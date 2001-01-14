Southern Sweet Potato Bread with Pecans

A fragrant southern style quick bread. Perfect for the holidays.

Recipe by Tanja Miller

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F ( 165 degrees C ). Grease an 8x4 inch loaf pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg cinnamon, and sugar. Add the eggs, oil, and milk; mix until well blended. Finally, stir in the mashed sweet potatoes, pecans, and golden raisins. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow bread to cool in the pan at least 15 minutes before removing. For best flavor, store overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 31.2mg; sodium 149.5mg. Full Nutrition
