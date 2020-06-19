Garlic Lover's Pizza Crust for the Bread Machine

190 Ratings
  • 5 115
  • 4 44
  • 3 21
  • 2 6
  • 1 4

A delicious chewy crust with the wonderful flavor of garlic baked right in! Quick and easy-to-make recipe for the bread machine. The recipe can be doubled to make 2 pizzas.

By KATHYP100

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 14-inch pizza crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the ingredients into the pan of a bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Close the lid, select the Dough cycle, and press Start.n

  • When the machine signals the end of the cycle, remove the dough and knead into a tight ball on a lightly floured surface. Let rest for about 15 minutes.n

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Stretch the dough out to fit your desired pizza pan. Let rise for about 20 minutes for a thicker crust.n

  • Top with sauce, cheese and desired pizza toppings. Bake for 10 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the crust is lightly browned on the bottom when you lift up to take a peek.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 3.4g; sodium 146.8mg. Full Nutrition
