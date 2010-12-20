Popovers
A light and airy favorite bread treat. Serve piping hot and enjoy!
This is a really good popover recipe, the only reason it doesn't get 5 stars is because of the directions. Popovers "pop" better when a) the milk and eggs are room temperature before mixing and b) the pan is preheated. If you follow those two easy steps along with this recipe you'll have perfect popovers every time. I've made this recipe several times and will continue to do so!Read More
Recipe was good, but not as good as others I've tried.Read More
I have been making popovers now for over 20 years. I thought that I might have a lead hand. When they popped they did not taste very good and when they did not pop so much, the flavor was good. This recipe is my very first success. I used popover pans that are non-stick and I never thought to butter the outside top of the pans but next time I will because that is how huge they ended up being. I cannot thank you enough. I also reduced the cooking time and put a dot of butter in the bottom of each tin. Wonderful
Ok, I don't want to rate this yet becuase evidently it is me that is the problem, not the recipe. I tried making these twice..folling the directions exactly and being careful not to over mix. The second time I tried baking at 450 for 15 min and then 350 for 15 min...each time the same thing happens. They fall in the middle and they are heavy like a paperweight. Someone please let me know what I am doing wrong.
We enjoyed popovers the other night so I thought I'd try this recipe and (with my fingers crossed) hoped that they'd turn out just as good. Well, they did! I did take another's advice who stated that they added 1 tsp of vanilla to the batter. Also, after I reduced the heat to 350 degrees, I only had to bake for 10 min (thus, total baking time was 30 min). Had I baked any longer, these goodies would have been burnt. Although they taste just as good as "Cold Oven Popoevrs" (also found on this site), I like that recipe a little better b/c you aren't messing with the oven temp. Still, excellent recipe with excellent results!! One last thing, I made "Cinnamon Honey Butter" (again, from this site) and spread it inside the warm popovers...yup! I'm in heaven!! Thanks Christy!
These Popovers come out crusty on the outside, and soft in the center, almost like churos! I add 1/2t. vanilla to the batter. For serving, I have a bowl of cinnamon and sugar to sprinkle on them (once they've been torn open). My husband loves them, so I make them as a weekend breakfast treat.
These came out wonderfully. Have made a few times - following recipe exactly as well as adding vanilla and/or spices depending on what we are making them for. Followed other reviewers suggestions and baked at 450 for 15 minutes and then reduced to 350 for 15 minutes. For those that had problems - a few tips: milk and eggs must be at room temperature - leave out for 30+ minutes at least. Batter will be thin and its okay to have small lumps. Do not open oven door while baking - use oven light if you want to look at them baking.
Okay... ...I'm just starting in the kitchen, and these where by far the show stopper of the evening! I've made them with great care and on the fly and just can't seem to mess them up. I do have a tip however: when right out of the oven poke the tops with a fork to let extra steam escape. If you don't they will deflate. By doing this you can throw any extra in the freezer for a later a quick zap in the microwave and perfect accompaniment to a cup of soup.
This is the same popover recipe my mom always made when I was a kid, I never thought I'd ever be able to find it again! I used a muffin pan to make them, which was how my mom made them. Using the muffin pan makes them smaller so they cook a lot faster I cooked mine at 450 for fifteen minutes and at 350 for ten. They came out great, very good recipe!
These are great for breakfast. We will eat them hot out of the oven with just a little butter. I liked other reviewer's suggestions of cinnamon sugar and will have to try that next time I make.
I tried this recipe and another recipe - the other recipe called for 3 eggs - we liked them much better with 2 eggs. I made these in a muffin pan - Turned out fine. Cooked at 450 for 20 minutes - turned it down to 350 and could smell when it was done - I did not pay attention to time - It turned out a bit dark on the outside, But they were good I made these again and baked them for 10 minutes at 450 - then 350 till I could smell them and they looked done - Believe me you can smell when they are done - They turned out GREAT !!!! DON'T over mix them, the batter will be lumpy. Thanks for the recipe. Delicious !!!!
This was so easy and quick to make. I managed to make it in moments, and it was eaten in seconds!
