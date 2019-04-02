The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World
Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
Hi everyone this is my recipe! Thanks for all the great reviews however they have made a misprint in the submission. It should read 3 large cans of whole tomatoes, crushed by hand NOT 3 tomatoes, that would make this very spicy as well as very thick. I don't remember if I wrote this part as well, but I usually drain the 2 cans of beans, and I leave the liquid of the rem. cans. Luckily not many have been effected by the mistake. thanks again.Read More
I understand that this says "spicy" in the description, but I think that's an understatement. I found this to be WAY too spicy. I think that the spiciness overshadowed the other flavors. I served this to my family and no one was able to make it past 1/5 of the bowl, including myself, because it was just too spicy. It would be good if you cut out 90% of the chili powder & used 1 or less Jalapeno.Read More
Excellent chili. Just a note to cooks who are worried about sodium intake. In response to previous posters, the liquid beans are canned in is very high in sodium. Canned beans should always be drained and rinsed for a healthier meal.
I LOVED this recipe! I did find however that I had to almost double the amount of chili powder and cumin. Just kind of taste and add till you get it where you really love it. I used Original Boca Burgers that I broke up into little pieces, and like so many other reviewers, no one could tell it wasn't meat! It is, however, very important to break the Boca Burgers up into tiny pieces, otherwise, if you leave big chunks I think you can taste a little difference. This does make a huge amount. I think it would easily feed 10 or 12....especially if you were to put it over rice and serve with maybe some grated cheddar, sour cream and chopped avacados.....chopped onions would be good too!!
I was a little confused - ground oregano or leaf? (I ended up using the latter, because I had more of it.) Couldn't much drain the chile peppers, and I wondered whether to drain the beans (don't). Turned out very well, beautiful, though I might use a little less chili powder next time (and I used a skimpy 1/4 cup). Also used only 1 jalepeno - it was plenty spicy tonight, and will be spicier tomorrow. I used about a teaspoon of salt instead of a tablespoon and it was enough. Modifying review to add my experience cooking it in a slow cooker... I prepared the veggies (onion, garlic, green pepper, celery) as instructed, and then transferred them to the slow cooker before throwing in the rest of the ingredients except for the corn. I cooked on high for a couple hours and added the corn about an hour before the end and turned my cooker down to low at the same time (about 3 hours in the slow cooker in all). It turned out brilliantly. I was worried the veggie crumbles might get rubbery, but they did not, and the spices were mellower but still very tasty. Huge hit at the office, even though they are all meateaters.
This recipe tempts me to never buy canned chili again! My whole family enjoyed this one and the leftovers have proved tastier than the first bowl. I did make a few adjustments. I used only one jalapeno and added salt to taste rather than the entire tablespoon all at once. I'd guess I used about half a tablespoon. I used canned crushed tomatoes in place of the fresh ones (a 28 oz can I think) and added an extra can of beans since I had some on hand. I cheated and used ground turkey in place of the veggie crumbles and I let the whole thing sit on the burner over low heat for about two hours instead of the 45 mins. The result was amazing! This is awesome chili, I can't wait to make it again...thanks!
What great chili for a snowy day in Wisconsin! Loved this a lot. Made as is except drained and rinsed all the beans to make them less salty and then added a bit of water. Thanks for sharing this yummy, healthy recipe.
went almost totally by the recipe...except used about 1 1/2 packages of the crumbles instead of 2, and i let simmer for @ 2 hours...THE BEST VEGGIE CHILI EVER...THANKS...by the way, this makes a HUGE POT...but youll be happy to have the left overs, as it does get better by the day
I really liked it, I use Gardenburger brand hamburger crumbles and make some changes. I omit the onion & jalapeno, and add mushrooms and 4 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce - minced. I always rinse beans, the liquid from the cans is nasty to me, I'd rather use water. This is definitely the best Chili I've ever had. We ate it with sour cream and Frito's. MMMMM.
I made this tonight when non-vegetarian friends came over. (I've been a vegetarian for 17 years). We all enjoyed it very much!!! I took the seeds out of the jalapeno because my friends don't like things too hot. It was nice like that - not too hot but not too mild either. However, if you like it hot by all means keep the seeds in. :) Also, this is amazing coupled with the Cornbread Muffins 1 recipe. The cornbread is on the sweet side which is just yummy paired with the spiciness of this chili. Finally, since I've tried a lot of imitation meat over the years, keep in mind that the comments over this being too salty might be because of the brand of "meat" they are using. Some are saltier than others. I used Boca and felt it was not too salty, but Boca tends to be a bit blander than Morning Star Farms in my opinion. To sum it all up, this is filling, delicious, and enjoyable to vegetarians and meat eaters alike! *********UPDATE*************** I made this again with Morningstar Farms Crumbles and my chili came out SUPER salty! If you use these crumbles **do not** add the additional salt!!! I did everything else the same, and it really is the different brands of crumbles that make this perfect or too salty.
