Pumpkin Pie Bread

This quick bread recipe tastes like pumpkin pie. Tastes best when served the next day.

By Tanja Miller

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 - 9x5 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans. Sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat together sugar, oil, eggs, and pumpkin. Stir in flour mixture alternately with water. Divide batter evenly between the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. For best flavor, store wrapped in plastic wrap at room temperature for a full day before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 277mg. Full Nutrition
