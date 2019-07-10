Fish and Veggie Dish

Rating: 3.73 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A quick and easy recipe that tastes fantastic! I used cod but you can really use anything you want.

By BEAUTIFULLYMARKED

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x12 inch baking dish.

  • In the baking dish, arrange the zucchini, potato, green onions, and carrots. Place the cod on top of the vegetables, and sprinkle with dill. Arrange tomato slices over the cod, and sprinkle with red chile pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, and season with sea salt and pepper.

  • Cover dish with aluminum foil, and bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until vegetables are tender and fish is easily flaked with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 41.7mg; sodium 134.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

SNDONAHUE
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2005
Delicious! This simple recipe brings out the natural flavor of fresh ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

RNPUDEL
Rating: 3 stars
07/05/2006
The vegies tasted all like fish and it was soggy. I would try it agian but use a different fish and grill it instead. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
ALANGDALE
Rating: 2 stars
06/07/2005
This dish had no taste. I added more dill and a honey mustard sauce and it was edible. I will not make again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Lorraine
Rating: 1 stars
03/18/2010
I will not make this again the veggies were under-done & the fish overdone... it gets 1 star because it does look pretty. Read More
Helpful
(2)
MrsnyK
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2006
I tried this recipe tonight and loved it!I will use this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Domine
Rating: 3 stars
06/10/2016
I liked the flavor of this but after 30 minutes I checked it and the potatoes and carrots weren't done. I left it another 20 min and the potatoes were still a bit undercooked (and I did fairly thin slices... under 1/4") even though the fish was nearly cooked to pieces. Otherwise it was a good steamed fish and veggie dish. Doesn't do well (for me) reheating the leftovers though... Read More
mfonteno
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2015
add lib'd used Ahi and Cod with green beans carrots and broccoli. spiced it up with a hint of O'Day and lemon pepper healthy Choice Read More