Awesome chili!! I added lots of red Quinoa instead of burger crumbles for a complete protein. San Marzano imported tomatoes as well!
We made this last night pretty much as written and it really was amazing! My local grocer was out of jalapeno peppers but I found some preserved in jars and used those. I only made one true change and that was to add a couple of tablespoons of dark organic ground coco to tie the spices and the "heat" together. A friend of mine showed me this trick and I loved it so much I add it almost every time I cook chili. A word of advice for those who are concerned with the heat of this dish: it is really important to let it simmer for the full 45 minutes or maybe even a bit more. I always find that slow cooking ties in the flavours and takes the edge off the heat.
This recipe is definitely a KEEPER! I made this today for my office Halloween potluck, made it in the slow cooker too. I did make just a couple of tweaks to the recipe (additions really), I added 2 cups of chopped baby carrots, cut the salt back to 1 tsp (definitely does not need anymore than that), drained, rinsed and drained again the garbanzos, kidney and black beans thoroughly (waaaay too much sodium listed on the cans), used 1 red pepper and 1 green pepper, added another stalk of celery and used some pickled jalapeno peppers as that was all I had on hand. After adding the 3 cans of tomatoes, and stirring everything together, it was a bit too thick so I added about 8 ounces of vegetable broth. I left out the TVP as with all the other vegetables in it - it doesn't need it. It is simmering now in the crockpot, will add the corn just before serving. On my initial taste tests... it is definitely OUTSTANDING! Thanks for the recipe calead910! awesome stuff!
We absolutely love this recipe. I always change or add a few things in most recipes I follow. For example, in this one I use red, orange and green bell peppers(I love colorful meals). I also add chopped fresh mushrooms for added super nutrients and texture. I exchange all ingredients possible for fresh rather than canned. I also elimiante the veggie burger crumbles as American soy does not agree with my digestive system. But I add 1/2 cup of quinoa for added protien and texture in its place. My kids love this recipe more than turkey or traditional chilis. Even my carnivoris husband loves it. We have shared it with other families and they have been shocked after enjoying some that there is no meat in it. Its definately NOT too spicy for all my kids who started enjoying it at ages ranging from 2 - 9, one of whom does not like ANYTHING very spicy. My husband adds tobasco to his for some added kick. This is a GREAT healthy recipe thats a CROWD PLEASER for herbivors, onmivores and carnivors alike! I always double this recipe so we can enjoy the leftovers. WE LOVE IT! Thank you calead910 for sharing it!
I don't usually write reviews when I alter a recipe considerably. I'm doing it for this one because the ingredients I used were mostly the same, I just used dried beans instead. I did add a few extras and subbed the crumbles with brown rice due to what I had on hand. I made 8 qts. for freezing and upped the heat level due to preference. I used 1c each of (dried) black beans, garbanzo, pinto, and northern beans. I did a fast soak. While the beans were soaking, I made a veggie stock from the ends of onions, celery, and carrots that I freeze from other meals, along with 6 red chiles. Strain the stock when it's ready. When the beans were done soaking I strained and rinsed them, and added them to the stock. I added the bay leaves and 2 dried, whole Ancho peppers (remove these with the bay leaves at end). I sauteed the onions, celery, bell peppers (only had colored bells), and garlic before I added it in. Then I sauteed the jalapenos quickly with about a half cup of finely chopped cilantro. I added the other seasonings to the jalapenos to wake them up for about 30 secs, then added to chili. I doubled all seasonings, and added 1tsp of smoked paprika. Brought to a boil, then simmered for an 1hr 30 mins. I subbed 2c dried brown rice, and let it simmer 30 mins more. All other ingredients were the same, it's super yummy. If you try this add salt as you go since the beans aren't canned. Hope my changes help someone who wants to try it with dried beans.
This is the best VEGETARIAN chili ever. Prepared exactly as directed. The result was a very fragrant, appeasing dish, that fooled everyone! My meat eaters had no clue that this dish was lacking meat!
