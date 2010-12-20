The easiest, most perfect, delicious popover recipe I have ever found! My husband went to school in Britain, and he said these rivaled the best he's had. (I didn't tell him they took less than 5 minutes to prep... ; ) I served them alongside a roast beef, so I used the pan drippings to grease the muffin tin - the traditional fattening way! (I used a six-muffin tin with large cups, the recipe only filled 5 of them 1/2 way with batter, which was fine). They puffed up high and held that way through the temp reduction. PERFECT texture and taste. Try 'em! For those than haven't tried popovers yet (based on some of the other reviews)... Popovers have no real taste of their own, so they can take on the flavor of whatever you top/serve them with. They are egg-y and a bit chewy. If yours come out this way, you've done everything right!