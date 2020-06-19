Garlic Lover's Pizza Crust for the Bread Machine
A delicious chewy crust with the wonderful flavor of garlic baked right in! Quick and easy-to-make recipe for the bread machine. The recipe can be doubled to make 2 pizzas.
A delicious chewy crust with the wonderful flavor of garlic baked right in! Quick and easy-to-make recipe for the bread machine. The recipe can be doubled to make 2 pizzas.
Update: Wow! I love this recipe! I have made this recipe probably 30 times, no kidding. Homemade "pizza" (actually cheese bread, no red sauce) has become a Sat. lunch or dinner tradition at our house. While I have tried several other pizza crust recipes on this site, this one remains our fav and the one I keep coming back to. The printed recipe card in my recipe box is so worn and tattered that I need to print a new one! I almost have it memorized. Also, wanted to say that 6oz. of liquid is 3/4 of a cup, according to my pampered chef liquid measure. Original review:I love that you can make the dough in the bread machine. I did add a little parmesan cheese as the machine was mixing it, and that helped it come together nicely. I then left it in the frig overnight and make it today for lunch for my boys. I made a cheese bread instead of traditional pizza (my 8yo doesn't like the red sauce).Read More
Disappointingly lacking in garlic flavor, and a dense, chewy texture. Sorry, but if you're going to make your own pizza, it deserves better than this. Leave the garlic out of the crust altogether and put it on top where it belongs. Or, if you must, try brushing the outer edge of a good, unflavored crust - before or after baking - with a mixture of fresh minced garlic, herbs (oregano, parsley, basil...), salt and olive oil and/or melted butter.Read More
Update: Wow! I love this recipe! I have made this recipe probably 30 times, no kidding. Homemade "pizza" (actually cheese bread, no red sauce) has become a Sat. lunch or dinner tradition at our house. While I have tried several other pizza crust recipes on this site, this one remains our fav and the one I keep coming back to. The printed recipe card in my recipe box is so worn and tattered that I need to print a new one! I almost have it memorized. Also, wanted to say that 6oz. of liquid is 3/4 of a cup, according to my pampered chef liquid measure. Original review:I love that you can make the dough in the bread machine. I did add a little parmesan cheese as the machine was mixing it, and that helped it come together nicely. I then left it in the frig overnight and make it today for lunch for my boys. I made a cheese bread instead of traditional pizza (my 8yo doesn't like the red sauce).
I made this recipe using 2 cups of whole wheat flour instead of bread flour and I used the pizza dough setting on my bread machine. After rolling it flat and letting it rise a bit I swiped it with Olive oil and a little fresh garlic and sprinkled cheese on top. The kids LOVED it with some marinara dipping sauce! We'll definately make it again!
Disappointingly lacking in garlic flavor, and a dense, chewy texture. Sorry, but if you're going to make your own pizza, it deserves better than this. Leave the garlic out of the crust altogether and put it on top where it belongs. Or, if you must, try brushing the outer edge of a good, unflavored crust - before or after baking - with a mixture of fresh minced garlic, herbs (oregano, parsley, basil...), salt and olive oil and/or melted butter.
Very yummy -- great garlic flavor! I've tried a couple other pizza crusts in the bread machine in the past but they always tasted bland. Not this one. I used 1/2 whole wheat flour and it still turned out great. I also skipped the kneading by hand and resting. My machine has a "pizza dough" cycle, so I assumed that would be sufficient, which it was. I used a generous amount of olive oil on my hands and the crust when I spread it out to avoid any issues with stickiness as mentioned in another review, although the dough didn't appear to be overly sticky to begin with.
This recipe is a great one. I doubled the recipe and it worked out really well. I will use this one again. Thanks
Yummy!! Very easy and user friendly. I have used the garlic and another time did not. Both great. It works great on the barbeque also.
