Indian Style Basmati Rice

This savory Indian rice recipe is flavored with whole spices and fried onions. Soaking the basmati rice before cooking makes all the difference. Serve this Indian-style rice with your favorite Indian curry or dal (lentils). Make sure you warn people not to bite into the whole spices!
Great recipe. out of necessity used 1/2 tsp. ground cumin, and 1/4 tsp. ground cardamom. I make basmati rice all the time but never thought about browning it first. This changes the flavor for the better! Oh this was wonderful served with "Maharaja Curry" and it was a restaurant-quality meal. I did add Saffron and frozen peas to the rice for color and substance. Thanks for this nice recipe!
I make indian food a lot and try to get what I make as close to restaurants that I've been to. I don't ever remember seeing their basic rice with cumin in it. It usually has ajwain seed (carrom) about 1/4 tsp. This gives it almost a slight menthol mouth watering affect. It looks like cumin but smaller. I'd also suggest 4-5 cardamom pods, 2 black cardamom pods (gives a subtle smokey flavor), and 6 cloves. Make sure to wash and scrub the rice beforehand with several changes of water until the water is clear to get all the starchy powders removed. Then soak in COLD water.
Great recipe. out of necessity used 1/2 tsp. ground cumin, and 1/4 tsp. ground cardamom. I make basmati rice all the time but never thought about browning it first. This changes the flavor for the better! Oh this was wonderful served with "Maharaja Curry" and it was a restaurant-quality meal. I did add Saffron and frozen peas to the rice for color and substance. Thanks for this nice recipe!
This is very good. I was a little disappointed in the hieroglyphics I had to go through to figure out the "ground equivalents" of the spices. So, thanks to the internet, here they are: 1 tsp cinnamon 1/8 tsp cardamom 1/2 tsp cloves 1 tsp cumin I thought it could use a little more salt, too, maybe 1 1/2 tsp. Othewise, a keeper!
I just finished preparing this recipe... it was tasty, but nothing spectacular - hence my 4 star rating. I followed the directions for the most part - except I didn't bother soaking the rice - because in my experience, the rice is easier to toast if you skip the soaking step. Also, I doubled the recipe and used about 1/2 less cumin seeds, a few extra pods of cardamom and an extra clove or two. I added a pinch of saffron too! Note: If you decide to use ground spices in place of the whole ones, be careful with how much you use - otherwise you won't get the right flavor. Too much cinnamon can ruin the dish, and typically the cardamom is essential with Indian cooking.
This tasted very good, however I had to make some changes to it because I had to use white rice and substitute ground spices. For the cinamon I used one teaspoon ground, and cardamon also suffered because I couldn't find pods. So I used 2/3 of a teaspoon and the rice was great. Extremely easy to make and flavorful.
I make indian food a lot and try to get what I make as close to restaurants that I've been to. I don't ever remember seeing their basic rice with cumin in it. It usually has ajwain seed (carrom) about 1/4 tsp. This gives it almost a slight menthol mouth watering affect. It looks like cumin but smaller. I'd also suggest 4-5 cardamom pods, 2 black cardamom pods (gives a subtle smokey flavor), and 6 cloves. Make sure to wash and scrub the rice beforehand with several changes of water until the water is clear to get all the starchy powders removed. Then soak in COLD water.
this was just what we needed for our indian food fix! i spent some extra time sauteing the rice after it was soaked to toast it to a light golden color, it really brought out the rich flavor of the basmati. i doubled the onions (personal preference) and threw in 1/2 cup frozen (but thawed) mixed vegetables for color and added texture. served this with the indian tandoori chicken on this website. it was fabulous!
This was very good. I skipped the cardamom completely, used ground cinnamon instead of sticks, and used ground cumin instead of cumin seeds (but reduced the amount to 2 tsp). I seemed to need a bit of extra oil when browning the rice so that it didn't stick. The rice turned out to be tender and flavorful.