This is an excellent recipe for popovers, however I found that the oven temp was too high and too long. I recommend baking at 425 for 15 minutes, then reducing to 350 for 15 minutes more. These did raise sky high and they were light and airy, but they would have burned to a crisp had I not checked on them and turned the temp down. I sprinkled with powdered sugar and jelly and served for breakfast.
I have loved these since I was a kid! Great!
This is the classic recipe. Popovers should be made with ROOM TEMPERATURE milk and eggs. Then let the batter rest for 45 min to an hour before baking. Make sure your popover pan was heated in the oven (add little bit of butter to each cup). I have been making popovers for years... every now and then they just don't work...maybe I did something a little wrong in haste.
WARNING: Don't use custard cups! I greased and floured the cups very well and the popovers still stuck horribly. The next time I used a standard sized muffin pan (greased & floured) and the popovers came right out. No sticking and no flopping. I doubled the recipe for the muffin pan (you could do 1 full recipe and a half instead though, they'll get pretty big) and divided it all equally between the cups. They took less time on the second baking step (at 350 degrees), about 15 minutes. Otherwise, nothing else was different. I let them go for the full 20 minutes at 450 degrees. I whisked the batter just until it all came together. There were still little lumps in the batter but it was almost smooth (this keeps them tender). The popovers came out light, airy, tender and fantastic. Will make again.
I have tried all the celebrity chef popover recipes, followed them to the letter, and NONE has been this good! This one is the keeper! These popovers were so light and fluffy, I thought they were going to pop right out of the pan! I did use a popover pan, greased the cups with lots of butter, and reduced the 350 degree time to 10 minutes and they were perfect! These are the only changes I would make to this recipe: Lots of butter in each cup and 20 min at 450 followed by only 10 minutes at 350! Thank you Christy!
I was so impressed with this one! first time eating and making a popover, I was a bit doubtful of how they would come out. They looked and tasted like something from a french bakery! I have to say though, I added chopped bacon and cheddar to the batter which gave them incredible flavor and texture. I did have to lower the temperature to 350 after 20 minutes and only left them in another 15 minutes after that. They browned quite beautifully. I am anxious to try other add ins such as pear, cheddar, and rosemary, or apple and cheddar! ooh...the possibilities!
I love popovers... so simple and inexpensive, yet they are a showstopper at dinner! I always put a small pad of butter (about 1/4 teaspoon) in the bottom of my popover pan, and put the pan in the oven for a minute or two BEFORE pouring in the batter. When the pan is hot and the butter melted, then I quickly pour in the batter and put it in the oven for the recommended time. I find the butter gives the crust a better texture, it prevents sticking (which allows the batter to rise VERY high for super big popovers) and it adds a little more taste to an otherwise bland bread-product. I sometimes add a bit of herbs to the batter to keep things interesting!
This was my first time making popovers. I used a special popover pan, buttered them, preheated as directed, put a dab of butter in the bottom of each and also sprayed with Pam before filling half-way. I liked the idea of adding some vanilla as others suggested so I did. I watched them like a hawk and had to lower them a little sooner to 350 and not keep them in quite as long. They were perfect!
Fabulous! and easy! i added 1 teaspoon of Van. and reduced the cook time to 15min@450 and 10min@350. Also, I added a pat of butter in the bottom of each muffin tin and preheated the oven to 500, warmed the tin for 2 minutes and then reduced the temp right before I put in the tray.
For those who are stating that is doesnt rise well, the eggs and milk should be room temperature and then you will have total success with this recipe!
This is an inferior recipie...these tend to be unstable popovers i.e. they deflate as soon as you take them out of the pan. all popovers are easy to make so if you've never made them before...go ahead and skip this one. i compare all popover recipies to those made in the "popover cafe" in nyc. this recipie is close to martha stewarts recipie (sans melted butter in batter) so, unless you are experimenting on how not to make them...i'd skip this one.
Great recipe. I substituted bread flour for the all purpose flour. I saw a Cook's Country show that recommended it because of the higher protein levels in the flour. I also added 1/2 tsp sugar just to help the browning.
