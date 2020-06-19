Mango Chicken Kabobs

1 of 23

Rating: 5 stars I made this with little measuring and only 1 chicken breast and 1 mango. Be careful not to overcook the chicken. 12 minutes was enough. Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars It was ok but the chicken was not as exciting as I had hoped. Helpful (14)

Rating: 3 stars Thought these would have been better. They looked pretty but won't be making again. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I marinated the chicken overnight to give it a stronger flavor and it turned out beautifully. To give the mangos an extra kick let them get crispy on the grill. The texture of the grilled mangos will then be close to that of a roasted marshmallow. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved this. I marinated it the whole day which I think helped keep the flavor strong. I also used more ginger than it called for. Overall I would make again! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars The cooking time is definitely too long but with an adjustment this was a nice refreshing recipe. The chicken barely has any flavor from the marinade but is still good. I put this on some coconut basmati rice and really enjoyed it! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! The marinade is tasty and the mango with the chicken is matched perfectly! I made this dish with "cajun style baked sweet potato" recipe from this site and I thought the flavors went well together. delish:) Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I made a few changes and it came out great... I used sesame oil instead of olive oil and added a lot more ginger root than what was suggested (probably double). I marainated it for a day which added more taste. I also added fresh pineapple to the kabob's. Helpful (5)