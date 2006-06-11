Tangy Buttermilk Cheese Bread

I've just tried this once so far but I think it's outstanding! I use the machine to mix it, then bake it in the oven on a bread stone. I confess that I can't leave anything alone so I altered a few things: used a bit more cheese, and used extra sharp; seeded and chopped up a couple of jalapino peppers and added them; added 1/2 teaspoon each of garlic powder, sesame oil, and chili powder, and one tablespoon of gluten. I'm about to make this again (my first try was scaled up to 16 servings so I could make two 1-pound loaves; I'm going to try 24 servings and make three loaves this time.) My only complaints for the first time were that it wasn't 'cheesy' enough (I'll use three cups X-sharp this time) and that it didn't have enough peppers (I'll fix that too; probably use about four large ones, and if I'm feeling really crazy, maybe 1/4 teaspoon of Dave's Insanity Sauce). I think I'll also jack up the garlic to 1.5 teaspoons, the chili powder to 2 teaspoons, and the sesame oil to 2 teaspoons. Oh, and maybe a little more salt and sugar. The main thing... this is a wonderful recipe to play with! It took to the peppers like you won't believe! I'm thinking of tricking it out with a few more things (using half buttermilk / half sour cream, etc) but for now I won't move too far from the basic recipe. Anyway if you love playing with baking breads you'll have a ball with this one!