Great base for pizza. I increased the garlic by about 6 cloves -very yummy
Since I have no bread machine, here is how I made the dough by hand. METHOD: Combine 1 1/2 cups flour, yeast, sugar and salt in a bowl. Mince garlic cloves with olive oil in mini food processor. Add lukewarm water (110 F) and oil/garlic mixture; mix until well blended. Add in the remaining 1/2 cup flour. Dough should form a ball and will be slightly sticky. Turn out on a floured surface, adding additional flour if you find it necessary (but not too much.) Knead until smooth and elastic. Grease a bowl with oil, put dough ball in bowl, turning it over to coat the whole ball with oil. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and place in warm place to rise for 30 mins. *TIP FOR RISING (can use with any yeast dough): Microwave a cup fill 1/4-1/2 with water till it is very hot, leave cup of water in microwave and place covered bowl inside, close the door. The steam provides a warm environment for the dough to rise. Works for me every time. After dough is finished rising, pat into pizza pan (using a bit more flour as necessary) and then I followed the recipe from step 3. MY REVIEW: I did not have bread flour so I used All Purpose flour, I used 3 large garlic cloves and it provided an okay amount of garlic flavour. Not overwhelming but not extremely detectable. I minced my garlic in my magic bullet with the olive oil so it would be more well incorporated. I used this as the base for Basic Beef Pizza (recipe on this site) and it was a delicious combination. Would make again. Thanks for sharing!
This is a terrific pizza crust recipe. We eat pizza several times a month and we always use this recipe. I usually don't use all the garlic the recipe calls for because my oldest son keeps the smell on his breath for two days. (smile) This is a soft and flavorful crust.
Was very light and delicious. Would recommend this recipe for any pizza or even the breadsticks that are so popular.
Yum! My new favorite pizza crust!
Amazing pizza crust. I have made this crust about 20 times and comes out same great taste each time. My children have voted this best pizza crust! And we have tried many in the past year. I have tried adding more garlic but found 3 to 4 cloves are perfect. Six was definately too much. I make this crust in the evening 1 to 2 days in advance, cover it and place it in the fridge. I take it out 30 minutes prior to cooking, shape it, make the pizza - comes out great!
made cheese breadsticks with this recipe. excellent! i love garlic so i used 6 cloves instead of 3. turned out great! will definitely be making this again and will try with pizza next time.
I thought this was pretty good. I added about 2T of extra minced garlic and some Italian seasonings to the dough. It came out of my bread machine extremely sticky to the point where even extra flour was not working too well. I coated my hands with olive oil and kneaded it a bit. Only then did my dough become easy to handle. My only mistake was baking it on an unheated pizza stone (and I knew better!) as the bottom did not brown as I would have liked it. This would rate a 5 star if not so sticky. Good recipe overall however.
I am giving this three stars because although the dough worked well in the bread machine and cooked very well, the taste left a lot to be desired. It seemed that when you ate it there was garlic in there somewhere but you couldn't exactly pinpoint it...yet you had garlic breath afterwards. (My boyfriend and I were mystified by that.) Even without the garlic, the taste was extremely bland and left a lot to be desired.
I liked the recipe, with the exception that I had to add quite a bit of flour (to the tune of 1/2 cup or more) during the kneading process.
Came out a little to gooey. Next time I will 1/2 cup more flour. I wanted the crust to be more crunchy, so don't know if it needs to be thinner. Will try again.
This was a pretty good crust. I really like the flavor (I didn't have any fresh garlic so I used garlic powder and threw in a little dried basil for color). It was a little chewy for my preference, I like a really crisp crust. I would definately use this one again only decrease the water a little and maybe make the dough a little thinner.
I would add another clove of garlic, but it rose beautifully and tasted great!
The taste was pretty good due to the garlic. But I found the dough to be quite sticky to handle and needed to add quite a bit more flour after the machine did its job.
You know what your cooking is good when your husband comments that the dough smells good before I've even baked the pizza! Delicious and such an easy dough to work with. I made one thick crust pizza and one thin crust and I can't decide which I like better, because they both came out so good. This will be a definite keeper. Thanks for sharing Kathy!
Wonderful! I tripled the garlic and it wasn't too overwhelming. I didn't realize how much it would rise so my pizza was more like a boat with all the toppings inside. Next time I will spread the dough out more than a medium pizza. Enjoy!
The consistency is more like white bread or dinner rolls- the garlic doesn't work well- also it is nearly impossible to keep it from sticking to everything and oozing all over the place
Perfect! I don't let mine rise at all and it's ready faster and it tastes just as good. :) Will make this again, for sure!
