The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

I had reservations about this recipe after my first atttempt. I never follow recipes exactly and made the first batch using more beans and italian recipe stewed tomatoes and less chili powder and jalepeno so that my kids might eat it. It was decent and was finished within a few days, but nothing spectacular. I made the next batch in a crock pot in the same manner and it came out just a bit better. The third time I made it with a large jalepeno and the full amount of chili powder called for and brought it to a barbeque. I tasted it prior to going and it was WAY BETTER than the first two tries. It never draws raves, but it always gets eaten, and the barbeque was no exception. We only stayed a short time and the entire batch was eaten in that time. Adding the full amount of spices is very important and doesn't really increase the heat that much, just intensifies the flavor. My vegetable hating father-in-law askes us to bring him this dish all the time. My changes to the recipe are here: 1/2 the recipe, but add full cans of corn and beans instead of half cans, stewed italian recipe toms instead of diced, and stir in a large handful of crushed corn tortilla chips when serving for really good flavor and texture. I cook the vegetables as directed, then dump it all into a crock pot and forget about it until dinner time. We eat this at least 3 times a month, usually more.