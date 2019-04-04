Roasted Apple Curried Chicken with Rice
Chicken is bathed in a spicy honey mixture, then slow roasted with apples, onion and rice to make a delicious meal with little actual work.
All the ingredients were there, it just needed some tweaking. I used all the same ingredients but I used a cut up fryer, sprinked about a teaspoon of salt on it and used white rice instead of brown. I bumped the heat up to 350 and changed the time to 1 hour and covered it with foil for the first half hour, then uncovered for the second half. The use of the curry, honey and the apples made the dish so flavorful and fall-like I served it with some acorn squash...It was wonderful!Read More
I was extremely disappointed with this recipe. I regularly roast spice rubbed chickens for 5 hours, so I just thought this would be a nice change of pace. The chicken itself was edible. The filling was more like a paste than rice, one that was too earthy with not even a hint of the honey/maple flavor remaining. The apple pieces no longer tasted anything like apples. I also truly love spicy foods, but this recipe had all of the heat that I love with none of the flavor to make the heat worthwhile. I've been faithfully using allrecipes.com for about 5 years now, and this is the first recipe that I consider beyond help.Read More
Very good! My husband loved it, but I found it a little hot for my tastes. Next time I would cut back on the spices quite a bit. It is definately worth trying again.
After the 5 hrs the chicken wasn't done and the rice was stiil crunchy I don't think this recipe was worth all that went into it
not a very good recipe, I thought it was too spicy! The rice takes alot more than three cups of water to cook properly and the chicken did not absorb any of the taste. If I cooked this meal again I would cut the cayenne in half and cover the pan.
This recipe was too spicy. The chicken meat was great, but the skin and the rice was very very spicy. I had backed off on some of the spices already and whish I would have followed my instinct and backed off more
Much too spicy for my tastes - I think this is way too heavy on the red pepper. Wasn't thrilled with the taste even though I love almost any curry dish. I don't think I would try this again even with changes.
Smelled good while cooking, but this had VERY LITTLE FLAVOR. Definitely disappointing.
My Rice did not fully cook with the chicken. definitely needs salt
not the best thing in the world to make please try other recipes for chicken before you do this one.
Even though we love spicy food, 3T of cayenne seemed a lot so I cut the spices in half before cooking and still found the result barely eatable.
