Apple Cheddar Bread
This recipe was given to me a while back and it is great on Sunday mornings. My boys just love it!
This bread is delicious! The only suggestion I have is that if you like your bread cheesy, add more cheddar because as is, the bread only has a mild cheddar flavor.
Good, but not to be eaten plain (needs butter). Foe one cup self-rising flower substitute one cup all-purpose plus 1/4 teaspoon baking powder and a "pinch" of salt.
This bread is delicious! The only suggestion I have is that if you like your bread cheesy, add more cheddar because as is, the bread only has a mild cheddar flavor.
Good, but not to be eaten plain (needs butter). Foe one cup self-rising flower substitute one cup all-purpose plus 1/4 teaspoon baking powder and a "pinch" of salt.
I have used this recipe many times for family and friends and everyone loved it! They've even asked for the recipe.
This is really wonderful bread - just slice and enjoy... it doesn't need a thing to improve it! I leave out the walnuts sometimes (usually - I've made it several times)and it's just as good - really sharp cheddar bring out the flavor wonderfully. And she is right, my boys adore this, so make two loaves if you have children and want any for yourself!
This is good. It doesn't really have that much of an apple flavor though, which I think may have been better. Maybe could use more apple.
I have never really gotten accustomed to apple/cheese combinations, but this bread was still pretty good. Definitely an interesting combination!
This is a very tasty quickbread! I would only use half the nuts as they were a bit overpowering. I also recommend using a sharp cheddar to bring out all of the flavors.
Very good. Hubby took it to his office and recieved rave reviews. I didn't have self-rising flour so I added baking powder as suggested by other reviewers and it turned out great :) I also used pecans in place of the walnuts because that is what I had on hand.
yum! I didn't know what to wxpet when baking this bread, but the final results were yummy. THe bread is a little dry, so next time I think I'll beef up the liquid just a bit.
So good and easy! Made these into muffins!
This was a great recipe - i've made it twice and had very positive responses from many people both times. I wanted to make it a little healthier so I replaced half of the sugar with Splenda, half the margerine with apple sauce, and halv the flour with Whole Wheat flour (and added baking powder + salt since it wasn't self rising). I also used Egg Beaters (all egg whites) instead of whole eggs. 1 hour seemed to be too long so I'd recommend watching it after about 50 minutes.
This is a great bread, we love the subtle taste of apple and cheddar, may try extra cheddar next time though. Delicious!
This is bland and dry. I added more cheese to the top, some butter and ginger snap crumbs just to save the bread and not throw it out.
Made this twice now & really enjoy it toasted with butter for breakfast.
It was delicious, but it definitely needs more cheese for the cheesy flavor. I used at least a cup and could have probably done with more. But it would probably also have been tasty without the cheese, so c'est la vie. Mine didn't rise well, but that's my fault, not the recipes. At least it wasn't concave :] And the density was actually lovely, so if yours fails at rising, eat it anyway. It was perfectly moist and i loved biting into apples.
Overall, this was a good bread. The only catch is that the taste is that of a good cinnamon bread...you can't taste the apples or the cheddar. Like I said, it was good, but plain. I probably won't try this one again...I'll look for something with more "pazzaz."
This bread was very good! I used half and half instead of milk and made the cheese a heaping half cup, cooked ina byrex bread pan the inside was moise and soft and the outside was just a little crispy but not hard. I wasn't sure how I would like it, but it turned out really well!
What a disappointment and for Christmas breakfast too! Things that are wrong: 1. is it supposed to be sweet or savoury? As it is, it lies somewhere between, and the combination of cinnamon with cheddar cheese is not pleasing in an apple pie way, but more in a "something has gone awry" kind of way. UGH! either use more sugar, or remove it completely. These flavors do not complement each other. 2. Too oily. All the oil from the cheese plus the additional butter added to the mixture bubbles to the top of the bread as it is cooking and drowns itself in a pool of oil. 3. Dense. Or should I say brick-like? What can I say? a HUGE disappointment, and I very rarely give any recipes below 2 stars.
Didn't care much for this recipe. I thought it was a little heavy and lacked something, but I'm not sure what. I liked the idea of the apples and cheese together, but I think I'll try adapting another recipe to make it rather than trying this one again.
This bread was okay but I was a little dissappointed with it after all the great reviews. It felt like it was missing something... If you are looking for a cake that is not so sweet, this is a great cake but I would probably add a whole cup of sugar if I made it again.
Easy and delicious!
I made this recipe for brunch today seeing that I had most of the ingredients on hand. I was a bit concerned because I used bread flour and the mixture did not pour into loaf pan ... It took some coercion ;) In the end it baked fust fine and came out golden brown and moist( 1hour cook time ) Next time I will plan ahead and find a sharper cheese or use a bit more as I found the flavor nice but a bit modest.
This is great. I followed the suggestion to add 1/4 tsp. baking powder to all purpose flour, since I didn't have self-rising. We don't use margarine so used butter instead. Otherwise, followed the recipe exactly as it is written. Texture is wonderful, it tastes great, and I will definitely be making this again.
Good bread. And thank you STEPMIT, for giving the equivalent for those of us that don't usually have self rising flour on hand. So thoughtful.
Very Nice flavor. Dense bread as is. Te second time I made it I added 1/2 tsp. baking powder and a pinch of salt. I liked that texture better.
