Orange Roasted Salmon

I like to make this for company since you can get it ready ahead of time up until the final baking step. It looks both pretty and impressive, and the orange flavor is more subtle than you'd expect. This is a healthy and elegant meal (not to mention delicious) when served with a leafy salad, brown rice, and asparagus.
Good! Needs a little tweaking though... It seems like it was missing something, like it needed more lemon, some garlic or some salt... I made this by following the directions step by step, but I think that the next time I make this, I will try adding the second half of the spices to the orange juice mixture instead of sprinkling it over the salmon, adding more lemon juice, lemon pepper and some fresh garlic.
This recipe was quite tasty. Even the family, who are not usually thrilled when they see it's salmon for dinner, liked it. We don't care for the taste of lemon pepper, so I didn't use it, and I also didn't have any parsley. I used lime juice instead of lemon. Since I had less salmon than the recipe called for I cut the juice/honey mixture in half. I won't do this next time so that I have plenty of liquid to baste the fish with while it's cooking. Thanks for an easy, tasty way to prepare salmon!
This was great! Not only was it easy to prepare, it looked very nice. The only things I changed were that I just used regular black pepper and omitted the honey...but I did not miss it at all. I tried this using chicken too and it was just as good. This and some steamed veggies were all I needed for a nice meal. Thumbs up!
Overall a good recipe. I agree with another review that the orange juice at the end effectively wipes the spices on top off of the salmon, and the underside of the salmon was a little overpowering while the top was a little bland. I prefer lemons over orange slices, a little to sweet with the salmon. Easy to make though, and great presentation without much effort.
we multiplied this recipe and served it to our holiday crowd where it drew RAVE reviews! Thank you!
Absolutely awesome. Chose this recipe becaues of the few ingredients it required. Sooooo easy but sooooo good, and nice and light. Great summer dish! All I really needed to buy was the salmon, most everything else we already had at home.
I don't understand the purpose of roasting the orange/onion slices, other than it made a pretty topping afterwards, but the salmon was delicious. I did alter the order of step 4's directions, pouring the juice mixture first *then* sprinkling the herb mix over it (otherwise the juice would have washed off the herbs). I also heated the honey before whisking it, making it much easier to whisk into the juices. Excellent, delicious, and simple!
WOW! This is one of the easy type receipes everyone loves to have. IT is wonderful and will keep it in my make often folders. I followed it to a tee.... WONDERFUL beyone words! Thank you so much for this one...
This is an excelent way to prepare salmon. I used frozen orange juice and would suggest if you use this to cut down to 1/4 cup juice and 1/4 cup water, otherwise the orange seemed to overpower the salmon. I also use a lemon and herb seasoning instead of lemon pepper. The last thing I did was to skin the salmon, this prevents the "fishy" or oily taste. This will become one of my standbys and go in the perfer section of my recipe box.
Bravo KBURIE!!! This was so delicious! I served this to my in-laws (tough crowd) and they loved it. My sister-in-law loved it and she doesn't like fish. Since I had more time in the morning than I would have in the evening I put the salmon and its share of seasonings and juices in a zip lock and let it marinate all day. Not sure if it helped but it sure was a tasty dish! Thanks again! This is going in my recipe box!
very easy to make, the kids loved it. Very mild hint of orange but mostly just great flavor! Try it! The roasting time of the oranges slices and onions gave me time to finish the side dishes and then the salmon took about 17 min. It was perfect!
Fantastic recipe and has a great presentation if you care to place the orange slices and onions on top. The glaze for the salmon is delicious. Thanks for sharing! I think this would also be great with chicken breasts. I served this with Swanson's recipe for orange-chicken-broth rice and lemon-butter broccoli. Totally amazing meal.
Tried this last night. Made enough for two, using one large salmon fillet - so I cut the other ingredients in half. Sprinkled the herbs after pouring the liquid mixture, as others have noted. We love salmon anyway, and this recipe did not overpower with the orange flavor - merely a hint. The onions were very good and seemed to have absorbed more of the orange/citrus flavor. Served with roasted brussells sprouts which did require a little creative juggling of oven temperatures & timing, but it all worked out nicely!
This recipe was easy to prepare. I followed the directions as written. It was necessary to add time to both the roasting of the onions and the baking of the salmon. The salmon was fabulous. The onions were really good. Thank you KBURIE.