WOW... this was soooooooooo delicious. I omitted the burger crumbles and added some chopped cilantro. Served with some cheese on top. Awesome recipe!!
Great base recipe. I usually grill & freeze a bunch of jalapenos, garlic, and tomatoes, and keep them in ziplock bags. This was the perfect time to use some. So, I had that substitution plus 2 carrots and a tsp of cinnamon to give it a slight sweetness. I did use fresh soaked beans instead of canned, and I simmered the chili for 2 1/2 hours---adding the corn in the last 15 minutes. Didn't have crumbles, but it was delicious with shredded cheese sprinkled on top and served with sweet corn bread muffins. NOTE: If you use dried beans and cook in a slow-cooker, be sure to soak them and make sure they are cooked through before adding the sauce; otherwise, tomatoes and the acidity of the sauce will harden the beans.
Spicy! Overall, this is a good chili recipe that allows the cook a lot of flexibility to add different vegetables or leave them out, depending on what's on hand in the kitchen. I agreed with other users in that it makes a LOT of chili, which can be frozen and reheated for lunches and dinners yet to come. Do pay attention to the ingredient list, however, when it specifies to "drain" a can. Not all of the cans of beans and vegetables are supposed to be drained, you won't have enough liquid in the chili if you do drain them. If you drain them to get rid of the sodium, replace the drained fluid with water.
For a meat-eater like myself, I tend to steer clear of chilis without beef or sausage, but this beautiful & hearty chili turned out to be really delicious! Decided to try this recipe for the Hubster's office potluck and we were very happy with the results. We used only 1 package of veggie crumbles but it was still plenty. Followed step 1 in the directions, then put everything in the slow cooker on low for 6 hours overnight. We could only fit four (14.5 oz) cans of diced tomatoes after everything was in the crockpot, so that's the amount we used. There was JUST barely enough space to add the corn in the morning & the end result was a perfect chili consistency. I always "salt-to-taste" near the end of cooking when using canned items, so I recommend that. I ended up using about 1 1/2 tsp salt. This makes a ton of chili! Thanks for the great recipe! :)
I would have to agree with the title of this recipe! It truly is the best. I made a few tweaks based on my lack of time, and sautéed onions, green peppers, and garlic. Then, I put everything in the slow cooker and set it on low for 4 hours. I also added zucchini, and frozen okra. It was perfect! Thank you for a fabulous recipe!
This is the best vegetarian chili ever! If you are trying to decide which veg. chili on here to make, I highly suggest this one. I can't even believe that it got any bad reviews! A dollop of sour cream, some cheddar cheese, and some hearty tortilla chips is the perfect addition and also would help for those who thought the heat was too much. My family loves this recipe!
I don't understand why people complain that this recipe is too spicy. Obviously with 2 cans of green chilies, 2 jalapenos, and 1/4 c of chili powder it's going to be rather spicy. Just think before you add ingredients folks. I don't like super spicy food so I always omit the cans of chilies when I make this and it's just fine. I give the recipe 4 stars because I never have exactly followed it, but it really does give you a good starting point for a fine veggie chili.
My goodness this is delicious. I prefer it over the other chili recipes I've tried on this site. My tip is don't worry about crumbling the veggie burgers. Just chop them up into pieces with knife. They get broken apart by the heat and it's a lot quicker to use a knife.
I would definitely make this regularly. My omni hubby and mother-in-law could not get enough of it! When making the chili, I only had one bag of veggie crumbles (TVP), so I used half a link of Melissa's brand Soyrizo ( sold in the produce department next to tofus and soy cheeses). I simply sauteed it for a little while in a seperate skillet and then added it in while the chili was simmering. For those you who claim it was too spicy: When prepping the jalapeno's remove all seeds and remove as much of the whitish 'ribs' (or membrane) surrounding the seeds as you wish. It will have that mildly spicy but pepper-y flavor without all the heat. All of the cans of beans were rinsed and drained before dumping into the pot. I don't care for the thick, starchy liquid that coats them. It has most of the preservatives and sodium. Not to mention, it gives the beans a funky taste and odor. The beans taste cleaner and fresher after being rinsed IMO. I thought there were more than enough beans so I also decided to save the black beans for tostadas or tacos. Oh, and another thing- go easy on the salt. I wished I hadn't added the entire tablespoon as I was taste-testing it. You can always add to your taste, but you can't take it out. I heard adding starchy root veggies like potato, carrot or parsnip will help absorb some of the salt, but I didn't bother. 4 stars =)
Way too hot. Can't taste anything except "heat." Unless you like your nose and throat burned with the smell of peppers, don't bother. What a waste of expensive ingredients.
i made this "spicy" meal for my whole family. we are just starting our vegetarian journey and this was a hit with everyone - even my SUPER picky 10 year old. just make note - this says it is 8 servings and the recipe made about 48 servings, but none went to waste here. awesome dish!!! this one's a KEEPER!
