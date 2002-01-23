Jam Muffins
These fruity muffins make a perfect snack or light breakfast, plus they're easy to make!
Just made these. A breeze to prepare, quick to cook, and delicious. Added chopped walnuts and chocolate morsels to mine. Not sure what the previous reviewer meant by using a syringe to insert just the right amount of jam - as far as I understood the recipe, the jam goes right into the batter and gets mixed with the rest of it. No danger of bursting. Depending on the sugar concentration of the jam/preserves used, the added sugar could be scaled down. Great stuff, try it out yourself.Read More
I did not like these muffins at all! I used blackberry jam which gave the muffins an ugly color. Also, 25 minutes was too long in the oven...so watch them. Maybe blackberry jam just isn't the type to use in these muffins.Read More
these muffins have a very cake like consistency. They are very tasty and I would certain recommend them. I also expereinced problems at400 degrees. they seemed to come out perfect at 325 for 25 minutes
Good recipe. I made it with pear jam and my kids loved it.
I found that 400 degrees was way too hot of a temperature, my muffins burned after about 15 minutes. The texture was fabulous and the preparation easy, but the flavor was a little on the sweet side.
YUM!! I doubled the recipe, then realized I didn't have enough grape jam. I added chunky peanut butter to make up the 2 cups needed. These muffins were FANTASTIC!!!
I used strawberry jam for my muffins, and they're great! They are perfect for quick breakfasts, and have a sort of yogurt taste. Thanks for the recipe!
I found this recipe quick and easy to make. It yielded a nice tasty muffin. I used a black cherry jam that no one liked on their toast, but it sure made a tasty muffin.
Excellent taste and easy to make. I used peach preserves and they were marvelous! I reduced temp to 350 and baked for only 20 mins. They were perfect!
These muffins were great! My husband and my kids loved them. I was looking for a recipe one Sunday morning that didn't take very many ingredients and I found it. They were easy and delicious! I baked them at 325 and used Raspberry Jam. Very good. Tnanks!
My kids loved these! They kept coming back for more. I like the fact that they're fairly lo-fat. I used all-fruit preserves to cut down on the refined sugar. A real hit in my house.
These muffins were super! My family loved them,it made quite a few more then the recipe said though. I used strawberry jam and one cup of jam was a little bit to much, they came out a little gooey and really moist .I think I will try 2/3 or 1/2 cup jam next time.
So easy to make. I put mine in a loaf pan and made it with my sister-in-law's homemade jam... Yum! Turned out wonderfully.
I baked on 350 as others suggested and the muffins look fine. I found the flavor to be really bland so as written, I give this recipe three stars. I made a second batch with orange marmalade and used orange juice instead of milk, added 1 tsp ground ginger, 1/2 tsp lemon extract, and 1/2 tsp vanilla extract. I still baked them on 350 for 25 min, then broiled to get them brown at the top. The second batch was tastey!
These were great, but didn't seem to last as long as package-made muffins. I dipped a spoonful of jam into each muffin instead of including it into the mix. It was good but next time I'll stir it in the baking mix.
I have tried many muffin recipes over many years but this is the first time I have put a whole batch in the garbage. I used raspbery jam and follwed the recipe to the letter, the consistency and taste were very unpleasant.
better with homemade jam than store bought.
okay, i am giving these a 4 star because i had issues with the yield quantity. i halved the recipe to 1/2 a dozen and I still got a dozen! Taste wise, was delicious. i know if i make this recipe again to halve it twice to make 6 muffins.
I wanted something a little different this morning that used what I had on hand. I used a 1/2 stick of softened margerine with the butter and whipped it until fluffy, then added the egg and vanilla. When I got the dry ingredients ready, I used a cup of oatmeal that I ran through the blender to grind down and a cup of whole wheat flour, to health-it-up. I used buttermilk in place of the regular milk and alternated adding it with the dry ingredients, to keep it consistant. I used a cup of a homemade blackberry/strawberry jam which really made it tasty. I'll for sure make this again with my personal touches. It's worth it for a fluffy, lighter muffin. Be sure when you make this for yourself that you whip the fats in with the sugar and fold the rest of the ingredients in. I'm going to put in my pile of treats to make for my son's kindergarden class.
