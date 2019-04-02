Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast
This is a spicier version of spinach stuffed chicken breasts. They are both tender and delicious, and they look good too.
VERY YUMMY! As always-marinate chicken in buttermilk for a few hours before preparing(1cup milk 1tbs white vinegar or lemon juice if no buttermilk on hand)-makes the chicken sooo moist.I cooked bacon half way in skillet and removed. Then I added the spinach and garlic to the same skillet and cooked down(thanks to a tip from another reviewer). When done I squeezed in paper towels to take out some of the grease. Then I mixed with sour cream, a combo of mont jack and sharp cheddar cheese, pepper, salt, a little each of curry powder, red pepper flakes and hung paprika for a little xtra zip and rolled into chicken and cooked as directed with the bacon on top. Worth making. No leftovers-unfortunately!Read More
I made this last night and it looked great, but tasted horrible. Even my husband, who will eat almost ANYTHING hated it. Neither one of us could eat more than a few bites. The worst part was that it wasn't a quick recipe to make and I wasted a lot of time on it only to have it turn out nasty. The evening started out with a gourmet-looking meal on our plates and ended with us eating frozen dinners. Sorry...but I won't be making this one again.Read More
Awesomeeeeeeeeeeee dish. Looked like it was from a Gourmet Magazine. We did marinate the chicken in a buttermilk marinade, as a previous user suggested. The bacon turned out great, and we added tons of cheese. Mozzerella, Parm, Feta, etc. We just cooked the spinach as directed on the label, not with the microwave as the recipe suggests. We also actually ended up with a lot of the spinach/cheese-stuffing left over. Oh well. We probably measured something wrong. One suggestion: There was a ton of bacon grease that was sort of oozing out onto the baking dish when it was in the oven. Most of it got burned onto the baking dish. I'd suggest putting the chicken breasts on aluminum foil and then put that on a baking dish, just to minimize the scrubbing of the burnt bacon grease off the baking dish. Very good chicken though. We used a lot of toothpicks, but we probably didn't need to. Make sure you pound the breasts to 1/2 inch so it's easy to roll up too. Bottomline: Tasty, tasty dish. Try it. 5 stars.
After reading all the reviews I simplified the recipe slightly by using about half of a 10 oz. frozen package of spinach (well drained), cut the garlic down by half and added a bit more cheese. I precooked the bacon for about 4-5 minutes in the microwave and then placed two strips in an "X" over the top of the stuffed breast and tucked the ends underneath - no need for toothpicks. With 3-4 minutes under a broiler to finish off the bacon and a light sprinkling of more shredded cheese over the top, these were fantastic! Simple enough to make for the family, elegant enough to serve to company. Wow!
okay...so the "don't tamper with the recipe" people aren't going to be so happy, but I absolutely loved this recipes but I made a lot of changes. I added feta and parmesan to the cheese mixture, added sundried tomatoes and mushrooms, onions and fresh basil to the spinach mixture as well as red pepper flakes for a kick. I also cut back on the bacon and it was still amazing. Great flavor, chicken was juicy, everyone loved it!
This was very good....I half cooked the bacon. In the grease, I sauteed the spinach, tomato, and garlic. I patted some of the grease out as suggested by another reviewer. I used about a half cup each of mozz. and parmesan cheese. I also seasoned the chicken breast with seasoned salt and seasoned the spinach mixture with garlic powder, onion powder, Tony's, salt, and pepper. We had some left over spinach stuff so I put it in a very small baking dish, baked it, and made a yummy dip out of it! :) That was delicious too!!
Really yummy. I didn't have pepperjack cheese, so I used Monteray Jack instead. I made the full filling amount, but only used 2 chicken breats.(It's just the 2 of us) I didn't have time to fill them, so instead I just mounded the spinach mixture into a casserole dish, and layed the chicken breasts of top, and then covered the chicken with the baccon slices. I cooked it at 350 for about 25 mins, and then finished it off by broiling it for about 5 mins to really crisp up the baccon. Very tasty! The baccon made the chicken SOOOO juicy. I'll make this again for sure. :)
This recipe was great. I added a little salt to the spinach filling. Next time I would also season the chicken breasts before filling them. Overall great recipe.
