorful but too spicy or salty. It was a huge hit at our family dinner and everyone went back for seconds on the tacos!
I followed the recipe exactly except I think (by accident) I used more chipolte sauce and I used adobo to seasn the meat instead of salt. Next time I will use an additonal can of green chiles. Even my kids ate it and it wasn't too spicy for them. I served with flour tortillas and all the fixin's! YUM
I wanted to love this, but like others was disappointed with the lack of flavor. Added more chipolte sauce and that helped(used Cholula brand chipolte sauce). Not worth the money I spent on the pork loin to make again. :-(
I wanted something closer to authentic carnitas so when this finished cooking, I did not shred. Instead I put it in the oven and roasted at 450 for about 20 minutes to brown it up a little bit. We served with corn tortillas and topped with jalapeños, a little shredded cheese and sour cream. Very good.
GOOD STUFF, this was excellent. However, I did take some suggestions from some previous reviews. I used an entire beer, a half of an onion, cuman, lime juice, an extra can of peppers, and chilli powder. Now I could not find chipotle sauce, so I took the canned with adoba and made my own using the entire can. I was afraid it was going to be to hot but it was Great, I will make this again.
I used a pork tenderloin, I didn't cut it up, put the whole tenderloin in the crock pot topped with green chilies, and sweet chopped onions, and minced garlic, and lime juice, I did not add any water. I used some cumin, paprika and red pepper flakes instead of Chipotle. The pork was tender enough to easily shred with forks after six hours, then I left it another hour to soak up the juice. We used it in enchiladas...I done this with chicken also.
Delicious! I was trying to replicate the pork they use at my favorite fresh Mex restaurant. This recipe was almost perfect--I just sweetened it with pureed raisins (a suggestion from a friend who lived in Mexico) to taste.
Wonderful, I love all the suggestions in the reviews - I used beer instead of water, doubled the cilantro and put it and the lime juice in with the pork, added onions - delicious!!! Tasty served with tortillas, rice and beans. Ole! Suggestion: if you're trying to do this without a crock pot, my dear friend was always cooking things in a low (300 degrees F) oven for about 3-4 hours, with wonderful results.
Soooooooo good!!! We enjoyed this thoroughly. I wrapped this up in enchiladas with a sour cream/cheese/onion sauce, and poured red enchilada sauce over the top along with shredded Monterey jack cheese. Awesome!
I'm reviewing this as a taster, not a cook...My husband prepared this for us without modifications, and it was very yummy! I used it in tacos to which I added some cheese and lettuce and a roasted pepper salsa I had on hand. I'm marking this one for future make ahead ideas for weekends away... so many possibilities
I found some boneless pork ribs for super cheap (only $1.29/lb) and used about 3.5 lbs cut into roughly 2 inch pieces. Like just about everyone else, I used canned chipoltis (about 5 oz) with a splash of water to get a nice sauce and fire roasted green chiles. I used about twice as much of the chipolti sauce and we're divided if it is spicy or wicked spicy. Very good and easy to modify if you're feeding kids or people who don't like spicy. Will try the method again when we want a different mexican style chicken.
Great recipe! My family is not really very fond of pork, but I've made this twice now and my family loves it. Stores great and makes wonderful sandwiches later. It's especially good packed in a lunch with a little BBQ sauce on it. This worked great with a pork loin roast, and I also made it with some thick cut pork loin chops I had in the freezer.
After shredding the pork we had no juice left and it was a bit dry. It was also a bit too spicy and wanted to tame it down a bit. We added about a cup of salsa and half of a can of cola. We let that simmer for a bit longer. This was delicious! The cola helped sweeten up the pork a bit. Next time I'll add the salsa a cola at the beginning. SO YUMMY!
This is a great, very tasty recipe! Super easy and quick to assemble. I couldn't find chipolte sauce so i used chipolte salsa, which went great. (I like chunks of veggies in my sauces anyway) I also added a sqeeze of one lime, one chopped onion, and 1 tsp of cumin, as others suggested. I served it in whole wheat tortillas, topped with sour cream, avocado, cheese and lime. Was a big hit! Thanks for the great recipe!
This disappeared off the table. This is not overrated! Such a simple and delish meal! My son ate 4 tacos in corn tortillas with jack cheese and the juice ran down his arm! The rest of us ate it with cilantro rice. I am so grateful to you for sharing this fabulous recipe!!
The meat was very tender and delicious! I recommend to keep in the crock pot for the full 7 hrs for true tenderness. Tasted meat after 4 hrs and then 7 hrs...the best after 7 hrs on low. Rice was awesome and could use with other Mexican dishes. Great + EASY recipe...will make again!
