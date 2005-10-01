Portuguese Sweet Bread II
This sweet Portuguese bread is made in the bread machine.
This was a really good and simple recipe to use in the bread machine. I think it would benefit from a little more flavouring though, more lemon juice or extract. When this bread is typically made (by hand) by the Portuguese they start out by heating up the milk with some lemon rind in a pot on the stove, giving it that added flavour. Rose nicely though, almost worried it would rise right out of the machine! Thank you for sharing your recipe!Read More
This may be a sweet bread made by someone who is Portuguese but it is not the yellow egg bread which is what real Portuguese Sweet Bread is and has always been about; whether bought at the festivals or what my Grandma used to make.Read More
My family just loves this bread! One time I used regular flour instead of the bread flour and that was a mistake. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Very light and tasty even though my bread rose so much that it stuck to the lid of my bread maker! I have never seen bread rise that much! Not as sweet as my grandmothers sweet bread, but will add more sugar the next time I bake it again.
An excellent recipe, and produced a perfect sized and tasting loaf. This complimented my home-made stew perfectly.
This was terrific. Nice flavor, although I omitted the lemon and added raisins. My family loves it. Quick easy and delicious
Great! I really liked this bread reminded me a lot of one a freind used to bake and give to me. A definite keeper
Very good. I wanted to make something close to sweet hawaiian bread and this was the closest I could find. I made it to go with spinach dip and it was great together. I had to add a lot more flour, but with any bread machine recipe, you just add it until the texture looks right...
GREAT BREAD.FIRST LOAF I MADE ,TURNED OUT EXACTLY AS PROMISED. NICE TEXTURE AND GREAT TASTE!
This was a nice bread with a nice flavor, but, it is not the Portuguese Sweet Bread I was raised with. Good recipe though.
The bread turns out to be really creamy and yummy. During the first kneading cycle, the dough appeared to be a little wet, so I added about another tablespoon of flour during the second kneading cycle. The bread is not very sweet, you can for sure add another 1/4 cup of sugar to make it sweeter.
Wowww So good! I did what another person wrote, and buttered and fried left over bread... I have never had anything like it, It was amazing!
Very moist bread. Nice!
I've tried this a couple of times. I lave the bread but it rises like crazy and then collapses in the middle. Is it me? My cheapo bread machine? Or is there a real reason? Please help. I'm new to this and my wife is laughing at me.
I tried this recipe today. It came out perfect. It tastes wonderful. Definitely doing this one agajn.
This is a great recipe. It came out really well. I think that the original recipe calls for too much yeast. The bread was had to get out. It almost touched the top of the bread machine. Great recipe though.
The bread was just so so. It was a little dry and not that tasty. Just a plain flavor to me.
Delicious and easy. I don't have a bread machine so used the old fashioned method and it worked beautifully. I also used whole wheat flour. Thanks for the recipe!
Easy and tasty recipe
I love it! Even using an off brand, self-rise flour, (and oh yes, I can tell the difference when it comes to breads) it turned out wonderfully. Even my picky 5 year old ate two slices by itself. Thank you so very much for sharing.
Our exchange student from Brazil very much appreciated this bread. Said it matched her mothers. What a complimant ! :)
I disliked the lemon taste. Was dissapointing..