This recipe truly lives up to it's title. I've made a zillion vegetarian chilis (it seems) and none were quite right until this one. The only modification I made was to add two cans of tomatoe soup (no water) and leave out one jalapeno pepper. I got rave reviews. This is one to save
I cut this down a bit and we will still get 2 meals out of it (for 2 people). Used 1 pkg burger crumbles, 2 cans tomatoes, and only 1 each of jalapenos and can of green chiles. Also cut down the chili powder to 2 tbsp, and it was still nearly too hot for me (but just right for teen who likes hot foods). I also added diced zucchini, which worked very well with the other flavors. My total cost including a loaf of French bread was $18.50 since I already had the spices. Excellent food, good value for 2 meals. Thanks for posting this! .
I found this recipe to be average fare with a deceiving name. I enjoyed it well enough but thought it was nothing to write home about. When considering the long list of ingredients and prep time I will look for another recipe next time I want some good veggie chilli. I was surprised so many people complained about the heat and would like to remind anyone attempting this recipe to remove the seeds from the jalepenos when using and you'll be fine. I agree with many others that it could use more cumin.
A co-worker asked me to enter a Meatless Monday chili cook-off because I'm vegan so she knew I would have no reservations about making a meatless recipe. I found this recipe and changed it in the following ways: 3 T olive oil; 4 cloves garlic; 1.5 T chili pepper; frozen corn instead of canned; Additional ingredients: 1/2 T chipotle chili powder; 1/2 T cayenne pepper ...and I won the whole contest! There were 15 entries, and I won 1st place from the 6 official judges AND people's choice as voted by the attendees (over 50 people). Try this recipe-- especially with the changes noted above-- and you will not be disappointed!!
definatly a keeper. i cooked in the crock pot as well (3 hours on low then 1 hour on high w/ half can of water). the only thing i changed was a can of diced tomatoes for 3 fresh ones, and only 1 jalepeno pepper instead of 2. it was GREAT! will be making again next week. thanks for this recipe!
only used one jalepeno pepper and still very spicy, but very good! substituted peas for corn, and turkey instead of soy meat because of diet restrictions and was, seriously, the best chili ever.
This chili is delicious! I de-seeded the jalapenos to cut down the spice factor, which seemed to work really well for a mild to medium heat. I drained all of the beans and corn and used 28 oz cans of crushed tomatoes since I didn't see the original cook's note on here about hand-crushing the whole peeled tomatoes. It turned out to be a thick, hearty chili that you can eat by the spoonful or wrap up in a tortilla. Yum!
This recipe is perfect! Not a single thing needs to be changed. It always gets rave reviews when I make it and I have shared it a number of times. It fits just right in my big pot and the left overs freeze beautifully so it can be enjoyed again later. I highly recommend!
I was concerned my family wouldn't like the heat, so I reduced the chili powder and Jalapeno by half. It came out mildly spicy and not too hot. The chili was on the watery side even though I drained the cans as directed. I also drained the canned tomatoes, even though the directions didn't say to do so. I should have drained the excess water that came out of the tomatoes when I crushed them. After cooking I drained the watery part of the chili, thickened it up with some corn starch and added approximately one tablespoon of sugar. The sugar seems to cut down on the acidity of the tomatoes. This helped the flavor a great deal in my opinion. In the end my family and I were very happy with the dish. The flavor seemed even better the second night. I will likely make it again, perhaps using the slow cooker instead.
Tried it and made three substitutions. Poblano peppers for the jalapeno peppers; Longhots (fried/jarred cayenne peppers (by Mancini) for the canned chili peppers and pinto for kidney beans. Used organic vegetables and veggie crumbles. This receipe is actually vegan. Topped with vegan jack "cheese". Won first place for "Best Non-Traditional Style" chili and 1st Place "Best Chili Overall" in the church Chili Cookoff today (November 17th). It really is good stuff. The two chili substitutions result in a smooth heat that everyone seemed to enjoy. Judges were unanimous. Great receipe! No picture - it's all gone - every last bit.