This was fabulous! I made a couple of changes: I used 1 cup of the pepper jack cheese and I also added 1/2 cup parmesan. I sauteed the spinach and garlic in 1 TBSP butter before adding the other ingredients and I sprinkled a little seasoning salt on the chicken. A little messy to make, but it tastes great!
Ok.....This is what I did and it turned out juicy and yummy. First of all, I poked holes in my chicken breasts and marinated in Italian Dressing (Walmart brand is actually the best) for 2-3 hours. This recipe makes way to much filling so I bought a smaller bag of spinach. I put my spinach in food processor and just pulsed it down a little. Then I pre-cooked bacon half way (a must) and dried on towel. I put the spinach in the bacon grease and cooked very fast, just enough to wilt.Remove to bowl. I added all ingredient plus a little cream cheese! Cook for 35 min and do not broil, as bacon will be fully cooked and crispy! When you broil or turn heat up, this overcooks the chicken. Perfect every time! Juicy, moist, and crispy bacon. Going to add some sauteed mushrooms next time to mixture as well. Enjoy!
This was really tasty, great flavors. My changes were just 2 large cloves pressed, aged sharp chedder, one piece of bacon per breast and some cushed red pepper flakes for spice. Really tasty and pretty easy to make w/ great presentation.
This made a lovely presentation. It wasn't too spicy - my 5-year old gobbled it up. My teenage son didn't care for the spinach, but ate the chicken. Next time I might try some other stuffing - perhaps shredded carrots. Asparagus would be lovely too. My husband said, "You'd pay $20 for this in a restaurant." He really enjoyed it. One note: don't use colored toothpicks, the color stays on the chicken! :-)
Most of the 4-5 star reviews seem to have modified the recipe. I followed it exactly and found it lacking. First, after microwaving the fresh spinach, adding the sour cream and pepperjack cheese while still hot turned it to liquid. Spooning the mixture onto the chicken left most of the liquid in the bottom of the bowl. The flavor, which has a nice kick from the pepperjack, is in the liquid. Also, the list of ingredients mentions pepper, but the directions do not specify where it is used. It seems redundant to add pepper to the spinach mixture what with the pepper jack cheese, so I sprinkled it over chicken/bacon wrap. Finally, cooking at 375 for 35 minutes, plus 5-10 at 500 to brown the bacon left the chicken dry. Following this recipe exactly produced a fairly bland dish as all the pepperjack flavor remained in the liquid at the bottom of the bowl. Were I to make it again, I'd let the spinach cool completely before adding the garlic, sour cream and pepperjack. Also, I'd reduce cooking time to 30 minutes and broil until browned rather than bake at 500 for 5-10, to leave the chicken more moist. I'm the husband of a HS Home Ec / Foods teacher, and do the cooking 5 nights a week. This recipe is a keeper and I will try it again but it needs a little more finesse than my man's literal approach to cooking. ;^)
This was incredible-though with us being Italian, I made an Italiano version ;) I used ricotta instead of sour cream (make sure to strain the water out of both the spinach and the ricotta so it won't run), mozzarella instead of pepperjack, and prosciutto instead of bacon. It was delicious! Next time I think I may include a thinly sliced section of eggplant inside the chicken as well. Try it out! (We also watch our calorie intake, so lower fat versions of the above mentioned products were used and it was delicious!)
What an excellent recipe! Made it for the first time last night for myself and my beau. Did change a few things: First off, I used 3 chicken breasts instead of four (soaked in buttermilk beforehand as suggested by others) and reduced the other ingredients. I used approx. 5 oz. of fresh spinach, a few white mushrooms, and 4 large garlic cloves minced, all sauteed in the bacon grease after half-cooking the bacon in a skillet. For cheeses, I used parmesan, asiago, monterey jack, mozzarella, herbed feta, and a little mild cheddar. For seasoning, I added a little seasoning salt to the buttermilk soak; beyond that, I salted the mixture and added black pepper, fresh basil, and a little red pepper. Added about a heaping tbsp. of sour cream, and that was enough. Wrapped up as directed with two slices of bacon per pounded breast, fastened with 4 toothpicks each. The cooking time was perfect (375 degrees for 35 minutes, plus a couple minutes of broiling). The chicken turned out moist and delicious and was served with a side of steamed asparagus, french bread and wine. :) Will make again!
