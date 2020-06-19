Yummy Blueberry Cobbler
Easy delicious cobbler made with blueberries. Serve with vanilla ice cream for a terrific summer dessert.
Excellent! I too made some changes. Each sugar amount was changed to 3/4 cup. Because of less sugar I reduced the amount of salt to 1/4 tsp.Since frozen berries were much more cost effective, I used those & reduced the boiling water to 1/2 cup. Delicious! One thing I will do different next time: I made this early in the day.It comes out with a slightly crisp topping. But when I reheated it for my guests it made the topping more cakelike. Still delicious, no one knew except me. I'd like to try it next time still warm & crunchy. personal preference Topped with vanila bean ice cream it was delish & plenty sweet.Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Everyone should know I made this recipe exactly as written. I should have known better when I was making this. I was worried about the berries not getting thick with nothing on the berries but lemon juice. And of course they didn't get thick. They were runny and not very attractive at all. The topping was odd also, after adding the water of course it made the batter topping smooth and again not very attractive. All in all, I won't be making this again. Highly dissapointed. What a waste of great wild blue berries.Read More
WOW! This was both delicious and gorgeous! I used a round corningware dish instead of the suggested pan and the cobbler turned out great! Cut back on the sugar a little bit, added 1 tsp vanilla extract to the crust but other than that I followed the directions exactly! For those of you tempted to add more blueberries b/c you think that it doesn't look like there is enough in the pan.......don't add more or you will overflow when baking. The blueberries plump up huge when they cook in the hot water mixture. Now, I just need someone else to help me eat it! :)
This recipe is fantastic. My wife had some frozen blueberries that she needed to use up so she tried this. She read the reviews first and reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup (in both parts) as others had recommended. That was about two weeks ago. It was so good that we made it with raspberries when we went to a friends house for dinner last weekend and we made it with some fresh-picked blackberries this morning. Heated and served with some golden vanilla ice cream makes it just that much tastier. My wife noticed that it bakes up better with the fresh berries (as recommended). There was a bit too much juice with the frozen berries (perhaps reducing the water would help). I thought it was great either way. Definitely a great summer recipe.
This was so simple and a hit for dessert on Easter. I had some yummy fresh blueberries and it turned out great. I recommend a cookie sheet under the pan as mine boiled over a bit.
This definitely lives up to its name. I agree with the other reviews though, you can really cut down on the sugar that is called for. I use 3/4 cup on each part (1 1/2 total for the whole recipe) and it comes out great. And that is also using wild Alaska blueberries which are alot more tart that the kind you buy at the store. My mom has made this same recipe using rhubarb for many years.
as suggested by other reviews, i reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup in the batter and 1/2 cup in the cornstarch mixture, and this was a perfect cobbler! i may add a bit more cinnamon next time, but all in all fantastic... the crust was the perfect marriage of pie and cake, and the berries magically made an absolutely fabulous filling, in both flavor and texture. most definitely a keeper!
It's blueberry season and my husband brought home 15 pounds of the suckers!! I froze most of them but did make this great cobbler. I followed the advice of other reviewers and cut the sugar to a total of 1 cup. This cobbler was so good I think my husband is going to go back to the blueberry farm and get a further 5 pounds!!
I took the advice of the other review and did half the sugar and I think you could cut back even more. But it was easy and tasted great so I will try this again. My husband loved it!
This is a fantastic recipe. Worked perfectly! Thanks!
Very good, was kinda of liquidy.
Please God...let this be on the banquet tables of heaven. It is THAT good!
I made this today at the hospice where I volunteer. I used 3/4 cup sugar in the batter and 3/4 cup in the dry topping. It was slightly tart and delicious. I like the way the dry topping makes the batter crisp on the top. I will definitely use this recipe again at home.
Really delicious cobbler! Based on other reviews, I used about 4 cups of blueberries, sprinkled about a tablespoon of cornstarch over the blueberries, and slightly reduced the amount of sugar in both places where it calls for it. Both the blueberry layer and the topping were delicious, and topped with a little vanilla ice cream it makes a wonderful down home dessert.
Easy and Quick!! As did the majority of reviewers, I cut way back on sugar and it was perfectly sweetened! The batter was not runny as stated, so I added more liquid to get it to the consistency to spread over the blueberries. More cake like than most cobblers, but we loved it! We reheated it in the oven the next night and it was even better!!!!
