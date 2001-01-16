Challah in a Hurry

For those of you who didn't get it to rise...the secret with making a yeast bread is the temp of the liquid. If too much time passed from mixing the liquid to then adding it to the yeast/flour mixture then the temp would have lowered and therefore the yeast will not rise! This recipe is FABULOUS but I recommend mixing the flour mixture together FIRST. Then, in a saucepan/microwave heat your 1 1/2 c water with the 1 c butter (the butter will melt as the water heats...saves a pan and the butter won't burn!) Then make sure you add your heated water to your eggs...don't add eggs to the hot water or the eggs will scramble :). Then follow recipe. Also, if you are adding water directly to yeast then the temp should be 110. But since you are adding the hot water to a flour/yeast mixture the temp of the liquid should be 120-130 degrees. So heat the water a bit higher and make sure it's still above 115 when you add to the flour and you should get a GREAT bread. I make bread often and my husband and children RAVED about this bread! I can't vouch for whether or not it's challah since I haven't made the other "real" challah recipes, but I shall try it out and see if there's a difference. This was AWESOME!!!!