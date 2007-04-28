Pumpkin Pie Bread
This quick bread recipe tastes like pumpkin pie. Tastes best when served the next day.
The bread turned out great. I ended up having to bake it at a lower temp for a little longer because it was getting burned on the outside and still raw on the inside. A tip for those who don't have pumpkin pie spice, you can make your own that works just great for this recipe. 3 tsp of pumpkin pie spice = 1.5 tsp cinnamon, 3/8 tsp allspice (or cloves), 3/4 tsp ground ginger, and 3/8 tsp nutmeg.Read More
I made this just as the recipe directed and my review is based on doing just that, with no changes. I found this to be moist (but really, how often do you come across a dry pumpkin bread, especially with a cup of oil?), pretty, and with the compact but tender crumb you'd expect. It also had a deep, pumpkin color. Choosing this recipe was merely for the reason that it called for less spice than I'm used to, and no nuts or raisins. I wanted to try something different. Unfortunately, pretty loaf as it is, a loaf that admittedly turns out perfectly, it is only mildly pumpkin flavored, and only mildly spiced. In a word, it's basically kind of blah. Moist, beautiful, but blah. Amp up the spices, or add raisins, craisins, nuts or SOMETHING, and this could easily be improved to at least 4-star quality.Read More
This recipe is delicious! I used 5.75" X 3.25" pans (for gifts). The recipe made 6 gift loaves and they were a HUGE hit! For the smaller pans, I baked them for 20 minutes, then covered them with foil and baked another 20-25 mintues. YUM!
This was pretty good pumpkin bread though I think it needs more spices. I combined the recommendations of others and used 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 white flour. I also used 2 cups white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup oil. It made two loaves(8.5X4.5 pans) plus 6 muffins.
I used the Pumpkin Pie Spice I recipe for the pumpkin spice. I took the advice of a reviewer on there and added 1/4 tsp cloves to that blend--and it's more clovey than I like. I think next time I will make the recipe as stated. So, back to this recipe. As advised by other reviewers, I doubled the spices to 6 tsp, and the pumpkin as well (two 15oz cans vs. one can). I also eliminated the oil entirely, exchanged one cup of white sugar for a cup of brown, and added 1/2 cup of applesauce, and baked for 70 minutes. It came out so perfectly that I'm surprised a blue ribbon didn't materialize on the pan the second it came out of the oven. A perfect chewy crust and a very dense and tender crumb, just WOW. Gorgeous. I'm giving it 5 stars based on that, even though the flavor isn't quite there for me (I'm sure people who like a little more cloves than I do would be delighted with it). Once I tweak my spice blend to my own preference, I bet it will be absolutely divine.
this was my first time making homemade bread & it was great! i would definitely recommend this easy recipe.
I felt it needed a little more pumpkin flavor, but the texture was wonderful and stayed moist.
my son who is 15 made this recipie for his foods class. They all loved it and he said it was really fast and easy.
The plan was to give one loaf away and keep one for our family...we ate it all and figured it was a good thing we never told the neighbors about it.
I made this recipe (and tripled it) for school and got nothing but rave reviews. It was easy and it tasted great! Instead of 2 loaf pans however, I made it into bundt pan size adn the cooking time was still right on.
This recipe was easy and delicious! It makes two loaves. One for you and one for a friend! I will be making more for Christmas presents.
Amazing bread! I have made it 4 times now, and it never lasts long in my house. I usually half the recipe, which makes 1-2 loaves. I add more pumpkin pie spice, and a little cinnamon too. I tried another user's tip of applesauce, but it wasn't as good as the original version. Tip: Dont fill the loaf pan more than halfway!
This was the best ever! I did also put applesauce instead of the oil. And I only put 1 cup of whit sugar and 1/2 of brown sugar. and add a little more spices then it calles for , The same ones, But doubled it . then on top before I put in the oven I melted a stick of butter and put some cinn, nuts, brown sugar, mixed well sprinked on top . baked O Man THIS WAS A HIT!!!!!!!YUM,YUM (:0)
great! used fresh pumpkin puree (from our leftover halloween pumpkins) and sprinkled cinnamon-sugar on top of the bread before baking. made 32 muffins and 4 mini loaves. yum!