Delicious! I also cut back on the sugar...3/4 c. on the blueberries and maybe a little more on the top. It was plenty and this is very tasty cobbler. I didn't have any whole milk so I used evaporated instead and it worked just fine. I didn't find my batter to be thin as some have said. It was just right for cobbler. And the blueberry mixture thickened up just right. This is easy to make and I am with the one who wanted to eat the whole thing by their self! Perfect with Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
I thought this tasted very good. I have a sweet tooth & usually don't adjust the recipe to make it "more healthy" but this I did take others' advice & reduced the sugar on top to 1/4 c. mostly b/c I don't like "crunchy" sugar on top. I also put it in a 9x13 dish & it worked great - no spills. very yummy!
This recipe is unbelievably simple and fantastic! I don't normally take untested recipes to gatherings but I needed a dessert the other night and had a couple bags of frozen blueberries so I thought I'd give it a try. It was gone in less than 5 minutes! I used a mixture of frozen wild and regular blueberries and I did not have whole milk so I used skim. It turned out perfect (the boiling water part freaked me out a bit, but like others said, it gives it that perfect crust so don't skip it). So many people recommend reducing the sugar but I didn't. Nobody complained that it was too sweet and hey you only live once! If you are eating right 80%, you can let go 20%! Thank you so much for this recipe, will definitely be making again!
This receipe is excellent if you reduce the sugar as many of the other reviewers suggested. I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup each(we don't like things too sweet). Since I used berries that I had picked and frozen, I reduced the boiling water to 1/2 cup and increased the cornstarch to 2 tablespoons. I made 2 pans with this recipe, one for home and one for work, and everyone just loved it! Thanks for the recipe and the tips for improvement!
Delicious and the family loved it. So sorry if you are one of those people who want the recipe followed exactly, bc I try to improve the nutrition of most carb based recipes. My family and I have to eat it after all. I halved the sugar in each step. I used half whole wheat flour and it was still fluffy. I only had an 8x8 pan, so that's what I used. It took the same amount of time that the larger pan would have.
This cobbler smelled great as it baked and looked delicious....but...it is almost ridiculously sweet. My teenage daughter made it for dinner and after tasting it, I looked at the recipe I saw that it called for more than TWO and a HALF CUPS of sugar for 3 cups of blueberries. No wonder it was cloyingly sweet. (And I do have a sweet tooth!) Sorry to be so negative in a sea of positive reviews but we won't be making this one again.
very yummy! we picked 18lbs of blueberries so I was looking for something to use them in. I found this but didn't have flour so I used 1 1/2 cups bisquick (in place of flour and baking soda) also added more cinnamon and a little vanilla. Everyone loved it. I have now made three times. It's quick and easy
this is now known as "the famous blueberry cobbler" good with blackberries, too. any kind of berry is probably good, though i haven't tried any other.
My family LOVED this recipe! I did add a little less sugar than it called for, as well as 4 T. MARGARINE and 3/4 c. SKIM milk but it was excellent. The boiling water step is unusual but why question what works?
This was not to our liking. I didn't realize until final steps that it had so much sugar altogether. Top crust lovely and all, but I don't think I'll use this recipe again. Shame to ruin all the blueberries!
This recipe is way to sweet. For the topping you can limit the sugar to at least half the required amount. The husband wasn't impressed but the kids loved it(probably all the sugar).
Very good taste and texture on the cake part. I doubled the recipe but reduced the sugar as suggested and next time would reduce it even more to 3/4 cup and 3/4 cup, or less. Would add some cornstarch to the berries as they were a bit runny. Added vanilla extract to the dough. Will make again.
Excellent a family favorite!!
This was sooo easy and what a great hit with my family. The ONLY thing I did different was put my fresh blueberrys in a bowl to stir to evenly coat with the lemon juice! Thought it was a weird recipe but will be making it on a regular basis. Thanks soo much for sharing.
Very delicious, I think I added a little cinnamon but went according to recipe. No changes needed.
The berries were very runny first of all. But mostly my issue was the amount of sugar. WAY WAY WAY too much sugar, I love sugar, but this actually made me feel sick.
I used the Servings yield to reduce to 4 servings since I only had about a pint of berries. I used 4 Ramekins, sprayed with cooking spray. I placed the berries in the bottom, topped with the batter then placed on a cooking sheet before pouring on the hot water. Baked aprox 35 mins and they turned out beautiful and the kids licked the ramekins clean!!
This is great if you follow the directions. I lowered the sugar for the topping. My husband loves this with vanilla ice cream.