I changed this recipe only slightly. My grocery store had pork loin ends on sale so I used those. I browned them in a Dutch oven first and placed them on a plate as they browned. I took a whole large vadalia onion and cut it into wedges I put the onions in the Dutch oven just to pick up all the brown bits and added the garlic for a minute. Dumped the onions and garlic in the crock pot, dumped the meat and juices from the plate in and added the remaining ingredients. I cooked as instructed. LOVE , LOVE , LOVED IT,! I was at first pulled to this recipe by the rice - my husband loves cilantro.
Couple tips....brown the pork sholder before putting in the slow cooker. About 3-4 mins. on each side should be fine. Tossed in 1/4 cup of CHILI SAUCE, not CHIPOLTE and was just fine with flavor, for room to add hot saice if needed as garnish. Also two cans of diced green chilis and about 2 table spoons of chipolte peppers is just the right amount of heat! Soooo goood!! ENJOY!
I followed the recipe except I added 3/4 cup of beer to the mix and added the lime juice into the crock pot too. I used Tabasco chipotle sauce. At the end when I shredded the pork and put it back in the pot I added in the cilantro and let it cook for another 30 minutes. I skipped the whole rice recipe and just served this in tortillas with other fixings. DELICIOUS!
GREAT pork recipe for tacos. I stuck to the recipe except I added some extra chipolete peppers and adobe sauce but only because I used wild game and it is a bit harder to season. I will definitely make again once hubby gets us another hog. Recipe is a keeper! Thank you!
I have made tons of recipes from this site and loved them. I never officially registered until now because I was so completely disappointed with this recipe that I felt compelled to write a review. The only thing this meat reminded me of was canned hash.
This was awesome ! My chipotle sauce was expired so I kind of whipped together some of the ingrediants on the bottle and used..turned out fabulous ! We ate it with the rice, some of us bowl style with tortilla shells on top, some in a soft shell...totally blew my diet ! A keeper
I had about a half an hour until dinner and was looking for a recipe to use up the extra shredded pork roast I had in the fridge. I also was keeping an eye out for a recipe that would help me use the cilantro and oregano from the garden. I loved the rice and I improvised with the pork quite a bit, using ingredients I had on hand. Into a large covered pan I put the pork, chili peppers,and garlic. Then I added salsa, fresh oregano, canned tomatoes with chili peppers, and cumin. I let it simmer on low to let the pork absorb the flavor. It was amazing! Next time you have left over pork roast think of this recipe!
This was tasteless. I followed exact directions (using chipotle sauce) and this was awful. I had to add a bunch of seasonings to make it semi-edible...then my boyfriend grilled up some chicken for dinner. Awful.
Wow! What a great recipe!! I followed Judy's review and couldn't' have been more pleased. The only change I made from her suggestions was to use chicken breast (5-6) and put them in whole instead of pieces. Seasoned them up good with the Mrs. Dash chipolte seasoning. Next time (and there will be a next time!) I want to follow some of the other reviewers suggestions about adding the cilantro and some lime juice to the meat, etc. Maybe it's just me, but mine turned out tasting a whole lot like the chicken served at Chipolte's restaurants. If it's not the same it's sure close! A million thanks, Tora.v, for a fantastic recipe and to Judy for her helpful and delicious suggestions. This recipe will long be enjoyed at our house!!
This was great! Very easy. My 10-, 15-, and 18-year old kids all liked it, too! I doubled the recipe for my family of 5. Made quite a bit. Enjoying the leftovers. I fixed it just like the recipe said. Love the chipotle sauce - mmmmgood. I found the chipotle sauce in the Mexican foods area of my local grocer. Since I'm an onion lover, I put chopped onions on top when serving it - great! Didn't have the quacamole, but would like to try it next time. I can imagine this filling in an enchilada, tamale, burrito. We've also made some quesadillas with the filling - quick snack or meal. At first I thought this might be too hot for my kids, but it wasn't. I love HOT/spicy stuff so I bought a fresh jalepeno to chop up to sprinkle on top. mmmmm. You ought to try this one!
I made this dish for a "southwestern" dinner party I hosted. I had a lot of things to do before the party, and was in search of something EASY. There was a lot of other food begin brought over, so I must admit that I wasn't terribly concerned whether this recipe was an award winner or not... But I tell you what -- not only was it incredibly easy, but it IS an award winner. I was so pressed for time in the morning that I didn't even cut up the pork before putting it in the crock pot -- I just tossed it in whole. It still came out tender and was easy to pull apart with a fork. The was the only change I made. All my friends RAVED about it (and they're all a bit finicky). I could not have been more pleased, and have made it two times since. My friends have made it as well. Thank you SO much for this recipe!!!!!!!
