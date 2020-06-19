Mango Chicken Kabobs

Rating: 4.18 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Marinated chicken is grilled on skewers with pieces of juicy mango. Serve with a mango chutney or plain. Great for summery appetizers. Enjoy!

By FOOD_DIVA

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow container, mix the olive oil, ginger root, lemon juice, orange juice, brown sugar, and white sugar. Place the chicken breasts in the mixture, and marinate at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

  • Preheat the grill for high heat. Season chicken with salt, and alternately thread chicken and mango onto skewers. Discard marinade.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place skewers on the grill, and cook 15 minutes, turning to cook on all sides, until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 10g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 62.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Geøff Barton
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2008
I made this with little measuring and only 1 chicken breast and 1 mango. Be careful not to overcook the chicken. 12 minutes was enough. Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

BECKIGIRL
Rating: 3 stars
07/07/2004
It was ok but the chicken was not as exciting as I had hoped. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Reviews:
JDVMD
Rating: 3 stars
09/23/2004
Thought these would have been better. They looked pretty but won't be making again. Read More
Helpful
(13)
cbarish
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2010
I marinated the chicken overnight to give it a stronger flavor and it turned out beautifully. To give the mangos an extra kick let them get crispy on the grill. The texture of the grilled mangos will then be close to that of a roasted marshmallow. Read More
Helpful
(10)
linds_ywithanE
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2010
My family loved this. I marinated it the whole day which I think helped keep the flavor strong. I also used more ginger than it called for. Overall I would make again! Read More
Helpful
(8)
missmanatee
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2010
The cooking time is definitely too long but with an adjustment this was a nice refreshing recipe. The chicken barely has any flavor from the marinade but is still good. I put this on some coconut basmati rice and really enjoyed it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
berry sweet
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2011
Yummy! The marinade is tasty and the mango with the chicken is matched perfectly! I made this dish with "cajun style baked sweet potato" recipe from this site and I thought the flavors went well together. delish:) Read More
Helpful
(6)
kambari
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2013
I made a few changes and it came out great... I used sesame oil instead of olive oil and added a lot more ginger root than what was suggested (probably double). I marainated it for a day which added more taste. I also added fresh pineapple to the kabob's. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Debbie Radwich Kowalczyk
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2015
Didn't have fresh ginger used powdered instead marinated about 3 hours. Great flavor and everyone liked it. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