Very tasty. I cut the sugar in half... but will cut it even further next time. I used wild blueberries too (more tart, less sweet than those bought in the store), and I STILL would cut out more of the sugar. The other proportions (flour, corn starch, etc) were perfect, the blueberries came out the perfect consistency... not too runny and not too gelatinous. If using store-bought blueberries (more watery), I'd use a little more corn starch.
D LOVED this! He just raved. I'm not crazy about crystallized sugar, and this had a little of that on the top, so I didn't like it quite as much. It was extremely sweet, but I counteracted that by topping with unsweetened whipped cream. It was very good...I won't use quite as much sugar next time. My (frozen) berries thickened up nicely. I used what I thought was an 11x7 pyrex dish, and it was nearly overflowing-just barely contained. (I was too lazy to go measure it, but I'm pretty sure it's very close to the specified size.)
A nice change from my "stand by" cobbler.
I've never made cobbler this way before, but it was great! I reduced the sugar (used 3/4 C for first part, 1 C for 2nd part). Will definitely use this recipe again!
This was really good but very sweet. You may want to reduce the sugar a bit.
WOW!! I made the recipe as it calls for, except I used frozen blueberries, thus lessening the amount of water to 1/2 a cup. It was WONDERFUL!! We topped it with vanilla bean ice cream! :) I'll definitely be making this again soon, using other berries, too!
Very easy and good!
I live in Central-Europe, Hungary, where blueberries are not typical therefore I attempted making the cobbler using mostly red currants - and a few black, because I didn't have enough from those... Also, I noticed that I was out of lemons, so I used some orange juice instead, and I love spices, so I sprinkled 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg over the berries before covering them with batter. I used 3/4 cup of sugar both times the recipe called for it as others suggested and the cobbler came out being deliciuosly tart and fruity. For those who have a sweet tooth, some vanilla ice cream made it even more delectable. Oh, and I used flour and ground walnut instead of cornstarch, which I didn't have... Taking everything into account I must say: WOW! This recipe is a definite keeper!! It is healthy and sooo delicious at the same time. Now I want to try this cobbler with all sorts of berries... :)
Wow!!! I did half the sugar as well according to other reviews, but by looking at the last review with only one star, they must not know how to cook because this turned out excellent!!!! This is now a family favorite!
My family loved this dessert! I increased the blueberries to two pints (4 cups), in addition to the lemon juice over the blueberries I included the zest of the same lemon. After reading the comments about it being too sweet, I reduced the sugar. I used 3/4 cup sugar for the batter that was spooned and spread over the top of the blueberries. For the topping I used just one cup sugar. It turned out wonderfully. Enjoyed so much we are making it again and again already!
this was excellent. my husband mother and I went blueberry picking in June and froze alot of blueberries so I used some of these in this recipe and it's excellent I also made fresh whipped cream as I didn't have any ice cream and we all loved it. My mom said she would cut down on the sugar so she could eat more but I wouldn't change a thing
This is a terrific dish because it is very easy and very delicious! Pouring the boiling water on top of the batter/dry ingredients made a fabulous sugar-crusted top when the cobbler came out of the oven. I made this as a second dessert option and it turned out to be the star of the show. I will definitely use this again. Thank you.
Yummy! Everyone at our bbq loved it. The only thing I would do next time is cut back on the sugar. I had not heard of this method before and loved the glaze that formed on the cobbler. I will make it again soon since we are having a great blueberry season.
I followed the directions as written and thought that I was ruining it when I poured the boiling water over the dish, but was I ever wrong. It was excellent served warm with ice cream. My son actually woke me up that night to tell me how much he liked it. I will definitely make it again.
This was really good and easy. I followed others' advice and halved the sugar (I also halved the entire recipe). I also used skim milk instead of whole milk. The batter wasn't runny like I expected so I added an extra TBS of butter and a dash more of skim milk. This recipe isn't quite as rich as some others; it has a lighter taste to it. If you're looking for a super rich and buttery cobbler this one isn't it. But this one is really good, easy and quick to make, and tastes great with vanilla ice-cream.
way way too much sugar added at the end! may as well have used canned junk
I cut the sugar as suggested but it was still WAY too sweet.
this is a great cobbler recipe. not your usual cobbler but the taste can't be beat. i make it with canned peaches and it turns out great. it's a great goto recipe for making at the last minute.
SO yummy! I took the advice and cut the sugar in half as well and it is still really sweet (and I love super sweet desserts). Excellent, easy cobbler.
