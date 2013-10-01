Easy Plain Cake
The EASIEST way of making the original flavor of Cakes!
The cake needs less flour!Read More
I'm sorry - but I tried this recipe last night - very excited, because I THOUGHT it sounded like my moms recipe from years ago which I lost! Well sadly, it did not even come close! I have used may recipies from tis site to make wonderful dishes from appetizers to desserts - all successfully! This is a fiasco - not only did the THICK batter resemble cookie dough, and taste like wallpaper paste, but I also burned out my electic mixer... I am VERY dissapointed. I am sorry - truly. P.S. Could there be an error on the recipe ingredients? If so - that could explain why mine was so terrible! (I followed directions and measured accurately!)Read More
The cake needs less flour!
i think this recipe is really good because it only has 5 ingredients which you can easily find at home! i did this at school and it turned out perfect, actually better than i thought it would! if a 13 yr old can do it it must be easy lol. :)
This was the worst recipe I have ever gotten off of the website. I had to quick come up with something for a funeral dinner so I thought I would make this because it was quick and sounded like it would be good. I couldn't even serve it. I don't know if there was ingrediants that were left out of this printing or what but I will never make this again.
this is the fifth time i will use this recipe which my family and i love so much,if the dough is too thick then dilute it with warm milk or water and it would come out right
the recipie was the stupidest recipie i have ever made the cake tasted like and the batter tasted like yuk never make it again ...
Despite the mixed reviews I decided to try out this recipe. I tweaked it a bit and ended up with a chocolate chip cake/bread loaf. I did 1/2 cup melted butter, 1/2 cup oil, 2 1/2 cups flour, 4 eggs, sugar, and some vanilla. I mixed it all in my stand mixer and added milk to reach a cake batter texture. I also folded in chocolate chips. I baked it in a loaf pan. It came out dense and the cake part was a little bland. All in all it was OK, a little dry. Maybe good if served with pudding, custard, or fruit sauce. Would only make again if in a really tight pinch.
I did not care for recipe. I had to throw this away once it came out of the oven!!!
An excellent cake for strawberry shortcake - beats the store-bought cake shells by a mile!
it was really nice with some icing on top. I think i done well for a teenager cooking this. i will be cooking this again. people say it's too dry but why can't you just add what you want to it? I found it great because i didn't have to go out to the shops to get extra ingredients. I was really happy.
It was easy to make but came out very dry and with a strange texture.
I've made this cake twice to make strawberry shortcake. I love it. It's just right for fruit, not too sweet. It has a teacake taste to it. Both times that I made it, I used canola oil instead of the butter to reduce the saturated fat and it still turned out great.
this was a good cake, though i substituted 2 1/2 cups of whole wheat flour and 1/3 cup of evaporated milk. a nice dense cake for whipped cream or fruit
simply perfect! I used both chocolate chips and raisins and i added some nuts! Everyone loved it, will definitely do it again. Thanks!
Very easy recipe,i tweeked it a little.The first time i made it i added,cloves,cinnamonand ginger.The second time i added vanilla extract and topped it with the ( one minute chocolate icing recipe ) both times.Absolutely delicious :)
I have tried this recipe before, but forgot how it turned out. Today I decided to try it again and after I had mixed it all up I checked the reviews to discover a bad rating. Mine was wonderful! BUT I changed the recipe a bit. TIPS: Add 3 tbs. milk for better texture Add melted white chocolate almond bark Cover in white frosting! I know the recipe is bad, but with a few changes it is delicious!
this recipe needs some adjustments.. for the flour I's say 1 3/4 cups. and it need about 2 tbs of vanilla.
I have just used this recipe, Instead of using less flour, add apple juice to get the consistency you prefer. It's just common sense, recipes are a guide, you don't have to follow them as if it were law. I also made this recipe, leaving out the fruit and choc chips, instead added a can of chopped pineapple with it's juice from the tin, came out perfect, oh and I added cinnamon as well. The easiest and most adaptable cake recipe I've found online. Cheers for sharing!
I have just put the cake in the oven, but I did realize that there wasn't enough wet ingredients so I added both sour cream and some milk. I am sure it will be fine, but the original recipe's proportions were a bit off..
I did not care for this recipe.
Well, this SOUNDED loike a goood recipe but it sucked. end of story. Well, that is unless you add amaretto and milk and amaretto it is also a great door stop.
I registered here simply to comment on this recipe. I could not believe it! There is no way no matter how precise you are with the measuring of this recipe that you will get a cake using the instructions exactly as they are listed here. I had to tweak the recipe so that it would be at the least the consistency of cake batter. Based on the other comments I am scared to see what it will taste like once it is our of the oven. We'll see.
I did not care for this recipe;someone left out some ingredient(s)or didn't know how to cook. Remember the old phrase,"don't try this at home"? Here's your sign!
I did not care for this recipe.
Very satisfied with this recipe. A little dense, kind of like a shortbread. I needed a quick cake that used only four eggs. On a gamble, I baked it in a decorative bunt pan, swirled in some mixed berry jam for a marble effect, and it turned out great!
