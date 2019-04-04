Indian Style Basmati Rice

350 Ratings
  • 5 229
  • 4 87
  • 3 20
  • 2 10
  • 1 4

This savory Indian rice recipe is flavored with whole spices and fried onions. Soaking the basmati rice before cooking makes all the difference. Serve this Indian-style rice with your favorite Indian curry or dal (lentils). Make sure you warn people not to bite into the whole spices!

By DHANO923

Recipe Summary

additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
cook:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place rice into a bowl with enough water to cover. Set aside to soak for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in the last 10 minutes of soaking, heat oil in a large pot or saucepan over medium heat. Add cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and cloves, then stir in cumin seed. Cook and stir until fragrant and toasted, about a minute, then add onion to the pot. Saute onion until the color is a rich golden brown, about 10 minutes.

  • Drain water from rice, and stir into the pot. Cook and stir rice until lightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Add water and salt, and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low.

  • Simmer for about 15 minutes, or until all the water has been absorbed. Let stand for 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 5.4g; sodium 393.7mg. Full Nutrition