Loved it!! I'm not necessarily a desert person, but oh my, this was wonderful! I used frozen blueberries & reduced the water to 1/2 c (as was suggested), as well as cutting the sugar to 3/4 c each part (as also suggested) and added the cinnamon (as was suggested). Yummy with vanilla bean ice cream!!
Very good! I would also cut back on the sugar, made as is and VERY sweet. I made with small frozen blueberries and the water content was fine, just cooked 25 minutes longer.
My sister made this and it was WONDERFUL!! Everyone loved it!! It was soo good with the just right blueberries, and then the crunchy top but still moist and def. YUMMY!! Wonderful recipe!! Will definetly recommend and make!!
Will definitely be making this again. I was in a hurry and didn't measure a thing and it still turned out delicious. I think the only thing I did different, is tossed the blueberries with a little cornstarch after adding the lemon juice. VERY SIMPLE recipe that tastes great!!
the most yummy blueberry dessert i have ever had. very easy and it was a big hit with all. i have made it now 4 times for different people and everyone loves it.
I just made this and it turned out great! I would have given 5 stars but I did make some changes. The first thing I did was use 5 cups of berries (wild blueberries)! I like lots of fruit. I did decrease the sugar some but still found it quite sweet. I didn't really mind the sweetness so much but I found it overpowered the blueberry taste. Next time I will half the sugar in the milk mixture and see how that goes. Because I didn't read the recipe thoroughly, I ended up mixing all the dry ingredients and then adding the milk. However (before adding milk),after reading some concerns about runny berries, I took a handful of the flour/sugar mixture and sprinkled it over the berries and then just shook the pan gently to get the flour down through the rest of the berries. No runny berries here. I also added extra cinnamon for personal taste. I will be making this again.
very easy, and my kids loved it!
This was delicious and very easy to make. What a presentation with ice cream. We made it as the recipe is listed, but agree that it could do with less sugar. yummy!
very good! Next time I will use vanilla in the batter. The sugar and boiling water thing was new to me, but it made a beautiful glaze on it.
This is the best recipe in my collection!!!!!
I made this recipe last week as a trial run for company I was having the following weekend. I really like this recipe, but boy was it ever sweet. I cut the sugar but obviously not enough. I think 3/4 cup on both parts of the recipe would be enough. I will be making this recipe for our company with the sugar reduction. This recipe was easy and would be wonderful served warm with ice cream. I did reheat a small portion in the microwave and it made the crust mushy.
Super easy and yummy! Really you can't go wrong, go ahead and give it a try :0)
very yummy and very fun! I made this last week, and my family is demanding it again tonight!
I also reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup each, but ended up throwing out about 1/4 cup of the sugar topping mixture. Next time I'll only use 1/2 cup but keep other topping ingredients the same. this was my first cobbler recipe and i won't be looking for another.
Sooo good! Based on past reviews, I reduced the sugar to 1/2 c each, and the sweetness was just right. I think it would have been too sweet for our taste with the full amount of sugar called for, hence the four stars. I also reduced the boiling water to 1/2 c since I was using frozen berries. It still had plenty of juice, but it wasn't overly runny. I love how the top gets the nice crust, and the dough underneath stays moist. It's a really delicious recipe. Thanks!
Very good. A little to sweet. I would definitely reduce the sugar. I made a smaller version for two, and I think I used 1/2 the sugar. The next time I would use even less. It's worth trying again.
This is the first recipe I have ever taken the time to review; I think it should be rated higher! :) This is the BEST cobbler I've ever had and it's super easy, even for someone learning how to cook like myself. YUMMY!
Great taste and easy. Took advice on using less sugar, adding an extra cup of berries and sprinkling more cornstarch over berries to thicken a bit more. Thanks for sharing. My family loved it!
Crust was a little hard, but it was pretty tasty. I have made it twice and the filling is delicious.
My husband and I just ate a piece of this with vanilla ice cream, he LOVED it. I did cut the sugar to 3/4 cup when it called for sugar and I used orange juice instead of lemon juice. I will definently make this again !!
Great idea-but toooo sweet!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I don't have any suggestions right now except to cut the sugar either out of the 1st topping and the 2nd topping. Oh and tooooo gushey. Cut some water, maybe. The top crust is awesome.
With only half of the sugar topping, this cobbler was still plenty sweet, bubbly and satisfying. The family couldn't eat it fast enough.
This was the best! I used fresh raspberries,blackberries and mostly blueberries.. This was excellent. my family said I could sell this! Thank you for my new favorite summer desert!
