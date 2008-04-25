Jay's Signature Pizza Crust

Followed directions for the most part. Added some rosemary and other spices to the dough though. Smelled fantastic. I found that it actually rose too much when baked in the cast iron pan I was using. I would probably use less next time perhaps. It was pretty good though.
Okay folks. I've got to go with MONSIEUR BOEUF on this one. This crust was just aweful. I don't understand all the great reviews either. It was tastless, didn't brown, and was so tough it was hard to chew. Yuk! I can cook, so I don't believe it was my error. I will not make this again.
Jay thank you so much for an EXCELLENT thick, pan type pizza crust, that was crisp on the outside and chewy/tender on the inside! The only personal perference additions I did were: I added Italian Seasoning, garlic powder and onion powder along with the salt/oil. And I baked them for 10 minutes prior to adding the toppings in a 12 inch cake pan and 12 inch cast iron skillet, that were both olive oiled WELL, and dusted with yellow cornmeal. They came out of the pan very easy onto the cutting board. It was easy to make this. Just have to adjust weather and flour consistency to the stickiness of the dough. Some days need less, some days need MUCH more. Adding about a 1/2 cup grated parmasean cheese to the dough is great with the seasonings. I never roll the dough out, I just use my hands and flatten it in the bottom of the pans, working up the sides Also sometimes string cheese rolled in the crust makes the kids happy too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2002
I had been looking for a pizza crust similar to Pizza Hut pan style and this is the closest and best so far! It definitly makes 2 crusts unless you have a huge pizza pan. And the trick to getting a crisp bottom on your crust is to bake it on a lower rack in your oven so your crust bakes before your toppings burn.
I made this dough in my bread machine and it came out perfectly. The crust is crunchy on the outside and soft and tender on the inside. I did bake the crust about ten minutes before adding toppings and divided the dough to make smaller pizzas.
I tried this crust last night and was very pleasantly surprised. I kneaded it with the dough hook on my stand mixture and left the dough slightly sticky to acheive a more tender crust. I rose beautifully and was very easy to stretch into two medium pizzas. I baked the pizzas on a pizza stone preheated for an hour at 500 degrees. They baked in about 8 minutes. The bottom of the crust was very crunchy (but not burnt) and the edges were nice and soft. I've had problems with tough crusts in the past, but this one was nice and tender. I will make it again!
This recipe is perfect.I made the full recipe but I seperated in half and made the 2nd off on the 2dn day. I used my pizza stone and prebaked the crust for about 10 mins. at 325. then I put the toppings on. The crust needs a little something so i brushed it the second day with an mixture of olive oil and garlic powder. It rises amazing! and it tastes like real pizza crust. My husband loved it and I think from now on I will make my own dough because it is sooo easy and much cheaper than buying the frozen ones. I can't wait to make it again! Thanks JAY! Anna
My husband and I enjoyed this crust very much. I added a little garlic and onion powder to the mix and put it in the bread machine. I baked it on my pizza stone and it was perfect. It was crusty and chewy on the outside and soft and yummy on the inside. It made two large sized thin pizzas. We have plenty for dinner today, too!!his may be the recipe we use for all our pizza!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/29/2002
I have been looking for a nice home made crust recipe after being disappointed by bobili, and pilsbury crusts. This recipe was very good and fairly easy to make. I added some fresh garlic to the top. As others noted this makes a large pizza. Next time I will make 2 smaller ones.
I had never made homemade pizza dough before I tried this recipe. Surprisingly -- it was very easy and fun to make. The pizzas came out great!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2005
Great Recipe, comes out perfect. I find it’s great for making large batches and freezing. Before letting the dough rise portion it out into the sizes you would like to use and cover the portions with oil. Place the dough balls on a cookie sheet and freeze them till there solid then place in a freezer safe container. This way they don’t stick together while freezing. When you want to make a pizza take out a ball rub it with a bit more oil and let it stand about 6 hours. Then roll, top it and pop it in the oven the same as the recipe. I’ve tried defrosting it in the microwave but you need to watch it carefully to make sure the dough does not start to cook. Also because of the nature of dough it can easily pick up odors from the freezer so you might want to pop some baking soda in there while your at it.
