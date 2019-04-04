Biriyani

One of the most well-known Indian-Pakistani dishes made. A spicy chicken and rice dish.

By Nicol Zahra

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Mix in the yogurt and vinegar. Place the onion in the skillet, and cook until tender. Mix in the garlic, ginger paste, green chile peppers, and tomatoes. Cook and stir until tomatoes are tender. Season with garam masala, mint, salt, and pepper, and mix in the cilantro.

  • Place the chicken in the skillet. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and continue cooking 45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chicken juices run clear.

  • Bring the water and rice to a boil in a large pot. Mix in the bay leaf, green cardamom, black cardamom, and cinnamon. Season with salt to taste. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 20 minutes.

  • In a separate pot, alternate the rice and chicken mixture in layers, topping with rice. Sprinkle with the food coloring, and mix to serve.

Note

Powdered yellow food coloring, frequently used in Indian dishes and generally turmeric-based, may be found at Indian food stores or food specialty shops.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 11g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 43.4mg. Full Nutrition
