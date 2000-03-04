Rum Raisin Bread

This bread is a little sweeter and richer than the usual raisin bread. For best results, soak the raisins in rum overnight and measure the raisins after soaking.

By Jill M.

Directions

  • In a small bowl, pour rum over raisins. Let stand for 30 minutes and drain.

  • Place ingredients in pan in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Use the regular setting for a 1 pound loaf.

  • If your machine has a Fruit setting, add the raisins at the signal, or about 5 minutes before the kneading cycle has finished.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 252.3mg. Full Nutrition
