Tangy Buttermilk Cheese Bread
A nice change from a traditional loaf of white bread.
A nice change from a traditional loaf of white bread.
My family LOVES this bread. We've been making it for a couple of years and it's become our staple for fall & winter soups & stews. Instead of placing the dough in a pan, I form the dough into a round loaf shape (free-shape) and place on a baking stone sprinkled lightly with cornmeal. I let the dough rise and sprinkle some cheddar cheese on the top of the loaf before placing in the oven. After baking (it usually doesn't take more than 20 minutes), I run a stick of butter over the hot loaf to lightly coat the crust and then let cool on the stone. A very artisan looking loaf of bread...yummy!Read More
I've made buttermilk bread machine breads before with great results, but oddly this one was a disappointment. I made the bread from start to finish in the bread machine, which I've also done before. I did two things differently this time, however. The first was to add the cheese at the "beep" rather than right from the start with the other ingredients. Second, I used fresh buttermilk rather than buttermilk powder. The cheese didn't mix in thoroughly, so consequently I ended up with an unattractive, mishapen loaf that was baked more in some parts than others. Also, the bread was wimpy, short and dense, and just didn't have the lift and rise it should have. (My yeast, by the way, was fresh and active!) I wish I could pinpoint the problem, but even after comparing this recipe to other similar recipes, nothing is staring me in the face, though I have noticed many buttermilk bread recipes also call for a small amount of baking soda. Perhaps this is just one of those breads that's best finished the old-fashioned way and not in the bread machine to allow for more control in mixing the cheese and in the rising. Nice flavor but I won't return to this recipe.Read More
My family LOVES this bread. We've been making it for a couple of years and it's become our staple for fall & winter soups & stews. Instead of placing the dough in a pan, I form the dough into a round loaf shape (free-shape) and place on a baking stone sprinkled lightly with cornmeal. I let the dough rise and sprinkle some cheddar cheese on the top of the loaf before placing in the oven. After baking (it usually doesn't take more than 20 minutes), I run a stick of butter over the hot loaf to lightly coat the crust and then let cool on the stone. A very artisan looking loaf of bread...yummy!
I don't use a bread machine, so I let this rise for one hour in a bowl. Then, I divided it into 12 rolls. The dough didn't rise very much during the first rise, and I was starting to think that maybe my yeast didn't get activated. But the dough balls rose slightly on the second rise, and they puffed up nicely in the oven. I baked them for 15 minutes at 400 degrees. I used sharp cheddar, and I can taste it, but it's not overwhelming. All in all, I like this.
I've made buttermilk bread machine breads before with great results, but oddly this one was a disappointment. I made the bread from start to finish in the bread machine, which I've also done before. I did two things differently this time, however. The first was to add the cheese at the "beep" rather than right from the start with the other ingredients. Second, I used fresh buttermilk rather than buttermilk powder. The cheese didn't mix in thoroughly, so consequently I ended up with an unattractive, mishapen loaf that was baked more in some parts than others. Also, the bread was wimpy, short and dense, and just didn't have the lift and rise it should have. (My yeast, by the way, was fresh and active!) I wish I could pinpoint the problem, but even after comparing this recipe to other similar recipes, nothing is staring me in the face, though I have noticed many buttermilk bread recipes also call for a small amount of baking soda. Perhaps this is just one of those breads that's best finished the old-fashioned way and not in the bread machine to allow for more control in mixing the cheese and in the rising. Nice flavor but I won't return to this recipe.
I've just tried this once so far but I think it's outstanding! I use the machine to mix it, then bake it in the oven on a bread stone. I confess that I can't leave anything alone so I altered a few things: used a bit more cheese, and used extra sharp; seeded and chopped up a couple of jalapino peppers and added them; added 1/2 teaspoon each of garlic powder, sesame oil, and chili powder, and one tablespoon of gluten. I'm about to make this again (my first try was scaled up to 16 servings so I could make two 1-pound loaves; I'm going to try 24 servings and make three loaves this time.) My only complaints for the first time were that it wasn't 'cheesy' enough (I'll use three cups X-sharp this time) and that it didn't have enough peppers (I'll fix that too; probably use about four large ones, and if I'm feeling really crazy, maybe 1/4 teaspoon of Dave's Insanity Sauce). I think I'll also jack up the garlic to 1.5 teaspoons, the chili powder to 2 teaspoons, and the sesame oil to 2 teaspoons. Oh, and maybe a little more salt and sugar. The main thing... this is a wonderful recipe to play with! It took to the peppers like you won't believe! I'm thinking of tricking it out with a few more things (using half buttermilk / half sour cream, etc) but for now I won't move too far from the basic recipe. Anyway if you love playing with baking breads you'll have a ball with this one!
I finally found a really tasty recipe on this site! This bread recipe worked perfectly in my not-too-fancy bread machine. I loved the dense texture and cheesy taste. This bread would be great with fresh tomato soup or - as my husband suggested - chili. Thanks for a great recipe!
Yummmmy!!! I served it with chili on a cool fall evening and I caught my husband buttering yet another slice! It has just the right amount of tang. The cheese virtually disappeared into the dough , but the flavor was still there. Might also be good with garlic and/or onion powder. Great recipe!
I have made this bread several times. I use the powdered buttermilk in the can and it works well. We really like this with soup or stew.
this is a great bread...it tasted like a sourdough cheese type bread...really like it...i did the bread machine for baking it as well but next time will do the dough thingy and bake in the oven...forsure a bread recipe to make again...thanks for sharing the recipe...
This bread is great! It's very moist and flavorful. My husband and I loved it, so I'll definitely make it again.
This bread has a very crunchy crust, is dense and not really as "tangy" as the recipe leads you to believe. It came out a smaller loaf than my usual breads, maybe this is a 1 pound loaf. I loved the crunchy crust, and the texture, although heavy, (I knew it would be because of the buttermilk,) is wonderful. Couldn't really tell there was cheese in it after it has baked. It was easy to make and smelled wonderful when baking. I would make this again. It would be great with stew or soups. Not a light airy bread, bet this will make great toast.
THIS IS THE BEST BREAD MACHINE RECIPE YET! I MADE IT JUST AS DIRECTED AND EVERYONE LOVED IT. I WILL DEFINATELY MAKE THIS ONE AGAIN. THANKS.
I made the dough in my still new Sunbeam bread machine, added one cup of cheese to the recipe, and the dough surprised me by refusing to rise and Not doubling in size in 30 minutes, so I waited one hour, then two hours: Nothing. So I put it in the hot oven, then pulled it out and voila it began its rise. I've learned from this lesson to not slavishly follow recipes - there are too many variables to baking bread success. To make my long story short, the bread baked up wonderfully dense, rich and delicious. Today, the second day after baking, I enjoyed its toast with butter and a sprinkling of cheese on each slice. Yum, I will be making this bread again. I'm a novice bread maker by the way, still learning.
My family loved this bread. I used a little extra cheese and added 2tsp gluten. I used my breadmachine but was not sure how to add the cheese. I ended putting half the flour in then the cheese and ending with the flour. I was also unsure if I should let the bread rise in the bread machine or take it out. I let it rise in the bread machine some but took it out about 30 min. early and shaped it into a loaf, put it in a greased loaf pan turned it over to grease the dough (I have done that with other bread recipes)and put it in my gas oven with a standing pilot closed the oven door and let it rise for the last 30 min. Set the dough on the counter while the oven was preheating cooked as directed 35 min. The bread came out perfect. I loved the taste. Next time I am going to add onion powder. Best dough I have ever made in my bread machine.
Great flavor. Light and tender with a beautifully crisp crust. Just delicious. The only deviation I made from the recipe was warming the buttermilk to 90 degrees first. I used 1% buttermilk and full fat cheese.
This was really good!! As another reviewer suggested, I made rolls rather than a loaf. I also used gruyere instead of cheddar. Yum.
As far as making it, it was super simple. I used my Kitchen Aid from beginning to end. I proofed the yeast with the warm buttermilk and sugar for ten minutes, then added the remaining dry ingredients and cheese. I did use half sharp cheddar and half extra sharp white cheddar. I kneaded it with my bread hook for five minutes BUT I did have issues with dry dough. It took me four tablespoons to finally get the dough to form into a ball and jump on the hook. I greased my largest bowl and let the bread rise (covered with plastic wrap) on my warm oven for an hour, then formed it into a loaf and stuck it in the loaf pan to rise again for about a half hour. I baked it at 350 until it looked and smelled done. (I usually can tell, the top is nice and brown and thumps hollow when you tap the top.) I'm serving this with LandmarkPatty's Chicken Taco Soup. I'll update my review once we try it. Just on making it, it was pretty easy. EDITED: This bread was okay. It baked up with a bunch of huge holes in the middle and it tasted like Better Cheddars. It might be okay for others, but for us, no. We'll try other bread recipes.
The bread is very light and airy. I don't get the sour taste of the buttermilk but I do taste the cheese. I subbed garlic salt for the regular salt but don't think I can taste that either. I did not use a bread machine since I don't have one. I proofed the yeast in warm buttermilk mixed with the sugar, then added it to the dry ingredients. It only took a little over 2 cups of bread flour. Once smooth, I let it rise in bowl for one hour, then punched down and let rise in a bread pan again for an hour. Baked at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. I will make this again, probably with different variations on the cheese.
Delicious! I added a little extra cheese (nearly 1 cup), 1/4 tsp of paprika, 1/4 tsp of dry mustard, and nearly 2 Tbls of room temp butter. I also through in a little extra yeast as sometimes heavier breads don't seem to rise as much in my bread-machine (Cuisinart). I found that in order for my bread machine to made a nicely formed dough ball, I had to add about 2 Tbls of extra water - not sure if this is because I added a little extra cheese, or what. The recipe didn't specify what size loaf this makes, but I think it came out about the size of a 1.5 lb or 2 lb. I had to bake it an extra 10 minutes past the 1.5 lb cycle of 37 minutes for a nice golden top crust.
This was so easy and extremely yummy. Only problem I had was staying away from it. I made toast with it, made a sandwich with it, everything I used it for was great!
The ingredient amounts are just right and the dough is lovely. Bread is light, fluffy and flavorful. I did substitute a little honey for some of the sugar. Cut most of the salt as the cheese is salty on its own. Great bread!
VERY GOOD. I used grated swiis cheese in stead of chedar. I used the dough to make rolls. I cooked them 15 minutes and they were perfect.
this is a good bread! I used the bread machine, did it with smoked provolone: it came as promised, with a cheesy and sour taste. It was very good warm but also toasted the day after.
this bread is my husbands favorite. the only change i made was to add more buttermilk, I use 1 1/2 cups. it rises great in my bread maker
I used my mixer to make the dough and baked in the oven, eliminating a bread maker all together. The bread came out light and wonderful. This is my favorite bread recipe so far, but I do try a new one almost every week. I did warm the buttermilk to proof the yeast, and that seemed to eliminate the yeast rising problem mentioned by another reviewer.
I followed the recipe except for adding some parsely and cooked it in the bread maker. I was very disappointed it didn't RISE! and didn't cook all the way but that was probably my fault for putting it on light crust. But still a breadmaker recipe should rise! anyway I will try this again.
Although this had a very nice flavor, I disliked the texture because it was too spongy.
I made this in my bread machine.It was lovely the first night and it is still fresh and good four days later.This is one to remember!
This turned out great for me and very delicious! I just used the dough setting of the machine and opted to bake it in the oven. Also to the dough, I added in a Tbsp. of dried chives and a Tbsp. of dried parsley. When the dough cycle was complete, it hadn't rose much, so I put it into the greased loaf pan, covered it, and let it rise about 45 minutes. It rose beautifully! I baked it at 350 degrees, for about 20 minutes, and that was perfect for my oven, which is really hot. This turned out to be such a beautifully baked loaf of bread, and the flavor, IMO, was wonderful! I will definately be making this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
I made it in my mixer with dough hook. First rise not so good, but did what someone else suggested, divided the dough and free formed it into two medium round loaves - 400 degrees for 15-20 mins. Loved it!!
This bread is great, and has become one of my favorites. I, too, use more buttermilk than the recipe calls for. I also use other cheeses. Asiago works well as does crumbled Feta. It's a good way to clean the refrigerator. I've added onion flakes to the recipe for a change. It's very versatile, so experimenting is easy!