This pork dish is easy, delicious and has a fabulous taste, with a hint of Caribbean flavor. I cooked it in a covered dish in the oven with the same results, served it with the cilantro-lime rice, along with chili rellano casserole, chicken enchiladas and many other condiments. Some guests made fajitas, some made burritos and others ate it as it was over rice. I used this website for ideas for my husband's 60th Birthday and everything was a hit! I served out all of the recipes with every guest and then some!
Every Friday is "Fiesta Friday" at our house. I try and make a new mexican/latin inspired dish every week. I found this recipe and decided to give it a shot...and I'm so glad I did!! This was unbelievably delish! I followed the recipe exactly but I cut the pork into 1/2 to 1 inch pieces and left it that way because my husband doesn't like shredded meat. Also, I was runnging late so I decided to quickly saute the pork before throwing it in the crockpot. It worked out great! It only got to simmer in there for 2 hours, but it was so tender and yummy you would have never known. We served the meat and rice in a burrito "Chipotle" style. Amazing!! We loved it so much we're having a repeat this Friday! We'll be making this a lot! Thanks for a great recipe!!
I made this a week ago and am still enjoying the different ways I can use the meat for meals! I did not have chili peppers or chilpotle sauce so I just used about a half a jar of chopped jalapenos and a can of diced tomatoes. I covered the meat with a Corona beer and it is fabulous! I have defrosted it in a pot with some butter, olive oil, brown rice and seasonings and it is a fabulous chunky soup with lots of good flavor. I will most definetly be making this again, next time I will add the rice right to the crock while the meat cooks to make it an even faster meal.
So delicious! Did tweak it a bit, though, but I'm sure it would have been delicious otherwise. Here's what I did different: I used garlic salt, added an onion cut in wedges as well as a handful of cilantro (still on the stems for easy removal) and 1 can of light beer instead of water. After cooking on low for 5 hours, I took the cilantro out, as well as scooped all the onion. Shredded meat and put back in slow cooker on "warm" for about 2 hours (until dinner time). Meat was so juicy and tender! Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, corn tortillas, chopped onion and cilatro, lime wedges and avocado. : )
Well shucks, I was let down by this one. The reviews are so positive that I was sure I had a winner for busy day easy pork tacos. It was easy and it smelled wonderful but the flavor was not quite like I expected. It seemed like a confused chili verde sauce to me. The pork was also mushier than I cared for. I will go back to beef in the crock pot for shredded meat tacos and continue to smoke and pull our pork when we want the chipotle/bbq style tacos.
Rice? What rice? This poor roast never stood a chance to even hit the plate! It was Dee-lish! I was too lazy to cut the roast and I misread the recipe and added the lime juice to the slow-cooker, but all that aside, it was superb. It's amazing what a few simple ingredients will do. This commands a repeat performance.
Excellent! Used the HOT chili peppers and am glad I did. When combined with the avocado dip and sour cream over the delicious rice with lime/cilantro - - we all ate too much. Very flavorful and look forward to pull pork sandwiches tomorrow! MMMMMM
This was delicious. I did customize it a little. I cooked it in the crock pot for 7 hours and moved it to a pot with the juices over night. The next day I put it on a simmer for 4 hours. I served it with yellow rice and cole slaw on tortillas.
Awesome! This recipe is a keeper. It was really difficult to find chipotle sauce. I ended up using a can of chipotle peppers in a can that I found at Walmart. They were whole and I dumped in the whole can. Next time I will just take one or two whole peppers from the can and blend it with some of the juice and add it.
My husband and son just absolutely love this recipe! This is great for working moms, and even if it sits in the crock pot a few extra hours it still comes out tasting wonderful. I did add a bit of extra chipolte sauce before serving, but this is a wonderful low maintanance meal!
Where I live, the stores always have what they call "country-style" pork ribs and almost always have pork butt (Boston butt), so those are generally the most economical purchase. I have to de-fat the drippings, but the meat is more flavorful than pork loin. I follow recipes none too closely, adding more chipotle peppers (canned) than called for. Adding a small can of jalapenos suits our taste, too. Peppers are stronger when added at the tail-end of the cooking time; they will mellow themselves considerably during long cooking.
I added a can of fire roasted tomatoes along with the green chile peppers and chipotle sauce which added great flavor. I still added the water which I think is not necessary so next time I will just add the tomatoes and skip the water.
I just moved to Mexico City and made this for lunch one day. The lady who works for me, who is Mexican, loved it so I had to translate the recipe for her. Mine was a little more kicked up because I couldn't find canned green chiles, had to use canned jalapeños. Still, it was a hit!
Loved this - I made the rice with a bottled lime juice and it was a bit too "lime-y". :) I also used brown rice to make it a bit healthier. I couldn't find any chipotle sauce in our store so I bought the chipotles in adobo sauce and cut up about 4 or 5 chipotles and threw them in the crock pot. When i first took the pork out and tasted it - it was okay, but once I shredded it and let it sit back in its own juices - it was superb. I served it over the rice in a bowl. Was very good. Will definitely make again. I think this would be good as enchiladas, tostadas, burritos, etc.