After reading other reviews regarding this recipe being a little bland I made some revisions that made all the difference. I sauteed the spinach in a little olive oil and 1/2 tablespoon of minced garlic. I also used asiago, parmesean, and mozzarella cheeses instead of the cheddar jack cheese. I burshed the chicken with bottled Italian salad dressing prior to stuffing and rolling (a little messy) this adds flavor and keeps the chicken moist. Many have suggested using buttermilk for this purpose however buttermilk does not add anything to the flavor of the chicken. I also substituted by wrapping 2 slices prosciutto instead of wrapping in bacon. This made a wonderful gourmet main dish that I would serve to company. My family loved it and and will make this again with these revisions. Nice base recipe.
I followed earlier advice and used feta cheese and added sun dried tomatoes....everyone thought they died and went to heaven. I make this once a month and the whole family can't wait!
Very good but unless you like soggy, uncrisp bacon, i would recommend cutting the bacon in half and just placing it on top instead of wrapping it around the chicken. The bottom obviously did not crisp up.But other than that i thought it was very good. It was very pretty after being sliced.
My family absolutely LOVES this recipe and I pass it along to every one I know! The only things I changed to stick to my diet was I used low fat Mozzarella cheese, fat free sour cream and Turkey bacon. Every bit as good, just a bit healthier on the heart!
GREAT!!! Butterflied breasts & filled, didn't pound so didn't have to roll. Cooked bacon 1/2way & used some drippings to saute spinach & added sliced mushrooms & finely chopped onion. Criss-crossed bacon over top & only used 1 slice for each breast. Made for husband's boss with baked carrots & peas w/ pearl onions, were IMPRESED!!! So good I made again 2 nights later. One for my son only used cheese & bacon, he loved it!!!
terribly dry and lacks flavor. Has lots of potential though. I highly reccomend generously seasoning chicken breast with salt and pepper. Season spinach mixture, and add more cheese than whats called for. Keep an eye on the chicken because cooking time does vary. I think mine was done at about the 25 minute mark. I also recommend the sauce that other commentors suggested making. This is a really beautiful dish, just needs some additions in my opinion. I will try this one again...like I said, it has lots of potential.
This was great! I seasoned the chicken with adobo. I also used fat free sour cream and turkey bacon. It was an excellent meal!
Awesome, awesome!!! Thanks so much for this recipe. We loved it!
OMG!!! let me tell uuuuuuuu! my chicken came out so good.....and i was so proud of it. other reviews called it bland and others said they didn't like the spinach. but u have to remember to stuff it with what you like and season ur chicken. i seasoned mine with accent, blk pepper, and poultry seasoning. i also recommend the hormel black label bacon it crisps very well all the way through. i made a little on the side just in case. the temps were right and everything cooked to a T. Thank you for who ever came up with this recipe!!!
I've tweaked this recipe a handful of times and finally have it to the way I love! I let the spinach dry COMPLETELY before microwaving and add some crushed red pepper to the spinach mixture for a little more kick. I season my chicken with a little seasoned salt, that pinch of ground black pepper and a pinch of garlic powder. My grocery (when I don't feel like driving all the way to the meat market) carries chicken breast halves in 3's (so annoying!!) so I started getting the chicken breast tenderloins, which are already a little less than a 1/2 inch thick. So rather than having 4, I end up with 6-8 smaller chicken pieces. I started using the Oscar Meyer ready made bacon (the kind that is ready in 20 seconds in the microwave) and microwave it for 10 seconds before wrapping it around my chicken. This way, the chicken is done, not dried out, and the bacon is crispy, all without having to crank my oven up! Hope this helps someone along the way!