Great way to use up my extra fruit jam from last season! Thx. I cut sugar to 1/3 c, and baked at 350 degrees. Almost a cornbread texture.
I would not use this recipe again. The results were a strange texture and a bad taste. I followed the recipe as written. I'm surprised the overall rating is so good.
These were great. Super moist and cakey. My changes: Since my oven likes to burn things I definitely went with 350*. It seems like the outside is caramelized from all the sugar, which is probably where people are getting their burning issues. Because they're so sticky you want to either use muffins or grease your pan really well. For depth of flavor I did 1/4 cup of reg sugar with 1/4 cup of brown sugar, and added about a teaspoon of almond extract. They were super sweet, if don't like sweet muffins, cut the sugar. I think that the jam mostly adds sweetness, I only get a hint of strawberry. If you want more berry flavor, you'll need to add berries, or some kind of extract/flavoring. I also used a cup of reg flour and cup of whole wheat. I imagine if I had used cake flour, it would have been more akin to cupcakes. I also just realized I used soda not powder, which probably accounts for super floaty texture. Also, I had forgotten about the great muffin tin disaster of 08, and so I only had mini-muffin tins on hand. I made four dozen mini muffins, and they were done in about 10 minutes, quite possibly less. Just enough time for one pan to finish cooking while I filled the other.
This recipe gets a four from me. On taste alone, it's a slam dunk five. Indeed, the sweetness level is perfect. I really enjoy the texture--soft and fluffy on the inside and chewy/borderline crunchy on the outside. I did not follow other reviewers suggestion to turn the oven down from 400--and paid for it. The muffins were golden brown perfect after 15 minutes. Not wishing to burn them, I pulled them out of the oven after about 18 minutes. Though I sprayed the muffin pans with oil, the muffins stuck on the bottom, probably because they weren't quite done there. I'm not a baking expert by any means, but lowering the oven temperature ought to keep this from sticking while insuring that they are done enough to pop out with ease. I used peach preserves and look forward to experimenting with this great recipe over and over again, including mixing some whole wheat flour in. Thanks!
The muffins were good, I only had grape and orange jam on hand, but they worked well. I doubled the recipe with no problems. I did not find them too sweet, they were just right. We will be making them again and again.
PRETTY GOOD.....IT DEPENDS ON WHAT JAM YOU USE.I AM GOING TO TRY PINEAPPLE NEXT.I TRIED STRAWBERRY FIRST(NO SUGAR ADDED)...PROBABLY BETTER IF YOU USE REGULAR JAM.
I made these muffins using raspberry jam. I lowered the time to 350 and they took about 23 mins. I made 6 by mixing the jam into the batter, and the other 6 with jam only in the middle. I prefered the ones with jam in the middle, the others were far too sweet foe me (and i'm a sugar addict!)They were easy to make and quite tasty but not my favorite recipe.
Great easy recipe, I love how you can just change out the flavor with changing the jam. They freeze well and re-heat the microwave for quick weekday breakfast on the run.
Ended up throwing most of these out because I was the only one who thought they were alright. I got a little freaked when my batter turned completely bright purple(I used grape jam) These aren't bad, just something no one else in my house will eat, so I won't be making these again.
fun to make, and pretty tasty, but there i couldn't really taste any jam... i used 1/2 cup of strawberry jam, and 1/2 cup of mango jam
Hmm. I can see why there is such a huge range in the reviews on this recipe. It's an easy recipe, but it depends so much on the jam and the experience of the baker that you will end up with reviews all over the map. I followed the recipe, minus the temp (I baked at 350) and ended up with nice little muffins that seem more like scones to me. They are pretty bland and I didn't really think they were too sweet . ..or really that sweet at all. I think they need to be served with the jam that's in the recipe to really be flavorful. I also think that one more addition would make these pop: fill the tins to half with the batter, then put in a teaspoon of jam in the middle, then fill completely, taking care to keep the jam entirely in the middle, then perhaps top with sugar if you want a little prettiness. I think that would take these from okay and a bit bland to deliciousness. Also, it's probably pretty important to use jam with chunks of fruit and not jelly in these, or you'll end up without the pieces of fruit that help these muffins. Thanks for the recipe!
I love this recipe as it's so easy to make and you can make any flavor muffin that you can find jam in. I've also used preserves instead to get the chunks of fruit also in the muffin.
I thought these were okay. I've made them twice, once with strawberry jam, and then with blueberry. Not much fruit flavor to them. Seemed like something was missing, not sure what though. Quick and easy to make though. Cook at 350, not 400.
The temp was way too high, and even after I baked these at 375F instead of 400F, they burned after 20 mins. I used blueberry jam, which caramelizes easily, and they leaked unto the pan and burned. My husband is not going to be overjoyed when he comes home from work today. I will use just jam in the middle next time, and cook at 350F for 20-25 mins. I think this will help! On the plus side, the muffins taste like homemade candy on the tops :)
I am sorry I have to say this. I know if I was looking at a review I know I would want to know the truth! These are very gross. It could have been me. I am a very good baker and these were not good at all. Sorry!
Very quick and easy to make. I use blackberry jam, omitted the sugar, replaced the oil with apple sauce, and added chopped walnuts. These are yummy, great for quick breakfast muffins.
Every recipe has so many good reviews and bad reviews - but I read some on this and gave it a try. I really liked it. It was also nice to have simple, on-hand ingredients. Here's what I changed: - I always use half all-purpose flour, half whole wheat flour - I used 1/2 white sugar, 1/2 brown sugar - I added a tad more milk - it was too dry initially - I put just a bit less jam than called for - I did one batch plain (for my nut and raisin hating ds) - I did one batch with nuts and raisins - both batches turned out great - I lowered the temp to 350 degrees as suggested I will be adding this to my keeper file!
Well we forgot the milk. WE used blackbery jam and came out with REALLY ugly but not too bad muffins. :) Will try again WITH milk.
I thought the muffin batter was a bit bland. I might make again, but stir some jam, lemon juice, or vanilla into the batter.
I quite enjoyed this recipe. It is one of the first muffin recipe that did not turn into a brick for me. Not too sweet, was very good. I used a home made strawberry banana jam, and it was well received by the family.
Delicious and quick. My children loved it. I think the trick adding the correct quantity of jam, or they burst. To insert jam just below the batter I used a cooking syringe.
I used strawberry jam to make the muffins. They were very moist and had a nice look to it. I added a bit more jam than the recipes called for and omit the sugar, since some reviewers said that the taste was bland. Maybe because the jam's sugar content, the muffins was a bit too sweet for me. It was pleasant, but wouldnt repeat it again.
The kids absolutely loved these muffins... The batter is a good basic muffin recipe. I doubled it and substituted wheat flour for 1/4 of the flour (so 1/2 c in the standard recipe.) I divided the batter in 4 and made batches with cherry jam, strawberry jam, blueberry jam, and pumpkin butter. To the pumpkin butter batter, I added a little cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. They were all a huge hit, but the pumpkin ones especially. Now I am kicking myself because I've had this jar of pumpkin butter sitting in my fridge forever and never thought to use it for baking!
Very good! I used orange marmalade. Will definately make again but I find that mine bake perfectly at 350 degrees rather than 400.
