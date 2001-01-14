Southern Sweet Potato Bread with Pecans

I always forget to review recipes..but no this one...not this time!! How delicious!!! While I want to give credit to the recipe, I did make a few changes that may have put my results over-the-top. I used coconut oil for health reasons but I think it leads to better baked products. Secondly, my mashed sweet potatoes were from last nights dinner and already had a little brown sugar, maple syrup, orange and cinnamon extracts, butter, nutmeg and cream. Also, I used more of the sweet potato mixture than was called for just because I wanted to use it all up. I would say I used 25% more potato than the recipe called for. I also put in a smidge more sugar than required. Then, after spraying my stoneware bread pans, I placed a mixture of sugar and cinnamon over the spray before putting the batter into the pans. I used no nuts or raisins. I put dried cranberries in one loaf but not the other. The taste difference was negligable. Folks, I baked delicious quick breads often and this was the best I have ever, ever made. The winner! Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!