Delicious! My husband and I enjoyed this very much. It made a very elegant meal, full of flavor, and very easy to make. The only changes I had made were, I didn’t use the bacon, I fried the spinach mixture in a tad bit of olive oil (instead of cooking in the microwave) and I added a couple diced mushrooms to it. It turned out wonderfully! Will definitely make this one again!
Great recipe! We marinated the chicken in buttermilk as suggested. Added mushrooms to the spinach mixture. Used turkey bacon to cut fat. Served with red pepper risotto. YUM!
DEFINITELY a keeper! Since my guys do not like Pepperjack cheese, I opted for swiss cheese. WONDERFUL flavor! Cannot wait to make this again!
5 stars for this one!! It was wonderful. I broiled on low for 15 minutes at the end because I like my bacon extra crispy. Tip from me is to add a little lemon juice on top of the breast before cooking. Then, before broiling put some shredded parmesan cheese. Delicious!!
Made yesterday..yum read the reviews b4 hand, I am not a very expierenced cook and have been trying to learn some new recipes married.i didnt have a "pounder", So what i did was sauteed the garlic,3 bella mush. sliced, 1/4 .onion, and the spinach, added salt and pepper, then mixed with sourcream, sharp cheddar cheese( i i dont like perpper jack cheese) and 1tbsps, cream cheese, i didnt use bacon figured alot of cal. anyway. filled the ckn and folded ovr. baked.delicious. fiance cleaned his plate, and had seconds. That never happends.
We enjoy this recipe and the flavors are good, but the bacon is soggy. Even under the broiler it does not crisp up and if it does the chicken becomes dry. To remedy this, I wrap the bacon around the chicken and sear it in a hot pan. Then put it in the pan for baking.
My fiance and I both loved this recipe. I did make some changes based on other's reviews and based on our preferences. I cooked the spinach in the bacon grease as suggested, and added about 3 large cloves of garlic. We love garlic! I omitted the sour cream, simply because we didn't have any. I also used mozzerella instead of pepperjack cheese. Once everything was ready to go, I topped the chicken with parm and baked. It was delicious!
Delicious and perfect for company, but you can cut the amount of filling you need to make in half. You end up with a lot of wasted filling otherwise.
This was a lot easier than I thought it would be! Looks elegant, tastes great, and looks like I spent a lot of time on it. I used frozen chopped spinach and low-fat sour cream. Couldn't really taste the pepper-jack cheese, so I'm not sure I'll put that in again. The bacon made it smell great while baking. I brushed the top of the chicken with olive oil so it cooked up a nice golden color. The drippings made a great and tasty sauce. Served with brown rice and Buttery Cooked Carrots (from this site). My hubby said this was on the top 5 list!
Awesome. The only change I made was due to time + what I had on hand: 3 chicken breasts, 1/4 cup of grated parmesan (in addition to the pepperjack, which was probably 3/4 to 1 cup). I ended up adding the spinach + mix to a food processor and giving it a fine chop so everything mixed well together. I halved the breasts after flattening them (we had a group of 5 for dinner!), and also marinated those in Italian dressing since I didn't see the reviews until late that recommended soaking the chicken in buttermilk, but wanted to keep the chicken moist. The final product wasn't as pretty as the photo, and the dressing (marinated for 2 hours) kept the chicken from drying out completely, but I'd like to try the overnight-buttermilk method, too. BUT, overall, awesome. (PS: I also put the remaining spinach mix in a small corningware dish, sprinkled it with grated parmesan, and it was a fantastic spinach dip appetizer ;) -- whoo, double duty!)
Cook bacon til crisp, them crumble and set aside. Saute spinach is bacon grease, then mix with sour cream, cheese and dried pepper flakes. Put spinach mix in casserole, top with chicken, top with sour cream mixed with cheese and top with crumbled bacon. Bake at 350 x 30 min.
This was very good, but needed just a little more seasoning for the chicken. I added paprika, salt, pepper, sliced almonds (for extra texture) and cheddar cheese to the spinach mixture. Next time I will toast the almond slices before putting them in. During the broiling process, I added a mix of pepperjack, parmesan, and yellow cheddar cheese to the top.
awesome solution for dressing up 'everyday chicken' and super easy! i substituted the sour cream for two whole eggs and the bacon for turkey bacon, but it was DELICIOUS and a new favorite for the fam.