I wouldn't say it's the most amazing chili I've ever had, but it is definitely a keeper. It's packed with a ton of stuff to make it a really healthy meal. I added an extra tablespoon chili powder, but that was the only change to the recipe that I made.
This is amazing chili! My boyfriend claims it is the best chili he has ever eaten. I only gave it four stars based on the spiciness... although I left out the jalepenos completely, only used one can of green chile peppers, and reduced the chili powder to about seventy five percent of a 1/4 cup, my mouth was still on fire. I know its because I am sensitive to heat, but I cannot even imagine the full spiciness of this recipe. Other than that, it is a great vegetarian option, and I even left out the burger crumbles (adding another can of beans in its place)- turned out great!
I used this recipe as a base for a chili competition and it TIED for first place! Here are my suggestions: I doubled the extra virgin olive oil, cumin, celery stalks, and chili powder. I added a yellow bell pepper, 1 1/2 teaspoon coriander, about 3 Tablespoons brown sugar (to taste), 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes. I only used 1 jalapeno pepper. I didn't use garbanzo beans or black beans, salt, or ground black pepper. I altered the tomatoes. I used 4 (14.5 oz) cans of Hunts Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes (2 original, 2 garlic). For the corn and beans- I bought cans that said "no salt added". Don't forget to taste test throughout and to remove the bay leaves- which may be confusing for someone who has never cooked with them before. You'll love this recipe!
I thought this was a great recipe too. It was very flavorful with a kick. I did not use any salt and you did not need it. I also rinsed the beans and corn to reduce sodium as well. You could not notice any difference. I would make it w/o the salt!
WOW! This was awesome! I love chili and I love veggies but most veggie chili recipes lack the heartiness and substance of the meat varieties ...this recipe was definitely an exception!!! Easy, delicious and very satisfying!!
This recipe needs major adjustments to be the "best in the world," but it has potential. The author is on the right track with the ingredients (the mix of vegetables and the types of spices etc.), but the amount of chili it makes is more like 10 to 12 servings (too much for the average person's needs unless you're cooking for a large group) and the amounts of the spices were excessive (1 tablespoon salt and 1/4 cup chili powder are way too much in my opinion, so I cut those significantly--I used 1/2 teaspoon for the salt and 1 tablespoon chili powder). I made adjustments for my needs by cutting the ingredients for the chili in half (as I was only cooking for 2), omitted the jalapenos (if I do add them in the future, I will only add 1 and omit the canned green chilies and will make sure to seed it as with the seeds the chili would be too spicy for me or my household), and I washed and drained the beans (to reduce the sodium content). I sprinkled the chili with grated cheddar cheese and served it with the Homesteader Cornbread on this site and it made a great meal for a cold, rainy evening! This recipe is a good place to start and I will use this as a base in the future!
Very yummy!
I loved this chili, it was so good. I only used one bag of veggie crumbles and I use fresh tomatoes instead of canned but it might be my favorite vegetarian chili recipe so far!
This is a really great veggie chili! My boyfriend and I both loved it and he's raved to others about it. I've made it a couple times now. Great to store in the freezer too.
OMG, this is THE best veggie/vegetarian chili in the world. I made some adjustments, I only used pinto, white kidney and light red kidney beans, not a fan of black bean in chili. I added a turnip, 2 carrots and used fresh tomatoes and half of a small can tomatoe sauce. I also only used 1 bag of the veggie crumble. After the simmer, which for me was only 20 instead of 40mns, I added 2 chopped chives(green onions) and fresh parsley.....It is amazing. I am eating it, as I write, with basmati white rice on the side and avocado....oh and a glass of sauvignon blanc......Thank you so much for this recipe
We are not vegetarians. We like this recipe although I admit I made adjustments. It is a great recipe to adjust to your liking and family size.
I love this recipe. I've made it several times and even meat eaters fall in love with it. If it's too hot cut down on the jalepeno not the chili powder. I omit the "beef" crumbles and add portobello mushrooms. They add such a meaty texture and flavor. Sooooo good!
My husband made this recipe today and I can't believe how good it is ! It tastes absolutely wonderful ! , I would definitely make this again Super Bowl dinner!
What I found that worked for me for that harder texture chunk feel (to replace meat) was hominy. I make some milder for the Grand daughter, and then fire up the rest for the rest of us!
