Apple Cheddar Bread

This recipe was given to me a while back and it is great on Sunday mornings. My boys just love it!

Recipe by Susan Holtgrewe

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine the sugar, flour, cinnamon walnuts, apples, and cheese. Add the eggs, melted butter or margarine, and milk; stir until well blended. Pour into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until done. If loaf starts to brown too much, cover with foil.

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 36.4mg; sodium 395.4mg. Full Nutrition
