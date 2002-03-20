Corn Yeast Rolls
These are my favorite rolls in the whole world. They have the corny taste of a cornmeal muffin, but are a yeast roll that you can serve with a fancy dinner.
This recipe has been edited to note that, if necessary, water should be added to the ingredients during the mixing process to make a workable dough. We suggest starting with about 1/4 cup and gradually inreasing the amount as needed. - The StaffRead More
The dough for these rolls is very, very stiff--so much, in fact, that it labored my machine to the point where I thought it was going to break. I had to add 3 tablespoons of water just to make it manageable and that was with only three cups of flour. Maybe it is the difference in bread machines. The recipe instructs to cook them at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. I thought that sounded like a long time, so I kept my eye on them and they were done in 15 minutes. Also, this much dough does NOT fit in a 9" pie plate. It made 10 very large rolls that had to be put on a cookie sheet in order to have enough room to rise. They tasted good, and my husband said they would be good with beef stew or chicken soup.Read More
Beautiful brown rolls that are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. But I only had to cook them for 25 minutes -- I put them in individual muffin tins.
I added 3 tablespoons more of the milk so that my bread machine wouldn't labor over kneading the dough. I also wonder if the 45 minutes at 400 degrees isn't a typo. I baked the rolls for only 15 minutes, and they were nice and brown on top and done in the middle. Any longer, and I would've needed a license to own such deadly weapons.
Yum! Thanks Judy! I made these exactly as recipe states. I did need to add more water (I used water and milk powder instead of milk, easier to get room temp)during the kneading. But I always test the dough for stiffness during the second knead. Please folks, remember that making breads and doughs in the bread machine still requires you to check the dough during kneading. Adding more liquid or flour according to how the dough feels. During the second knead it should feel sticky, like tape. For reference I like to fold a piece of scotch tape and tape to top of bread machine. I tap my finger on it to get a feel for what the dough should fel like, then I touch the dough. Adding more liquid or flour as needed. (I remove the tape before baking happens) All that said, these rolls are wonderful!!! A nice delicate crunch from the corn, and a lovely yeast fragrance and flavor! I am making these to take to Thanksgiving dinner! ***I forgot to state that I did only bake these for 15 minues (I am sure 45 is a typo) and got 10 huge rolls. You could easily make them smaller and get around 18-20 perfect dinner sized rolls.
I substitute the oil and margarine for butter and add a bit more sugar and my family absolutely loves this roll. It is usually gone within one day.
These were hard and terrible tasting. Maybe I did something wrong??? I threw them out also.
the dough was very crumbly - I added a bit more milk. It cooked them 40 minutes and they were very crusty on top - like hard tea biscuits. I threw most of them out.
It's a great recipe except for the baking time. Bake for 45 minutes if you are looking for hockey pucks !!!! Fortunately I was skeptical and checked at the 8 min mark.. Wow - better change the baking time.....
I was only able to incorporate 2 1/4 c flour into this recipe. I increased sugar to 1/2 cup. Also, I was able to make 14 rolls, and after having them in the oven for 15 minutes, they were done.
I made this into a 9 x 5 loaf, baking for about 50 minutes. I used about 1 c. whole wheat flour and 1.5 c. bread flour. Made this way, this bread is particularly good with peanut butter.
After reading the comments I started with 3/4 cup of milk and only 2.5 cups of flour. But I still had to add additional liquid. I got 12 rolls which I baked in a muffin tin for 15 minutes. If I was rating the recipe as written, it really deserves a 1. With a few minor alterations its is quite good.
If you're looking for a recipe similar to Pillsbury corn bread twists look no further. I have been searching for something like this for years. I did have to add 2 tablespoons melted margarine and 3 tablespoons milk. If you want a similar taste to the Pillsbury twists I'd recommend using melted butter instead of the oil and margarine. That'll be my next try!
