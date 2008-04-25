Jay's Signature Pizza Crust

4419 Ratings
  • 5 3443
  • 4 725
  • 3 154
  • 2 56
  • 1 41

This recipe yields a crust that is soft and doughy on the inside and slightly crusty on the outside. Cover it with your favorite sauce and topping to make a delicious pizza.

By JASON SHARP

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
418 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 giant pizza crust
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve the yeast and brown sugar in the water, and let sit for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir the salt and oil into the yeast solution. Mix in 2 1/2 cups of the flour.

  • Turn dough out onto a clean, well floured surface, and knead in more flour until the dough is no longer sticky. Place the dough into a well oiled bowl, and cover with a cloth. Let the dough rise until double; this should take about 1 hour. Punch down the dough, and form a tight ball. Allow the dough to relax for a minute before rolling out. Use for your favorite pizza recipe.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). If you are baking the dough on a pizza stone, you may place your toppings on the dough, and bake immediately. If you are baking your pizza in a pan, lightly oil the pan, and let the dough rise for 15 or 20 minutes before topping and baking it.

  • Bake pizza in preheated oven, until the cheese and crust are golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredients, ingredient amounts, and serving size when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 2.1g; sodium 156.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022