I looked up this recipe since I love the popovers at one of my favorite restaurants...I was so thrilled with the outcome and they tasted exactly like the ones I enjoy so much! I don't have custard cups so I used a muffin pan. I baked them at 450 for 20 mins and then lowered to 350 and only needed to bake for about 10 mins. Yum-o!
If you've never made, or been too intimidated to make popovers, this recipe is ridiculously easy to make and turns out impressively beautiful and delicious every time. I use a non-stick mini-muffin pan and put a small bit of butter in the bottom of each cup, spray it with non stick spray and preheat my pan till the butter is melted and sizzling, then pour the batter to fill the cups about 2/3 or 3/4 full. For the mini-muffin size popovers, I cook at 450 for 12 minutes, then turn the oven down to 350 for 12 more minutes. This is my go to popover recipe!
This is an excellent recipe. My own tweaks: I add 1 to 1 and 1/2 T of melted butter to the batter (richer taste) I preheat the oven for at least 15 minutes. I also preheat the pan for 2 minutes. Wonderful filled with scrambled eggs and diced bacon or merely jam or marmalade.
these turn out every time!! i love to eat them with butter and cinnamon-sugar inside!!! TRY IT!
I always thought that popovers would be too hard to make, but this recipe is super simple and it worked great. My custard cups are wide rather than tall, so the popovers were a little odd shaped, but they "popped" and they tasted great. I'll definitely make these again. I might get myself a popover pan, they were so good.
It might be that my oven is hotter than others, not sure, but this recipe did not work for me. After 15 minutes at 450, I smelled a burning smell so I checked them and they were already burnt and most were popped. I followed the directions exactly. So I tried another batch and this time started at 350 and only cooked for 15-18 minutes. That batch turned out much better.
Great recipe. Just remember to make sure batter is at, or slightly above, room temp. and that the pan or cups you use are pre-heated in the oven. I put my milk in the microwave for about 30 sec. to warm it up. and leave the eggs out for a while so they warm up a bit (if you keep them in the refrigerator). I just use PAM to grease my cupcake tin and only bake @ 350F for about 10 min. Turn out great. Thanks.
Um...Either my oven runs terribly hot, or I'm a popover idiot. These were burnt to a crisp after 15 minutes at the higher temperature. All the great reviews makes me think I did something wrong...but I checked the temperature twice, so I know I got it right. I will try these again, but maybe lower the initial temperature a little...
These were really easy to make and turned out very well. I don't have 6-ounce custard cups so I used small muffin tins and filled them up 3/4 of the way. They made a great breakfast food, expecially with cinnamin sugar.. Thanks for the recipe
I have used this recipe countless times over the last few years. It is a great basic recipe. The key to getting the popovers out of the pan with ease is to preheat the popover pan while the oven is warming to 450*. I Pam spray the piping hot pan and quickly fill the cups with batter. I always double the recipe.
It really works if you make one change 4 egg whites instead of two eggs, leave out the yolks entirely you will be really impressed. Also use preheated pyrex pudding bowls with a vegetable spray.
great recipe and very easy. The first time i made this, i used 8 holes of a muffin tin sprayed with pam and preheated. I added a dot of butter to each tin and then added the batter. they turned out great except some of them were still a little hard to remove from the tin....so the second time i made them, i used paper muffin liners-- don't do this!! they stuck to the popovers and were really hard to get off!! For the future, i'll stick with the first method or i'll invest in a popover pan!
The recipe was extremely easy to make, and the popovers came out wonderfully - even though I made them in a popover pan (and not in custard cups).
I'll never cook again!
Be cautious of your oven temperature. I have a very accurate oven, and 450 degrees for 20 minutes was too long. I'm thinking 15 minutes at 450 and 15 minutes at 350 is a better bet, if you use a thermometer to gauge temp. I also pre heated my custard cups, which other recipes recommend to do. Otherwise, they turned out pretty good for a first go!
Very easy recipe and foolproof! Taste great with butter and jam when fresh out of the oven. I melt a little butter in each cup of the popover pan and spray the insides and top of the pan with nonstick spray. Thanks for the recipe.
