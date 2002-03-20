Corn Yeast Rolls

27 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

These are my favorite rolls in the whole world. They have the corny taste of a cornmeal muffin, but are a yeast roll that you can serve with a fancy dinner.

By Judy

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 to 10 rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select dough cycle. Start. Add water if needed while the dough is mixing.

    Advertisement

  • Once cycle is complete, shape dough into 8 to 10 balls. Arrange in a greased 9 inch pie pan. Allow to rise in a warm spot until doubled in size.

  • Bake in a preheated 400 degree F (205 degree C) oven for about 45 minutes, or until the rolls begin to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 47.3g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 24.9mg; sodium 341.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022