I don't have all the whole spices, so I subbed 1/4t ground cardamom, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/8t ground cloves and 1t cumin. I also prep it all in the skillet then dump into my rice cooker - I hate watching rice on the stove!! Works great, even with brown basmati. ALSO - try subbing some of the liquid for a can of coconut milk!!
Excellent taste and easy to prepare. I've used this recipe several times. One time I forgot to soak the rice ahead of time. To save time, I rinsed the rice then microwaved it for about two minutes (removed as much water as possible). It came out great.
It's a good recipe but very subtle flavor. It's a good compliment to a stronger or more bold Indian dish. As far as the cardamon pods, I always have a hard time finding them so instead I used 1/6 teaspoon cardamon powder for each pod required. It seems to work well.
My husband is from New Delhi and when his mom visits she makes similar rice. However, she prepares the "masala" (onion spice mixture sauteed in the oil) and then dumps that into a rice cooker with the rice and water already in it. Press start and you are done - it all cooks up just fine and is delicious. Peas are a great addition, and carrots diced small. A little more salt may be needed depending on the amount of rice. I just rinse the rice in a colander until the water is clear-ish before putting in the rice maker.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2006
I this rice was delicate, tender and very fragrant. I still can't believe how good it turned out. I followed the recipe to a T. However, I tranfered the browned rice mixture to my rice cooker for the final simmer period. Excellent!
This was delicious. I did my best to follow the directions as is, though I had black cardamom pods- not green ones. I used that and I substituted olive oil for regular vegetable oil. I noticed that when sauteeing the onion to prevent it from burning you can add spoonfuls of water to the pot. It evaporates easily enough so as not to affect the recipe. I picked the spices out just before serving. As directed the rice was not firm, but it wasn't mush either. Letting it sit helped it dry out enough for the rice to keep its shape without giving the rice an unpleasant texture. As for flavor, I guess it depends on expectations. The flavors are a bit subtle, though that is part of what makes this dish great. It's not bland and can compliment several different flavor pairings in other dishes. (The meal that I served it in involved lemon-pepper, butter, garlic, ginger, sriracha, soy sauce/ salt, hoisin, and almonds.) BTW, even considering the serving size as at least a half cup, there is no way that the calories per serving is 51. (using an external recipe calculator the calories per serving came out to 101, not 51.)Rice and other grains tend to be high in calories, so I have a hard time believing the posted nutrition information is reliable.
Perfect Basmati rice! It tastes just like the Indian restaurants, if not better. I made it exactly like the recipe and it came out perfect.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2006
I love this rice! I am awful at cooking rice and it usually ends up gummy and sticky, but this recipe produced rice like I'd buy in an Indian restaurant. I added peas and skipped the cardamon pods, and it was still great!
I thought it was quite good. I don't know that I will wash/soak rice next time. I kinda like it sticky. I thought the cinnamon was a little heavy but my dining companion thought both the cinammon and the cardemon were to subtle. Either way, I liked it, I will make it again. I served it on the side with the Ratatouile from this site. Great combo.
I give the highest rating to this recipe because my rice came out amazing! However, I made some minor adjustments as follows: used 2 cups of BROWN basmati rice, which is more nutritious than white rice. Also, I soaked it overnight for 10 hours and added 3 cardamon pods & 3 whole cloves instead of 2 as indicated on this recipe. In place of vegetable oil, I used coconut oil and cooked everything for 50 minutes (since brown rice takes longer to prepare).
Others have knocked this for being under flavored. I disagree. It is not supposed to have TONS of flavor. It is an accompaniment to another dish. The flavors were subtle but delicious. I prepared this rice with the Tomato Curry Chicken recipe which is also found on allrecipes! They were great together, I recommend trying them.
Use 1 tsp. caraway seeds instead of the cumin; this recipe calls for way too much cumin. I'd also increase the cloves and cardamon to 4 each, and use broth instead of water for a richer flavor. Chicken or vegetable works best. Make sure the rice is rinsed several times before you soak it, then cooking time can be reduced to 10-11 mins.
This rice is even better than the rice in an Indian restaurant! So easy and YUMMY! Instead of cardamom pods (because I can't find any where I live) I use a dash of Allspice and that seems to do the trick. Other than that I follow it to a "T"!
I think ground cumin would have been much better for this recipe. I would also add 2 extra cardamoms. I will make this recipe again- but with my own twist- the recipe as is is lacking a little something.
Great Recipe!! I did add more cardamom pods(6). I also did not soak it bec I dont have a strainer with small enough holes. Had this with Navratan Korma, Naan and carrot curry soup. The rice was nice and fluffy, cooked perfect! Added some scallions and cilantro on top. Will Make again and again. Thank you.
Love this rice - I added saffron threads. Served to guests at a dinner party and everyone loved it, including my picky 4 year old. NEW UPDATE - Just made this in my Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker and it was great. I sautéed the onions in ghee while the rice soaked, then added ground spices. After I drained the rice I sautéed it along with the spices until lightly toasted and mixed with spices. I added a tsp saffron and then turned pressure cooker on for 3 minutes. After that I let the steam naturally release for 10 minutes before opening the vent. Fluffed with a fork and served. Perfectly cooked and delicious!
I followed Tunisianswife review and used ground spices that I had on hand. I had the cinnamon stick and cloves, though. My husband loved the aroma of this rice cooking and enjoyed every bite. I don't make this often but I should as it's very good.
this rice was really good and smelled amazing. I'll add more cumin seeds next time or some nutmeg, because it wasn't very spicy. Also I live in a city with a ton of good Indian restaurants, and I've noticed that sometimes golden raisins are added to the rice dishes (no idea how authentic it is). I added some of the golden raisins to the onions before cooking the rice and it tasted great...added a bit of sweetness.
This was fantastic - it tastes just like my favorite local restaurant's basmati rice. I did not toast the rice enough on my first batch and it was a bit sticky, so I am careful to get a nice toasting on the rice before adding the water.
A five-star "omigosh-is-this-ever-good." I substituted ginger and a touch of nutmeg (as suggested by them 'as knows) for cardomom, which I didn't have. And because my cinnamon sticks are about eight years old, I used about 1/3 tsp. ground cinnamon instead. The rice is exotic and mouth-watering even when it's cold - and with broiled salmon steaks it was simply wonderful. Thank you.
I'm ashamed to admit that this was my first attempt at cooking Basmati. It smelled soooo good when it was cooking. It was wonderful. I made this with Butter Chicken. A first also. My husband came home asking what smelled so great. Thank You. It made me look and feel like a real cook!
I am somewhat surprised about the warning not to eat the whole spices - well the green cardamom pods anyway. When cooked with the basmati rice they become softer and swell up. The whole pod becomes chewy. It's an acquired taste perhaps but not unpleasant and they are known for medicinal qualities as well as other health benefits such as an aid in digestion. I actually look for them in the rice. However I do draw the line at whole cloves and cinnamon sticks. Thanks.
Excellent results! I did not have whole spices so I used powdered. I used 1 tsp each of the Cardamon, cloves and Cinnamon. I also did not soak my rice - I just added it to the oil with the onion and sauted it until it was golden. Excellent served with Naan and Chicken Tikka!! Thanks for the delicious recipe!!
Basmati Bliss! Fluffy rice; subtle, balanced flavor from each of the spices for an excellent side dish for any cuisine. Used tad less boiling water, due to the soaking; cooked for 20 minutes. I will be using this recipe to create all kinds of flavors. Thanks DHANO923! Difinitely a keeper!
Just like my mom used to make - thanks! I'm only giving it 4 stars since a tablespoon of cumin would have been waaaay too much - I used 1 tsp, but will probably increase it to 1 1/2 next time. Also, I may have used a medium onion, but there were way too many onions - I'll probably use 1/2 of a medium one next time.
I'm an Indian and I've eaten a lot of varieties of rice. Usually my mum cooks, but it was my first time cooking and I decided to make this recipe. I'm sorry to say but I've eaten much better things, and it simply didn't suit my taste. I'm sorry.. :(
Dang! I didn't have the cumin seed but didn't want to use 1T ground either. The spice flavors were very mild so maybe my cinnamon and cardamom need to be replaced. Will make it again but I'll make sure I have all the ingredients as well as fresh spices in my cupboard.
A big thank you to another review for breaking down the whole spices to ground spices. This was very yummy. I made this with the chicken tikki masala by Yakuta. Great pairing. Cant wait to make them again!
The flavour was great but the rice was seriously overcooked, it was way too much water and it turned out mushy. I rinsed the rice several times and soaked it but I think it was too much water after soaking for 20 minutes.
I've seen so many different versions, with the water:rice ratio all being slightly different. Anyways...it's a decent recipe. I had made basmati rice from a different recipe and it was a lot more flavourful, but I can't figure out what was missing. I think it also had some peas in it. But I'll be using this recipe until I come across that exact method again.
This is really delicious! I have used brown basmati rice and it came out great. With brown rice I had to simmer it for 20 more minutes. I also added a handful of frozen peas, and chopped parsley. Fantastic!
Try adding golden raisens and cashews to this recipee. Add them to the pan once the onions are golden brown. Cook until the raisins 'puf' then remove from heat and place on papertowel (to absorbe the oil0. It brings the dish to the next level.
I made this for the first time for company. It was fairly simple, just had to keep checking the recipe. They all LOVED it and my 4 kids did as well...I believe this is how we'll be making rice in the future!!
On the suggestion of another reviewer, I halved the cumin seeds and out of necessity had to use ground cloves. It turned out perfectly and I served the rice with the chicken tikka masala and naan recipes from this site. Very easy and very tasty- I'll definitely use this again.
This rice was great! Be careful when you are saute the onions... if you wait until they are golden, then try to toast the rice, you end up with onions that are near black. Add the rice a little earlier, so it's all done at the same time.
Great aromatics, this rice was the best basmati rice I've ever made that tasted authentic. I did add about a tablespoon of Ghee (clarified butter) at the end at the recommendation of an Indian friend. It was delicious!
I went exactly by the recipe and thought it was very, very bland! Although, I'm sure it would make a good accompaniment to any curry or dal dish. This is only taking into consideration the flavor and sauce of the curry or dal is mixed in with the rice. Not the worst, but definitely not the best. If anyone has a good basmati rice recipe out there, please post!
This rice turned out to be really delicious. I only made one small change, I used ghee in place of the oil. This turned out to be so good that even my pickiest eater loved it. I will definitely make this again, and again, and again.
Nothing else to say but fantastic. It even impressed the Indians at work. Also, people comment on the excessive cumin but keep in mind it says cumin seed, not ground cumin. Use a tsp of ground cumin if that is what you have.
I thought this was pretty good, but it turns out my hubby prefers his rice "plain" - not sure what's up with that, but I thought this was a good recipe with great seasonings and it felt fancy to serve it with my favorite Indian dish. Would definitely make it again.
This is a good recipe. However, you can make a few changes to imrove it. If you wish to serve the rice looking white instead of brown, don't allow the onions to colour - cook them till they are just about to turn golden. Also, if you use ghee instead of oil, the aroma will be absolutely heavenly! Add a few bay leaves too. You can turn this into a vegetable pulao by adding diced carrots, beans, peas, cauliflower and potato; and increasing the water content slightly. A great way to make children eat their veggies!
Since I am usually heavy-handed with my spices, I always double the amount of spices called for in recipes. I did the same for this one, and it was fantastic. People commented that it was very "authentic" and flavorful.
This is an excellent recipe and makes for wonderfully fragrant and fluffy rice just like in an Indian restaurant. I cooked my rice in a rice cooker (after sauteeing everything in a pan) instead of stovetop, and it comes out great that way too. I plan on using this recipe as my basic Indian rice from now on.
I toasted the spices before I tossed them in my mortar and pestle. Then I sauteed the onion in a little butter (no ghee), and toasted the rice with the butter and onion mixture. This has the effect of making the rice more flavorful, as well as allowing it to absorb liquid faster. Otherwise, I stuck to the recipe. This was very good!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.