*update* I've made this several times and this makes a top-notch pizza crust with a crispy crust and chewy center. I double the sugar and increase the salt to 1 1/2 tsp because it’s a tad bland as written. I recently substituted 1 C flour for whole wheat flour and found it did not alter the texture. 100% whole wheat made the dough gummy and hard to roll out. Kneading was difficult and messy the first time. I recently tried doing most of the kneading in my stand mixer with a dough hook and then kneaded the rest by hand. This made the dough much more manageable. In the end, I added an extra 3/4 cup of flour (1/2 C flour in the stand mixer & 1/4 C while kneading by hand) but it still came out tender. I baked it on the bottom rack on a preheated baking stone to get the bottom crispy and used corn meal to transfer from the peel instead of flour (a la Pizza Hut vs. Dominos). Made 2 crusts.
Awesome pizza crust, and the dough makes great cinnamon rolls as well, just roll flat, brush with melted butter, sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar, roll up, slice up, and pack in a 13X9 pan that has the bottom coated with more cinnamon and sugar. Glaze with cream cheese icing and you have an awesome breakfast treat!
The recipe is good but the directions can be better. On step three, before you put it into the oiled bowl place the ball on the counter and your hands on either side and just force the ball to travel in a circle on the counter until the ball is tight and completely smooth Put it in the bowl, cover it with plastic wrap (dont worry about making a seal) and put it in the FRIDGE Yes, I said it, in the fridge, yeast will continue to do its thing in the cold. Now leave it in there 12-18 hours, the dough will still double in size (for me it doubles in the fridge within 3 hours but I leave it in there longer to let the yeast develop more flavor) Take it out and cut the dough in half (two smaller pizzas are easier to toss in the air than one large one, but you don’t have to do that) flatten it with your hands, then fold it back onto itself and form a ball. Roll the ball between your hands as before until it's tight, cover it with a damp kitchen towel and let it rest for 30 minutes (the recipe said one, but that’s not enough) Stretch (dont use a rolling pin) or throw the pizza until it's the size you want (the outside will be higher and you'll get the rising lip that pizzas have) and bake it the same way the recipe calls for. I use an insulated cookie sheet that is nonstick so I dont have to grease it up and I just build my pizza on that but if you have a pizza stone, use that or buy an unglazed ceramic tile for a few dollars and use that as a pizza stone.
After you try this, you may want to throw away the numbers to Pizza Hut and Dominoes! This is easy, tasty, and CHEAP. You will get a thick crust (if you make one big pizza) without all the oil and grease. Very healthy! I was a little taken aback when I took the mixture out to knead it because it was very sticky. I thought this was going to be another dough-attempt disaster! But after a while, it gets better when adding more flour. I would suggest you have another person there to help you sprinkle on the flour or a plate of it ready because your hands will be a mess.
This is a great pizza crust! It's easy to make, is easy to work with and tastes awesome every time! I make this recipe in my bread machine, which makes it even easier. If you like thin crust, this recipe will yield 2 large pizzas. I you only need 1, this recipe freezes like a dream! After the dough rises and is ready to be rolled out, just divide in half, spray the spare half with a tiny bit of oil and then wrap in plastic wrap, place in a ziplock back and throw it in the freezer. When you're ready to use it, take it out of the freezer 3-4 hours prior to use, unwrap it, and let it sit at room temp. or in a slightly warm spot to thaw and rise one more time. Perfect!
This the first home-baked pizza crusts that satisfied the whole family. It was just crunchy enough for the crunchers, and just chewy enough for the chewers. Thanks Jay!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/30/2002
This recipe was good. Mylady, your yeast didn't activate. Check your water temperature and make sure no drafts are hitting the dough while it is rising. Also your oven temp may be too low. Cooking and baking are 2 different arts, as candy making would be another. Use this if you like a soft and spongey crust. I cut my dough in half and used one half for pizza and the other for bread sticks. The 'Way Too Easy' sauce recipe was perfect for the breadsticks!
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2010
Delicious and easy, especially since I let my bread machine do the hard part for me! One recipe made two crusts for me - used one, froze the dough for the other. Rather than using a pizza pan I formed the dough right on the pizza peel sprinkled with corn meal and slid it in the oven onto the pizza stone. Experienced breadmakers will know the measurement of flour is only a guide since so many factors, like humidity, are responsible for how much you'll ultimately use. I don't usually use sugar in my pizza dough but this tiny bit of brown sugar couldn't have made a huge difference in either feeding the yeast or browning the crust. It must work its magic somehow, however, because this crust was excellent.
