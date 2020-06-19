Asparagus Stir-Fry
This is a great way to serve asparagus. Even people that don't really like asparagus like this!
This is a very good recipe for anyone who isn't crazy about asparagus. I omitted the extra salt because of the soy sauce, kept out the sugar, and used rice vinegar instead of cider (because I had it on hand). I also don't like asparagus mushy, so I didn't saute too long. I liked this so much I made another batch after dinner.Read More
This recipe was so simple, yet the outcome is so delicious! Anyone with very little time to cook, but who wants to make a delicious meal, should try this. I substituted white wine that I had for the sherry (Rachel Ray taught me to use any wine if you don't have sherry) and just used regular vinegar. I also put a handful of asparagus in along with some frozen cooked shrimp. I make this quite often when I want a great, healthy meal, but don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen.
Delicious, quick and easy to make. I don't usually like asparagus, but I did using this recipe. I didn't have any sherry, so didn't use that.
This was a marvelous tasting and very easy recipe. It was a hit with the whole family, I've converted my kids to asparagus lovers!
This was very good. I forgot the cornstartch by accident and it was still great, not as thick obviously, but still very tasty. I substituted Splenda for the sugar for a low-cal side dish. I will make this again. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
I had a similar recipe served to me 35 years ago. I have the MIL's asparagus patch in the back yard, and a craving for nice hi fiber, hi folic acid dish. This is an aspargus dish I can enjoy. So glad to have found it!
Excellant recipe. I substituted rice vinegar and added 2 cloves crushed garlic.
Ean likes other way better but ate alot of this as well. Bryce and Tracy liked which was unusal
Yummers!! I liked this a lot! The sauce was a unique flavor and suited the asparagus well. I deglazed the pan with a little white wine. I can see using this sauce in a vaierty of different dishes---it's that good. The asparagus was very crisp. We very fighting for the last pieces!!
It was good but a bit soggy. I might make it again, but I was not thrilled with it as I had hoped.
Wasn't crazy about this dish. There are so many better ways to prepare asparagus.
Excellent! that is all I can say!
I love all the ingredients listed, and have had them in combination with other foods and enjoyed. I have to say, I did not care for the blend of those flavors with the asparagus. did not add salt, as I had some in the homemade broth, as well as the soy. Subbed a bit of honey for the sugar, and used seasoned rice vinegar. It lacked 'something'. Tried jazzing it up a little with a few drops of sesame oil and garlic powder, which helped. Plan on serving this with chicken katsu,
I'm not sure what it is but I did not care for the sauce at all. It had a sharp tang...not a pleasant tang and I followed the recipe exactly. I added some oyster sauce and it was more palatable. So many better recipes for asparagus - sorry I will not make this again.
Asparagus turned out juicy and crunchy. I loved that. But the overall flavor was unimpressive.
Great recipe for asparagus, yummy, need I say more!
amazing. i'm a mom of twins..20 months and i need to be quick quick. i had every ingredient...my husband loved. we had with chicken and dipped the chicken in the leftover sauce. i think i will take the advice of the last reviewer and add some shrimp..we had leftover sauce and is too good to waste!
Oh my god! thats all there is to say about this dish it is very good and i only like eating asparagus this way i highly recomend that you make this
This was just okay. The kids and I really did not like the taste of it but my husband said it was pretty good. Probably would not make again since the majority vote was not positive. Sorry
The best recipe I've found yet for asparagus!
Easy and Yummy.
It was ok. It was a good idea for a new way to make asparagus. I think it needed something, though- like chicken or red bell peppers or broccoli or something.
Mmmm Good. My boyfriend would not try asparagus plain. So I hooked this up for him and now he'll eat it no other way. The sauce is really good.
Still a favorite at our house. The life's can (& do) make this for a "Snack" in the evenings. ??
Wonderful! Like others I omitted the extra salt & sugar. The soy sauce has a wonderful flavor on it's own. I also didn't use dry mustard because I didn't have any. I added red pepper flakes and finely chopped ginger, and threw in some sliced red and yellow peppers. Served it over brown rice. This side dish also makes a delicious vegetarian meal!!
Very tasty! I added 1/2 a red onion and about 1/2 c sliced Fennel, wow this was really good and I am not crazy about cooked asparagus.
Wonderful and easy
This was easy, but there was something odd about this combination of flavors. I also wasn't a fan of the gelatinous texture of the sauce due to the cornstarch. 10 minutes would have been way overcooked for me, so I sauteed for 4 minutes, then cooked an additional 2 with the sauce.
This was fantastic! I added some grilled chicken breast pieces and mixed it all together for a great meal.
quick, tasty and easy way to prepare asparagus. I added red bell pepper to the stir fry. Added needed color!
