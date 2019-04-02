Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast

This is a spicier version of spinach stuffed chicken breasts. They are both tender and delicious, and they look good too.

Recipe by JERSEYGIRL_CHELL

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place spinach in a large glass bowl, and heat in the microwave for 3 minutes, stirring every minute or so, or until wilted. Stir in sour cream, pepperjack cheese, and garlic.

  • Lay the chicken breasts out on a clean surface, and spoon some of the spinach mixture onto each one. Roll up chicken to enclose the spinach, then wrap each chicken breast with two slices of bacon. Secure with toothpicks, and arrange in a shallow baking dish.

  • Bake uncovered for 35 minutes in the preheated oven, then increase heat to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C), or use the oven's broiler to cook for an additional 5 to 10 minutes to brown the bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 113.4mg; sodium 564.7mg. Full Nutrition