I followed the recipe exactly and the batter was way too dry. Other muffin recipes I use are 400 for 18 minutes and I tried that..were overdone..I ate one warm and the next morning they were hockey pucks. I even added some "spice" and it was really bland..sorry I really wanted to like them..but I couldn't eat them :-(
Due to my food allergies, I replaced the egg in this recipe with ener-g egg replacer, and it turned out wonderful. They were super easy to make, but I gave them 4 stars instead of 5 because the recipe needed a lot of changes. I baked my muffins at 350 degrees F for 27 minutes. Also, I added about 3 Tbsp soynut butter (peanut butter substitute), 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 1/2 cup of enjoy life chocolate chips.
These turned out really well. I made two and half dozen and people at work and in my dorm ate them up within 6 hours. I doubled the recipe and then separated it into two bowls so that I could use two types of jam: peach and strawberry. The peach seemed to be the favorite. I also added white chocolate chips and the flavors combined really well, especially with the peach. I only cooked them for 18 minutes at 375, but my oven is pretty finicky.
I made these muffins for my grandsons this morning after reading the book "If You Give A Moose A Muffin" by Laura Joffe Numeroff! I had only 1/2 cup of strawberry jam, but that seemed to be enough anyway. I baked them at 375 for 25 minutes, and used muffin liners for the pan. NO PROBLEMS - They were great!
I really liked these, but my daughter thought they were too sweet. Too sweet isn't in my vocabulary. If it's not in yours, these are very good.
These muffins are wonderful. I used all fruit blueberry fruit spread and baked them at 350 F for 25 minutes that worked perfectly. I will make these muffins again and again with all different jams. Also very quick and easy if you are short on time.
Hard to rate this recipe, after mixing in the milk mixture it all turned into a big dough ball. Follow the directions but must of done something wrong. Sorry but can only give this a one star.
Ok, I'm giving this 3 stars instead of one because I used orange juice instead of milk (didn't want them to be dairy and I didn't have soy/rice milk) and rasberry jam. I made them with my two year old and he had a lot of fun, it's a really easy recipe to make with a toddler :@) I didn't love how they came out, and the texture wasn't really "muffiny", but this could be because of the orange juice... I actually thought that the orange flavor would go nicely with the rasberry jam, but I was way off on this one! Anyway, if anyone is considering subsituting orange juice for milk, it's not the best idea... I might try these again, but with a different kind of jam, maybe pear or apple [and with a different milk subsitute :@)]
These are WONDERFUL!! My 3yr old daughter and I made them with homemade strawberry rhubarb jam. They were so great. We added rainbow crystals on the top. It was a very easy and fast to make...Thanx so much
These were fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly, the only thing I changed was the cooking temperature. I made it 325-350, for 20-25 mintes. I used strawberry seedless jelly!
I did make modifications to the recipe in order to make them healthier (but I commonly make these subs in other recipes and they turn out fine), I wasn't terribly impressed, just nothing spectacular, kind of bland.
I was excited that I had all the ingredients on hand to make these. They tasted good, but not a "muffin" consistency. Muffins tend to be more cake-like, and this had a cross between biscuits and cornbread. My husband loved them, but calls them "Jelly Biscuits." I think this is a good recipe, but not a proper name. If you are looking for a traditional muffin recipe, this does not taste like the packages we just add milk to.
Wow! I was looking for a way to use some sugar-free apricot spread I had and I found it. I doubled the sugar (since the spread was sugar-free) but I really don't think I had to. Rather than mix the spread in last I added it to the liquid mixture. Thanks to other reviewers, I baked them at 350F for 20 minutes and they were perfect. Even my super-finicky six year old LOVED them. I can't wait to try other flavors!! This is my new basic muffin recipe. Thanks for sharing!
This has become a Favorite in our house for Breakfast. We make these at least 1-2 times per month. The only change we make is I use whole wheat flour. The flavor is great. I usually use twinberry jam, which is Raspberry & Blueberry. Wonderful!