This was simple and very tasty... I loved it and will be serving it again. I may cut the garlic back a little next time, and that's the only reason I didn't give it 5 stars.
Very tasty and easy to make. You can substitute almost any kind of chese that you like. Pretty enough for company and looks like you worked all day, but actually requires very little effort!
Excellent recipe! First of all, the cooking time listed in the recipe is spot on, which I totally appreciate. My changes: halfway cooked the bacon in a pan, took the bacon out of the pan and sauteed a diced onion in the bacon grease, then added the fresh spinach to the pan to wilt it. Sprinkled the chicken breasts with garlic powder before rolling the spinach mixture inside. Also added feta cheese to the spinach - it was fabulous! I ended up sort of draping the bacon over the chicken, and it worked perfectly. The spinach mix didn't ooze out, and it kept it's rolled up shape. Hubby loved it, and I would definitely make it again.
I made this for my family last night. We all absolutely loved it!!! Said that it was gourmet!!!
I made this with presoto instead of bacon. Still hold in the moisture
this is delicious and open to interpretation which i like...i have trouble following ANY recipe to the "T"! one of the only changes i made to this one, however, is that instead of going through the trouble of pounding and rolling the chicken, i just cut a pocket into the breasts and stuffed them, then wrapped with bacon etc. This was WAY easier for me, and although i would probably pound 'n' roll if i was making it for company, i prefer this method for a weekday supper. And yes. Marinate in buttermilk first....good tip, whoever mentioned that!
My family loved it and it was easy & fairly quick. I didn't have pepperjack, so I used sharp cheddar. I honestly didn't believe the filling would stay in the rolled chicken, since I lined the pan with parchment. I was pleasantly surprised about the filling, but clean up was a snap. This is going to be a future go-to dinner.
Fabulous! I have made this for several dinner parties, and it is always a hit. I have had trouble getting the bacon to crisp, however; otherwise, no complaints. I have been using low fat pepperjack,and low fat sour cream, without affecting the taste. I have also used frozen spinach, very well drained. It is easier and less expensive, and still has the same great flavor when mixed with everything else. I like to make a huge batch at one time, and freeze half to be cooked at a later date date.
Sooooo good! And I forgot the sour cream!
I have had and made many different stuffed chicken recipes with spinach, and found this to be equally as good if not better than most. I did use ham instead of prosciutto, but ONLY because I forgot it at the store! I will make it again with prosciutto, as that will be the perfect touch.
Love, love, love this recipe! Although I did substitute for the pepper jack , I used mozzarella and cheddar and also added some red bell pepper and a jalapeno along with the spinach. This is one of my favorite things to cook! :)Goes great with mashed cauliflower.
I had to make one change..I used the tops of swiss chard in place of spinach and cut the recipe in half but the results were still amazingly good. Hubby almost licked his plate again. Many thanks for a lovely keeper.
One word bland, I will add a lot more seasoning to this recipee next time. I should have read the reviews.
It was great! My husband and I enjoyed this dish. did not have to season the chickhen. The garlic,bacon, cheese just blended so well.
Delicious! Although since my husband doesn't like sour cream - I substituted with 1/2 block of cream cheese - also, I melted down 5 sardines in olive oil with some crushed red pepper - cooked the garlic in this - then added 4 of the slices of bacon chopped - cooked until bacon done - then wilted the spinach, I then mixed this with the cream cheese, as well as some parmesan, romano, and asiago cheeses - I took a previous reviewer's comment and used pasta instead of tooth picks to keep it all together! Great recipe, will hopefully use again
Some reviews found the chicken bland and I think the secret to that is add 1tsp salt to the mix or rub into chicken, add cayenne pepper as well. My hubby loved this one even though I over cooked it. It still came out great. Used butter milk to soak, and cook bacon a little before wrapping, but it shrinks so harder to wrap.
Oh My Goodness! This recipe is amazing!! I am always trying to find ways to make chicken seem "new"...mission accomplished! I didn't have to change a single ingredient and the only change I made to the prep was to zap the bacon in the microwave for 3 min prior to wrapping and that I wilted the spinach with the garlic in a saute pan with a little butter. This recipe satisfies my need for the kids to eat healthier and their need for bacon! I love it~
Made this last night and it was DELISH!!! As with any recipe, I used the given recipe mixed with others comments / suggestions, and came out with an amazing meal. Cooked my spinach w/ mushrooms and onions, with red pepper flakes and nutmeg. Did a mix of sour cream / cream cheese b/c I didn't have enough of either seperately. Added motzeralla and parm. cheese at the end. Chicken / Bacon was a little soggy on the bottm, probably from just laying in all liquids, probably will cook on a rack next time, the way I do my oven baked chicken. Also, I highly suggest lining your pan with tin foil . . . super easy clean up. Served the dish over rosemary and olive oil quinoa. Oh, and if you have any left over filling DO NOT TOSS IT.... mix it with pasta for a quick week night dinner.
I made this for some friends and it was a great presentation. Very easy to make and very good tasting. Next time I will put some seasoning on the chicken becaus it was a little bland and I will add more cheese. Otherwise it was great!
awesome awesome awesome!!! my picky 8 year old who frowned when he saw spinach was the first to ask for seconds!!! i did use monterey/colby cheese and a pack of frozen chopped spinach squeezed dry. i also just used pre-cooked bacon...added for the last 5 minutes and topped with more cheese and broiled. i also added dash of salt to spinach and lawry's to chicken. Beautiful presentation and just as delicious...thanks much!!
This is delicious. I would use more pepperjack and a teeny bit more sour cream to make the chicken not so dry. I may have had to over cook it to get the bacon cooked through. Will make again for sure.
This was good, but a the chicken was a bit dry on the ends. I added some sour cream, onion and breadcrumbs to the filling and that was good. Will try again with other suggestions.
I think this recipe is great but two things did not care for. Might be a personal preference. I don't like the greasy half cooked bacon thing in any recipe. So after trying the recipe as written first I added chopped bacon to the stuffing mixture instead of wrapping it around the chicken. Also found the chicken itself to be a bit bland so I marinate it first with balsamic vinegar, oil, garlic and pepper. Love the vinegar taste with the spinach and bacon. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Soooo good and easy!! I made this the other night and the only leftovers were from us stuffing ourselves too much! I went by some other recomendations and used a LOT more cheese and added a package of sun dried tomatos. I also marinated the chicken in a bottled lemmon-herb marinade. Very easy and only one bowl and baking dish to clean! Awesome!
Always looking for something a little different for stuffed chicken breasts and this one is great! I substituted frozen chopped spinach (Microwaved and squeezed dry), Mozzarella and a small amount of finely minced fresh jalapenos (had so many from my garden) Used slightly more cheese and less spinach then called for, and added a little crumbled chicken bouillon to the mixture for extra flavor. My family loved it and it's an easy "prepare ahead" and bake later dish for company.
Great recipe.... I did adjust the second time I made it with adjusting salt and cheese. I used fresh spinach, no sour cream. Instead I did spinach with the garlic, black pepper turkey bacon(cut into small pieces) and 4 slices of munster cheese in the stuffing. I did cook it on the stove top with 2 table spoons of cream of chicken and 1/4 cup of water. once it was cook i put the left over filling on top of it and broiled it for 3 minutes and the grave left I put it on a side of small white potatoes.
I followed directions and this came out perfect. The bacon was a bit much. Next time I will try it without. And I got my husband to eat spinach!
Very good basic recipe, next time I will definitely pre cook the bacon, and probably use the bacon grease for flavor. I'll have to experience with seasonings though
This was so the bomb! I did make some changes. I first sauteed fresh spinach with a can of spinach because the fresh spinach wasn't enough. Then I added paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, & cayenne pepper to the seasoning along w/ everything else. Instead of stuffing chicken breast with the mixture, I spread it at the bottom of my pan, then added the chicken(both legs and chicken breast tenders)evenly on top. I then cut up my bacon and placed that in a layer on top and baked. It was so, so good! I am an amatear cook, but this recipe made me feel like a pro! Will definitely make it a family meal!
I followed this recipe to a T and I must say it was quite bland, needed salt for sure. The bacon didn't cook all the way so I would suggest cooking it a little before wrapping the chicken with it. It was an impressive dish but just too bland for my taste buds, and my husband.
I thought this was easy and really delicious. I wrapped the bacon the long way to help seal in the filling.
These turned out very well! They really had great flavor... spinach, bacon, and chicken work so well together. I added fresh, chopped mushrooms to the spinach mixture. Instead of nuking the spinach, I sauteed it, along with the garlic and mushrooms, in a bit of olive oil. Great dish, thank you :)
This one got oo's & ah's from my family because it looked so fancy. It was pretty tasty too. I used frozen chopped spinach, fat free cream cheese, sharp cheddar & turkey bacon. Very simple to put together and a great make-ahead meal.
We loved this recipe, I topped the chicken with some more shredded monterey jack. Definitely will make this again!
These went over very well! I didn't wrap them in bacon, to save calories...they don't need it anyway, they're yummy! I also used regular cheddar cheese and only one clove of garlic. I will make these again and maybe try broccoli, and fat free sour cream...and other variations! Yum!
I used 1/s cup fresh cream (single) as I don’t like sour cream, frozen spinach but only 6 oz, ½ cup parmegian cheese and ½ cup crumbled feta cheese instead of pepperjack cheese, a bunch of mushrooms cut into small pieces and 4 slices of bacon instead of 8 and cooked it half way like some reviewers suggested. Served them with some oven baked potatoes and side salad ? It was absolutely brilliant!! I will definitely use this recipe again!!!
This chicken was good and will probably make it again. I have made a stuffed chicken breast before with ricotta cheese and more of an italian flare. I used frozen creamed spinach with sour cream, garlic and mozzarella and parmesean cheeses. I did cook my bacon a little as suggested by others so when placed in the oven would be crispy. My husband really liked it as well.
So good! My husband wished I had made more! I advise cooking the bacon partway before wrapping. I did not use toothpics either, I hand none!, but it turned out just fine to fill the breast and wrap the bacon and place it in the (foil lined!)dish. It made for such easy cleanup. I also slightly breaded the chicken...rubbed olive oil on them and padded breadcrumbs mixed with some italian seasoning to give the chicken more flavor. Delicious!
I thought that this recipe is just okay. I thought that the chicken was a little tasteless. It was really missing something, a nice sauce to cook in and put over the chicken after cooking. It would have really helped to improve the taste I think. I thought that the stuffing was also just okay. All and all I don't think that I would make this recipe again, although it was interesting to try.
I loved this. It was so easy. I cooked a little longer in the over and just turned on the broil for about 5 mins instead. I loved it and my fiance raved about it.
Oh yeah, this was a HUGE HIT! Didn't have sour cream so I nervously substituted cottage cheese and instead of pepper jack, only had colbyjack on hand. Other than those two substitutions, followed the recipe as it is written. According to my husband, it was outstanding! He RAVED about it and it even earned me a massage! :D Yeah, I'll be making this again!! LOL!
Amazing!!!!! I only used one bacon per breast and was not able to wrap chicken so I just barley pinched together and used toothpicks
The texture, color, and taste were outstanding. One of the best! Because I didn't feel like stuffing the chicken, I used Perdue Chicken breast,thin cutlet style. Briefly, browned them in saute pan and then laid them on top of spinach mixture in a baking dish. Laid ready cooked bacon (1 1/2 strips) over each and sprinkled a little more cheese on top. Recipe was the same except I did the lazy version. It is delicious. Ditto from my husband. Thanks,
I made this recipe for a dinner party and it went over really well. I found I didn't need to really pin the bacon with toothpicks if I crossed the bacon in the shape of an X. I took two opposing strips, crossed them and then put a second crossing over top, and it all stayed secure and didn't fall out or apart when I took them off the pan. Good recipe, good food, good times.