SO disappointed! I followed this recipe to the letter and at the moment I held the tablespoon of salt over the pot I thought "this can't be right!" So I checked again. 1 Tablespoon Salt. The dish was inedible. I even drained off all the liquid and added more tomatoes hoping to dilute the saltiness. No luck. Bummer.
I followed the recipe as it's written. Wayyyy too spicy. I love spicy, but seriously, you couldn't enjoy it.
I would not make this again. I'm shocked so many reviewers find this spicy. I was adding cayenne pepper to up the spice level. I used mild green chiles, jalapeno, and regular chili powder, maybe that's why? Chili powder is not spicy, cayenne is. I didn't find this chili flavorful enough, spicy or not. I feel like I should have doubled the spices. Also, not a fan of adding fake/processed meat when there's already plenty of protein in here.
Great recipe. I halved it, added a chopped carrot, omitted the burger crumbles & added around 6 tablespoons of rice. Worked really well!
I was looking for something to have during our fasting period at church and I came across this recipe. All I can say is WOW!!! This was a hearty, meaty and bold favor chili without the meat. I would put this chili up against those with meat. The veggies and the crumbles really set this chili off. Highly recommend making this if you wanna by pass the meat. I will be making this again and soon!
the best!!!! I never used veggie burger crumbles before and now i am hooked!!! Great recipe... I did however, drained & rinsed all the canned beans.. I also used 1 mild can of green chiles and 1 hot can. It definitely has a bite.. not too bad.
This was fantastic! I've made it twice, w/ a few substitutions the second time and both times it got rave reviews! The second batch I left out the jalapenos and it still had plenty of heat. I also only used half the salt and only one 28oz can of tomatoes; I added a spoonful of sugar and a tiny spoonful of cinnamon and cooked it in the crockpot on low for about 6 hours. This is now the only chili recipe in my recipe box!
I freaking LOVE this recipe! I've made it about six times now, and there are a few things I tweak. I use mushrooms, more tomatoes, and fewer cans of beans. I also add another bay leaf in there. Amazing with extra sharp cheddar and avocado slices on top. Ugh.
Excellent with a few mods.
Awesome chili -- relatively easy to prepare, tons of leftovers that you can freeze and thaw (which taste just as good as the first time), and common ingredients. Due to indigestion issues within my family, I had to adapt the recipe for a little milder taste. I used just one jalapeno, and one can of green chiles. It tastes great but without the strong kick afterwards. Still a chili to clear the sinuses! YUM! Thanks Calead910 for sharing! (P.S. I've noticed that some people are having a hard time finding garbanzo beans... They're also known as chick-peas.)
Whole family loved it, enough for leftovers. Made with less Jalapeno's but spicy enough for our family. Hopefully will freeze well. Will update. Froze great, nothing was mushy - have made again!
AMAZING!!! this is seriously wonderful. i'm in college and this is the best thing since sliced bread. no joke
Yes, I have made this recipe several times for my wife's marathon & half marathon running program and get rave reviews and requests for more! I do tinker with it, as I cut back on some items (especially the "hots" as many do not like it too spicy), and add something else in lieu. Do not use as much of the crumbles, too expensive for 75-100 servings.
This recipe is great because it is fast, nutricious and you can mix up the ingredients. I used 1 can of small diced tomatoes and a small can of tomato sauce. Pinto instead of kidney beans. Frozen corn kernels work great in this.
Really very good. I liked it because it tasted complete, not just "regular" chili with the meat missing. The play of different textures and flavors was nice. I topped it with avocado cream. I also modified it by using tempeh instead of fake meat (a good choice!) and only two cans of tomatoes- which I pureed first to make a smoother base- and a bit of vegetable broth. Missing star because it wasn't very spicy, and I think 3 cans of tomatoes would make it way to acidic. Next time I will add more jalepenos- at least 4- and some liquid smoke. Also probably will leave out the celery or dice it super small- kind of didn't fit with the dish. But overall this was a very pleasing vegan dinner. Which is good because we have enough left overs to last for a whole week!
SO good. I've made it more than once, and it freezes really well. With crackers, it's so yummy.
Excellent recipe! Will make again. :)
Outstanding base chili recipe. Substitute cans of "Crushed" tomatoes instead of the "Whole Peeled" that it calls for if you like a more brunswick stew consistency or have kids that don't like "Chunks" of tomatoes. Also substituted white northern beans for the kidney beans and left out the garbanzo beans. Left out a little of the chili powder (probably between and 1/8 and 1/4 of cup) to reduce the spicyness and it was perfect, still spicy but not too powerful. Loved it and will make many times in future.