I made this bread today... I followed the recipe exactly. The result was perfect! My picky daughter loved it and ate two huge slices.
1/2 cup wheat flour & 2 1/2 cups bread flour, used 2% buttermilk & upped it to 1 1/4 cups, because of the wheat flour, and used the dough cycle of my bread machine, adding the cheese about 3 minutes into the cycle. At the end of the dough cycle, I shaped dough and put in greased pan for second rise, then brushed with buttermilk, which gives it a shiny browned top crust. Bread has a wonderful texture and aroma! I only had mild cheddar, so I'm sure it's even better with the sharp cheese. Baked 30 minutes at 350 degrees. **10/30** Made it again tonight with the sharp cheese & added a 1/2 tsp each onion & garlic powders, plus some fresh chives. VERY good bread!
Did recipe exactly and turned out WONDERFUL!! We ate the whole loaf in one day!!! Mine had wonderful flavor and light texture!!! Rose just like it should too. I did use sharp finely shredded Cheddar cheese. Would recommend this one! Thanks for sharing!!
I proofed the yeast with the buttermilk and sugar, added the flour and salt. Kneeded the dough with the cheese. I let the bread sit for an hour and then baked it at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.
Great bread for sandwiches. I made as the recipes states - let the bread machine do the hard part and form the dough in a loaf pan to bake. Really liked the texture of this bread. Next time I'm going to omit the cheese and just make a white bread.
To be fair I made this recipe the traditional mixer way, as I do not use a bread machine. It was only okay, doubled the sharp cheddar and could not taste it. Good rolls though with good texture and nice tang. Will try again by rolling cheddar in just before last rise in pan before baking.
Love this recipe. Followed exact, well almost. Added a bit more cheese. Used the dough cycle on my bread machine and finished in my oven. Nothing was left after the meal. Boo....
Nice moist bread. I used it today to make grilled cheese sandwiches and bf and the roommate loved the bread. I made my own buttermilk with the old 1 tbsp lemon juice to 1 cup milk. Worked perfectly. I wasn't really watching it when I let it rise, and it really rose higher than I expected. Baked up very high in the oven and turned out a bit lopsided; I'll let it rise for less time next time I make it. Thanks!
great recipe I gave it a small tweak though. I added a tsp each of garlic powder and omion powder. Next time I think I will try roasted garlic some crushed rosemary and serve it with some italian dish.
We loved these! I made them without a bread machine and made into 12 rolls, oh so good!! :)
Tangy, love how the cheese flavor really comes through on the crust! Makes excellent toast, accompanied by sweet tea! I had to add a little extra buttermilk to get dough to hold together, but baked up beautiful in the oven and the smell is HEAVENLY! Enjoy!
This is absolutely great recipe for cheese bread. I made 2 loaves and they were gone in 3 days! They are definitely very delicious and addictive. I didn't change anything in the recipe except adding extra cheese.
This bread is great, very tasty and is one of the few breads that came out of my machine looking great too. I used water and buttermilk powder. Some changes I made were to use 1 tsp salt, 1/2 Tbsp sugar and added about 2 tsp olive oil. Even though there was cheese and buttermilk, I've never made bread without oil/butter and just couldn't do it. When the dough was mixing I added maybe a Tbsp more water. So many breads fall in my machine when baking--this one looked beautiful.
Good with mozzarella too!
Best and easy recipe! Made the dough in the bread machine. Prepped a pan with parchment paper, coated with olive oil then sprinkled with corn meal. When the dough was ready, I worked it back down on a floured board, shaped by hand in a round, placed on pan and covered with a dish towel. I always let my dough rise on top of the dryer where it's warmer, but since I didn't have the dryer on, I plugged in a small heater for a few minutes to warm the dough. It rose beautifully in about 40 minutes. Sprinkled with cheese before baking and followed a reviewer's suggestion to rub the finished bread with a stick of butter (used very little). Hubby couldn't wait until dinner and had to have a slice. Definitely a keeper in our house. Thanks for the recipe!
I LOVED the flavor of this bread! I don't have a bread machine so did it by hand and the dough comes together so nicely. loaded with cheese flavor (I think I used about a cup of yellow extra sharp cheddar) and I love the tang of the buttermilk. Since I did it by hand, I heated the buttermilk first to approx. 115 degrees.Soft and delish warm. thanks so much. this is a keeper!