This was SOOOOOOOOOOOO good, especially delicious with Vanilla Bean ice cream. Will definitely make this again! Thanks for the recipe!
It was a good tasting recipe, but I did not use that much sugar. 1 C total was still a bit on the sweet side for my taste. Easy to make!
Mouth Watering! This was my first cobbler. It was SO easy. I used fresh blueberries and like others, I cut my sugar in half. I took a handful of oats and brown sugar and mixed in a small bowl and put on top for a crunchy toppping.
I've taken this recipe (with no changes) to two different parties and it was a hit at both of them. I love the recipe too!
Love this recipe!! Very easy to make and every time I make it EVERYONE raves about it!! The only change I made was to cut back on the sugar. Thanks for the amazing recipe!!
It turned out really good, but for some reason made my stomach ache. I also reduced the sugar to about a half, and it was still a bit on the sweet side.
This is the best cobbler recipe I have ever found. I chose to make this for a Safari Club International BBQ that my husband and I were attending. I was a little nervous since I had never made it before, so on the advise of other reviewers, I decreased the amount of sugar to 3/4 of a cup. I also doubled the recipe and when the timer went off it looked beautiful! OMG...it was the hit of the party!!!! I am not kidding when people were saying that they wanted to lick the Pyrex dish clean...lol This will be my choice for all cobblers from now on. Blackberries are ripe for picking so this will be my next cobbler.
Way, way too sweet. Took tips from reviews to cut down to 3/4 cup sugar for each part but would actually cut down way more. The blueberries were also really runny. Everything else was fine but I can't eat more than a few bites at a time because of the sugar.
The best! I have passed this recipe on to my Aunt..she comes home to visit once a year and this blueberry cobbler is always waiting for her! we love it!
This is really a great recipe. I do have to admit I was a little nervous about pouring the hot water over the top, but it turned out great. Nice crispy crust. The best cobbler recipe I've come across.
My family loved this recipe. Made a few changes, lessened the sugar by half and used Pinot Grigioe wine for the boiling water. Gave it a nice tart but sweet presence. Will make it again.
My daughter and I just made this cobbler tonight and also used 3/4 cup of sugar in each section. Perfect!! My family loved it... especially with ice cream. Yum!!
My first attempt at a cobbler. This was easy & delicious. Definitely a keeper. Per others, I used slightly less sugar, and it was sweet enough.
Way too sweet!! I even cut the sugar back to 3/4 cup and 1 cup respectively. Next time i will reduce even further. I used a 9x9 square pan and it took longer to bake. I also used frozen blueberries. I would increase the cornstarch if i use frozen again as it came out a littler runny. Overall, its a good recipe but the sugar issue prevents it from being a true 5 star recipe. I also completely forgot the salt and i dont miss it at all!!
This recipe is soooo DELISH! I like it just the way it is, but like most, my hubby said it was really sweet. So for his sake I may cut down on sugar next time, but for me, I wouldn't change a thing!
Delicious!!
this is a truly yummy recipe. i also cut the sugar down, and i used all different kinds of berries. it goes together quickly and cooks fast, too. the boiling water step threw me, but i went for it and now it makes sense!
As recommended, I cut back the sugar, but not as far as some suggested. I used nearly a cup on both mixtures requiring sugar, which was still a little bit "too much"--but not too much to ruin the recipe. The cobbler was fantastic--honestly, the best I've ever had. I highly recommend it. I see no reason to explore blueberry cobbler recipes when this one is the bomb. It's looks beautiful and tastes delicious.
Perfectly delicious blueberry cobbler!!!! I did reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup based on other reviews, so I had to give 4 stars instead of 5. Luscious with freshly whipped cream!
This is very easy to make and tastes heavenly! I'll be making this often!
Definitely cut the sugar, as other reviewers have suggested. Apply cinnamon liberally. Yummy!
This was great. Used half the sugar (will probably cut down the amount of sugar on for the topping next time), used skim milk, 4 T. butter, and half white flour and half whole wheat flour. Worked like a charm!
Was pretty easy, that's always a plus for me. I thought that there was a little too much salt though. I could still taste the salt when it was done and having cut down the sugar to 3/4 c per part (per other suggestions) and upping the milk ... I thought being able to taste the salt wasn't good. It was fairly easy. HINT: use a foil disposable pan for EASY and quick cleanup. Will definitely make again.
Fast and easy. My Fourth of July party guests all raved about the cobbler. I will absolutely serve again but will cut amount of sugar in half.
