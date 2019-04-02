Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast

Most of the 4-5 star reviews seem to have modified the recipe. I followed it exactly and found it lacking. First, after microwaving the fresh spinach, adding the sour cream and pepperjack cheese while still hot turned it to liquid. Spooning the mixture onto the chicken left most of the liquid in the bottom of the bowl. The flavor, which has a nice kick from the pepperjack, is in the liquid. Also, the list of ingredients mentions pepper, but the directions do not specify where it is used. It seems redundant to add pepper to the spinach mixture what with the pepper jack cheese, so I sprinkled it over chicken/bacon wrap. Finally, cooking at 375 for 35 minutes, plus 5-10 at 500 to brown the bacon left the chicken dry. Following this recipe exactly produced a fairly bland dish as all the pepperjack flavor remained in the liquid at the bottom of the bowl. Were I to make it again, I'd let the spinach cool completely before adding the garlic, sour cream and pepperjack. Also, I'd reduce cooking time to 30 minutes and broil until browned rather than bake at 500 for 5-10, to leave the chicken more moist. I'm the husband of a HS Home Ec / Foods teacher, and do the cooking 5 nights a week. This recipe is a keeper and I will try it again but it needs a little more finesse than my man's literal approach to cooking. ;^)