I have made this pizza crust several times, and it is definitely a favorite! I've never made bread before, so it took a while to get used to the whole kneeding process (but it always tasted good!). My husband asks for this as often as he thinks he can get away with... :). Like others, we found the flavor lacking, so I've made the following modifications: 1. Double the brown sugar 2. Add 1/4 tsp of garlic powder in with the salt 3. 1 cup of whole wheat (to make it more healthy, it improves the texture also!) 4. Added some parm. cheese while adding the flour. 5. Make sure to use cornmeal on your pizza stone (pizza stone is a must, yummy! $12 at Bed Bath and Beyond) so it doesn't stick. 6. Cook crust for 6-7 minutes without toppings, then brush the edges with olive oil before adding topings. We make this with pizza sauce III. yummy! Thanks Jay!!! :-)
This has been my pizza recipe for over 2 years now, and it is consistently wonderful. I usually add more brown sugar than called for, probably about a tablespoon or so. Also, the amount of flour needed can vary by the weather, so just start with three cups and add more as you're kneading, until the dough is no longer sticky. Initially, we used this to make 2 12" pizzas, but then I bought a 16" pan and now only make one 16" pizza. It makes the best medium-thick, chewy crust. If you haven't yet, try this recipe--You will love it!!
Fabulous recipe. I warmed tha bowl of my stand mixer and followed step 1. After adding ingredients from step 2 I mixed the dough on speed 2 using the dough hook for 1 minute. Next I added the remaining flour and continued to mix on speed 2 for an additional 2 minutes. I then placed the dough in an oiled bowl to rise for about an hour as suggested. Besides using a stand mixer the only thing that I changed is the cooking temperature. I preheated the oven to 475 degrees and cooked the pizza for 10 minutes then turned the oven temp down to 425 to finish the cooking time. My husband commented that this was the best pizza that I have made. Thank you for sharing a great recipe and I hope this may help someof you who would like to use the mixer instead of good old fashioned elbow grease (like me)!
I enjoyed the pizza that I made with this crust. It was very easy to make and yielded a good crust. It did turn out a little dry though, I would suggest brushing it with oil and maybe sprinkling some salt on it before putting on toppings and baking. It made me wonder why I order pizza so often when it is really easy to make it yourself!
This made the most wonderful crust ever! Very crispy crust with a soft chewy center. Takes 1 packet of yeast...I stood there measuring and after I did I wondered why didn't the submitter just say 1 pkg? I'm not knowledgeable enough in breadmaking to have known that but I won't forget it now. I made 1 change and that was to add 3 cups of flour at once and then work in the last 1/3 cup during the kneading. Hubby and I both agreed this is THE BEST piza crust we have ever eaten. This made 4 12" thin and wonderfully crispy crusts. LOL, this was my second try at "real" pizza dough, so I felt brave and actually tried to spin it, hand toss it...it is an art, mine were so uneven and oddly shaped, but it was sure fun to try. Hubby got a kick out of watching. I need never try another recipe again, this one is the cat's meow as my DH said.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2002
I am a beginner at bread making and this recipe turned out perfect. It was crispy on the outside and soft inside. Although, by the time had finished making the crust I had ended up using about 4 cups extra flour. This is an easy way to impress people with your baking abbilities.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2003
This crust sets the standard! It is versatile enough to serve as a starting point for seasoned crusts, stuffed crust, etc., but awesome on its own! Having worked in the pizza industry in the northeast (the toughest market), I can honestly say this is the most like the crusts used by the pros. Thanks, Jason!
The flavor is incredible...it is a bit messy (good stress relief to knead the dough :) I've used this recipe twice...once for pizza and once for husband's pizza pockets (made enough for his lunches all week!) I keep a printed copy in my kitchen...thank you for sharing!!!!
I love this crust - I made two nice pizzas - one vegetarian and one meat lovers - the crust is exactly how I like it!!! It rose nicely and has a nice texture! Thanks.. I didn't change a thing and have it in my recipe box! Thanks for sharing!
