Mango Chicken Kabobs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 298
% Daily Value *
protein: 25.3g 51 %
carbohydrates: 28.2g 9 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 24.5g
fat: 10g 15 %
saturated fat: 1.8g 9 %
cholesterol: 67.2mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 1207.1IU 24 %
niacin equivalents: 16.7mg 129 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 43 %
vitamin c: 44.3mg 74 %
folate: 25.6mcg 6 %
calcium: 28.8mg 3 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 37.6mg 13 %
potassium: 454.2mg 13 %
sodium: 62.2mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 15 %
calories from fat: 90
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved