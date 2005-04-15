Granny's Corn Flour Tortillas

Granny made these and every time I make them I think of her. Hope you enjoy them! Serve these with your favorite burrito or fajita recipe!

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen tortillas
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour and cornmeal. Add baking powder and salt, and mix together well. Stir in water to form a crumbly dough. Work dough with your hands until it holds together.

  • On a floured surface, knead dough until smooth. Divide dough into 10 to 12 pieces. Roll each into the shape of a ball. Cover lightly with saran wrap and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Flatten each piece of dough by hand, then roll into a 8 to 9 inch round.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Lightly grease the hot pan, and place one tortilla in the pan. Cook tortilla until light brown, turning to ensure equal browning. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 0.7g; sodium 232.3mg. Full Nutrition