Perfect crust for pizza. I used 1 tsp of brown sugar instead of a half. rubbed olive oil on outside crust and sprinkled garlic powder and basil...delicious! Update: this is my go to recipe whenever I make pizza...it's the best
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2002
This crust turned out great! I did however increase the brown sugar to 1 tablespoon, with the original amount the crust came out tasting a bit yeasty.
This is the best pizza crust ever and it is easy to make! I bake it in a 14" cast iron skillet that I coat with 2 Tbs. of olive oil and the pizza crust comes out just like Pizza Hut's pan pizza. It is awesome! I use a pancake turner to slide the pizza out onto a pizza peel to cut. It is crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Everybody loves it. This makes a great deep dish for crust lovers like me!
Pizza Hut recipe includes some corn meal flour as well as baking soda in addition to the regular ingredients. In order not to overcook the topping I bake crust first for about 7 min , add the topping and continue baking depending on topping till golden brown
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2000
I have been searching for a long time for a good pizza crust. I have finally found it. Simple and perfect. Crisp on the outside, just soft enough on the inside.
This pizza dough is great! I am constantly making pizza and this is the dough I use the most when I have the time. It is nice and crunchy on the outsaide and very soft on the inside, especially when made on a pizza stone. Great job, Jay!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2000
Your search for a great crust recipe has just ended! If you like soft fluffy crust, look no further! This was the second recipe I tried and will try no others!
Finally a pizza crust that's thick and chewy! Delicious! I did sprinkle the crust with a little garlic powder, oregano, and Parmesan cheese before spreading on sauce and toppings. NOTE: Add more than 2 cups of flour before trying to mix until it's not 'sticky' as the instructions indicate. My hand's were covered in sticky dough until I added at least 3 1/2 cups total. I suggest at least 3 cups of flour before adding extra and kneeding. I also don't suggest pouring it on a 'well floured' surface. Just keep working with the dough in the bowl and it will save you a lot of hassle and clean-up. NOTE: This should make about 4 medium sized pizzas. You can freeze the rest of the dough for up to 6 months. Just roll out 10" rounds onto well oiled parchment paper (make sure all sides of paper that touch the dough are well oiled. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap to store. When you're ready to use the dough, let it thaw 30 minutes on counter before topping and baking.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2002
Wonderful! I am a frequent pizza baker, and this has been exclaimed as my best. I baked it on a pizza stone, and it gave the nice crisp base and chewy interior of professionally-baked pizzas.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
09/07/2000
I had to add more like 5 1/2 cups of flour to get it to a consistency that could be kneaded. If you like a very thick crust then it is not too bad.
This is FANTASTIC!! I've made it a ton of times now and love it every time! I have an el-cheapo standard pizza pan and this makes 2 crusts *that* size. I generally use one and toss the other ball of dough in the freezer to enjoy at a later date. I've never rolled the dough, I merely stretch and push it out to fit the pan, which I spray w/PAM and layer w/white corn meal. I've also used 1/2 whole wheat flour and it's just as fantastic. I do have to say, I've always had to use quite a bit more flour than the recipe calls for to get it elastic-like and non-sticky. I use my KA mixer, using my scraper paddle first, then finishing w/the dough hook.THANK YOU, Jay, for sharing your signature pizza crust; LOVE IT!
This crust is so good that I have been making pizza at least twice a week for the last month - seriously. I have used regular flour, bread flour, wholewheat flour - even tried some rye flour for one pizza. My favourite is the regular flour, but if you like the crust "doughy-chewy", go with bread flour and you will not be disappointed. I halve this recipe to make one pizza. To make it even better, I like to add 1 tsp each of garlic powder and basil to the dough when I am adding the salt and oil. Sprinkle the oiled pizza pan with cornmeal. Once the toppings are on the pizza, stir a bit of garlic and basil into some oil and brush along the crust. Sprinkle that with cornmeal. Makes a super crispy crust that melts in your mouth.
Whether you prefer thick or thin crust, this is a great recipe! It comes out perfect every time! My husband raves about it and because it's so simple, we now have homemade pizza every week! Thanks Jason!