Some of the BEST muffins I have ever made or tasted! Absolutely delicious and super easy to make! I too ran a little short of jam so I added a few scoops of peanut butter. It added so much flavor and really made the muffin! very cakey and sweet. I also was worried that the flavor would not be strong enough (because I used Japanese marmalade) so I made a quick orange glaze to put on top. Even though it was not needed, it added a special something to the muffins and really made them something extraordinary!
I made this recipe with 1 12oz jar of sweet orange marmalade and 1/2cup of OJ then added a package of dried cranberries to one batch and mini chocolate chips to the other... HOLY MOLY were they TO DIE FOR
I used blackberry sugar free jam..yes the muffins turned out purple but i think it's rather cute! I actually chopped up some mac apples and threw them in there. They turned out pretty good! I'd do them again on a whim!
Super easy and super tasty. I loved the texture and taste. I used peach preserves and everyone loved them. I only baked mine for 20 min instead of 25. They were softer that way.
before i put the jam in, it was a big ball of dough. i used strawberry jam and once id stirred it in the batter went more runny but 25 minutes is definately too long. they were burnt! my second batch were ok but i wont b making them again
These were edible, but definitely not a treat. I won't make again...
These muffins were super good. I used mango jam. I didn't have enough milk, so I used 3/4 cup of water instead. I will make these again :).
I made these for my kids to have for breakfast in the mornings. They are very good. I used apple jelly and followed the recipe almost exactly. I did cut the sugar a little bit and I followed other recommendations on the bake temp and time. They are good but I can see what another reviewer was saying about them having a jelly biscuit texture. They're good but not great. I will probably try again with other flavors though.
These tasted okay when they first came out of the oven but by the next day the texture was different. I ended up throwing most of them away. Sorry
I first made these using seedless blackberry jam and they were delicious. I made them 3 other times in the same week subtituting the jam with applesauce, jam mixed with applesauce and finally applesauce and chocolate chips. Yum yum yum! This is a "keeper" recipe. Thank you!
These were so yummy! Use peach jam, and eat them fresh out of the oven with a little butter! It tastes like peach cobbler! Delicious!!!
More like Jam Busciuts than muffins. I will make again when I actually want jam buscuits. My daughter liked them though.
Great recipe! The first time I made it, I followed the directions replacing all nonvegan things with their vegan counterpart and was thrilled with the taste and texture, but I was disappointed that it barely made 7 big muffins. Therefore, I've converted the recipe slighty as laid out below in order to 1)double the recipe and 2) make it vegan for my college-aged son 3)add a peanut butter streusel (YUM!) *4 cups all-purpose flour *6 teaspoons baking powder *1 teaspoon salt *1/2 cup white sugar + 1/2 cup brown sugar *2 eggs worth of egg-replacement *1 1/2 cups Almond milk *1/2 cup coconut oil *2 cups any organic fruit jam ---Mix the ingredients exactly as laid out in original recipe replacing ingredients as shown above. Fill muffin tins almost to top. Before putting in oven, mix up a streusel in the usual manner with brown sugar and flour, but cut in peanut butter instead of butter....along with some flaked coconut. Top the muffins with this and cook at 360 or so for 20 minutes. I make 12 big muffins and 12 little muffins. (less time in oven for little muffins) I don't think you'll be disappointed!
325 degrees F for 25 minutes is best. delicious!
These were so incredibly tastey & easy to make. I used Apricot preserves which made the muffins a tad too sweet. I will be sure to cut back on the sugar next time but I'll definitely be making these again... Thank you for the recipe!
These turned out really delicious. Because I didn't have enough jam, I used half a cup of strawberry jam and half a cup of frozen strawberries (that I defrosted and chopped up). It worked out really well, and when I make these in the future I'll do the same thing.
I loved this recipe- I used strawberry jam and they were delicious! Mine only took about 18 minutes, so definitely keep an eye on them. Quick & easy recipe- my kind of baking!
These are excellent muffins. :) Very light and fluffy texture. Easy to make too. I followed the advise of some of the other members and baked them at a lower heat- 350F for 25 minutes was perfect. I'll definitely make them again.
