Granny's Corn Flour Tortillas
Granny made these and every time I make them I think of her. Hope you enjoy them! Serve these with your favorite burrito or fajita recipe!
Hey folks, my boyfriend's Mexican grandmother makes about 5 dozen tortillas a week. She takes an afternoon to make them: to keep dough from drying out during the rolling process, first form all the dough balls and pat them down into thick circles with your hands, set them next to one another on the counter and cover with a damp dish towel. She cooks the rolled out tortillas on a flat cast iron circular plate that I think she popped out of the top of an old cast iron stove. She just places the circle on top of a burner, and then cooks the tortillas on top of that. I bought a cast iron skillet, since it seems that the cast iron is important.Read More
These were good, but not quite what I had hoped. This may have been something I did wrong but for some reason these turned out very stiff after letting them achieve the slightest browning. If I pulled them off the pan before they turned stiff you could taste that they were not done. Any suggestions?Read More
Great recipe! Tip for those with dry tortillas: remember the older your flour and cornmeal get, the more liquid they will need to get the right consistency for the dough. Freshly ground flour/cornmeal will need less liquid. If 1 cup of water produced a dry tough dough, next batch try using an extra tablespoon of water and see if your results are better. Good luck, thanks to the original poster for this recipe!
If you are looking for the flavor of corn or flour tortillas this is not for you. They are dry due to the corn. I made a burrito with them. Very good reminded me of a tamale. Very easy to make. Those that have had problems with them, you need to keep the dough moist and knead it very well. After rolling the balls of dough I covered with a very hot moist towel while they sat 15 min. Rolled out easier than pie crust (be sure you use very little flour to roll them). When I browned them I once again covered with a moist hot towel. Everyone liked them especially with a fruit jam spread on them.
By adjusting,I made the perfect tortillas. 2.5 cups flour, and only 1/2 cup cornmeal. 3 Tbsp.oil, 1 tsp. salt, 1 Tbsp. baking powder, 1 cup water. Rest 10 min. These rolled out perfectly, and made 10. Less cornmeal, they didn't fall apart.
Fantastic! Great taste! Used whole wheat flour instead of white. It wasn't working for me to press them out between wax paper like I usually do with my tortilla press for another recipe I use, so I used 2 pieces of a ziplock bag (cut apart). Then, it worked beautifully! I'll make 'em again! Simple! Thanks for the recipe!
These were really good! I used a cast iron skillet heated on high to cook and that works better than a skillet. Watch out though, they cook really fast. Also I waited a little to long during the "resting" period to roll out and it dried out a little so I just wet my fingers a little with some warm water and rubbed a little on them before rolling and that worked pretty well. Family really liked them. Thanks!
This was excellent, very quick and easy with delicious results. Am going to try adding flavourings next time, perhaps chilli, cheese or tomato & coriander (cilantro)?
This is a very easy recipe. To me it's like really thin cornbread. My kids had them for a snack. I hadn't even finished cooking them when they were asking for them and they really enjoyed them. DH who does not like cornbread thought they were pretty good. I like tortillas that do not break when you roll them and the way I made these they did break but not too bad. I usually check the reviews to see if someone suggests an adjustment to the recipe but I didn't this time so I made the recipe exactly as written. I may make them again.
This tasted great, but I had to add a whole lot more water to hold it together, and it was still very brittle and dry when I rolled it out, and cracked a lot at the edges. It was more 'crisp' than tortilla-like, but I think with practice, I'll get this one right.
I gave three stars because I'm just not sure yet. The reviews give high ratings and excellent comments so I must have done something wrong. I will make them again and see how it goes. I will also go get me some kind of cast iron skillet. I cooked for many years with cast iron so I'm very familiar with it. I lost all my cast iron in a recent move and just haven't gotten any more. Ok, I got the cast iron from a friend(seasoned about 10 years) and followed the recipe carefully. I did not like the way they turned out again, even with the cast iron. I like corn tortillas, and flour tortillas. But I don't like cornmeal tortillas.
The Kids loved them. Much better than store bought.
I could not flatten into circle by hand mixture was to tough to work with.The end result was a hard to chew tortilla.I think it could have been better with lees corn meal for sure and maybe a little bit more water.
I soaked the cornmeal in the 110 degree water for an hour before adding the other ingredients plus 1 TBSP of water. It rendered about ten 2 1/2 ounce balls of dough. The dough was definitely not dry and was very pliable. I rolled each ball out between a gallon sized Ziplock bag. I did cheat and use a little spray oil though to keep it from sticking. I wouldn't say the end result of these cornmeal tortillas are as versatile as a soft flour or corn flour tortilla because they're a little tough. But I made these specifically for use in making enchiladas where corn flour tortillas tend to be a little too fragile. I let these tortillas soak in the enchilada sauce for a few seconds until it was pliable enough to assemble the enchiladas. Tasted great and held up well! I'll always use this recipe for enchiladas.