I have never made pizza at home before, but, this recipe was super easy! The crust was nice and crusty, LOVED IT! I used a pizza stone and instead of rolling out the dough I "slapped" it out (little something I learned working for a restaraunt years ago). No more pizza delivery for us, we are hooked.
It's worth it to make this as opposed to a packaged mix. I finally mastered using yeast. My biggest trouble was getting it to rise enough. Now I put the bowl of dough on a heating pad and cover the bowl/pad with a towel. Does the trick every time! Another note about this recipe... it is a LOT of dough for one pizza. It will easily make two smaller pies or one larger one. I often double the recipe and then cut my dough into fourths. I freeze three of the quarters before letting it rise. Then when I want one I just pull it out and let it thaw and rise over my heating pad. It is excellent. A couple of the different pizzas I make are buffalo chicken, and ham with mushrooms. For the buffalo chicken I top the crust with a thin layer of light blue cheese dressing, then a light layer of hot sauce, then cooked chicken coated with hot sauce and a pizza blend cheese. For ham and mushroom, I use a very sweet pasta sauce and smoked provolone cheese... that smoked provolone is the secret to a fantastic pizza!
wow this was awesome. My husband is a master at eating pizza, and when I asked him if I should change anything he said no it's great. This was my first time making pizza crust. Thanks Jay. It was enough to make 2 med. so i froze the other half of the dough, not sure if I was suppose to, but will find out when I use it next time..
Am I the only one who had a problem with the dough being way too soft? Maybe it's the flour I used, but 3 1/3 cups of flour to 1 1/2 cups of water made a sticky mess that was impossible to knead, much less roll out. I ended up adding a good 1 1/2 cups more of flour to get it workable. Aside from that it was a perfectly good standard pizza dough.
I've been making this for a long time and don't know why I never rated it. This is by far the best pizza crust I've ever tried! The only tip I want to add is to get the perfect round pizza without tossing it. I learned this a few years ago on the Food Network. Shape your dough into a ball. With your index and middle fingers, push down in the middle of the dough. Then work your fingers in a circular rotation as the dough pushes out. Keep doing this until dough is completely laid out. If you're like me, you can't toss your crust and trying to get a nice round pizza with your hands, rolling pin, or whatever makes for an odd looking round pizza, then you will appreciate this tip. At least I did! :) Hope that helps!
This is a pretty good crust. We also used it to make fried dough.
DANA123
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2002
My family raved about this crust with the Exquisite Pizza Sauce. They want this all the time now. But, I have to say, sticky doesn't even begin to describe the dough! Next time I am definetly putting it in the bread machine on the dough cycle.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2002
The best pizza crust I've ever made! My fiancee raved about it and said there's no sense in ordering out for pizza anymore! I made breadsticks with the leftover dough, baked them for about 10 - 15 minutes while waiting for the dough to rise on the pizza pan, brushed them with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesean cheese, they came out great! Try with the "Easy Pizza Sauce" recipe and serve the leftover sauce with the breadsticks! Easy, Easy, Easy!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2002
Quick, easy and a winner with the picky family. This recipe is a great as all the reviews say it is. A definite winner with us.
After using Allrecipes for years, I was finally motivated to register just so I could comment on this recipe. I grew up in Chicago, and I am VERY picky about pizza crusts. Thus far, we've only made this once (tonight!) but I can already see what amazing potential this recipe has. I cut the recipe in half, and ended up only using 2/3rds of it to make my crust. It still was not quite as thin as I prefer, but that was by choice since this was a first attempt. I baked it on a pizza stone which I'd rubbed down with olive oil & pre-heated in a warm oven. I also used garlic salt instead of salt, and added a bit of garlic powder (1/4t), onion powder (1/4t) & oregano (1/2t) and about 1/2t more olive oil. I also brushed the crust with some melted butter & minced garlic. I ended up using more flour than the halved recipe called for. It's one of those things I think you have to sort of "eyeball." You just know when it's right. I believe this crust will make excellent deep dish pizza as well, and plan to try that next week. I also plan to try using 1/4 of the full recipe to make a very thin crust pizza (think Giordano's or Aurelio's). My family was very pleased with the results of tonight's adventure. This was nowhere near as difficult as one might expect. One more note: I think it's necessary to use more sauce on the pie than one would normally expect, simply because of the nature of the dough.
