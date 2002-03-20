Corn Yeast Rolls

Yum! Thanks Judy! I made these exactly as recipe states. I did need to add more water (I used water and milk powder instead of milk, easier to get room temp)during the kneading. But I always test the dough for stiffness during the second knead. Please folks, remember that making breads and doughs in the bread machine still requires you to check the dough during kneading. Adding more liquid or flour according to how the dough feels. During the second knead it should feel sticky, like tape. For reference I like to fold a piece of scotch tape and tape to top of bread machine. I tap my finger on it to get a feel for what the dough should fel like, then I touch the dough. Adding more liquid or flour as needed. (I remove the tape before baking happens) All that said, these rolls are wonderful!!! A nice delicate crunch from the corn, and a lovely yeast fragrance and flavor! I am making these to take to Thanksgiving dinner! ***I forgot to state that I did only bake these for 15 minues (I am sure 45 is a typo) and got 10 huge rolls. You could easily make them smaller and get around 18-20 perfect dinner sized rolls.