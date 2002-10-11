Pumpkin Chip Bread

I used butter instead of margerine, a full cup of pumpkin (I was distracted--baking and talking on the phone on the same time. It didn't make a bit of difference to the recipe at all, other than making it moister.), I added a healthy splash of vanilla extract and I used Hershey's cinnamon chips instead of Hershey's chocolate chips, only because that was what I had on hand. This recipe did NOT make 24 servings. I was able to get 12 muffins out of one recipe and they were a little on the small side. 350* for 20 minutes and they were ready to go. I think the sugar could be cut back a bit. When using the glaze, it made the bread a tad too sweet. I'll cut back on the sugar in the bread next time. I would double the spices but using the glaze, it makes it right where it should be. Just beware that this recipe does NOT make the quantity it states, if you're depending on those 12 extra servings. EDITED: This bread turned out so dry. Good the first hour it came out of the oven, then it dries out fast. The next day, it was inedible. If I were to make this again, I'd add at least another cup of pumpkin. I'm sorry. I thought this was a good recipe, it just wasn't.

