Mocha Blanca Cheesecake

This recipe is for the serious cheesecake lover. It is very rich and definitely not low fat. It is best to prepare for dinner guests where a little slice will go a long way. I prefer to make it without the topping, but it is just as good with it. The longer you are able to refrigerate it before serving the better it gets. Enjoy!
This is awesome cheesecake!! The best cheesecake I've ever made-and I've made a few. It will defintely be made many more times. Tip for those lactose intolerant. I replaced the cream cheese w/Better Than Cream Cheese(soy product)and no one ever knew.(I've done this before and no one knows the difference. It sounds kind of gross, but it is very good, especially w/ chocolate!). There is also Sour Supreme Better Than Sour Cream you can use for the topping if you want. But like others, I left it off. Thank you for the recipe Elizabeth!!
This is awesome cheesecake!! The best cheesecake I've ever made-and I've made a few. It will defintely be made many more times. Tip for those lactose intolerant. I replaced the cream cheese w/Better Than Cream Cheese(soy product)and no one ever knew.(I've done this before and no one knows the difference. It sounds kind of gross, but it is very good, especially w/ chocolate!). There is also Sour Supreme Better Than Sour Cream you can use for the topping if you want. But like others, I left it off. Thank you for the recipe Elizabeth!!
I loved the taste of this cheesecake. Not so chocolately that you can't eat a piece, moist and creamy. I think I will make the crust half again as large as I like a thicker crust on cheesecake. It was a hit with friends! A keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2002
This is a fabulous recipe! The cheesecake turned out beautifully and I was so proud of myself, being my first attempt at making a cheesecake. Our guests were very impressed and some even stopped by the next day to see if there was any left over! The next time I make it I will try it without the topping. Thank you for a great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2004
I made some revisions to this receipe. I used a regular graham cracker crust. However this cheesecake was a hit. I made a total of 3 different kinds of cheesecake for a family event and this is the only one that everybody wanted the receipe for. It is now a staple for me.
My first ever cheesecake and it came out great. I skipped the topping. Next time I will drizzle some chocolate over the top and I would double the crust (might also be good with a graham cracker crust). I also turned the oven off after 40 min. and kept the door closed. Texture was perfect. This was a big hit with my boyfriend.
This was totally easy to make and absolutely delicious. Before serving, I grated a dark chocolate espresso bar over the top with a microplane grater to conceal any imperfections, and then I added stars of whipped cream along the outer edge and topped each star with a chocolate covered espresso bean. I can't believe I forgot to take a picture. I will make this again for sure. Very creamy, not too dense, and best of all, the cake didn't crack!
I changed a lot in this recipe, but what I made was amazing! I split the cream cheese mixture into two and added coffee to one and the chocolate to the other to give the cheesecake a layered look. Instead of the sour cream topping, I used melted chocolate chips and for the crust I used oreo's...very chocolaty and VERY delicious!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.