This recipe is beyond delicious!! I have already made it over 5 times and given it as gifts for the holidays with requests to make it again!! Definitely a crowd favorite!!
This is now my go to recipe for quick breads. Want to change it up...use applesauce, or blend up some bananas. I do add a bit more pumpkin then it calls for. I use about 21 oz. This works for muffins and "cakes" as well. I made this as a "cake" and forsted it with cream cheese frosting. YUM!
I love the name of this recipe! A very tasty pumpkin bread--not as moist as I prefer, but very good.
My family LOVED these!! I used fresh pumpkin instead of a can. Since it was real pumpkin I left out the 1/2 cup of water and made muffins instead of bread. Makes a great muffin!! Thanks for the recipe.
Great flavor. I followed the recipe as stated. I think for my oven it needed to bake at a lower temperature for longer time. I baked my loaves for about 70 - 75 minutes and the outside got dark and slightly crusty. It still turned out great though. I will definitely use this recipe again.
Great recipe! Bread came out moist and pretty dense, I subbed half the oil for applesauce, and it definitely held up. It does taste like pumpkin pie, will use whenever I have leftover canned pumpkin for sure.
wow. i put my loaves in the oven for 50 minutes, and they came out raw. I put them back in and set the timer for another 20 minutes. still raw Update: one of my loaves was cooked in an aluminum pan and it was only raw on the bottom. Make sure to use thin pans to cook your bread in.
i think this recipe is great i have made it twice once as stated. and once with alternatives. I read other suggestions for making a lower fat version with applesauce, but why not just substitute more pumpkin. That is what i did and it turned out great. The canned pumpkin i had on hand was a 29oz can I did not want to waste the remainder so i just used it all, no oil . also used my own spices which were 3 tsp cinnamon 1 1/2 tsp ginger and 3/4 tsp clove. I added a few grates of fresh nutmeg as well, and 1/2 cup less sugar. I baked in 9x13 cake pan and defeated the purpose of less fat by adding cream cheese frosting but it was so good.
very good! I did as other reviews said and froze it (everyone said it was better after being frozen). It was just a tad bit dry for my taste but that could just be me? I will keep this and make it again! Thanks for a great recipe!
I love this bread! I made it with 1/2 whole wheat flour and replaced the 1/2 cup water with vanilla yogurt. I also used 1 teaspoon more spice. Very moist and flavorful. Instead of 2 loaves, I made 1 loaf and 12 muffins. The muffins baked in about 20 minutes, while the loaf took the full 70 minutes. I like the idea of trying it with walnuts, and a crumble topping on the muffins would be terrific. Try this recipe!
delicious recipe, easy, mistake proof, my eleven year old daughter baked this, and it came out perfect, it did take the full time to bake, and it does make two loaves so the eggs, sugar and oil can be justified. We would definitely use this recipe again, it makes the house smell so good when it is baking.
Wish I had read more reviews before making this. It definitely needs more spice and nuts or raisins or something. I actually added pecans but kept the rest of the recipe exact. It's okay but banana bread is better. Perhaps with more spices or frosting or something it will be a bigger hit. Wish I had made another pumpkin pie instead.
I think this is a great recipe. I did find that it required a longer baking time than instructed... in my oven it took about 80 minutes. I covered the bread with foil for the last 20 minutes or so to allow the inside to bake evenly and prevent the top from burning. I was anxious and tried a piece as soon as it came out of the oven and it was not nearly as good as when I had it the next morning. Fresh out of the oven the bread tastes bland, but the flavor intensifies once it has had time to set. So I recommend taking Tanja's advice and waiting until the next day!!!
This is fantastic! My husband is super picky so I wasn't sure if he would eat it, but he ate both loaves and asked me to make more :) I had no eggs, so I used 1 cup of applesauce and increased the baking powder to 2 tsp. It came out so moist and we didn't even miss the eggs, so I'm just not going to put them in anymore. Also, I added another shake or two of pumpkin pie spice, because it is so yummy!
Very good bread. It stayed really moist too. My kids loved it!
Another 5* rating here...easy, moist, delish!!!
added almost double spices
I LOVE pumpkin, and this is, hands down, the best pumpkin bread I've ever had in my life! I am an American living in the UK, and my English friends, who have little experience with pumpkin, loved this. If you need a pumpkin bread recipe, look no further : )
This is super good as pancake batter. The best pancakes ever. I did use fresh pumpkin puree from my garden pumpkins.
This recipe is very good. I always add a pkg of cream cheese to my sweet bread recipes. Also when making this recipe I add cinnamon chips. They are like chocolate chips and are AMAZING in this bread.
Awesome!!
This was pretty good. It definitely gets very moist the day after baking, which gives it a great dense texture - I really liked it. But I even doubled (well, almost tripled!) the spice amount and added a little extra pumpkin and this still was lacking a little something. It was tastey, just not what I was expecting. Good use of random cans of pumpkin though!
I made this in a 9 x 13 pan and added an oatmeal crumb topping. It was delicious and a small piece was a sufficient serving so the yield of 24 was accurate. It was easy to cut in the pan and serve.
I made this as a surprize for my boyfriend. It turned out perfect actually. I used a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream on top of a thick slice and it made it even more perfect. This is really easy to make and the pumpkin can be substituted for Mangos or Bananas too... (using nutmeg instead of pumpkin spice).
Yum! Just the recipe I was looking for. It was a nice moist quick bread. To optimize the moisture, leave in the pan for 10 minutes, then cool completely on a cooling rack, then wrap tightly in plastic wrap overnight for best results. I also added a few more dashes of cinnamon to mine. Really good!
This is the best bread I have ever had! I sprinkle the top with raw sugar before baking, wrap it in some plastic wrap & cute ribbon, and give it away as Christmas gifts. It has made my Christmas gift giving far less stressful and people are always very grateful to receive this sweet loaf!
Excellent! Not too sweet and very moist...
This is a great recipe. I had some lefrover pumpkin puree in the freezer and used it to make this bread. It is fantastick. I halved the recipe and mixed it all by hand. I also added a little bit of chocolate chips into the batter. I also added a tsp. of vanilla with the wet ingredients for extra flavor. It has great flavor and texture. It's got just the right amount of spice to it so that it doesn't come out tasting more like spice bread like some other recipes. Very moist without being dense. I wish I could give it more then 5 stars. I'm a hard critic so that's saying a lot. Next time i think i will try adding some orange zest and walnuts. I see tons of possibility for additions to this wonderful basic pupmkin bread.
I cut this recipe in half to make 12 muffins instead of one loaf. I did lighten it up and health it up a bit. I used whole wheat flour, 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, 3/4 cup of sugar, 1/4 cup of vegetable oil, 1/4 cup homemade organic applesauce, two egg whites in place of one egg and brewed unsweetened chai in place of the plain water. I did sprinkle just a touch of brown sugar over the top just to make them a little prettier. These took about 20 minutes in a 350* oven and they came out perfect. I'll make these again.
I really liked this pumpkin bread; moist and flavorful. I made some tea sandwiches with it by spreading cream cheese blended with powdered sugar, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice between slices and quartering them. Yum!
Excellent recipe! Based on the other reviews, I added another Tbsp of pumpkin pie spice. This is a moist and delicious bread. Yummy!
AWESOME! My 6&8yr old kids beg for this. To lighten it, I used 1/2 cup natural applesauce and 1/2 cup oil and it came out moist and flavorful. Good thing it makes 2 loaves or else I'd be in the kitchen all day making more. Thanks for a great recipe! It's a "keeper."
We loved it! I thought it was going to be dry when I took it out of the oven, but I let it cool and wrapped it in plastic wrap, the next day it was very moist!!