My family's favorite recipe for pizza crust
I'm not a fan of this pizza crust.. I tried it the other night thinking it would be amazing but it lacked flavor, certainly not what a garlic crust pizza should taste like.
I've made homemade pizza for years, and I have to say this is our favorite crust. I only wish I'd found it sooner! I double the garlic and add 1 tablespoon of oregano, but that's it - it's perfect! This recipe is very easy to adapt to your personal tastes.
I love this crust and so easy to make. It rolls out nicely and bakes well. The crust is tender and tasty. My family loves this homemade pizza crust recipe. Just add your favorite toppings and bake!!!
Love this crust!!! We used it for grilled pizza and it gave the pizza a wonderful flavor. YUMMY!
It turned out okay but was more of a thin crust and we were looking for a thicker, chewier crust. If you like thin crust pizza then try this recipe.
It was very delish. Next time I will add more garlic. Thanks for the formula.
I love this recipe! The crust is so light and tasty especially if I use 1 cup bread flour and 1 cup type "00" flour which seems to give it that airy texture. I definitely reduce the water by a few tablespoons or so to prevent the dough from being sticky. If I have the time, I roast the garlic ahead because I don't like the idea of raw garlic otherwise I leave it out. I also add some garlic and onion powder for extra flavor. I've yet to be disappointed making pizza with this recipe.
This is a great recipe! I didn't have a bread machine so I did it by hand and it still came out perfectly!It took a bit longer) I made mine without the garlic though...
I have made this recipe several times now, and we love it!! I sometimes add 1 C WW flour, and 1 C AP flour, sometimes chopped garlic, sometimes just garlic powder. Very versatile recipe, That I will be using for a long time!! Thanks!!
We add alot more minced garlic 2-4 T. And 1 t garlic powder. 2 T italian seasoning and 2 t oregano to the bread maker. Bake on pizza pancoated with nonstick spray and corn meal.
Very easy, and pretty good. I think that I would have to add butter and garlic to the crust before baking to get the garlic flavor I like, though. The crust isnt' that garlicky, although you can smell it in the dough, and it does give you a garlicky aftertaste. Not enough for me, though, garlic-wise! Other than that, it makes a nice, elastic pizza dough. Rather sticky, but that's okay--you can always add more flour! I used this as the crust for Basil Goat Cheese Pizza and it went really well with the flavors. Thanks for the recipe!
This crust is phenomenal! I had never made pizza dough before and using the breadmaker made it SO EASY! Now I wish I had doubled the recipe...some breadsticks like others suggested would have been great! I added home-made tomato sauce, chicken, bacon, canned green peppers, onions and ricotta and mozarella cheeses. I did add some rosemary, parmesan and extra garlic in the crust mix while it was in the bread machine. Sprinkled a little extra flour while rolling and wahlah! Perfecto! I baked it on the grill and next time will not pre-bake the crust as it turned out a little dark, but all in all this is a winner! I can't wait to make it again! Thank you!
This was so easy, and turned out great. We make homemade pizza all of the time, and this crust is the bomb!!! Even my picky Italian husband commented that he really liked it. I baked it on a stone, and the bottom got nice and browned, with a crispy crust - just how we like it. I only used 1 large clove of garlic, which gave just a nice hint of garlic. I didn't want to take away too much from the toppings (gourmet chicken pizza from this site). Will definately be making this again and again.
I love this recipe! I just made it for the 4th time and used 1/2 whole wheat flour. Turned out well. The second time I made it, it turned out pretty sticky and wouldn't stretch right. I kneaded in a bunch more flour and it ended up working out great. Every other time it has been perfect. I use it for any kind of pizza that we make and often double the recipe. UPDATE: I have made this dozens of times and now always use 100% whole wheat flour. Turns out great.
This crust was great! Made a double batch to make stromboli. It had a perfect texture and the flavor was good too. I might increase the salt just a little bit, or add a dash of garlic salt, it was just a little bit bland.
This recipe did not work for me. It was very hard to work with, and the ratio of flour to yeast, as compared with other pizza dough recipes, seems to be the reason why. I wouldn't take the chance again if my family's counting on dinner.