Recipe is delish...My boys scarfed them down in seconds and wanted more. I added a handful of shredded chedder and a handful of green onions and some chopped cooked crispy bacon...sooo good.
Quick and easy to throw together, delicious with maple butter. Used cooking spray in muffin tin cups and on edges for easy removal. Only baked for 10 min. after turning the heat down to 350' - perfect popover resulted! Lower calorie and carb alternative to biscuits/rolls.
Used this recipe to make the best Auf lauf (Dutch Baby) EVER! I wish I would have taken a photo! This is a really easy, impressive and tasty dish to make for visitors!
These were okay. I used Pam in my popover pan. I will stick with my BLT recipe from now on!
Absolutely perfect! I made these in a muffin pan with a dollop of butter in the bottom of each cup. They came out wonderfully after being loosened with a fork. The popovers were light and fluffy on the inside, with the nicest crisp on the outside. Made with garlic lemon chicken, it was the perfect compliment. My boyfriend called it homemade hot pockets!
I've been using this recipe for years (I got it out of Paula Deen's first cookbook). I did try the different baking method in Christy's recipe, but find my popovers turn out better if I follow P's recipe and start with a cold oven, baking at 450 for 30 minutes (I have a gas stove) then pulling them out.
Popped well but was not a WOW recipe. Not bad but not really wonderful either. Missing something but I don't really know what. Sorry
My mom used to make popovers as an occasional dinner treat. We all loved them, but I try to make things whole wheat if possible. I knew it was going to take more than just swapping the white for wheat when it came to this more delicate recipe. But try number 2 yielded great success! My brother-in-law - who makes a point of avoiding health food - wasn't told that these were 100% whole wheat, and had several! These are the ingredients I used for making them whole wheat (This makes 1 dozen): 3 Eggs, 1 cup and 2 Tbsp white whole wheat flour (like king arthur brand) 1.5 cups skim milk, 1.5 tsp salt, 1.5 tsp vanilla extract. I'm not sure if egg beaters would work, but I'll give it a try sometime to see if I can lower the fat and calorie count, which to be honest if they don't work isn't a huge deal since the recipe as I made it is pretty low fat/cal anyway.
Made these Christmas Eve morning for breakfast and they were wonderful. I don't have a popover pan, but I used a normal muffin pan and it worked out just fine. I followed the recipe exact and thought it was great. Now I may try it again making it more on the sweet side with my Pampered Chef caramel sprinkle then I like to make them savory by adding a bit of Old Bay Garlic and Herb seasoning. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very delicious! I followed other user suggestions: Added 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 1 tsp. sugar to the batter. I mixed it all in my blender, super easy. I used my regular muffin pan, sprayed with Pam. It made 8 popovers. I baked at 450 for only 12 min. then turned heat down to 350 for 12 minutes. Perfect sprinkled on the inside w/ sugar and cinnamon once baked.
This is the Betty Crocker recipe. They do "pop up" light and fluffy, but they were way to dark after the first 20 minutes at 450, so I just took them out of the oven then. They tasted ok, but just a little "dark".
Super easy and very good! I had never made popovers so this was the perfect receipe for me to learn with. Soooooo good!
I made these a few times. They were good and I followed the recipe exactly.
This recipe was wonderful, I didn't bake them for quite as long as it said in the recipe. I kept the popovers in the oven for about 15 minutes at 450 or until a nice not too dark golden brown and then for another about 11-13 minutes at 350 degrees or until they look puffed up. Maybe the cooking time was shorter because I filled my muffin pans half way. These tasted great and my family added their favorites (butter and apricot jam) while I added a dash of cinnamon and sugar on mine. So yummy!
I made this recipe today (my first ever popover attempt) and I was really impressed! I followed some of the other reviewers advice, and used room temp ingredients, and put a dab of butter in the bottom of my muffin tin (I don't have popover tins but my muffin tins worked fine, I made 8 popovers instead of 6). I experimented and preheated one tray and left the other cold. I actually liked the cold tray of popovers better, the bottoms got a little dark on the tin I preheated. And, I adjusted the time as well, 15 minutes at 450 and 15 min at 350. I will definitely make these again!
