Fish and Veggie Dish
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 256.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 25.5g 51 %
carbohydrates: 30.1g 10 %
dietary fiber: 6.3g 25 %
sugars: 6.9g
fat: 4.7g 7 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 3 %
cholesterol: 41.7mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 7213.4IU 144 %
niacin equivalents: 9.4mg 72 %
vitamin b6: 1.1mg 67 %
vitamin c: 72.5mg 121 %
folate: 100.9mcg 25 %
calcium: 106mg 11 %
iron: 3mg 17 %
magnesium: 91.2mg 33 %
potassium: 1517.5mg 43 %
sodium: 134.3mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 42.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved