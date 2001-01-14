Southern Sweet Potato Bread with Pecans
A fragrant southern style quick bread. Perfect for the holidays.
This was really good. A neat way to use sweet potatos! Instead of all white sugar, I used 1/2 brown sugar (ran out of white!). I also lined the pan with wax paper which is a good trick for these moist quick breads. Make sure to really mix in the sweet potatoes. Will make again for sure -- my one year loved it too!Read More
Excellent taste and wonderfully moist, but getting three stars because it really was not very sweet potatoey. It tasted pretty much like any other spice loaf. Yummy...but not what I thought I was going to get.Read More
This is the BEST homemade bread I've ever made/had! I made it just like the recipe said, except that I used walnuts instead of pecans and I made them muffin size, instead of in a loaf. Baked for approx. 35 minutes (since they were smaller than a loaf). AWESOME RECIPE!!!!
Yummm! This very easy recipe was a hit with my family and company. It's very moist and easy to make. I should have read the recipe a little closer. I thought it was going to be like a yeast bread but was more of the consistency like a zucchini bread. Be sure to allow for the 70 minutes baking time.
This is a delicious bread! I made a few changes that worked well. Used 1/2 cup wheat flour for part of the flour measure; 1/2 Splenda and 1/2 c. sugar; egg beaters for the eggs and walnuts instead of pecans. Since I cooked several sweet potatoes in the fall I measured out 1 cup servings and froze to enjoy this bread any time of the year. Remember using Splenda will cut down the baking time somewhat.
I've made tons of recipes from this site, and most are really good, but this one blows them all away. It has tons of flavor, great consistency, etc. The only thing I changed from the directions was to add almonds as well (since I was low on pecans) and to add dried cranberries, sultanas, etc., instead of just raisins. Either way the bread itself is really top notch; what you add to it is just icing on the cake, so to speak. Fabulous recipe; will be one of our family's favories I'm sure.
Very good, grankids like it. I used half brown, half white sugars, also added a tsp. of vanilla, half applesauce and half margarine instead of oil. I didn't have golden raisins so I used dark raisins instead.
If you like pumpkin bread, then your socks will be knocked off with this Southern Sweet Potato Bread with pecans. The blend of sweet potato, pecans, and sweet spices in this moist loaf makes your mouth water!!! This bread is a great for a Fall brunch.
A very good recipe, yielding a moist, cake-like texture, gently spiced & lightly sweet. I chose to leave out the raisins & put the chopped pecans into a streusel crumb topping. I added the topping in the last 15 minutes of baking (take care to not press bread down). The next (& 3rd) time I make this, I'll reduce oil by 2 Tbsp., as I was able to detect oiliness in the original recipe. I'll also line the loaf pan with buttered wax paper, as I had the 1st time I made this, for ease of removal. Even if you bake this in a glass (Pyrex) loaf pan, do keep to original suggested temperature, instead of lowering temp. by 25 degrees, as some advise when baking in glass.
I usually never make loaves, but this was great. My co-workers gobbled it up. It is moist and flavorful. I didn't use raisins, just a few extra pecans.
Exellent tasting bread
If I could give this recipe 10 stars I would..Excellent!! I did make a few changes I omitted the raisins and nutmeg..I used butter instead of oil and walnuts instead of pecans...I also added the juice of half an orange and a dash of vanilla extract....This was better than my favorite banana bread recipe...Husband took it to work and everyone wanted the recipe....the next time I make it (which will be this weekend) I'm going to make it as a muffin and add some cream cheese frosting to it...Delicious! Thank you for the great recipe! Very moist, even after sitting a day!
This recipe yielded a nice breakfast bread, and it was a great recipe for my 12 year old to use as an introduction to baking. The second time we made this, we took the suggestions of others and added alot of fruit. I used equal amounts of golden raisins, dried apple, dried cranberries, and apricots. The result was a much tastier bread that was gobbled up quickly. If you choose to use extra fruit, make sure that it is dried because fresh or canned fruit will make this bread a soggy mess.
This recipe was so yummy! I added a spoonfull or so of light sour cream just to keep it moist and substituted whole wheat flour instead of all purpuse. I also left a few chunks of sweet potato when i was mashing them for a little bit of texture, the changes worked well with the recipe and it turned out great!
Instead of cooked sweet potatoes, I used left over yams that I made on the BBQ. I also left out the pecans and made the mix in a muffin dish. So delicious!
I LOVE sweet potatoes and I LOVED this bread! Made some with raisins and some without- good either way. Substituted applesauce for the oil and used half whole wheat flour and it turned out great! Dense and moist!
This bread is not too sweet. It is not quite what you expect in a dessert bread but is good served with a ham or pork dinner.
This bread was so delish! And what a great way of using up leftover mashed sweet potatoes. I'm not a fan of raisins so I replaced them with dried sweetened cranberries and I replaced the pecans with finely chopped walnuts. Also, I was out of eggs so I replaced the eggs with "flax seed eggs" (2 tbsp ground flax seed mixed with 6 tbs of hot water = 2 eggs). SO GOOD! I served this bread the next day warmed up with apple butter on top. I will definately be keeping this recipe in my apron pocket!
Very good sweet bread. It is very similar to pumpkin bread and my husband kept asking if it was really made with sweet potatoes. The only changes I made to the recipe was the addition of chopped dates along with the raisins.
Mmmm, this is good. I love sweet potatoes and usually substitute them in any recipe calling for pumpkin. Because I made a last-minute decision to make this last night, I used a can of organic sweet potato puree (it was a little over a cup, so I just omitted the milk and used the extra potato). My changes...used half white and half brown sugar, whole-grain spelt flour for the AP flour and used pecan meal for 1/2 cup of the flour (just didn't feel like chopping pecans last night), 1/4 cup oil and 1/4 cup melted butter, and added a couple teaspoons vanilla. I also added some allspice for part of the cinnamon. The house smelled great while it was cooking. I had a piece after it cooled last night and it was pretty good. But this morning, it is great! If you can keep yourself away from it to leave it overnight, you will be rewarded. I'll be making this one again soon!
An absolute winner. I regularly make banana, apple and zucchini bread, but this beat them all. Thank you for an excellent recipe that will become a staple in our house. I cannot wait for Christmas to give this as gifts.
Excellent, moist and flavorful. This is indeed better after sitting overnight. I made a double batch and baked one as a loaf, and the other as muffins. The muffins baked in 20 minutes and were delicious. I left out raisins for the sake of my family's taste and added in a bit of ginger for my own. Thanks for a great recipe!
Everyone in my house were lined up waiting for the bread/cake to come out of the oven. You can smell the nutmeg and the whole kitchen smells like holiday time. Excellent!
I always forget to review recipes..but no this one...not this time!! How delicious!!! While I want to give credit to the recipe, I did make a few changes that may have put my results over-the-top. I used coconut oil for health reasons but I think it leads to better baked products. Secondly, my mashed sweet potatoes were from last nights dinner and already had a little brown sugar, maple syrup, orange and cinnamon extracts, butter, nutmeg and cream. Also, I used more of the sweet potato mixture than was called for just because I wanted to use it all up. I would say I used 25% more potato than the recipe called for. I also put in a smidge more sugar than required. Then, after spraying my stoneware bread pans, I placed a mixture of sugar and cinnamon over the spray before putting the batter into the pans. I used no nuts or raisins. I put dried cranberries in one loaf but not the other. The taste difference was negligable. Folks, I baked delicious quick breads often and this was the best I have ever, ever made. The winner! Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
This was realy very good-moist and flavorful-I too used half white and half brown sugar,added a touch of dark rum and a little orange juice. Baked it exactly as directed (it did need the full 70 minutes) and it came out great.
The consistency of this bread was great; very moist, yet fluffy. I just don't think it was sweet enough. I did use half brown sugar like others suggested, and I left out the raisins, so maybe that's to blame.
I made muffins instead of bread with this recipe......it made for a really great muffin for the fall! Keep in mind they are not your typical "sweet" muffin/bread recipe though. I made the crumb topping mixture from the banana crumb muffins on this website to make these muffins a bit sweeter. I tried them with and without the crumb topping and these muffins are definently MUCH better with the crumb topping on them. If I ever made them in a bread form I would be sure to add the crumb mixture to it as well. Overall these were good muffins so I gave them a 4 - would have given a 5 but w/o the topping they are not a 5. Hope this tip helps others!! Enjoy!!
i felt like this might be a bit strange, but i was totally wrong!! this bread was really delicious and wasn't overwhelmingly sweet. i will absolutely make this again! yay!
Great and easy recipe. Along with tasting great, it made the house smell great too. Like others before me I made some changes. I used applesauce instead of oil (because I had none), I also boiled the sweet potatos instead of baking them (to save time).
this bread recipe is divine! like other reviewers i also added extra fruit (1/2 c. dried cranberries & a few chopped dried apricots). we toasted thick slices under the broiler until both sides were golden brown then spreaded on a little butter. wow, what a wonderful texture. thank you tanja!
Loved this...I am always trying to find something with sweet potatoes that my husband and I agree on...he loves them...I don't like them at all. But here is a recipe that makes us both happy. I made in mini loaf pans for gifts. Thank you very much...
Very Yummy! I made a few changes from what others had done. I did brown sugar and white sugar. I added some ground ginger as well. I sprayed my mini loaf pan then coated it with cinnamon sugar. I didn't add rasins becasue no one likes them but me...but I can see how good they would be! I will try cranberries next time!
We liked this pretty much, but the flavor didn't really overwhelm me. I guess I prefer the stronger taste of pumpkin - the sweet potato taste doesn't really come through at all. I actually added some shredded coconut to it which I thought was a nice addition.
I made this recipe tonight and my kids LOVED it! The only thing I changed was I substituted the oil and used butter instead. Tastes great!! This will also be great even without pecans. 5 Stars
Very good! I did add a teaspoon of vanilla & used half white & half brown sugar but I'm sure it's great as written too. Thanks for this great recipe Tanya!
Very good and moist bread! Followed the recipe exactly except I didn't use rasins. So easy and comes out great. Will definitely make again!
very yummy
This was awesome I used dried cranberries instead of the raisins.
So good!!! I added oats & used splenda for baking sugar!
I make these all the time. they are great in muffins (small Or Large). Great for breakfast.
I've had this recipe for years and make every fall when the first cool weather hits our area. I love the way it makes the house smell. So does my family and neighbors.
Great sweet bread! I didn't use as much sweet potatoes as called for, and next time I will.
All I can say is, "yum." Will definitely be making this again.
This is a really good recipe and a nice change from your usually loaf breads. I've made it several times for potlucks and have had numerous requests for the recipe. I also did half brown and white sugars. I'm planning of making some to give away for Christmas. Very yummy!!
Delicious! I made muffins instead of bread and they were brilliant!
Excellent & Easy! Love this recipe. I grow and can my own sweet potatoes. So for Christmas gifts I make several loaves of sweet potato bread. I start early and make 2 loaves a week and freeze them. Everyone loves it!!! I did exchange 1/2 cup of butter for 1/2 cup of vegetable oil. Sweet potato bread is not as sweet as pumpkin bread sometimes I will ad a brown sugar and butter glaze to the top as soon as it comes out of the oven.
Everyone loved this.
I substituted dried cranberries for raisins and baked in muffin tins for 35 minutes, but otherwise followed the recipe. Excellent flavor, not too sweet, moist and delicious.
I had leftover sweet potatoes from Thanksgiving and this recipe was such a sweet surprise! I will definitely be making these again. I baked in a loaf pan and muffin tins and both were just as good. So moist and yummy! I used dried cranberries instead of golden raisins because it is what I had on hand.
It was really good. I made both the bread and with the revised instructions, the muffins. Both of them were good: and they were better much later than when I made them. Thanks to all who reviewed and offered suggestions.
Mmmm, did this smell good while it was baking. Very good taste. Used reg. raisins instead of golden.
Made with homemade, slightly sweetened slow cooker applesauce, which was made with red delicious apples and raisins, in place of oil, gave this bread the touch of sweetness it lacked when made the first time as originally written. Not using oil left room for a few extra calories so used half & half in place of milk. Also, using 2/3 cup brown and 1/3 cup white sugar in place of one cup of white sugar added richness of flavor. Using craisins in place of raisins contrasted wonderfully with the sweet flavor; sweet potatoes, pecans and brown sugar is a tried and true flavor principle. This is our family and friends's new favorite breakfast bread.
Delicious. I made some modifications as suggested by other reviewers (half wholemeal flour and half regular flour, half white sugar and half brown sugar, baked sweet potato, cranberries and walnuts instead of raisins and pecans). Next time I would reduce the sugar by half as it was too sweet for my taste.
OMG this is awsome! Only thing I changed (because of being diabetic) I used UNBLEACHED all pourpose flour, and instead of white sugar, I used Xylitol plus 1 Tbls extra milk (xylitol has a tendency to absorb liquids in recipes(being new to the diabetic and Xylitol thing, i'm still playing with it, this time was PERFECT)THANK YOU!
This was awesome. Light, wonderful taste, and wonderful texture thanks to the sweet potatoes and pecans. I skipped the raisins, substituted half the white sugar with brown sugar, and made 12 generous muffins from the recipe sized for 18 servings. Delicious and much better alternative to cornbread. We ate it with pulled pork and salad.
This bread is delicious! My only complaint would be that the baking time was longer than the directions said- but that could just be my oven...anyway, I'll definitely be making this again :)
Delish!! I made them in a cupcake pan because I like the individual portions (plus easier to eat as grab and go snack or pack in a lunch box). Baked for about 40-45 minutes in greased cupcake pan at same temp. Great way to use up leftover sweet potatoes! Thanks for the recipe!
A nice breakfast bread. Something different, though not spectacular. A good use for leftover mashed sweet potatoes.
