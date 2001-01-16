Challah in a Hurry

Made with quick-rise yeast, this is a sweeter, richer challah that lends itself especially well to Rosh Hashanah or other holiday uses. It is quicker and easier than a standard double-rise recipe, so it's great for those afternoons when you're in a challah of a hurry. Challah was meant to be torn and not sliced. B'tayevon!

Recipe by AnneElena Foster

Servings:

Servings:
30
Yield:
2 braided loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, blend together warm water, melted margarine, sugar, and 3 beaten eggs

  • In a large bowl, mix together yeast, salt, and 7 cups of the flour. Gradually stir in liquid ingredients, and mix until dough holds together.

  • Knead dough on a floured surface with remaining flour until smooth.

  • Split the dough into 2 large pieces. Split the 2 large pieces into 3 pieces each. Roll each third into a rope 3/4 inch thick and braid 3 strands together. Repeat. Place shaped dough onto greased cookie sheets. Brush dough with remaining beaten egg. Add poppy or sesame seeds, if desired. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in size.

  • Bake in a preheated 325 degree F(165 degrees C) oven for 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 157.4mg. Full Nutrition