Excellent! Very easy to make. I needed corn chips to eat with my hummus. I followed the recipe exactly, but had to leave about 2 or 3T of water out. Before cooking on an electric griddle (as I do my flour tortillas) I used a pizza cutter to cut them into 8 triangles & cooked until almost crisp. YUM! Next time I may just leave them whole & break into pieces, but they looked so pretty.
How FUN! I'm a novice in the kitchen but gave these a try anyway without making any changes. I agree with another post; I was concerned they would be dry as I rolled them out but they were not. I had no issue with sticking; I rolled them out on a floured glass cutting board and they came right off. A litte coconut oil in the cast iron skillet and they were perfect! My toddler loves them, too, and I'm thrilled whenever I can cook with real ingredients instead of giving her processed from the grocery store. I just need to learn to make a better circle now!
Wonderful recipe. I increased the baking powder to 1 Tbsp, added 1/4 cup oil. Let sit for 10 minutes after kneading. Rolled very thin, cooked in an iron skillet. Made 10 tortillas.
The only reason I gave it 4 stars was because I could not manage this batter enough to roll it out. It was not thin enough for me and it kept wanting to fall apart. Once frustrated, I just watered it down and dropped it by runny quarter cups into my greased fry pan and twirled the pan to get it even. Turned out awesome, way more manageable. I used this for tamales. Also, I added a can of creamed corn to half of it and made corn pancakes. It was great. I'll be keeping this recipe.
I thought these were really good--great taste, the dough was easy to work with and roll out. However, I think dogwood17 was absolutely correct, it takes awhile for these to brown, and if you are hungry and get impatient, they might not be as good. Once my griddle was heated enough and I was patient, they browned up very nicely. My 2yo really enjoyed these, also. He calls any tortilla like flat-bread 'rollie' (I guess because he helps me roll it out). And another note...there is almost no fat in this recipe! Except for the margarine you use to grease the griddle, there isn't any butter or shortening in the recipe.
I am extremely pleased with how these turned out. I waited until the resting period to read the other reviews, and was really nervous that these would be really dry. Even as I rolled them out, I found myself wishing I had a mexican grandmother to teach me how to do it right! But as each one was rolled, I got better at it, and found I didn't need any flour at all to roll them. I used spray cooking oil to fry them with. I did cut off the edges by tracing a plate with a knife before I fried them(I don't have a tortilla press) Maybe that helped with the dryness that I was afraid would happen. I will make these again, and maybe try adding some spice to see what happens.
My mom made these today because she ran out of corn tortillas when making green chile chicken enchiladas. Her only change was to add 3/4 tsp salt. After separating the dough into 11 balls, she covered it with a damp paper towel for 10 minutes. She rolled the dough in-between a large zip lock bag cut in half (thanks Rindy for that useful tip) and cooked them on a cast iron pan. Initially I would have given these maybe 3 or 4 stars because they came out a little dry and not bad, but just different. After tasting them in the enchiladas, they were wonderful! They soaked up some moisture and fluffed up a little and just had a great flavor. We had both these & the store bought ones in the same dish & these were about 10 times tastier with a much better texture! I don't think these would work too well as tacos or burritos (at least ours wouldn't have) but layered in a dish with some moisture -they're fabulous!
I cut the recipe in half and tortillas came out great. I think they were a little to thick for rolling into enchiladas, but that was my fault. Next time I'll roll them thinner before grilling in the pan. The flavor was great though and I'll definately make these again.
These tortillas are great. They are sturdy tortillas that stand up to filling. I used the damp towel idea for covering the tortillas and that worked well. I did have a couple of them get hard around the edges, but I think its just because I cooked them too long. My family was a little hestitant at first, but loved them. In fact my son used them the next day with his eggs. Its a keeper.
These were simple and just what was needed : tortillas for a quesadilla recipe tommorrow. I wanted something easy which required no added fat. Here are tips I followed: *Keeping it moist - evaded problems due to making sure the dough was always covered with a damp cloth. *Easy cooking: I used a cast iron skillet and PAM cooking spray. *Bagging to keep moisture - Putting the finished tortillas in bags immediately made them moist and plyable *Working fast : As one tortilla cooked, I was bagging the finished one and rolling out the next My cornmeal was a bit old but I still got a subtle corny flavor out of it. They will probably be even better made with fresher ingredients.
Great recipe, didnt change a thing. This is my go-to recipe for flour tortillas
Im sorry these were the worse tortillas I ever had.