So after reading all the reviews and reading through the recipe I decided it probably needed an extra punch. So I added 2 cloves of roasted garlic, minced, to the herb mixture and used fresh parsley instead of dry. I also added the zest of an orange and lemon to the herb mixture. My dad can't handle onions so I used shallots, which have a more mild flavor than onions but they were delicious having absorbed a lot of the orange and lemon juices. Also, to the orange, lemon and honey mixture i added a splash of grand marnier. Garnished with fresh fruit slices and a sprinkle of fresh parsley. We ate the whole thing! It was very light and fragrant and looked amazing!!! I gave it 4 stars because I tweaked it a bit. But i would definitely recommend trying this recipe ^_^ happy cooking!
My husband was surprised to find out that he liked this. I loved that it was so simple to put together, and that it made for a nice Sunday dinner, but could easily be made on a busy weeknight. I omitted the lemon pepper since I never have it and just used fresh cracked pepper. Wonderful served with brown rice and green beans. I would serve this to company that I need to impress!
We enjoyed the blend of onion, lemon, orange, and honey. Nothing overpowered, rather the flavors melded wonderfully and complimented the salmon. I used navel oranges, Vidalia onion, and Safflower oil instead of olive oil, and fresh ground pepper in place of the lemon pepper. I might use fresh minced garlic next time. Fantastic recipe. Thank you!
I didn't have honey on hand. So, instead of the honey/orange juice sauce you recommended, I spread a layer of orange marmalade over the salmon during the final 5 minutes in the oven and left it 10 more minutes until the marmalade browned a bit. It was delicious! Served it with yellow rice.
My DH made this for dinner last night and it was just ok. The flavour was very delicate and we both found that it could have used a punch of flavour (all we could really taste was the lemon pepper). The recipe method says to sprinkle the salmon with more lemon pepper and then pour orange juice and honey over top...well this effectively washes the vast majority of the flavour off the salmon. I don't know if it's important to note that we did not serve the salmon with fresh oranges. I may try this again at some point, but alter the recipe slightly to add in some flavour.
My family loves this recipe. I have made it many times now. Having a big family, I use a large 1/2 salmon fillet. As others have said, I pour the juices on first before sprinkling herb mixture so it won't wash off. I almost enjoy eating the onions more than the salmon. So delicious! On occasion I have used clementines when I was out of oranges - they worked perfectly. I serve it with rice topped with roasted slice almonds and steamed broccoli with a squeeze of fresh lemon. Yummy!!
I was expecting a sweeter, more honey like glazing on the fish. It definitely needed salt at the table. the essence of the orange came through bright and clear though, and I'd make it again with modifications.
OMG it just melts in your mouth with the orange flavor (and I added lemon) then the contrast of flavors with the onion and the sweet honey glaze it's also easy to make I'm only 13 and I made my table of five say YUMMM !!!
My husband is hard to please but he really liked this recipe. After reading the reviews, I sprinkled the remaining seasonings on both sides of the salmon and let it sit while the oranges and onions roasted. I will definitely make this again.
I have been looking for some healty recipes, that doesn t take much time to make and they are delicious. I found all of this on this recipe.The combination between the salmon and the orange I found it really interesting but when I did it I used half of the amount of oranges that it says on the recipe because I didn t wanted the orange to dominate on the dish. Beside that I recommend this dish if you want something healthy,delicious and easy to make.
Wow! I hate fish, but have been determined to find a good recipe to make me like it & this definitely fits the bill. I hope you have other equally delicious fish recipes because we LOVED this one. I followed the recipe exactly. I don't know if the orange juice was supposed to be fresh or the bottled kind, but I used fresh & it turned out great. Thank you!
My entire family loved this dish. We paired it with Sweet Corn and butter and a Hawaiian Roll. Next time I'm going to add extra juices and seasoning for a bolder taste. Plus I think if you thin the fish fillets and bake till slightly crispy it would be even better. The thin pieces tasted the best!
WOW! This salmon was loved by myself AND my "men". We have three orange trees so they definitely made this meal extra special. I will certainly be making this again. Next time visiting Alaska we will concentrate on getting some salmon rather than halibut. BUT....we LOVE both!
I'm making this for the second time so I can keep the salmon for quinoa salad. The first time, I did 4 salmon steaks & one chicken breast because my husband hates fish. All of us loved this recipe, even on the chicken. The only change I made was removal of the onions and I used fresh parsley & garlic rather than dried & salt, and rather than pre-roasting the oranges, I laid the meat on a bed of orange slices, poured some of the marinade over the meat, then covering of oranges, and then covered the whole shebang with the remaining marinade.
