Popovers

570 Ratings
  • 5 368
  • 4 113
  • 3 51
  • 2 14
  • 1 24

A light and airy favorite bread treat. Serve piping hot and enjoy!

By Christy

Gallery
84 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 popovers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease and flour six 6-ounce custard cups.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl beat eggs slightly, Beat in flour, milk and salt until just smooth; being careful not to overbeat. Fill custard cups 1/2 full.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Decrease oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake for 20 minutes more. Immediately remove from cups and serve piping hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 65.3mg; sodium 234.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022