My husband had 5 men from India come over, of which 2 are vegetarians. Found this recipe and thought I'd give it a try since they love cumin, chile and jalapeno peppers. They have had a hard time finding food here they like. I made this and their eyes lit up. They loved it! I asked what they would change and they said, Nothing it's perfect. One said he will take the recipe back to his wife. It's spicy hot but so flavorful. I had to add a little more olive oil at the beginning. I was confused at first because it starts out like a paste when cooking. If you don't like very spicy food you will want to cut down the chile and jalapeno peppers in half. You could also cut down on the chili powder.
Very Good! My family loves this chili... especially the vegetarians.
Very yummy - I ended up using ground turkey instead of the veggie crumbles. It was a bit salty, I wish I had waited to add the tbsp of salt first. But the spice level was very pleasant. I would definitely make it again!
I added ground turkey and my family loved this chili.
OK, so I have made this chili twice in the last two weeks and it is by far the best veggie chili I have ever come across. The heat is just right and is working on many levels (bright heat up front from the jalapenos, slow burn from the abundance of chili powder). I am a dedicated meat-i-vore, but now I have a chili that both me and my veggie friends can share. Thank you!
I had reservations about this recipe after my first atttempt. I never follow recipes exactly and made the first batch using more beans and italian recipe stewed tomatoes and less chili powder and jalepeno so that my kids might eat it. It was decent and was finished within a few days, but nothing spectacular. I made the next batch in a crock pot in the same manner and it came out just a bit better. The third time I made it with a large jalepeno and the full amount of chili powder called for and brought it to a barbeque. I tasted it prior to going and it was WAY BETTER than the first two tries. It never draws raves, but it always gets eaten, and the barbeque was no exception. We only stayed a short time and the entire batch was eaten in that time. Adding the full amount of spices is very important and doesn't really increase the heat that much, just intensifies the flavor. My vegetable hating father-in-law askes us to bring him this dish all the time. My changes to the recipe are here: 1/2 the recipe, but add full cans of corn and beans instead of half cans, stewed italian recipe toms instead of diced, and stir in a large handful of crushed corn tortilla chips when serving for really good flavor and texture. I cook the vegetables as directed, then dump it all into a crock pot and forget about it until dinner time. We eat this at least 3 times a month, usually more.
I LOVE this!!! It was too thick and not hot enough for me. I added a can of spicy hot V8, one red pepper, used hot chili seasoning, hot chili beans, extra jalapinos, and cayenne pepper. Kept everything else as listed. Its the best chili I ever had
I made this last Thursday and ate it again as leftovers on Friday. WOW this is AMAZING!! It's really great, so very easy and even tastes better the second day as the spices permeate the chili. If you don't like it too spicy, just leave out the jalapenos. I personally really loved how spicy it was. I served it with French bread and butter. I will certainly make this again! My husband didn't even miss the meat!
I did not have all the ingredients and threw in random vegetables that were about to go and still this chili came out absolutely delicious! So much of it too, I'll be eating it for the next week and don't mind it for every night! Thanks!
This is amazing! I think you could make it with meat, but I think the Boca makes it better because it is also preseasoned. This was even better a day later when it had time to sit and marinate. I was suspicious of the garbonzo beans (because I hate them) but keep them in....YUMMMM. Maybe add a bit more corn, if you like corn. It added to the consistancy and gave it an unexpected yummy crunch! This recipe ROCKS!
This recipe is absolutely sensational! Easy Easy Easy (which happens to be extremely important given my aversion to cooking and minimal expertise). One thing we do to make this terrific chili as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate is to use an assortment of peppers (one in every color). Do yourself a favor...Make this...Enjoy it. It will be in permanent heavy rotation...
I really enjoyed this chili as did my family. I had to omit the chili peppers and the jalepenos, but the black pepper and the chili powder did a great job giving it some kick. I will definitely make this again.
I omited the cumin, celery and onions. I used tomatoes stewed in green peppers, onions, and celery for more flavor. I only used 1 jalapeno pepper and added some dried basil. I drained and rinsed the beans and corn. Turned out pretty good.
This recipes is awesome! It has become one of our family's faviorites!
Awesome recipe! I put this all in a crockpot on low for 6hrs and won a chili cook-off! Thanks for the great recipe!!! Tip: Always Always drain the cans of beans to reduce sodium, add water if you need to!