My rating is based on a few changes I made, but I'm sure the original recipe is wonderful too! I use whole wheat flour to make it healthier and half applesauce/half oil. I also like to cut down on the sugar, but use orange juice instead of the water. As suggested by other reviewers I also increase the spices slightly. The bread turns out moist and very flavorful! My whole family loves it, kids included.
Absolute BEST pumpkin bread I have ever had! I added more pumpkin spice, cinnamon and allspice...mainly b/c I love those spices together! Perfection!!! Thanks for sharing!
Wow! I took the advice of several others and substituted unsweetened applesauce for the oil. I did half whole wheat flour and half white. I added ground flax seed too. I used one cup brown sugar and one cup white instead of 3 c white. My house smells so good! The bread is yummy! I kept one mini loaf and gave four away.
I've been looking for good pumpkin recipes for my fresh pumpkin. This one is excellent! I used 2 cups fresh pumpkin instead of canned. Bread is much better next day.
Very moist, no butter or anything needed with this one. Thanks for sharing this great recipe
A great addition to my recipe collection - thank you. I did not bother putting the water in, did not find it necessary - the bread came out great without it. Thanks again!
This was awesome I love pumpkin and this bread was really good the only change that I made was instead of three cups of sugar I did 2 of sugar and one of Brown sugar and it was so good just the right spice and I made them into muffins instead and cooked them for about 12 min and they came out so good!! Thank you so much for his I will be making this all the time!
What a delicious recipe with only a cup of oil for three loaves of bread it's perfectly moist, and crispy, not soggy as I've found with adding apple sauce. I'm enjoying a warm slice with a cup of tea as I write this! Absolutely wonderful. Thank you for sharing this!
Wonderful! Great for bread or for muffins. ( I made one loaf of bread and 12 muffins.) I made 2 substitutions: 1) 1.5 cups brown sugar, 1.5 cups white 2) 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup + 2T Greek yogurt. Next time I'd use even less oil!
Followed other reviewers suggestions of reducing the white sugar a little and mixing brown and white sugar. I used 1/2 cup unsweetened apple sauce and 1/2 cup oil. Added a REALLY ripe banana and more pumpkin pie spice + cinnamon. Beautiful outcome, but you can definitely taste the apple element. Would make it again.
Too dry and not enough pumpkin or spice flavor.
Poured the batter into mini muffin pans and cooked for about 12-15 minutes then immediately after I had taken them out of the oven I brushed a small amount of melted butter on top and coated the whole thing in sugar. AMAZING!! Still waiting a day to try to loaf of bread I made also. The recipe yields a lot of batter so I felt the need to experiment!! :)
a big hit with my family, who would normally prefer chocolate cake or oreos as a snack! my 3 year old daughter kept asking for them as her part of her breakfast or after-school snack. as other's suggested, i double the pumpkin pie spice (6 tsp instead of 3) and used 1 cup of chunky apple sauce instead of the oil; and used 2 cups white sugar plus 1 cup brown sugar. it was great this way, by i think i can get away with less sugar the next time, since i used applesauce.
This turned out perfect I followed the recipe exactly except the spices because I didn't have what it called for in the kitchen so I used cinnamon and all spice. It still was great
Outstanding! I added a bit more cinnamon and nutmeg. I also made muffins out of these. My 7 year old picky eater ate two muffins and wanted more!
This is really good. I use fresh pumpkin puree & add an extra tsp. of pumpkin pie spice. It makes it perfect!
I added a little cinnamon too. This is very moist and delicious!
The pumpkin Bread was very very good. I had to make this the day before thanksgiving so it was pefect beacause it is easy. I did not have pumkin pie spice so i substituted with spices that go in to the pumkin pie spice...i also did not use pumpkin pie puree. i just used normal canned pumkin. it turned out great and im glad i did that. overall this recipe is good and i would reccomend it.