This was pretty good. I don't think I could really taste the garlic (although I could certainly smell it while it was in the bread machine!), but it was still good nonetheless. I think mine may have needed more flour kneaded into it because the finished product on the bottom in the middle wasn't smooth at all. I needed a spatula to get it off my pizza stone!
Not my favorite, thought it was bland
When I first made the recipe, the dough came out extremely sticky and it was hard to manage, however, that night my family and I loved the pizza. We don't care for all the thin crust pizza doughs and this one was bready and tastey. So it's worth the sticky dough, at least for us. The payoff at the end is so much more satisfying than any store bought pizza.
Instead of making a regular pizza with the dough I made a pepperoni roll with it. It was very good. If you have any other bread machine recipes that you would be willing to share please let me know. Thanks!
Didn't use a bread machine & I wad happy with the results. Very flavorful! I will make this again.
I love this crust for its great flavor, and I believe that 2 cups of flour makes just the right size instead of being too much dough for one large pizza.
While the crust was good tasting, it was a little soft. I think the next time I try this, I will bake the crust for a few minutes, then add the ingredients.
This crust is NOT ready in 35 minutes. It takes an hour and a half in the bread machine. Next time, I will plan for a full 2 hours including prep, rising, and baking the actual pizza. I am rating this only 2 stars because of the wrong amount of time listed in the recipe.
Amazing! I was eating this dough before I cooked it! Used my bread machine, definitely needed more than 3/4 of a cup one reviewer suggested. Just added as needed after about 5 minutes mixing in my machine. I added 2 tbsp Jalapenos to mix. After rolling out I let rise for another 20 minutes for thick crust, and right before baking, brushed with olive oil and herbs and placed in oven while it was preheating, then pulled it out, topped it with cheese, sauce, pepperoni, and onion, and baked for about 16 minutes. Came out crispy, bready, and Delicious!
Perfect. The only one I'll use from now on.
No bread maker; freezes perfect. I used my springform pan bottom in my little confection/rotisserie oven. I made two doughs (but divided in three) to freeze (400* for 10 minutes-threw in freezer hot to 'flash freeze'), then covered the last in sauteed onions, broccoli and mozzerella-no sauce-no need. Just the right amount of flavor and jaw work. I will make this dough often, but don't ask for the recipe because it's a secret.
My family loves this garlic pizza crust. I add more garlic, parmessan and cut up pepperoni. Can't go wrong!!!
This is a five star recipe. I followed everything exactly as stated, except I added one extra garlic clove, and I did not use the 20 minutes of rising time for a thicker crust (I prefer thin crust). I also pre-baked the crust before adding any ingredients to get it even crispier. The garlic flavor wasn't overpowering, but you could definitely get the flavor from the crust, it was a nice addition.
I adore pizza. so cleaver 2 make it a bread. took me a bit of a long time 2 make it though... well done KathyP100! PS cool name!
With only 2 cups of flour, the dough was pretty sticky. I worked in another 1/3 cup after removing it from the bread machine the first time I made it, and it turned out great. The 2nd (and other!) times I've made it, I add the 1/3 cup of flour to the bread machine pan. Good crust, works really well for pizza - tasty and not too tough or too doughy.
Wayyyyyy too much garlic. It was burning my eyes as I was making it. Added parmesan cheese and some herbs. Will definately make again, just with a lot less garlic.
Just an average tasting crust. I added an extra 1/4 cup of flour since some reviewers had a problem with very sticky dough, and that worked fine for me.
This crust was not overly sticky for me like others have said. The only change I made was to prebake my crust for 5 min before adding toppings. It turned out absolutely perfect! Soft inside and crusty on the outside. Nice garlic flavor as well. This is also very good with a tsp of dried rosemary added. Going to try baking breadsticks from this as well next time.
This is awesome! We've made it several times, & every time we wish I would have made another batch. I guess I just need to bread machines. Lol We've done regular pizzas & breakfast pizzas.
My kids don't enjoy a lot of toppings on their pizza, so I made this recipe into bread stick. Since they are at that age (2 and 4) where they enjoy finger food with a gimmick, I simply poured a red dipping sauce into a bowl and served it up. It is *so* good, I'll make it again and again! Also, for a grown up version I made a batch with shredded parm drizzed over the top, good enough for appies for grown ups! I loved that this was for the bread machine.
