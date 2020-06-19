Asparagus Stir-Fry

This is a great way to serve asparagus. Even people that don't really like asparagus like this!

By LEXJAM

Credit: France C

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the broth, sherry, soy sauce, cider vinegar, cornstarch, sugar, dry mustard, and salt.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Mix the asparagus into the skillet, coating with the oil. Cook and stir 5 minutes, until tender but firm. Pour the broth mixture over the asparagus, and continue cooking 5 minutes, until thickened and heated through.

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 1.9g; sodium 199.1mg. Full Nutrition