Like other reviewers, I used half white and half brown sugar, and also didn't have pumpkin pie spice. Used 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 3/4 tsp ground ginger, 3/4 tsp allspice, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, and 1/8 tsp ground cloves instead. This came out deliciously moist. Not overly sweet, either. It's perfect warmed with butter for breakfast.
This is perfect. With one substitution>>> I make my own pumpkin pie spice by using 1&1/2 tsp. cinnamon, 3/4 tsp. nutmeg, 3/4 tsp ginger, 3/8 tsp. ground cloves. I make it weekly for my uncle who just goes crazy if I'm out of town and unable to bake it for him.
I used homemade sweet potato puree in place of the pumkin and I added an extra teaspoon of pumkin pie spice. I also added the water in with the wet ingredients by mistake, but it turned out fine and I'll do it that way in the future. My son who requested pumkin bread, thought this was great, so did the rest of the family!
Absolutely Delish! I only used 1/8 cup oil and the rest was No Sugar Added Applesauce. I also cut the sugar down to 2 cups instead of 3 because applesauce is naturally sweet. I made some Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting and served it with that. My family was in Autumn Food Heaven! :D
This recipe is easy and the result is delicious. I used the recipe to make muffins for my son's pre-school. I filled the baking cups about 2/3 and baked for 25 minutes. Every child in the class LOVED the muffins. Some even asked for seconds...
This bread was AMAZING!!! I made it in muffin tins instead for an easy breakfast. I also added more pie spice and some cinnamon. I mixed white sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon and sprinkled on top before I put them in the oven. DELISH!!!
I tweaked it a bit, but it turned out great! And yes, you really do want to wait overnight before you try it. It gets a nice, moist quality after about 12 hours.
This is the best pumpkin bread I've made-or tried! In a large family, the two loaves lasted a day. Moist, flavorful, I don't think you can go wrong making this bread for friends/family.
This smelled wonderful while baking! The taste was OK...my husband liked it better than I did. I thought it was sort of bland.
This recipe makes a HUGE pile of muffins. Perfect for taking to a classroom, there's plenty for everyone and they smell wonderful while they're baking.
I rated this bread a 4 star because I took other's recommendation to make some adjustments to the recipe for more healthier eats. I used 1 3/4 c. of all-purpose flour and 1 3/4 c. of whole wheat flour, added extra sprinkles of cinnamon on top of pumpkin pie spices, used 1 c. brown sugar, 1 1/4 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. molasses and 1 c. applesauce to substitute for vegetable oil. Everyone even my food-fussy friend absolutely loved the bread! I would try to use lower temperature for longer time since crust was more cooked than inside part. Top with cream cheese was like a cherry on the top!
This was really good, I used 1 1/2 cups of whole wheat flour and used white flour for the rest, you couldn't even taste it. I also used 1/2 cup of sweetened cinnamon applesauce and only 1/2 cup of oil. These made great muffins and I spread cream cheese on them, no need to make a frosting, but I'm sure it would be delicious.
Loved the density of the bread...still not enough pumpkin flavor for me. I may make again and tweak for more flavor.
Not much better than a prepackaged pumpkin bread mix but still very tasty!
This was a great recipe. I made one 9x5 loaf and 4 mini loaves. The mini loaves were done about 15 minutes before the larger loaf.
This was a very easy recipe, I love pumpkin bread and it was easy using just the pumpkin pie spice instead of having to buy three different types of spices although I already had cinnamon. I did add vanilla and a little extra pumpkin and cinnamon because I had bought the bigger can of pumpkin. I didn't use as much water since I used extra pumpkin and it was still moist. I think next time I am going to try applesauce in place of the oil and raisins as well. This recipe will definitely be used again soon!
Excellent, enjoyed every bite of it. warm with whip, yummy
A really good quick bread! I made some alterations just because I didn't have pumpkin pie spice and was looking for something a little spicy. I used 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp cardamom, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1 tsp allspice, 1/4 tsp ginger, a dash of cayenne pepper and a sprinkle of cloves. Also added a cup of dried cranberries and a cup of walnuts (not necessary but was a very nice combo with the pumpkin). I'd definitely make this one again.