I FOLLOWED THIS RECIPE STEP BY STEP WAITED THE MINUTES NECESSERY FOR IT TO REST.... DO NOT ATTEMPT THIS RECIPE... :p
Different but good, if you have access to a Mexican goods or grocery store and make tortillas often, invest in a "comal" to cook these on. It's like a cast iron skillet without the sides :); they also make the long ones that resembe a flat griddle.http://www.mexgrocer.com/9115.html
I think my mistake was trying these out for the first time when we were hungry. They are more labor intensive than I had hoped for: The dough rolled out well, but when I fried them they took a while to brown and then were stiff and chewy. I rerolled even thinner and then they were better in the sense that they were crispy. I had to sprinkle aditional salt on them after frying. The ones that didn't have sharp edges that hurt to chew were good. If you have time, and aren't hungry while making them, you might be able to make a good tortilla out of this recipe. I'll stick to store bought.
Way too gritty with corn meal. Perhaps with masa harina... I will try another recipe. My family won't eat these.
Didn't work for me at all, . . .
These tortilias are awesome, I will never buy shells from the store again. When I pan fried them I added a little olive oil to the pan and flipped it right away to get good coverage on both sides. I have impressed many with this one.
These weren't at all what I expected, and they were a bit tough due to the half cornmeal... I don't think I will make them again
I wanted to make burritos for supper and had everything except for the tortillas so I decided to make them myself, something I had never done. I came across this recipe and thought I would try it. It was quick and the tortillas turned out great! I followed the recipe exactly. Thanks!!!
This was my first attempt at any type of tortilla and I must say I was impressed! I agree that only a very little bit of oil is necessary and over cooking creates hard tortillas (oops!). I'm hoping the enchiladas I made these for will be just a good!
These were very good! When I fried them I used a pepper oil to give the tortillas an extra kick. I won't go back to store bought tortillas again.
Awesome as is!!! Thanks
these are sooo much better than the dry tasteless supermarket ones.the secret to these is not to over cook, cook only til small brown spots appear, keep dough covered with damp towel while rolling out.i covered them with saran as each one was cooked, has anyone tried them with all white flour?
Turned out hard and not very tasty for me.
I decided to take a chance with this recipe because it had some good reviews. However, when I followed the recipe my tortillas were very dry and lacked flavor(something that some of the other reviews complained about). Maybe I did something wrong. But I wont be trying this again.
Was not able to remove from surface after rolling even with a well floured surface. Had to use a dough scraper to remove & then finish shaping by hand. Had no flavor. Very bland.
I added more water than called for and gave it a few minutes to absorb before kneading. I found that cooking the tortillas until they got brown spots just cooked too much of the moisture out of them. The one that I had thought was underdone was actually the most pliable, and it was still too chewy to be enjoyable. If I make these again I will add a spoonful of oil to the dough.
very quick and good recipe, thanks!
I am giving these 2 stars because I am assuming I did something wrong...I mean really wrong!! They were not good at all. The flavor was bland and the texture was gritty.
Nice! Very simple to make and tasty. Frying them in a pan makes them a little bit stiff, so I may experiment with baking or something to try to get a more flexible tortilla. But, very tasty and a keeper!
I really like this recipe. I substituted 1/4 cup of vegetable oil and only used 3/4 of a cup of water and I found the texture of the tortillas to be just about right. I would use 1 tablespoon of salt next time, but other than that the flavor was fine. I was able to use my tortilla press instead of rolling them and I used waxed paper to keep the dough from sticking to the press. They are definitely thicker than store-bought tortillas but the flavor makes up for the thickness, which I like anyway.
What did I do wrong? Mine are so dry, everytime!
I much prefer these corn tortillas to store-bought. The flavor is kind of earthy and they smell great. Unfortunately on my first try I didn't roll them out thin enough; they would split when folded over. I also ended up leaving at least 1/2 cup of dry mix out of the dough because it was just so dry it couldn't incorporate. All in all, these are time-consuming but probably worth it for truly special occasions!
The texture of the dough was crumbly dry and hard to work with, I followed the recipe to the T. It did not roll out well into circles. Was disapointed will not try again.
I just didn't like these. They had almost no flavor and the texture was way off. I followed the recipe exactly.
These were easy to make and had a good flavor, but were a bit chewy...did I do something wrong, perhaps??
Not quite what I was looking for. It ends up so grainy with the
Delicious tortillas. Easy recipe. The dough was a touch dry, but nothing that can't be worked out. I added some finely minced jalapeno to the dough for a bit of a bite.
This was pretty easy and the tortillas are great once you get the hang of it. My problem was that cooking the tortillas on high created a huge amount of smoke in my kitchen even with the fan on! I think either making all the tortillas ahead of time or using a press would make it easier so you could watch the cooking instead of making more tortillas. But for my first time I'm pretty impressed with the results.
Everyone loved them over the all flour ones that I made, they were a hit, had to make more. I will try the next batch with all white flour, see what happens. My other ALL flour recipe had lard in it, so it will be interesting how my next try with this recipe, with out the corn meal, will turn out.
These were fun and easy to make. My dd comment was she didn't know you could MAKE them! Although she didn't like them my hubby and I did.
These were excellent. I swore i would never buy premade tortillas again. lol
These did not work at all for me, and I have successfully made tortillas before. They were dry and salty. Brown spots never appeared when I cooked them, although I tried frying them in three different kinds of fat. The dough was very dry and crumbly and hard to work with. I will look for a different corn tortilla recipe.
Thanks for sharing this recipe with us, Kim! We love these tortillas! We make them into chips.
These were ok, they were a little hard to roll out. They were different than I thought they would be, I think I will use just flour tortillas the next time.
I made them as directed in recipe. These are definitely not Mexican style. They are difficult to make thin enough. But I made them thin as I could and they tasted good. They were not dry as some stated just stiff. I made the doe with an electric mixer and rolled it into 1-2” balls with my hands, no flour needed. Then pressed them with a tortilla press. Cooked them on a dry griddle, they didn’t stick. They worked for making tacos and if I run out of masa for real tortillas I’ll make them again.
From what I read of the reviews some people say they are too dry and some people say they come out perfect. Maybe, this recipe is like making fudge. Maybe it turns out perfect on a rainy day and too dry on a normal one. I am in the middle of making this and it seems to break around the edges when rolling out. I just added more water and it stuck to my waxed paper even though I sprayed it with cooking oil. I'll have to check to see if I have a gallon zip lock bag. I believe what I used was corn flour which I got at the Co-op but, it has a consistency more like corn meal than flour. Maybe I made a mistake. I have wanted for a long time to make fahitas from scratch since they don't sell the really big sized corn fahitas at the store, just tortillias. And the tortillias always have this god awful smell. Maybe from the preservatives in them and everything is made with GM corn nowadays so, I will continue to try to make my own. I will make sure I have a finely ground corn flour next time. Oh yeah, I did ad a couple of tbsp. of Olive oil thinking it would keep these from crumbling at the edges and it did with the wetter ones.
I had to add a little more water tablespoon at a time while kneading to make it smooth. I re-seasoned my cast iron skillets that hadn't been used for 20yrs to make them. They turned out great! Can even make mini pizzas with them!
Not very good. Husband liked them as chips, not as tortillas tho.
I made these because I couldn't find the other recipe I loved. A little disappointed. I should have read the reviews. Lesson learned. Super crunchy. More like a Tortola chip. So I dry panned them and put them on my oven rack so they'd bake like a taco chip. I sprayed them with a little cooking spray let them fall through the rack and we had fresh tacos.
I made 4 dinner plate sized tortillas by using 3/4c flr, 3/4c cornmeal, a bit less than 1tsp bpwdr, about 1/2c water but I did add 1tsp oil. Mixd it all up, added a bit more water as I felt it needed the moisture as the cornmeal was absorbing it. Let it rest about 30min and it rolled out nice and thin. Cooked them in my hot cast iron pan and they bubbled up beautiful. So easy if you decide at the last minute you need tortillas for supper.
Only added a pinch of sugar.
These weren't bad. I made them for the first time today and though it may just have been me, they came out a bit brittle; they weren't quite foldable. All in all however, I found them to be tasty enough as did my children. I had one left over and I brushed some cinnamon and sugar on it and a few dabs of honey then rolled it up and fried it with a little honey on the outside. That was quite good there. I'll make these again likely enough.
Nice soft dough. I used 2 sheets of cling film (plastic wrap) to roll them extra thin and got 14 tortillas from this recipe. Also kept in a wet tea towel as they dry out fast. If you are used to shop bought tortillas these are more brittle so handle with care! Great fun to make authentic recipes.
Amazing recipe! I made these for some friends and they told me to make a triple recipe for next time!
No. Just no. Trust me. No. The food this yields is good, in the sense that any bread-ish dish cooked without eggs will be good, given enough butter... But do yourself a favor, and keep this away from your Mexican food. This would be great with gravy. Need I say more.
Tha amt of water stated is definitely much too less. I follow the recipe but yielded hard and dry tortilla. Would suggest to add warm water till dough is easy to knead and soft but not sticky. It is helpful to watch some videos on how the dough should feel like before resting in Youtube.
They were easy to make and came out soft, except I would add a little olive oil because they crack when you fold them - they were delicious!
These were good. My daughter went crazy for them. I used gluten free all-purpose flour and masa harina, which needed double the liquid. They didn’t fall apart. Thank you for the recipe.
