Jay's Signature Pizza Crust

The recipe is good but the directions can be better. On step three, before you put it into the oiled bowl place the ball on the counter and your hands on either side and just force the ball to travel in a circle on the counter until the ball is tight and completely smooth Put it in the bowl, cover it with plastic wrap (dont worry about making a seal) and put it in the FRIDGE Yes, I said it, in the fridge, yeast will continue to do its thing in the cold. Now leave it in there 12-18 hours, the dough will still double in size (for me it doubles in the fridge within 3 hours but I leave it in there longer to let the yeast develop more flavor) Take it out and cut the dough in half (two smaller pizzas are easier to toss in the air than one large one, but you don’t have to do that) flatten it with your hands, then fold it back onto itself and form a ball. Roll the ball between your hands as before until it's tight, cover it with a damp kitchen towel and let it rest for 30 minutes (the recipe said one, but that’s not enough) Stretch (dont use a rolling pin) or throw the pizza until it's the size you want (the outside will be higher and you'll get the rising lip that pizzas have) and bake it the same way the recipe calls for. I use an insulated cookie sheet that is nonstick so I dont have to grease it up and I just build my pizza on that but if you have a pizza stone, use that or buy an unglazed ceramic tile for a few dollars and use that as a pizza stone.