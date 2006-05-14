Grandma Emma's Spice Loaf

A quick bread, moist and full of raisins and nuts. A family favorite for the winter holidays.

By Marsha Crom

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak raisins in coffee until plump. Do not drain.

  • Cream together the shortening, sugar and eggs. Blend in molasses and vanilla.

  • In a large bowl mix together the cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, flour, baking soda, and salt. Make a well in the center of the bowl.

  • Add the liquid ingredients to the well in the dry ingredients. Stir in coffee with raisins and nuts. Pour batter into a greased 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree F(175 degrees C) oven for one hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 216.6mg. Full Nutrition