What happened? I followed this recipe to the letter, and the "dough" came out like soup (I thought 1.5 cups of water was too much...). Had to use way more flour - at least two more cups just to get it to a kneadable consistancy, then the dough was still too salty and lacked flavor.
One of the best pizza crust recipes out there. I have made it several times, both with all-purpose, whole wheat, and a mixture of the two -- all are delicious. Use the listed flour amounts as a guideline; it changes every time depending on the climate, but generally I will need to add a few tablespoons or more extra flour per recipe and knead for 5-10 minutes to get it to a workable, elastic consistency. I make this the night before I need it, and allow it to slow-rise in the fridge. Remove from the fridge and let sit on a floured surface for ~20 minutes before rolling it out. It's great! Brush with olive oil and par-bake it for ~7-10 minutes at 450F before topping it and putting it back in the oven at 400F, and the bottom crisps up beautifully! Highly recommend.
This will be my pizza crust from now on, it is perfect, it is just as described, slightly crunchy on the outside but nice and soft on the inside. I made one pizza and breadsticks smothered in garlic butter and everything was great! I do have to say that the breadsticks tasted even better the next day reheated in the oven. Thank you :)
Makes a good pizza crust. The exterior is crusty and the interior nice and chewy. I did not prebake my crust. Just added the ingrediants to it and slide it onto my pizza stone with the pizza paddle. I have another recipe similar to this one and will alternate and perfect them to our liking. Thanks for the post!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2002
This was delish. I will make this over and over again. I might just make it to eat.
This is a great pizza crust. I do make some additions, such as semolina flour added to the flour (1/2 cup), I increase the broun sugar to 1 tsp, and salt 1 1/2 tsp. I also use bread flour or Italian flour. I add pizza seasoning to it. These changes are just things I do to fit our tastes. I've tried many other recipes, with the additions, but none as good as this one.
Yes! It is an outstanding crust, but it's not exactly rocket science. This is essentially the recipe that came with my Oster bread making machine; I use it all the time and I do prepare it in the machine, it's a snap. Whether you roll-it-out for the thin, crispy crust variety of pizza, or let it rise in a Chicago style pan for a thicker more olive oil infused crust, it works very well. Oven heat is the key to good crust and savory pizza, that's why coal-fired and wood burning pizza ovens are so popular; you can get UP there in the 500 to 600 degree range. It doesn't take too long, but the crust comes out with an out-of-this-world finish on it, especially when you do a focaccia, which is not hidden under any sauce and/or cheeses! Stay hungry, my friends...
I made this the first time the other night, it was the lovliest dough to work with, it turned out great. The only change I would make the next time i make it is make 2 pizza crusts i rolled it out as thin as i could and it was very thick, but other than that it was very tasty!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2003
As many others have stated, this was a good recipe. I also had to add a little extra flour, and also added alot of spices, such as italian seasonings, garlic powder, and parmesan cheese to the yeast mixture before adding the flour. Without the extra flavorings, the dough was a little bland. Otherwise, it was a good, easy recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2002
Excellent!! This was my first time making any kind of dough. I prepared it and my husband shaped it into a round pizza and topped it sausage and cheese. It turned out good. Thanks.
Hey, thanks again for this recipe. I am a baker by no means but I knock this one out of the park every time we make pizza. Follow this to a tee and awesome crust is gauranteed! Again my family thanks you.
Wow Jay, you've really done it! This crust was really easy to make. I didn't even have to toss it. I just shaped it into the pan. A word of warning: the dough is very sticky, and there's enough to make two pizzas. I only made one pizza because I was too lazy to shape another one. My crust was really thick, but next time I will make two. The texture of the dough reminds me of Pillsbury dinner rolls: really dense with a hint of sweetness. It wasn't crusty and crunchy like a traditional crust, but that might have been because my crust was thick. I'm going to use this recipe to show off to my friends! Fresh baked pizza tastes so much better than store bought.