Made this today and it turned out wonderful. Next time, I will add more cheese though.
I tried this bread today and despite getting caught out running errands longer than I expected during the first rise time, it came out wonderful I did increase the cheese to a full cup bc I wanted some on the top of the loaf. I also added a tablespoon of crushed garlic.
Made it to recipe specifications since this was the first time I tried it. I really liked the texture and the taste, even though you can barely taste the cheese. My hubby apprived whole-heartedly as well. Next time I might add some garlic, onion, or herbs...but then again, it was yummy as is, so we'll see!
This was WAY WAY TOO salty. Absolutely no sourdough taste to me. Where sugar activates yeast, salt stops yeast. My loaf had a nice density and shape to it but it was small. I will not be making this recipe again though due to the saltiness of the bread.
This was not the best, but still pretty good. I made them into dinner rolls instead of a loaf. I will probably make them agin when I have buttermilk in the house and want to use it up.
This bread is sooooo good! I did change a few things.... I added one beaten egg with the milk (used 1% - not buttermilk) and added just a pinch of garlic powder and onion powder. I made the dough in my bread maker and baked it in a light colored loaf pan sprayed with cooking spray at 350 deg for about 20 to 25 minutes. Wow! Never have I had a loaf come out with a softer crumb! I have never baked a loaf that has come out so good, and I've baked alot of bread. I'm going to make this for sandwiches, it's that good, not dry at all!!
Super easy to make. I set my bread machine on medium sized loaf and light crust. I followed the recipe exactly. The bread came out tender and moist with a slightly spongy interior. Nice crunchy crust. Bread had a nice cheese flavor and the tangy buttermilk comes through. I will make this again.
I've made this for a while and love it. I've done this with liquid and powdered buttermilk and don't notice a difference. The only tweaks I do with this is add a pinch of paprika and a tsp of minced garlic to the dough and bake it in the oven. Yummy!
very soft and moist! i immediately made a second loaf for my friends at work!
I did not have cheddar on hand, so instead used asiago cheese in the bread dough. I also used my baking stone for a more artisan look to the loaf. WOW - it tasted just like the asiago bagels from Panera. I used left over bread to make garlic toast the following day. It tasted just like Cheez-it crackers with garlic. Yummy with spaghetti!
This is a great beginners bread!! I bought an old bread machine and was given only one week to make sure that it worked. I tried this recipe and the bread was not only very easy to make but, we ate the whole loaf in one night. Even the kids loved it. Next time I will put a little more cheese.
I mixed this bread up in my bread machine and then baked in the oven, as the recipe suggested. Before I baked it, I sprinkled the top with cheddar cheese. Really yummy. I think the next time I make it I'll sprinkle it with an asiago cheese.
Just a great loaf of bread!
The family loved this loaf of bread! I made with Asiago & Parmesan blend cheese added to the beginning mix, then added more at the add ingredient beep - mixed in the bread maker, but baked in my stone bread pan in the oven. Delicious served with the Pasta e Fagioli a la Chez Ivano from this site. I'm sure it's wonderful with any type of soup or pasta. We especially liked it the next day slightly toasted with butter! YUM! Thanks for sharing.
The bread was pretty good. I used the bread machine on the white setting with light crust. If I make it again I would do it in the oven. I just don't like the way bread seems to turn out in the machine.
Any cheese bread i have tried in my bread machine falls! I don't know if it's me or the bread machine. I end up with a "u" shaped fall in the top of my bread. I use the right amount of fresh yeast and everything. Other breads come out fine, just cheese. Any suggestions?
Oh my gosh I can't wait.If you live in Florida you understand my excitement at this beautiful loaf of bread in my oven at this moment. I'll let you know how it taste I am just too excited to see it rising in the oven. UPDATE: I made this last night to go with beef barley soup. Didn't have enough cheddar so I used mozzarella. Excellent choice.
This was really easy to make only 6 ingredients. I did not have buttermilk so I added 1tsp. of vinegar to 1 cup of regular milk instead. I used my bread machine and it came out perfect with medium crust. I will defiantly make this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections