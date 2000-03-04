Rum Raisin Bread
This bread is a little sweeter and richer than the usual raisin bread. For best results, soak the raisins in rum overnight and measure the raisins after soaking.
Delicious! Very rich, moist texture! The best raisin bread I have ever had, and a big hit with my co-workers!Read More
I did this in mini loaves and used in a holiday gift pack of four breads. I'm getting orders from my friends for a whole loaf. They love it.
This was a great bread. It was very moist but not too sweet. I substituted currents for the raisins, they worked very well.
This is a great recipe. I've made this one many time & given it for gifts. Everyone who has tasted it, raves.
Wonderful soft texture and light flavor.
Definitely a keeper! I saved the rum from marinating the raisins and used it in place of part of the water in the bread. Keeps well and stays moist.
I've made this bread many times now using my trusty bread machine, and it's a hit every time. Last night I decided to make another loaf but didn't have heavy cream on hand, so I substituted it with plain yogurt. It's much softer and the flavor is wonderful as usual. I won't be buying any store bought raisin bread for a long long time!
Wow! I'm not one to rave about bread recipes, but this one is really good -- or, the modified version I made was really good! I switched half of the flour for whole wheat pastry flour and added about 3/4 c chopped walnuts and a pinch of cinnamon. I left out the rum extract, but the flavor from the raisins came through very nicely. The texture reminded me of Russian Easter bread (Kulich), which I have been enjoying for years. Thanks for a great recipe!
very very good
Great toasted, a bit like tea cakes with a kick, next time i make this i'll add cinnamon and a little nutmeg.
The dough was so wet and gluey that the breadmachine couldn't incorporate the raisins at all. I had to stop the breadmaker to incorporate more flour and knead it by hand. This recipe's ratios need some work.
What is there to say? This bread is the bomb! Really soft and moist. The first time I made it, my bread maker made mush of the raisins, so I had to adjust the timing for putting them in. I'd also advise watching the bread maker the first time you make it because I found the dough to be much too wet and had to threw in a few extra tablespoons to flour on the first mixing, and then an additional tablespoon when the raisins went in.
My only change to this recipe was that I added haf raisins and half dried cranberries which made it more colourful. This was ok not my favourite and I wouldn't make it again the bread was light I just didn't like the rum flavour.
I loved this bread even though I forgot the egg and didn't use rum to soak the raisins. I soaked the raisins in water, used vanilla yogert inplace of cream and threw in a pinch of cinnimon. Even without the egg - it was GOOD. Gotta try it again with the egg! Thanks for this one!
This recipe is just awesome! i've made it several times and it always comes out GREAT! thanks for the recipe! by the way, i marinate the raisins for a day or two in the rum and it's AWESOME!
Very good flavor, however, my raisons all sunk to the bottom. I'm not sure if I added them to the machine at the wrong time or what. I was surprised they didn't taste more like rum.
its veryy good. i give it a four only because i didnt really care for the rum flavor, being only fourteen. but if you like that taste, then you'd really enjoy this bread.
I added 1 tsp. rum extract and the rum left over from soaking the raisins. I also added some cinnamon. It was very good, but not as great as I thought it would be. We had it toasted at breakfast and it tasted like store bought. The loaf came out small...maybe it was my bread machine. I may try this again.
This is the best raisin bread ever! It does make a small loaf, but it rises well in the bread machine. It's firm, soft, and not too sweet. The only thing I changed was I used light cream instead of heavy whipping cream since that was what I had on hand. I don't think it made a difference. Next time I might add a little cinnamon. Update: Used the last of this to make French Toast Corners (recipe from this site) which was delish, though once again I wished for more cinnamon. Guess it's just me.
I modified the recipe by increasing it about 50 percent since several reviewers commented that the loaf was small. I wasn't sure I had the proportions correct but it came out great. I am going to add the raisins later in the kneading process so they are not as chopped. I also didn't add the rum extract to the recipe, did use 1/3 dark raisins, 1/3 golden raisins and 1/3 dried cranberries, coated the fruit in nutmeg and cinnamon before added it to the dough. A soft, tasty loaf.
Absolutely excellent flavor, but the bread didn't bake all the way through. The center was still raw. Also, it baked into the absolutely weirdest shape loaf I have ever seen. But, with some tweaking, it will be great.
Great way to use those dried-up golden raisins that got lost in the back of my cabinet. Soaked them in rum for a couple of days, nothing left to drain. Most delicious raisin bread we've had in ages! Moist, tender, just yummy. Used half white whole wheat flour and half bread flour, ended up adding a few T. more to tighten up the dough. Also don't keep heavy cream on hand so used yogurt. Once dough raised in bread machine, took it out, patted into a rectangle, spread w/butter, sprinkled w/sugar and cinnamon and some chopped walnuts, rolled it jelly-roll style, let rise again and baked it in the oven @ 350 degrees, 30 min. Perfection!
This is the best bread machine bread I ever had! WOW! I omit the rum extract. And I do not have any dry milk....ever....so I just skip it...but still. YUMMMMMMMM! I am making it for my 1st graders class for snack next week. YUMMMMM, hey. Did I say YUMMMMMM?!
Like others that posted comments here, the bread rose too high on me and burned on the crown ..and was doughy and raw inside.
Good but not great. I used my bread machine and it made a very small 1/2 loaf.
I thought it was good, I used more rasins and 2 tablespoons brown sugar and it turned out great!
I love this recipe. My breadmaker isn't the best but this recipe came out very nice anyway. Nice texture, nice crust, wonderful flavor. I used dried cranberries instead of raisins with good results.
This was a great raisin bread I added 1-1/2 Tablespoons of cinnamon.
Soaked the raisins for two days and this bread turned out wonderful. It was moist and sweet. Would be a great holiday bread. Everyone enjoyed it and there was a lot of complaining when it was gone.
Great recipe! My husband loved it. It's a little more like a polish egg bread than a normal bread, though. I also made a great version of this bread with a few modifications: I substitutes half the flour for whole wheat pastry flour, and I added half of a cooked yam to the mix (and omitted the raisins and rum). Yummy! An excellent bright yellow potato bread. I highly recommend it.
I didn't have whipping cream so I used sour cream and it worked just fine.
This was awesome! It was a little on the soft side and I usually like a crispy crust but it was good. Very flavorful and good. Will be making again soon!
Definitely the best Raisin Bread. So moist and what a rum flavour! I didn't have any milk powder or whipping cream, so I used 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt instead.
The two of us sat down and ate half this loaf shortly after it finished baking! It is definitely a good bread. I didn't really taste any rum though, which makes me think I could just skip that part entirely and make some plain old raisin bread. I think I will add cinnamon and maybe some nutmeg and forget the rum next time.
I made some of the suggested modification. Yogurt and rum for soaking. No rum extract as that has been too strong in the past. I let it rise over night since it didn't rise at all in machine. 35 min in oven at 350. It needed cinnamon. It was airy and yummy. I have requests from my 4 year sold for more raisin bread.
Lovely soft bread. I didn't use any rum but soaked the raisins overnight in orange juice. Then instead of one cup water, I subs with 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice and made up to 1 cup with water.
Delightful! Added cinnamon. Will make again.
Even though I had to make substitutions because I didn't have all the ingredients, it turned out well. I used fat free plain yogurt instead of cream and 3T mayo instead of eggs. Next time I think I'll add some cinnamon. Very tastey!
I made this recipe exactly as written and the bread came out perfectly