I made these with my preschool class today and they asked if we could put peanut butter in them too. It made sense to me and they were pretty good.
Third time the charm. While these muffins were ok I didn't find them outstanding. 400 is
was skeptical as batter turned out runny...but ya...patience not my strong point..well worth the 28min..xtra 2 mins to turn golden brown..:-))
the cupcakes were pretty dry, but they tasted ok.
These were pretty good. I'm not sure where I went wrong, but mine came out a little dry and chewy. I'm definitely going to give these another shot though.
supersimple, superfast, supergood! I used raspberry all-fruit spread and these were a big hit with the kids. Thanks!
I used whole wheat flour, 1 cup milk and brown sugar. Also tossed in a handful of oats. Good staple recipe.
Temperature was too hot, the jam used started to burn. It turned out ok, still not sold on jam over fruit. The flavor is just kind of off. If I do this recipe again I'll most likely use a different jam or just mashed berries.
Good muffins without being sweet although not as much flavour as expected. I used apricot jam and would add a complimentary spice or extract next time, perhaps almond extract. Nice texture, rose and browned nicely at 400.
Very nice with peach jam. Paper muffin liners are a MUST. Yields: 3 1/2 dozen mini muffins. Bake at 350.
These are easy to make and taste very good. Portable too--you can enjoy the taste of jam without the mess!
Fantastic muffins!!! Used 1 cup wheat flour, 1 cup white flour and Smuckers peach preserves. Great out of the oven and the next day. Great plain, no need to add butter. Can't wait to make again!!!
These are good! I wanted to point out that it only took 20 minutes for them to bake; so it might be best to set a timer for 18-20 minutes, to avoid overbaking them, rather than 25 minutes. I used a combination of blackberry and strawberry jam. I am eating them with butter and more strawberry jam. They're delicious!
I have made these muffins several times now and they are great. They are easy and taste great. I made them for my boyfriend for valentines day and he loved them. I will definately be making them again.
Made this with peach preserves and it was delicious. My family really liked them. I took the advice of the other reviewers and did not bake at the temperature listed. I baked the muffins at 325 degrees F for 40-45 min. I figured cook slow on a lower temperature, so they stay moist and it worked perfectly. I used a clay muffin pan from Pampered Chef, so may be a little less time with a metal pan. Beautiful muffins and with the preserves these were not too sweet, like some people were saying occurs with jam. Also, you get nice chunks of your fruit in the muffins with preserves. Yummy! I will be making this again.
My husband and I loved these muffins. I used apricot jam and they were perfect. Will definately make these again.
Would give this 4.5 if I could. Great to make the night before and grab for a quick breakfast in the morning. I cooked these at 350 and they turned out perfect. Mine were actually a muffin consistency, not a biscuit consistency like other reviews said. I plan on making these again!
Good, though I baked them at 350 degrees.
Easy to make, used strawberry jam. Decreased the temperature to 325 and baked for 30 mins. I might add some chocolate chips next time!
Loved it.
These are wonderful and easy to throw together on a Sunday morning! However, I read the other reviews and set the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes and they came out perfect. Also, only added about 3/4 cup jam because that was all I had - and they still came out great!
I made these muffins with two types of jam/jelly. I found the strawberry jam muffins to be a bit dry. The grape jelly muffins were very moist and sweet though! I would recommend the grape jelly before the strawberry jam.
These were amazing! I used a high quality blueberry jam because I saw some people did not like the jam they used. They were not a pretty color, but they were so moist and excellent tasting. They were crispy on the outside, which was wonderful. Super easy to make too. Will make again.
These were very easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly. I think it needs more jam. It was kind of like eating a sweet roll. And be careful not to overmix the jam, and leave it in large globs in the batter. I would like to try this recipe again because I'm intrigued by the concept. Next time I want to do 2 cups of jam, and mix it in more carefully.
