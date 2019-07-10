Earth, Sea and Fire Salmon

Rating: 3.97 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This dish is amazingly easy to make and the end result will just make you look super good! The secret of its great flavor is in the quality of the ingredients. It doesn't need much seasoning, for it would only disguise the flavor of this great combination of ingredients. Earth (potatoes, onions, roasted peppers), Sea (fresh salmon) and Fire (your favorite oven) make this a winning recipe that you all will love to try!

By CynthiaRussell

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish generously with olive oil.

  • Arrange potato slices in a layer on the bottom of the baking dish. Season with a little salt and pepper. Place a layer of onions over the potatoes, then a layer of roasted peppers, seasoning each layer with salt and pepper as desired. Place salmon fillets over the vegetables in the dish, and season with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Place whole mushrooms over the fillets, and drizzle them with sesame oil.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven. Fish should flake easily with a fork, and potatoes should be tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 55.3mg; sodium 133.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

Curt McLey
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2005
Oh yeah, baby. This one is a winner! Ironically, having been an allrecipes.com member for a long time, I actually learned of this recipe from a posting at another website. Thankfully, they gave proper credit to allrecipes.com. I didn't have the mushrooms called for in the recipe, so I just used a 10 ounce can of mushroom stems and pieces, and it was exceptional. I'm trying to eat healthier again and this one is a nice choice for that. Next time, I may add more onions, potatoes, and roasted red peppers ... more would have been better, especially if one doesn't prepare another side dish. Good stuff! Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

Freya
Rating: 2 stars
11/02/2006
This was easy to make. The end result was not good for me. I had to cook it longer b/c the potato was still crunchy which made the salmon overcooked but that wasn't the main issue. The main thing was the flavours just didn't meld together they were very individual. I think frying the onions with some butter a little garlic cooking the potato a little and adding some more spice to the salmon would make it better. And perhaps covering with tinfoil for a bit. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
MidMo Gal
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2006
This was a delicious recipe. My family loved it. I did have a problem getting the potatos to be done enough. I think next time I may put the potatos in first and then add the salmon nearer to the end. I will definately make this again. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Patrice Williams
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2009
This is VERY GOOD! Some of the reviews make me wonder if people actually followed the recipe. It is true that the potatoes dont get done enough realizing this we actually cut the potatoes super thin and cooked them with the onions for fifteen minutes... But they still werent done. This dish has a very simple clean flavor. We made sure to season each layer very well with salt and pepper and followed the recipe to the letter. Will definitely make again but cook potatoes longer before adding the rest of the ingredients.... Read More
Helpful
(12)
RachelK
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2005
I enjoyed this very much. I will add a touch of garlic the next time I maket it. I did not use sesame oil as I do not care for the taste of it. I used more olive oil and the flavor was lovely. Thank you...this recipe is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jennifer V
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2007
This recipie was a hit with my family! They loved it but I agree with Konnan the potatos are still crunchy after the 45 minuts. I advise to cook the potatos atleast 15 mins befor everything else to give them a chance to cook and not OVER cook the fish. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Mary N.
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2008
This is a wonderful recipe. Very tasty easy to make and looks attractive. I used one enormous sweet onion fresh red pepper strips and canned mushroom pieces instead of the portabellos. I baked it on the lowest rack to be sure the potatoes cooked through (and sliced them less than 1/2" thick). The onion was slightly undercooked crisp-tender and sweet. The baking dish was nearly full and made a very appetizing appearance on the table. Love this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(7)
DUNTEACHN
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2005
This was just okay nothing special. There are so many exceptionally good salmon recipes on this site but this isn't one of them. Read More
Helpful
(6)
JENNN182
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2005
My fiancee and I LOVED this recipe! Will definitely make it again. It was great (and easy) as written!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