The easiest, most perfect, delicious popover recipe I have ever found! My husband went to school in Britain, and he said these rivaled the best he's had. (I didn't tell him they took less than 5 minutes to prep... ; ) I served them alongside a roast beef, so I used the pan drippings to grease the muffin tin - the traditional fattening way! (I used a six-muffin tin with large cups, the recipe only filled 5 of them 1/2 way with batter, which was fine). They puffed up high and held that way through the temp reduction. PERFECT texture and taste. Try 'em! For those than haven't tried popovers yet (based on some of the other reviews)... Popovers have no real taste of their own, so they can take on the flavor of whatever you top/serve them with. They are egg-y and a bit chewy. If yours come out this way, you've done everything right!
These were really great popovers! There were just the way I remember them when I was little!
We had never had popovers. Not impressed and will probably not eat one again. To my entire house it was a roll with a hint of egg. We tried putting apple butter, cinnamon butter, maple syrup, almost anything on it to sweeten it or make it taste. Nothing worked.
Taste - delicious. Mine did not stay "popped up" but this was my first time making popovers and after doing some research I've read a few things that would have made a big difference.
Very Easy and Good!! My husband made these with whole wheat flour and soy milk, over-mixed them, used small muffin tins, and almost burned them but they were still very good! Since they still turned-out after all those mistakes, I'd say this recipe is solid.
These are so easy and always come out soooooo good. I recommend greasing the custard cups generously with butter as it will make the popovers really pop and much easier to get out of the cup. My oven is really fickle and never keeps the right temperature, but these still always come out perfectly.
These are fantastic, but you have to follow directions perfectly. I've made paperweights, as well as beautifully huge & fluffy popovers with this. Don't overmix, grease pan well, etc.
My family has made popovers for as long as I can remember. We didn't make them for several years, and as a result we lost the recipe. Recently we decided to make popovers, and I found this one.. Just like the ones we've always made! It's quick and easy- we can double it when we are serving a big bunch, or I can half it for a quick lunch for myself. We will eat them alone for dinner, breakfast.. Whatever! As someone else said, we only cook for 20 minutes and they are done perfectly! Occasioanlly they need an extra minute or two- but no more or they burn!
Remember to SIFT the flour before adding it to the mixture. I've been making these for years, and learned the hard way the flour must be sifted. Remember - one cup unsifted is MORE than one cut sifted, so you're quantity will be incorrect if it's not sifted first.
Very easy to make, although not spectacular.
Definitely by far the fastest and easiest breakfast or anytime rolls/bread. Followed recipe ingredients as written, but baked on 450 degrees for 15 min., and 350 degrees for 15 min.. I think next time I will let them bake at 450 for just a couple of minutes longer, as some of them were just a touch too moist on the inside. BTW I used a large muffin tin. But great easy recipe, and can be topped with just about anything. (Had one of mine with butter and goat cheese, mmm...) Thanks for the recipe Christy!
They turned out great! I added finely diced strawberries sprinkled on top of batter before baking and served topped with Yogurt Sauce: 1/2C powdered sugar and 1/4C vanilla yogurt (if needed to thin to glaze consistency add a dash of milk)
Popovers are a family tradition of mine. Many people are missing out on this because they have never had a popover. This recipe will be my new popover recipe to use forever. Best popovers yet!
Delicious! Yeast-free!
I really enjoyed this recipe!! I did spray popever pan with oil/flour spray and then added a dab of butter to each well, wonderful recipe, thanks so much for sharing!!! Toni~
This is very similar to the Jordan Pond house Recipe -- JPH in Acadia National Park has been making the most incredible popovers on earth since the 19th century. They recommend making the batter a day before then cover and refrigerate overnight, then take out an hour before baking. Also bake at 450 for 14 minutes, 350 for 15 minutes. The warmer the pan, the better the rise. I grease the pan with butter.
