Yummy Blueberry Cobbler

4.5
282 Ratings
  • 5 197
  • 4 57
  • 3 16
  • 2 9
  • 1 3

Easy delicious cobbler made with blueberries. Serve with vanilla ice cream for a terrific summer dessert.

Recipe by PoodleOwner2

Gallery
25 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 11x7 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Spread the blueberries out to cover the entire bottom of the baking dish. Squeeze the juice from the lemon over them. In a medium bowl, stir together the butter and 1 1/8 cups sugar until smooth. Stir in flour and baking powder alternately with the milk until smooth. Batter will be thin. Spoon over the berries, and spread evenly.

  • In a small bowl, stir together 1 1/2 cups of sugar, salt, and cornstarch. Sprinkle over the top of the batter. Dust with a pinch of cinnamon, then pour the boiling water over the entire dish.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 94.8g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 342mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022