This sounds yummy. I have a recipe that is very similar, and we make it regularly...I'll definitely put this into my recipe box and make it soon! Thanks for adding more vegetarian recipes (vegetarian as in no chicken stock or fish or whatever that came from meat!).
This is the best chili ever! It also is the best vegan recipe we've ever encountered. I stacked-up veggie patties ad cut them into 1/4-inch squares. Everyone thought they were hamburg. My 17-year old daughter took this to high school for lunch today and said it was great cold. Her friend, who often brings his dad's chili for lunch, said this was better. We will eat this again and again.
Outstanding recipe, for sure. Here are some of the amendments I would make: I added two sliced carrots to give it a bit more thickness and consistency. I agree with others who say that a full 1/4 cup of chili powder is not necessary. And 2 jalepenos would make this super spicy -- 1 was sufficient for me. I also used 1 red and 1 green pepper. Finally, unless you like your chili watery, I would drain the beans before throwing them in. I just made it again tonight and used a sprinkle of cinnamon to give it the flavor some nuance. Otherwise, a great recipe!!
nice
One of the most delicious vegetarian chili recipes I've tried. I did, however, use garlic powder because I did not have fresh on hand. I used one green pepper and half the amount of veggie protein and added a little fresh cilantro. We cut the chili powder in half as well, and it lent the perfect amount of spice. I topped this with veggie cheese shreds and sliced green onions. Very flavorful and hearty chili.
I only used one package of burger crumbles and frozen corn in place of canned.
Very good! I didn't have bay leaves so I left them out. I also didn't have canned tomatoes so I used fresh ones. I will definitely make this again!
This is very tasty, hearty recipe for New England's winter days!! We do not eat TVP, so I added couple of boiled and mashed potatoes instead. I skipped Jalapeneo for the sake of kids, and added some chilli sauce in our bowls. This will be a staple healthy winter dinner at our home. Thanks for sharing.
Both my husband and I LOVE this recipe it's the best chili we've had (meatless or veggie) and the only thing we added were some mushrooms the second time around. Nice and spicy! We left the juice of the tomatoes but drained and rinsed the beans.
Awesome recipe!!! I made this for my office chili cook-off and got second place, nobody realize it was vegetarian! Very good recipe and quite economical too. Delicious!!!
Great Flavor combination! If making for people who don't like it too hot. Used 1/2 anaheim chili, 1 T chili powder, 1 can diced chilies. Used 2 28 oz and 1 14 oz cans tomatoes. Added 2 zuchinni squash, 2 yellow crook neck squash. Would be great over wild/brown rice! Made above changes, otherwise would be a little spicy for some in my extended family. I eliminated the beef crumbles, as I prefer just the vegies. I think the squash made up for the volume. Made a huge pot.
phenomenal!! My boyfriend and i decided to go vegetarian for a month to see how we liked it, and this recipe is by far the best one I have made so far in our experiment. Better even than anything I have had with real meat!! I made only small adjustments: I halfed the recipe based on other user reviews saying how MUCH this made but still used a full can of all the beans. I also useed a red bell pepper, an orange one and a green one. It gives it an appealing color and I love bell peppers in general. I lined the bottom of our bowls with tortilla strips and topped it with a dollop of sour cream and some sharp cheddar with a sprig of cilantro. Thanks for the fabulous recipe, we will be enjoying this one for a long time!!
Made this for the second time. Didn't rate it the first time b/c I accidentally purchased crushed tomatoes with basil and it completely ruined an entire pot of chili. This time, it was delicious! Made just a few changes. Omitted the 2nd green pepper, the meatless crumbles, the can of corn and the cumin. Used one can of regular chili peppers and one can of hot chili peppers. This was pretty spicy. I had to add a big dollop of sour cream to my bowl to tone it down a notch. Husband loves spicy so he thought it was perfect. I didn't make it on the stove but put it in the crock pot on LOW for 6 hours. It was probably up there with the best chili ever. Don't think the meat crumbles are necessary at all. It's still very hearty and filling without them.
I made this chili today and it was awesome. We ate ours out dogs and shredded cheese in the bowl. Did I say delicious. This is the recipe I will continue to use. The only changes I made were i only used 1 jalapeno pepper and one red pepper instead of 2 green peppers, and no vegetable crumbles. I also used 3 cans of diced chili style tomatoes and 3 cans of whole peeled tomatoes just to mix it up.
I ate this three days in a row - really delicious and tasty and did not miss the meat at all!