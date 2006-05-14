Grandma Emma's Spice Loaf
A quick bread, moist and full of raisins and nuts. A family favorite for the winter holidays.
This is a GREAT spice bread!! I've found that it's also a wonderful base recipe that be easily personalized. I made it using applesauce instead of shortening, 1/c. brown sugar instead of 1 c. white, substituted half the flour with whole wheat flour, and added about 3/4 cup of rolled oats. I also threw in chopped candied ginger in addition to the raisins!! Whooooo............it was gone in a flash, and my guys don't know they're getting fiber!! Definitely will keep making this one!!Read More
This was good and very moist but I thought it could use more spice and way more craisins (used craisins instead). Next time I will up the spices and the craisins and see how it comes out. Delicious warm with butter though. Not a toss out recipe but a retry! It has potentialRead More
Delicious, lightly spiced bread. It baked perfectly into a beautiful dark loaf. Definetely a new favourite.
This is just a great fool proof recipe. It has become a standard in my holiday baking.
very dark and flavorfull. I even added a few tablespoons of flax seed to add a bit more nutrition to it.
I added 2 chopped green apples and made it in 9x9 pan really good.
This is an absolutely fabulous loaf! Because it contains ingredients that are commonly found in most kitchens it can be made up at any time. It freezes well too! This is now a family favourite. Note: I like lots of spice so I added more, but it's great as written!
Made this today and did a few changes as others did. Used 1/4 cup each butter and shortening, 1/2 cup each white and brown sugar, 1 cup each white and wheat flour, added about 1/2 to 3/4 cups oats. it would have been just great exactly as per recipe too. Only suggestion would be to add a little more raisins. Definitely a keeper. Thanks Marsha
Made this using some tips from comments. Added a little extra spice, half the sugar & some applesauce with less oil. More raisins & more nuts(pecans). Used three little tins instead of larger loaf pan. Otherwise followed the recipe. Absolutely delicious & I will definitely make again!!! Wonderful texture & I can taste the coffee, maybe because know it's in there!
We have a Christmas tradition in our family to make Mennonite "Pfeffernusse" aka Peppernuts. I wanted to make a Pfeffernusse version of a loaf. Using this wonderful recipe, I omitted the raisins and nuts, and added ½ tsp each of black pepper, ground star anise and nutmeg. Also, I used butter and substituted ½ the white sugar for brown sugar. Lastly I sprinkled the top with a bit of white sugar before baking. My daughter walked through the kitchen as I was making it and she said' "It smells like Pfeffernusse". Mission accomplished, and it turned out AMAZING!
The flavor is good, but we thought it was dry in texture.
I took the advice of another review and used applesauce instead of shortening, added oats, used 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1/2 a/p flour and also added chocolate chips instead of raisins and nuts. Somewhat good for you and yet my husband will eat it(choc chips)
Just ok. Had a nice spice, could not taste the coffee. The texture was rather crumbly.
EXCELLENT....!!!!I didn't have raisins...but I did added an orange glaze..... nice balance... I totally recommend..
Very tasty, and smells amazing while baking! A new favorite.
It was very good and Christmasy ! I used Door County coffee Christmas Spice flavor instead of regular coffee.
So delicious! I substituted the eggs for a banana, used coconut oil instead of lard, honey instead of molasses, half whole wheat flour, half white flour. It turned out a little flatter maybe because of that, but still good!
