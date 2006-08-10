Fruitcake Without Citron

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Some people do not like the citron found in fruitcakes, so they might like this one. You may substitute pecans if you prefer.

By JJOHN32

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 x 14 inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a 10 x 14 inch pan; line with waxed paper.

    Advertisement

  • Mix fruits and nuts in a large bowl.

  • Sift dry ingredients in a separate bowl.

  • Mix eggs, corn syrup, sugar and oil in a medium size bowl. Gradually beat in dry ingredients. Pour over fruit mixture and mix. Firmly pack into pan.

  • Bake at 275 degrees F (135 degree C) about 2 hours and 15 minutes, or until top appears dry. Cool in pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
788 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 98.2g; fat 42.9g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 233.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Rebecca Carrell
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2006
I have made this cake in the past. And it was an absolute success. Everyone I know of that hated fruitcake raved over this great cake. I hope many others will try it and hope that their taste buds delight in it also. Read More
Helpful
(37)
Maristar
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2022
I made my cake with tropical dried fruits and almonds. It came out a bit dry so the next time I try it I will substitute butter for the oil to see how it goes. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/03/2022