Easy to make. Good moist bread. Better the next day.
A delicious sweet bread. This is a traditional Southern recipe. At first, I thought 1 tsp of nutmeg seemed like a lot. I was afraid the nutmeg would overpower the bread. but it was just right. I would not change a thing.
Delicious bread! I made a few small changes: used 1/2 tsp nutmeg and heaping tsp cinnamon, cut sugar to 3/4 cup, and skipped raisins. I also made it in an 8x8 square pan and it was done in 45 minutes. Light and delicious- a new family favorite!
Very good and moist. The only change I made was reducing the sugar to 1/2 cup white sugar and adding 1/4 cup brown sugar. I'll definitely make it again!
Excellent bread. I did add nuts or raisins. Next time I’ll use less sugar.
My daughter and I made this bread three times and we LOVE IT!!! We didn't add the raisins or pecans but it still tasted great. It was very moist and my kids loved it. The third time I made the bread I added a little vanilla extract to the batter and instead of whole milk I used evaporated milk. It was still great, just a hint of vanilla. We will definitely be making this again soon.
My spouse and I hated sweet potatoes. I wanted to see if my children would eat them. They appeared to dislike them as well after I made two different dishes out of them. So I had one sweet potatoe left. I didn't want to throw it out but dreaded making something out of it to possibly throw away. I came across this recipe. Saw it was pretty easy to put together and another reviewer compared it to pumpkin bread which we like. So I went for it and just tried it. I like it and will let it sit the night and have the family try it in the morning. Thank you for this recipe and not wasting a sweet potatoe. If I find myself with one or two again I definetlly know what I am making.
DELICIOUS! This is definitely going into my recipe box to make again!
So awesomely gooooood! I only had a cup of mashed sweet potatoes left over and was determined to make two loaves. So I tried something I'd been wanting to for years anyway. I made a double batch using about 1 c sweet potatoes & 1 c canned pumpkin (real not "pie filling"). Ok in all honesty I used a whole 15 oz can of pumpkin. So I added (to the already double batch) approx. another ½ to 1 c flour and about ½ tsp b.p I admittedly put exactly zero raisins and placed shelled, but not chopped, pecans on top of loaves and just pressed them down, flush with surface of the batter. É Voilà!
I made a delicious mistake... i accidentally added ground cloves and then realized what i did and then added the nutmeg... OMG the cloves i think make it MUCH more, much much more delicious !!! BUT the ? recipe was and is wonderful... i made 5 batches and gave to our neighbors for a morale boost and it was a hit, i then took some to church and yes social distancing was being used and there was only 5 of us, BUT everyone loved it !!!! Thank you !!!
I think I must have done something wrong, I followed the recipe to the letter and when I cut into it the next day it was all gooey. It was if I hadn't cooked it long enough maybe but I did the time that was suggested and when I checked it with a tooth pick it was fine, so I'm not sure what happened.
Very good but made some changes. 3/4 c ap fl, 1/4 c whole wheat pastry flour, 1/8 c ground flax seeds, 3/8 c oatmeal flakes, substituted apple sauce for 1/2 of the oil and I replaced the raisins with either dried cranberries or chocolate chips. I also used 1/2 c brown sugar and 1/8- 1/4 cup of white.
Use sugar free french vanilla for the milk & added 1/2 tsp vanilla flavor and 1/2 tsp ALLSPICE
Will make again but cook for less time. I did add more liquid and a bit more sweet potato
Huge hit this season. I personally prefer it without the pecans but others like it as is. My daughter has made it 8-10 times. We did have the adjust the time up when making 3 in the oven at once. Some loafs came out drier than others, but the first time it was perfect. We upped the seasonings a bit for optimal flavor (overly heaping teaspoons, etc.)
This was very good. I am pre-diabetic, so I substituted 1/4 cup stevia for 1/2 c sugar. It was plenty sweet. Next time, I'd cut down on the sugar if I use part stevia. I will make this again.
So so good! Have made this several times as written and it is amazing!
This bread was just ok. it didn't have much flavor. If I make it again I'll add more spices.
Couldn’t taste the sweet potatoes! The Bread fell apart Think too much flour
Easy, moist & tasty.
This was really good except it has way too much nutmeg in it for our taste. Next time I will try 1/2 tsp nutmeg instead. That is the only reason I didn't give it 5 stars. I did a lot of substitutions (flour, sugar, milk and oil) to make it healthier too.
This is a keeper! I doubled the recipe and made them muffin size. I substituted butternut squash and whole blueberries for the sweet potato and white raisins. Also substituted vanilla greek yogurt and applesauce for the oil. They are really good, wholesome and not too sweet! Just the right size for a breakfast or a snack. My husband loved them!