This was a great recipe, although I didn't follow it exactly. I stuffed the chicken as the recipe suggested but used a combination of cheddar and parmesan because thats what I had on hand. I added extra seasoning on the outside - a bit of cayenne, garlic, onion powder, thyme, sea salt and pepper. I also marinaded it in a combination of milk and lemon juice for an hour - as a previous user suggested. It turned out so tasty and moist. I think it may have been too plain if the extra seasoning wasn't added.
I wasn't crazy about this recipe.
Yummy!! the filling was just delicious and the recipe was pretty easy to follow. the bacon, however, i could have done without. it was crispy on top from being broiled but the bottom was destined to be soggy. other than that, a delight!
What a great, fairly easy dinner for two. Easy to scale up or down for guests. I didn't have pepperjack, so I used colbyjack. Didn't have the same kick, but was delicious still. Very versatile as you can add various spices and herbs, choose your cheeses, and put all kinds of add-ins with the spinach (pine nuts, tomatoes, onions, peppers, etc.) My only gripe was that I should have drained the spinach after heating, before adding the sour cream and cheese. I used fresh spinach...looks like others tried frozen. I am sure the drainage was an issue either way. All in all...great dinner!
Awesome! We devoured this, and my husband bragged to his friends how good it was!
I am giving this recipe only 4 stars becouse the garlic was very overpowering. We are huge garlic lovers but i would cut it back to 2 cloves. We also substituted the cheeses for a spicy cheddar.No need to precook the bacon. Also layed the bacon on top in a criss cross pattern insted of rolling it up. Great recipe and am looking forward to making it again this week.
This was really yummy!!! I made exactly as the recipe was with the exception of the bacon...which probably would have made it even better!! My only problem was it smelled wonderful & garlicy while cooking...but you couldn't taste the garlic much so I will add more next time! Overall great meal :-)
Excellent! Husband loved it too. Will certainly make again.
I made this recipe as is and it was great.What really annoys me about this site is i read at least 35 reviews of this recipe without one of them actually following the recipe.Guess what if you add a different cheese,adding mushrooms or half cook the bacon first etc you are not reviewing this recipe you are making up your own.I end up seeing two review side by side giving the recipe 5 stars yet they are reviewing completely different tasting dishes with different ingredients and cook times which have nothing to do with the recipe they are reviewing. So please please either review the recipe or create your own and post it.
A nice change of pace. I used 10oz package spinach, well drained, and high quality pepperjack (sliced and placed on top of spinach spread before rolling). Next time I make this, the only change will be to reduce the oven bake time by about 10 minutes. Plan to still broil to brown the bacon (1pc each extra thick cut)for ~5 min to crisp up slightly. Thanks!
This was quite tasty! I used feta because it was what I had and I knew it paired we'll with spinach. I also added about a quarter tsp red pepper flakes to the stuffing. I was planning on using the full amount of spinach but upon opening my fridge discovered I had only 5oz. I used it, keeping the other amounts on the rest of the ingredients the same. I'm glad I only had 5oz because 10 definitely would have been too much for 4 half breasts. Like other reviewers I half cooked the bacon before wrapping the chicken. I think next time I will bake the chicken about 10 min less than the reccomended time because it was a little dry which is probably due to my oven. My family loved the finished product (I have 3 kids ages 2, 3 and 5). I will definitely be making this again! Thanks for sharing!!!
yum. I partially cooked the bacon, as I prefer mine a little crisper when baked. Set aside bacon, then wilt spinach in about 1 tsp of the bacon grease for more flavour and higher calorie boost. Also a couple of sundried tomatoes to filling can be nice if you use feta
good
Did not marinate...did partially cook the bacon, saute the chicken and garlic in some of the bacon drippings, added the cheeses to the spinach mixture. It was excellent.
These didnt work for me. The filling was too wet and the resulting taste wasnt great.
I did not like this recipe at all. Served it last night for company and no one seemed crazy about it. It may have been better if I sauted the spinach in butter instead of wilting in the microwave.