My husband and I both loved this! I did have to use a lot of olive oil on my hands because the dough was pretty sticky, other than that we thought it was great!
This was great. It tasted great and had a great texture. I might bake it like a pp said. Took a while to cook but it was good.
This crust was awesome, was light and tender, the only change I made was to increase the sugar to 4 teaspoons and added Pizza seasoning. Used metal pizza pan, crust browned very nicely, not soggy at all. No prebaking crust was needed. Thanks for the recipe
This pizza dough was great! The only thing I might do differently is add some herbs next time (oregano? basil?) just for some extra flavor. The texture was great, though. I recommend brushing the crust with a little olive oil and baking it with no toppings for 5-10 min, then topping it and baking until the cheese bubbles. I find that this ensures that the middle of the pizza is evenly cooked and the dough isn't soggy anywhere.
I had to add 1/4 cup more of flour and it was still pretty sticky to handle. I will keep looking for a good crust recipe!
Excellent. My whole family loved it. I doubled the recipe and also added 2Tbs of Parmesan cheese in the the mix which made 2 round pizzas and some left over for bread sticks and it turned out great. We took some of the dough and set aside for bread sticks to dip in sauce. I rolled the bread sticks in olive oil and sprinkled Parmesan cheese on them. I cooked them before the pizza so they were ready as an appetizer while the pizza's were cooking. I think I will also do what another reviewer said and make the dough & use just bread-sticks for lunches w/ marinara sauce to dip. So yummy, you must try it.
It's a tad chewier than I prefer but an easy to make and yummy recipe.
I made this with Whole-Wheat Flour instead of bread flour, as another reviewer suggested. It was very good and had a nice garlic flavor. But, next time I think I'll try it with the bread flour called for to get a thicker crust.
This is the recipe I use every time I make pizza. I add Italian herbs and seasonings and double the recipe. It's great!
I had never made pizza dough before and never used my bread maker before…first time for everything. The dough can out pretty sticky to handle, so I had to add about 1/4 cup more of flour, after removing it from the bread machine. I tripled the fresh garlic (love me some garlic) also added some Italian seasonings to the dough. While the bread maker was doing its thing, FOR THE TOPPINGS: I cooked some sausage, sautéed some onions, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, and some spinach. When the dough was ready, I topped it with cheese, sauce, pepperoni, and “THE TOPPINGS”. I then bake the pizza on a cooking sheet, with nonstick spray and corn meal, because hubby(greedy) didn’t want a 9 in round pizza, he wanted a 9x18 pizza, so I had to stretch the dough to fix……..no problem. The pizza came out crispy and delicious, not soggy at all. My daughter had a hard time believing me when, I told her that it was homemade. She said that it tasted better then her regular pizza joint, and even tasted better the next day. Hubby lost his mind, and can’t wait for me to do this again. Next time I will add more flour, and I will also make a double batch so I can freeze it, and when hubby is ready, he can make his own pizza. I will also try it on the grill. Thanks so much for sharing, this pizza dough was SO EASY!!!!!!
I love this recipe its a family staple in our house! the ONLY thing I change, is that I add some italiano seasoning to just give a small boost of flavour, otherwise it is PERFECT! I dont measure just kind of sprinkle it in, but probably about 1-2 tbsp per batch. Thanks Kathyp100 for posting!!
This is by far one of the best recipes for a pizza crust that I have tried!!!
This was good, not my favorite pizza crust, but still a decent one. My family didn't gobble it up quick like they usually do, so that may have affected my opinion. ;)
Quick, easy and delicious!
I have made this recipe several times now. Depending on how it is made (thick vs thin), I have different ratings. As a thin crust, it is a 4 star recipe. As a thick crust, it is a 2 star recipe. This is not because I prefer thin crust, but rather the garlic taste and crust texture being substantially different depending on the method you choose. For the best thin crust recipe, do not allow the dough to sit for the 15 minutes listed under step 2, cut this time in half. Also, in step 3, do not allow the dough to sit at all after stretching it on your pan. As a thin crust, you get a crisp outer shell with chewy interior! Many people have said they needed more than 2 cups of flour. I use exactly two cups of bread flour, then appx 1/4 cup for kneading. This is not atypical of many bread recipes. Be certain to use bread flour as it has more gluten which contributes to the chewy texture. I followed the ingredients exactly. However, because I chose to make a margherita pizza, I baked mine at 500 degrees for 12 minutes in my gas oven. Give the Margherita toppings a try (it is the best). Do not use a sauce, instead sprinkle mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh minced garlic on crust, then add thin sliced garden tomatoes and bake at 500 degrees for 12 minutes. Top with chopped fresh basil and serve.
For some reason, the texture of the crust was too holey and dry, on the other hand the dough spread very easily in the pan, which was nice. Also, I used pre-chopped garlic, which was not as favorfull as fresh garlic.
This dough worked really well for beef calzones. It rolled out very nicely and baked up into a nice crisp thin crust. I didn't think the garlic flavor was very noticeable though, so I may add some garlic powder to it next time.
this is the best crust I have made in a long time. Even my husband loved it!
I followed the recipe precisely and what a sticky mess I had getting it out of the bread machine. Had to knead in at least an extra 1/2 cup (may be more) of flour to make it workable. Flavour was OK, maybe more garlic. Not sure if I'll make again.
Did not change anything.This dough was wonderful. Will be using it always.
I made this by hand vs. bread machine...didn't really taste the garlic, and the altho the dough seemed like it was going to work well, it ended up being really difficult to work with. BUT - it tasted really good. It came out to be a thin crust, and my kids absolutely gobbled it up. But I am not sure I'll make again because it was such a pain.
A little too garlicky for me but my hubby loves it!
Best pizza crust EVER!!!
Turned out GREAT!!! Thank you for the recipe, simple and much better than delivery!
This crust is amazing. I made it for the first time and my husband went crazy for it. Kuddo's to you.
Ive made this crust a few times and it is wonderful! The first time I made it was sticky like other viewers have mentioned, so the next time I added an extra 1/3 cup flour and it was perfect! Tastes great with powdered garlic powder but the fresh minced it better. I ran out of olive oil so I'm using melted butter.. hope it turns out just as great! FYI, you can also make two 9in pizzas with this recipe. I used a round 9in cake pan and it turned out great!
This is a very good pizza crust it has a nice garlic flavor to it. Hubby says this is a keeper.
This crust was delicious! made it for a barbecue chicken pizza and loved it wouldn't use garlic salt instead of garlic cloves turned out too salty that way haha :)
This was the best pizza crust I've ever made! I did increase the garlic to 4 cloves, and added 1/4 tsp of basil and a few pinches of freshly grated parmesan cheese to the mix. My bread machine's dough cycle runs an hour 20 minutes with 2 rises, so I let that run and picked up at step 3 in the recipe. I brushed the dough with olive oil before adding toppings. The dough was not sticky at all and was very easy to roll out. This will become a staple at my house!
This is our favorite pizza crust...and I love that I can just put in the bread machine and let the magic happen. I like the subtle garlic flavor in the crust, and this freezes beautifully too. I often double the recipe so that I can have a few balls of dough on hand. Thanks for sharing!
This makes the best pizza crust that I have ever eaten. The dough is so easy to work with. I made mine a stuffed crust pizza by putting cheese in the crust, and my family just ate it up, even my 2 picky kids ate it. This recipe is definately a keeper.
Very good, but needs more garlic, I will use this recipe again :)
This wasn't our favorite pizza crust. While the flavor was good, I found it to be tough, dry and hard. I really wanted to like this, but it didn't work out well for me. The dough was super sticky and hard to work with. I don't think I'll be making this again, but thanks for sharing.
Was good but not amazing. Didn't try to change a thing but has not become a go to favorite.
I let it rise for about 30 min after making into "bread stick" shapes put some butter and basil on top then after about 20 min of baking i put cheese on top, now that is Delicious!
Mmmmmmm! Good
We enjoyed the end product of this recipe. It turned out wonderful. The only reason I am not giving it 5 star is because it lacked the garlic flavor I was expecting. I think that I will increase the garlic next time.
This crust is awesome! My bread machine has a dough cycle of about an hour and a half. I didn't want to wait that long so I put it in for about 10 min. It turned out great
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections