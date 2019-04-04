Indian Style Basmati Rice

This was delicious. I did my best to follow the directions as is, though I had black cardamom pods- not green ones. I used that and I substituted olive oil for regular vegetable oil. I noticed that when sauteeing the onion to prevent it from burning you can add spoonfuls of water to the pot. It evaporates easily enough so as not to affect the recipe. I picked the spices out just before serving. As directed the rice was not firm, but it wasn't mush either. Letting it sit helped it dry out enough for the rice to keep its shape without giving the rice an unpleasant texture. As for flavor, I guess it depends on expectations. The flavors are a bit subtle, though that is part of what makes this dish great. It's not bland and can compliment several different flavor pairings in other dishes. (The meal that I served it in involved lemon-pepper, butter, garlic, ginger, sriracha, soy sauce/ salt, hoisin, and almonds.) BTW, even considering the serving size as at least a half cup, there is no way that the calories per serving is 51. (using an external recipe calculator the calories per serving came out to 101, not 51.)Rice and other grains tend to be high in calories, so I have a hard time believing the posted nutrition information is reliable.