These have a great flavor. Mine turned out a little dense, but I think I didn't let them rise long enough on the first rise. I don't have a bread maker, so I just kneaded them on my Kitchenaid and let them rise then punched them down and formed them into rolls. I substituted White Lily flour for half the all-purpose to lighten them up a little bit. The directions on timing are definitely wrong - mine took 20 minutes also. I brushed them with butter half way through cooking to give them a nice golden crust. I think this dough might make really good deep dish pizza crust too - I will definitely play around with it.
The recipe worked up fine. The rolls were not popular with my family. They were ok.
I like these rolls because they have a hint of cornmeal, but give you that great yeast roll taste as well. I tried freezing them, and they came out of the freezer tasting great. Wonderful warm with some butter!
I had to add another 1/2 cup of water and only baked them for 15 minutes, but I got 12 lovely baseball sized rolls out of this recipe...I would definetly recommend it.
They needed more water in my bread machine. They tasted good even though they were a little hard. The day after they were as hard as rocks though and thats why i gave it a 2.
A great roll devoured by my dinner guests. Loved the touch of cornmeal, though I followed the directions for Betty Crocker bread machine rolls. I made the following changes--used bread flour, added three tablespoons of vital wheat gluten to help with the rising, unsalted butter instead of margarine, and added about 1/4 cup water a little at a time until I got a soft pliable ball of dough. The bread machine did the work of kneading and rising. I took the dough out of the bread machine and let it rest for 10 minutes. Formed 16 rolls and let them rise for 40 minutes in a slightly warm oven. Baked at 375 F. for 15 minutes. Lovely fluffy rolls that looked like a picture out of a magazine. This is a keeper.
I love this bread but it does need some serious changes: - 396 gr of flour - 76 gr of cornmeal - 1 Tbsp of powdered fennel - 1 1/2 tsp salt (I wanted mine salted) - 1 Tbsp yeast - 260 ml warm milk - 1 Tbsp barley malt - 2 Tbsp butter + 2 Tbsp oil - 1 egg. I don’t have a bread machine so, I kneaded these by hand. I let them rise for about 2 hours. Then , I shaped the rolls and let them double in size while the oven pre heated. They took about 19 minutes to brown. They turned out soft and tasty.
These are delicious and unique. They sure as heck don't need to be baked for 45 minutes though. I assume that is a typo and it is supposed to say "15 minutes". Hard to choose a star rating knowing that, had I followed the recipe's baking time, they'd not be worth one star, but assuming that most people are smart enough to know better.
Add water - I added 1/2 cup to get this to a dough ball consistency, and raised them twice. They came out good - 400 for 15 minutes. I was trying to make buns for pulled pork, so I split it into 8 buns and cooked separately. (There are only 7 in the picture because we had already taste-tested...lol) Next time I'll bake at 350 - the bottoms were a little too crusty for me, but they needed the 15 minute bake time. Also, for my purpose, I'd like them a little sweeter. Thinking of adding some maple syrup next time.
Yum! Delicious! My husband (and I) loved these and he's very picky. Didn't have a huge "corn" taste, but had all the yummyness of yeast rolls, and a pretty yellow color. Super easy starting them in the bread machine. I had to add some water, a little at a time as my machine was kneading, to bring the dough from stiff/crumbly to smooth and elastic, probably ended up being between 1/8 to 1/4 cup. I didn't check my first batch early enough and the temp/time stated made them burn- Rats! Tried again, baking at 350, and they were done perfectly in 25 minutes. With butter and honey? Wowie!! a bite of heaven :)
I read the reviews and approached this recipe with much caution. I followed the recipe as close as I could using a Kitchaid instead of a bread machine, but I only used 2.5 cups of flour, adding A alternately 2 tablespoons of either flour or cornmeal until the dough made a ball and was just a little sticky. I served it with taco soup, my family ate every crumb, not saving me any to see how it does the next day... yes, its a 5 star. Thankyou for sharing.