Phenomenal recipe. Like many others, I could not find chipotle sauce to save my life, so I opted to use Adobo chilies in chipotle sauce. They were easily removed at the end of cooking. We enjoyed this recipe "carnita" style: splashed with fresh lime, sprinkled with sea salt and combined with avocado, cilantro and red onion on whole wheat tortillas.
This is really, really good. I can't believe how easy it was to make, and what a great flavor it had. We ate this as a rice bowl, it was better than anything similar we've had in restaurants. I followed the recipe as written, I was able to find the chipotle sauce, which I think does need to be included here -- gave it a nice kick and flavor. Can't say enough good things about this! :-)
I made this exactly as written other than adding half a large onion. I try to eat 85% Paleo so I didn't use rice or tortillas. Instead I served it as a kind of stew and had some refried beans as a side dish. Absolutely delicious and definitely will make again.
We love this recipe. It couldn't be easier. I also added some cilantro to the pork when cooking and used Tabasco Chipolte sauce. There is great flavor and very moist. Usually skip the rice and serve with tortilla's. There is a little kick with the tabasco, but doesn't bother the little ones.
I accidentally got chopped jalapenos instead of chopped green chilies, and it was still great! I skipped the rice and served it as a taco filling with corn tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, black beans, shredded cheddar, and tomatoes. Easy and filling. Refrigerates and reheats well.
Thought this was a great starter recipe but needed some tweaking to make it good. The addition of a drained can of rotel, about two tablespoons cumin, and extra cilantro mixed in with the meat improved the blandness. I also added more chipotle spice to give it more smokiness.
Made recipe as written. I am sensitive to spicy foods and was concerned this might be great for my family but not me. I was pleasantly surprised with the depth of flavor and tolerable spiciness. Will definitely make again!
The cook on the pork was perfect. Was not dry and shredded like a dream. Served with Pico de Gallo with Cabbage (Mexican Coleslaw) from this site with sour cream and avocado. Yum. Thanks for sharing TORA.V.
Thought this was pretty good, but did end up making some changes because it was too mild for our liking. I also could not find the chipotle sauce, so I used enchilada sauce and added some pureed chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (as many other reviewers did). My main issue with this recipe is that after cooking for 7 hours on low, mine was VERY watery and bland. I ended up adding 3 more tbsp of the chipotle puree plus at least ~2 tsp of cumin. Then I cooked it on low for an additional 3 hours with the lid off. This resulted in some pretty tasty pork. We served it as make your own burritos and the leftovers as quesadillas. I think I will further experiment w/this recipe, perhaps trying beer instead of water and bumping up the spices even more. Thought it was good, just needs a bit more flavor for our taste.
I wouldn't call this "amazing," but with some changes, it was good enough to make again. Normally, I don't cook pork tenderloin in the crockpot, but due to oven problems and a defrosted, 2lb tenderloin in my fridge, I decided to try this recipe. I dusted the tenderloin with salt and cumin and set it on top of a sliced onion and green bell pepper in the crockpot. I added chopped garlic on top of the tenderloin, along with chipotle salsa, lime juice, and a little water. I shredded the meat after 4 hours on low and added it back to the sauce. I served it with white rice, black beans and more salsa. Wish I'd had cilantro on hand to top it off with. It's hard to get a moist tenderloin in the crockpot, but this one turned out pretty well, and we liked the meal. The leftovers are also good. I'm giving this 3 stars because I altered the recipe and used plain rice. I'll probably make it again with the changes to the recipe.
The pork came out wonderfully tender and was easy to shred. The seasonings were nice - a little bland for my taste, but my fiance raved about it. Will up the chipotle sauce next time. I did track down the sauce, in the Mexican foods section of my supermarket: the sauce definately makes or breaks this. Thanks for sharing!
used this as a burrito filling. could only find a 2 1/2 pound pork tenderloin, but it worked just fine. couldn't find the chipotle sauce, but got the 4 oz. can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, added water and purred it into sauce and used the 1/2 cup called for. it made 8 burritos, i shredded 8 ozs. of sharp cheddar cheese and divided it among the burritos. it's great! going to try this with beef also. this ones a keeper! didn't make the rice part of the recipe, just the meat.
One of the tastiest things I have ever made. I used almost a whole bottle of chipotle sauce, used yellow rice and mixed in cilantro and lime juice, also accompanied it with jiffy cornbread but added a fresh chopped jalapeno pepper and 1 cup of mexican blended shreaded cheese. This is terrific, even my kids loved it!! They are pretty picky.
