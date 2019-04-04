quick, easy, and delish. I used 2.10 # of boneless breasts and cut them into chunk size pieces and just simmered them in the sauce. I could see by the quantity of dry rice that it was wayyyyy too much. I just scaled it down to what I normally use...1 cup rice to 2 cups water. Didn't have any cardamom pods so used 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom. Also stuck 4 cloves in w/the rice and frozen peas. Used heaping 1/4 tsp. tumeric for the yellow color. Very nice dish. Definitely recommend the cilantro. It adds a nice layer of flavor to the dish.
quick, easy, and delish. I used 2.10 # of boneless breasts and cut them into chunk size pieces and just simmered them in the sauce. I could see by the quantity of dry rice that it was wayyyyy too much. I just scaled it down to what I normally use...1 cup rice to 2 cups water. Didn't have any cardamom pods so used 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom. Also stuck 4 cloves in w/the rice and frozen peas. Used heaping 1/4 tsp. tumeric for the yellow color. Very nice dish. Definitely recommend the cilantro. It adds a nice layer of flavor to the dish.
I played around with the spices til it was to our taste. The other changes I made were to use fresh mint, and canned tomatoes; I used turmeric to color the rice yellow; I also added about half a cup of heavy cream that needed using up. This turned out really good. Thanks!
Yummy yumm yum! I love this recipe. Suprised hubby with it. He is from Pakistan. (and me I am a white girl from the midwest.) This is easy to follow. Only difference I made was cut down on the chilies. I only used one.. otherwise..OUCH! So Delicious!!
I followed the recipe exactly & agree with halving the rice part of this recipe but keeping everything else the same. The chicken gets a bit lost in all that rice. I'm still giving it 5 stars though. I've made this before and will make it again. I served this with Curry Stand Chicken Tikka Masala Sauce from this site - great meal, raves from everyone. Most had seconds and I still had leftovers to send home with guests. I made this earlier in the day, refrigerated it until an hour or so before dinner, covered it foil and reheated in 300F oven. Great.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.