This has been my go to crust for years. I sometimes add various herbs and spices to the crust but it's good as is as well. Last night I got three different textured crusts out of this recipe. I got a nice crisp crust rolling out dough thin with lots of flour and cooking on stone positioned on lowest rack. I got a "pan" style pizza by rolling out medium and placing in a cake pan lined with foil and coated with a heavy tablespoon of evoo. I got a thin but sturdy(not floppy) and soft crust by cooking on one of those pans with holes in it positioned on top rack. We were in pizza heaven.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2002
Excellent...I have been making this 3x a month or so for about 1 and 1/2 years now...perfect!!! (I use one large cookie sheet.) YUMMY
I've never been brave enough to try to make homemade pizza dough but thought I'd give this one a try. Really good and nice and light, but there is a lot of work involved. I first attempted to make it in my bread machine on the "dough" setting. Came out really gooey. Perhaps that is because I didn't let the yeast set first. I remade it by hand and it came out fine, although I agree with other reviewers that it is quite sticky to work with. I had to add quite a bit more flour. Also, I only added 1/2 tsp. of salt and should have put the entire amount in. It was a little flavorless. I made 2 med. pizzas on pizza stones and stacked them in the oven. The top crust didn't bake up quite right and was a little soft. The next time, I will use the convection oven.
Ok...this is a wonderful and easy to make pizza crust. It can be stored in the fridge for a couple of days in a ziploc bag too, if you have extra dough, or just want to plan ahead. Wonderfully easy and delicious crust and super easy to prepare!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2002
Nice and easy pizza crust. Impossible to mess it up no matter how hard you try!!
Excellent pizza crust!!! We made one 13" pizza on our baking stone the first night and refrigerated the 2nd half of the dough. The next night, I pulled the rest of the dough out and made another pizza. It was just as wonderful! By the way, I did take the suggestion of others and added some Italian seasoning and garlic powder to the dough. YUMMY!
Easy to make! Try it with your Kitchen Aid mixer using the dough hook attachment. It's so easy and only takes two minutes to knead. If you use a pizza stone you'll get superior results that remind me of a brick-oven pizzeria. This is a soft, thick, bread-like crust with a crunchy exterior and chewy interior. Tastes similar to DiGiorno's frozen pizza, but better (and cheaper!). I recommend spicing up the crust with garlic powder, oregano, rosemary, or anything else you want to add. This is definitely a keeper!
It was easy and good. I did 2 cups white/1 1/3 whole wheat (and it did take all the flour). I also added 1 tsp each of onion and garlic powder to the crust for a little flavor. I too divided it into 2 crusts. I prebaked 1 while the oven was preheating, then i did the second as our pizza. The first I froze for another time. I just came back to edit. I just used the frozen crust for a quick pizza and it was just as good as the first. I pre heated the crust on a stone for 12 minutes then added the sausge toppings and cheese and baked another 6-7 minutes... Just made it again and I still love it!!
I've been using this recipe (AS IS) for more than five years. Just never rated it. Great dough. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing!
MRS.SWEET
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2002
Excellent! My kids love coming home from school to the smell of fresh homemade pizza. I cut 2 fist-sized piece of dough off to make 2 personal-size pizzas. I put the rest into a well-greased jelly roll pan. This gives you a thick, tender crust. Make sure to let it sit before baking it (if not on stoneware) as it does make a difference.
WOW!!!!! The best homemade pizza dough, hands down! I've made many homemade pizzas before, but none of them came out as delicious as this. The dough was so soft and light; I couldn't believe it was homemade; the pizza doughs I've made in the past came out dense and bland. This is the only pizza dough recipe I will use from now on.
Wow! This is one of the most consistent recipes for pizza crust I have used. Every time, the crust has the same consistency, texture, snap, and taste. It has never let me down. To this, I do add one caveat: I feel his oven temp. is too low. I bake at 500, preferably using a pizza stone, and for 8-10 minutes. This gives a crispier crust than the original temperature, and has the mouthfeel of a crust from a fine quality pizza oven.
This is a great base for your homemade pizza that tastes better than anything you can buy pre-made. I was looking for a recipe I could use to immitate the famouse SQUARE from Spumoni Gardens. And this is it. I can't count how many times I have already made this dough and it turns out wonderful every single time. I'm not baking this on a pizza stone, but since I'm putting the cheese first, the the sauce, the dough doesn't get soggy as well. With time I added a few things to fit our own taste such as a little garlic powder and some parmesan cheese - I think the cheese makes it even better but neverthelessthis this is a great basic recipe. As other reviewer already noticed I also need more flour - about 1 cup.