I haven't made popovers in over 20 years, and this recipe turned out great! I only baked them 10 minutes at the lower temperature. Everyone loved them.
I didn't follow the recipe totally so maybe thats why the taste wasn't good .. i'll try it next time as is.
My daughter had mixed the batter herself. I used remekins and buttered it; baked it at 450 for 15min then 350 for 15min. I liked how it leaves a hollow dome on the bottom. I would like to make this again and top it with strawberry topping (AR)
These baked beautifully and really "popped". I thought however that they lacked a little in flavor (I did add the teaspoon of vanilla other reviewers have suggested). They smelled really good while in the oven. Thank you for the great recipe.
Kids loved these!
These were easy and delicious. I don't have a custard cup pan so I used a mini muffin pan and cut the time way down. About 6 minutes at 450º and 6 more minutes at 350º. I also used the idea of adding some vanilla to the batter, and adding a touch of butter in the pan and heating the pan prior to adding the batter before baking.
The best popovers. Like other reviewers noted, the timing is off. I recommend 10 minutes at 450 and then 15 minutes at 350. I also preheated the pan with 1/2 tsp. of butter in the bottom of each cup. Then after preheating, I sprayed the pan with a non-stick vegetable spray. They came right out of the pan.
I just made these in muffin tins to go with our meal and they were GREAT! I topped some with butter, then others with hunny butter and though I love the hunny butter ones my hubby loves the normal butter ones! will be makeing these again soon! so simple and yummy!
I actually reduce the salt to 1/4 tsp. for this recipe and they rise much more. Also instead of 20 minutes at 350° I do 10 m. I love putting honey over them when ready to eat! Yum
For some reason mine did not pop! So we refered to them as "overs" and ate them anyway - they very tastey. I would make them again anyway.
We had lots of fun making these! Photo looks more like a baked potato LOL but it was tasty and so easy! Next time though - I will lower the oven temp. Seems to run hotter than actual temp.
very easy to make, great with beef stew
Easy. Perfectly lightly browned outside and moist inside. Yummers!
I think the recipe came out good. I did take out of the oven a few minutes earlier like another reviewer suggested because I was afraid they would be overdone.
delicious popovers, next time I would decrease baking time by 5-10 min.
As far as popovers go, this is an excellent recipe.
God... These were out of this world. My boyfriend couldn't get enough of these. Especially spread with the Cinnamon Honey Butter (also found on this site). I added a little bit of sugar and cinnamon mix to the popovers to add a touch of sweetness. Didn't have custard cups so I used a cupcake tin and had no problems with it.
20mins at 230C and another 20mins at 175C burnt my first batch of popovers. With my 2nd batch i put 15mins at 200C and another 15mins at 190C - turned out better, but the crust was still too dark while insides a little moist. Will try again in future, but would perhaps substitute a little sugar/honey to the salt to it to make it sweet instead of savoury.
I'm giving 5 stars, wishing there was actually a question and answer on this. I did as recipe stated and they came out small and dense. I halved the recipe so I'm sure it was something I did wrong, so can't give less. I really want them to turn out!
Yum! Same ingredients and measurements as Betty Crocker...you can't go wrong.
This was my first experience with making popovers, and I'm happy to report that it was a good one! Followed the directions exactly except I used cooking spray and heated the pan in the over for approx 30 seconds. A great breakfast option!
just like i remember . . . serve with butter or butter & jam.
I followed the instructions exactly and it was really tasty. Thanks!
YUM!!! My daughter has food allergies and hasnt enjoyed a 'real' donut for a year, this is the best replacement recipe Ive found!!! (I topped it with frosting!)
Excellent! This is the first time I had ever made popovers (got a pan at a yard sale). Delicious and oh so easy. I did cut the baking time some.
So good! I adore bread, and these were so quick and easy to make. Good with peanut butter, jam, chili, buttered, or just plain. Would probably be a great addition to a soup/stew meal.
Always a success. They popover very high and the flavor is light enough that my children can use maple syrup, butter, or jam if they like. (I like them plain!)
these were all right, they did lack in flavor, but were real easy to make. thank you for sharing your recipe christy.