I made this today because I had a can of pumpkin pie mix sitting around and didn't feel like making a pie. I was a little worried about using this instead of puree, but it came out delicious and moist. I cut back on the sugar by a half cup, because the pumpkin mix contained sweet syrup. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I just added 1 tsp of cinnamon, ginger, and 1/2 tsp. cloves to the mixture. I also used 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup oil as some reviewers suggested. I was able to make 12 muffins and 2 nice size loafs from this recipe. The kitchen smelled like a gingerbread pumpkin pie heaven! My family loved them and said they were the best ever! This recipe is a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
Great tasting, and easy to make!
Excellent pumpkin bread, spiced just right for us! Only tweak was replacing 1 cup of white sugar with 1 cup of dark brown.
loved this recipe. I was looking for lower calories and couldn't see using 3 cups of sugar. I cut it to under two cups, cut eggs to 3, 3/4 cup oil. I weakened and added 1/2 cup walnuts.well it turned out great! Next time I am going to cut more sugar and egg and see how it turns out.
Awesome recipe! First time hit, however I made couple of changes, still great! First I used half unbleached white flour and half whole wheat white flour, then I reduced the amount of sugar to two cups and added some raisins for sweetness. Even without raisins, I realized two cups of sugar would be enough! My 8 and 6 yr old love the bread it's a family fav now. Crispy from outside and moist from inside. Well keep making it.
I also doubled the pumpkin and spice. Came out very moist (although seemed not quite done in spots) and tasty but really fluffy and good. I will probably make this one again, maybe with some chocolate chips again.
Solid recipe. Bread came out perfectly moist, however there wasn't nearly as much flavor as I had expected.
Excellent and easily adaptable
i made the recipe as-is and it was DELICIOUS. sooo moist. and i'm picky with my pumpkin bread. i will DEFINITELY make this again. i brought it to a t-day party and everyone loved it. there were no leftovers. it's great after a couple days, warmed a tiny bit, with a bit of butter.
It's awesome. I also did 1/2 brown and white sugar, added walnuts and a splash of vanilla. Also used 8x4 inch loaf pans and got four loafs out of it. Great bread.
I made this recipe with the following adjustments:a can of squash instead of pumpkin and I didn't have any pumpkin pie spice, or nutmeg, so I just used cinnamon- lots of it. I also baked them in muffin tins at 350 degrees for around 17 min and topped with a coffee cake strudel topping before popping them in the oven The result- a wonderful strudel topped squash muffin. The batch made about 28 muffins every one of which were gobbled right up!
This is sooo yummy! I used whole wheat flour, reduced some ingredients to.. 2 c sugar, 1/2 c oil, and it came out perfect!
The recipe was easy to follow and did turn out moist. It was not bad at all but and it was a little more tasty the next day. However, I really wanted more pumpkin taste. I may try adding more pumpkin spice and using the applesauce instead of oil and perhaps the 2 c sugar and 1 of brown sugar suggestion mentioned.
Very moist and delicious! Baked this the first time AS IS and it was good-but it was extremely moist with little pumpkin/spice flavor. So I baked it again but added way more spice PLUS tried to "healthify" it by substituting 1c unsweetened applesauce, 1c brown sugar, and 2c whole wheat flour, and it was so much better! "Healthy" substitutions DO NOT compromise flavor, and I very much prefer this version
I had trouble baking this. After an hour, the outside was brown and rock-hard, but the inside was still gooey and raw. I upped the pumpkin and the spices. It tastes good, but I wish it would have baked up a little nicer.
I love pumpkin pie, so I had to try making this bread. My review? Delicious! I also added extra spices (nutmeg and allspice), and used 1/2 natural applesauce and 1/2 oil. Additionally, I added a small bag of chopped walnuts to the bread mixture before baking. Besides eating it, the best part about making this bread was the scent of pumpkin pie spices wafting through the air of the kitchen. First-rate!
