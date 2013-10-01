Easy Plain Cake

3
26 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 8

The EASIEST way of making the original flavor of Cakes!

Recipe by Carol Chung Chi Wa

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 -9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • Add sugar into melted butter, stir until sugar is melted and blended with butter. Beat in eggs. Stir in self-rising flour bit by bit until mixture is well blended. Stir in one of the optional ingredients, if desired, according to your own taste to add special flavor to your cake.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in a preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 354mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022