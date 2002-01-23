Jam Muffins

Hmm. I can see why there is such a huge range in the reviews on this recipe. It's an easy recipe, but it depends so much on the jam and the experience of the baker that you will end up with reviews all over the map. I followed the recipe, minus the temp (I baked at 350) and ended up with nice little muffins that seem more like scones to me. They are pretty bland and I didn't really think they were too sweet . ..or really that sweet at all. I think they need to be served with the jam that's in the recipe to really be flavorful. I also think that one more addition would make these pop: fill the tins to half with the batter, then put in a teaspoon of jam in the middle, then fill completely, taking care to keep the jam entirely in the middle, then perhaps top with sugar if you want a little prettiness. I think that would take these from okay and a bit bland to deliciousness. Also, it's probably pretty important to use jam with chunks of fruit and not jelly in these, or you'll end up without the pieces of fruit that help these muffins. Thanks for the recipe!