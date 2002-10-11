Pumpkin Chip Bread
Glazed pumpkin bread with chocolate chips. This is really good stuff.
This is an excellent recipe; however, I used 1-1 1/2 c. of pumpkin instead of 3/4 c. It was very, very good.Read More
I used butter instead of margerine, a full cup of pumpkin (I was distracted--baking and talking on the phone on the same time. It didn't make a bit of difference to the recipe at all, other than making it moister.), I added a healthy splash of vanilla extract and I used Hershey's cinnamon chips instead of Hershey's chocolate chips, only because that was what I had on hand. This recipe did NOT make 24 servings. I was able to get 12 muffins out of one recipe and they were a little on the small side. 350* for 20 minutes and they were ready to go. I think the sugar could be cut back a bit. When using the glaze, it made the bread a tad too sweet. I'll cut back on the sugar in the bread next time. I would double the spices but using the glaze, it makes it right where it should be. Just beware that this recipe does NOT make the quantity it states, if you're depending on those 12 extra servings. EDITED: This bread turned out so dry. Good the first hour it came out of the oven, then it dries out fast. The next day, it was inedible. If I were to make this again, I'd add at least another cup of pumpkin. I'm sorry. I thought this was a good recipe, it just wasn't.Read More
This bread was okay - nothing great. It needed more of a pumpkin flavor to make it diff. Per suggestions, I used mini choc. chips - a very good idea. Also, this recipe said to split in half and it would make 2 loaves. I didn't feel there was enough batter for two, but followed instructions. As I suspected, they were two very small, flat loaves. Did anyone else have this problem?
I used fresh pumpkin and made muffins with this recipe. The icing is very good.
An excellent loaf --- the first time I brought something to work that EVERYBODY raved about.
Made this for my daughter who never likes loaf type cakes. She couldn't get enough, packed it for lunch and it was a hit at school as well. I ground the nuts up fine-she doesn't like nuts in desserts. I didn't quite get enough to put into 2 9x5 loaf pans, did 8x4 instead. I also took the advice about extra pumpkin. Thanks for the great recipe!!
My family enjoyed this bread. I did, however, increase the amount of pumpkin to about 1 cup. I probably could have used a bit more. I think next time, I'll decrease the amount of chocolate though, because I thought it was a little over-powering.
Very good pumpkin bread, although I made a few changes. First I used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose, and 1 1/2 c pumpkin puree instead of 3/4 c. I used 3/4 c dried cranberries instead of chocolate chips, about 1/2 c chopped pecans instead of walnuts and put maybe 1/8 c of flax seed (i just eyeballed it). The bread turned out still fantastic!
Yummy! My family loved this bread. The glaze was a nice addition. I made 6 loaves and between family and a breakfast at work I am down to 1 loaf ( :
I was really impressed with this bread. It wasn't phenomenal right out of the oven, but the next day there was more flavor, (subtle, but tasty!) and it stays so moist! The only changes I made were; adding additional pumpkin, leaving out the cloves, and baking a full recipe in 1 loaf pan. I also skipped the glaze, although I'm sure that would be even better!
This was a great recipe- I did however add 1 cup of pumpkin and it was very moist. Made this in a 9x13 pan and melted chocolate as well for the top of the cake along with the confectioners' sugar, looked great and was a crowd pleaser.
