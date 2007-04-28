Pumpkin Pie Bread

I used the Pumpkin Pie Spice I recipe for the pumpkin spice. I took the advice of a reviewer on there and added 1/4 tsp cloves to that blend--and it's more clovey than I like. I think next time I will make the recipe as stated. So, back to this recipe. As advised by other reviewers, I doubled the spices to 6 tsp, and the pumpkin as well (two 15oz cans vs. one can). I also eliminated the oil entirely, exchanged one cup of white sugar for a cup of brown, and added 1/2 cup of applesauce, and baked for 70 minutes. It came out so perfectly that I'm surprised a blue ribbon didn't materialize on the pan the second it came out of the oven. A perfect chewy crust and a very dense and tender crumb, just WOW. Gorgeous. I'm giving it 5 stars based on that, even though the flavor isn't quite there for me (I'm sure people who like a little more cloves than I do would be delighted with it). Once I tweak my spice blend to my own preference, I bet it will be absolutely divine.