Yummy Blueberry Cobbler

I live in Central-Europe, Hungary, where blueberries are not typical therefore I attempted making the cobbler using mostly red currants - and a few black, because I didn't have enough from those... Also, I noticed that I was out of lemons, so I used some orange juice instead, and I love spices, so I sprinkled 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg over the berries before covering them with batter. I used 3/4 cup of sugar both times the recipe called for it as others suggested and the cobbler came out being deliciuosly tart and fruity. For those who have a sweet tooth, some vanilla ice cream made it even more delectable. Oh, and I used flour and ground walnut instead of cornstarch, which I didn't have... Taking everything into account I must say: WOW! This recipe is a definite keeper!! It is healthy and sooo delicious at the same time. Now I want to try this cobbler with all sorts of berries... :)