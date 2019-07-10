Earth, Sea and Fire Salmon

1 of 35

Rating: 5 stars Oh yeah, baby. This one is a winner! Ironically, having been an allrecipes.com member for a long time, I actually learned of this recipe from a posting at another website. Thankfully, they gave proper credit to allrecipes.com. I didn't have the mushrooms called for in the recipe, so I just used a 10 ounce can of mushroom stems and pieces, and it was exceptional. I'm trying to eat healthier again and this one is a nice choice for that. Next time, I may add more onions, potatoes, and roasted red peppers ... more would have been better, especially if one doesn't prepare another side dish. Good stuff! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars This was a delicious recipe. My family loved it. I did have a problem getting the potatos to be done enough. I think next time I may put the potatos in first and then add the salmon nearer to the end. I will definately make this again. Helpful (17)

Rating: 2 stars This was easy to make. The end result was not good for me. I had to cook it longer b/c the potato was still crunchy which made the salmon overcooked but that wasn't the main issue. The main thing was the flavours just didn't meld together they were very individual. I think frying the onions with some butter a little garlic cooking the potato a little and adding some more spice to the salmon would make it better. And perhaps covering with tinfoil for a bit. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars This is VERY GOOD! Some of the reviews make me wonder if people actually followed the recipe. It is true that the potatoes dont get done enough realizing this we actually cut the potatoes super thin and cooked them with the onions for fifteen minutes... But they still werent done. This dish has a very simple clean flavor. We made sure to season each layer very well with salt and pepper and followed the recipe to the letter. Will definitely make again but cook potatoes longer before adding the rest of the ingredients.... Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed this very much. I will add a touch of garlic the next time I maket it. I did not use sesame oil as I do not care for the taste of it. I used more olive oil and the flavor was lovely. Thank you...this recipe is a keeper! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This recipie was a hit with my family! They loved it but I agree with Konnan the potatos are still crunchy after the 45 minuts. I advise to cook the potatos atleast 15 mins befor everything else to give them a chance to cook and not OVER cook the fish. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful recipe. Very tasty easy to make and looks attractive. I used one enormous sweet onion fresh red pepper strips and canned mushroom pieces instead of the portabellos. I baked it on the lowest rack to be sure the potatoes cooked through (and sliced them less than 1/2" thick). The onion was slightly undercooked crisp-tender and sweet. The baking dish was nearly full and made a very appetizing appearance on the table. Love this recipe! Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars This was just okay nothing special. There are so many exceptionally good salmon recipes on this site but this isn't one of them. Helpful (6)