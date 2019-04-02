Easy Cranberry Granola

1 of 37

Rating: 5 stars I only made one change in the recipe's ingredients--I used chopped pecans in place of the walnuts. I mixed everything together BUT the cranberries. I baked my granola at 250 for an hour stirring every 15 minutes. When the granola was crisp I took it out let it cool and then stirred in the cranberries (The reason I did this was because I've never had luck cooking the raisins/cranberries with the granola. For some reason they always turn out burned. Now I just add them after baking). The combination of ingredients in this granola were fantastic--very VERY good. Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars Fun & easy to make. I've made this a few times already & usually add raisins. Great for healthy snack or homemade cereal. I suggest after baking you spread it on wax paper to allow it to cool & get crunchy. It might stick on pan as it hardens. Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was a really good starting point. Instead of rolled oats I used Red Mill 5 grain rolled whole grains. I substituted applesauce for the oil and blackstrap molasses for the honey. I also added a mixture of 1 tablespoon flaxseed (ground) and 3 tablespoons of water which acts like an egg to bind the ingredients. I did not have any cranberries so I used raisins and for the nuts i used a mix of almonds pistachios and walnuts. I also added a sprinkle of nutmeg. Delicious nutritious and highly recommended! I will definitely be making this regularly. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars This was a very easy granola recipe and it tastes better than any granola I have purchased! I added sunflower seeds since I had some on hand. YUMMY! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I love this granola. I didn't have wheat germ so I ground up some flax seed in my coffee grinder great replacement and very good for you too. I also cooked it in a 9x13 baking dish with higher sides so it was easier to stir with less chance of spilling. I do think this added some cook time because it wasn't all in a thin layer but all in all I think I added about 15 extra minutes. A definate staple recipe in my house. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I wasn't going to make this because I didn't think there was any way it could be that much better than store-bought granola to make it worth the extra effort. Even right after making it I was not impressed. But it is really delicious better than store-bought granola not to mention the fact that I know exactly what went into it and can always adjust the ingredients as I see fit. Not that I think I will make any adjustments as it was pretty perfect as it is. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars Flavor was good but DO NOT put cranberries in before you cook. They turn out dry and hard. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This was good! I only used about a cup of honey and it was sweet enough for me. If you like bigger clumps of granola try pressing it down into the pan before you bake it and don't stir it while it's cooking. Helpful (10)