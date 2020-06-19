Garlic Lover's Pizza Crust for the Bread Machine

I had never made pizza dough before and never used my bread maker before…first time for everything. The dough can out pretty sticky to handle, so I had to add about 1/4 cup more of flour, after removing it from the bread machine. I tripled the fresh garlic (love me some garlic) also added some Italian seasonings to the dough. While the bread maker was doing its thing, FOR THE TOPPINGS: I cooked some sausage, sautéed some onions, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, and some spinach. When the dough was ready, I topped it with cheese, sauce, pepperoni, and “THE TOPPINGS”. I then bake the pizza on a cooking sheet, with nonstick spray and corn meal, because hubby(greedy) didn’t want a 9 in round pizza, he wanted a 9x18 pizza, so I had to stretch the dough to fix……..no problem. The pizza came out crispy and delicious, not soggy at all. My daughter had a hard time believing me when, I told her that it was homemade. She said that it tasted better then her regular pizza joint, and even tasted better the next day. Hubby lost his mind, and can’t wait for me to do this again. Next time I will add more flour, and I will also make a double batch so I can freeze it, and when hubby is ready, he can make his own pizza. I will also try it on the grill. Thanks so much for sharing, this pizza dough was SO EASY!!!!!!