Pumpkin Chip Bread

12 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Glazed pumpkin bread with chocolate chips. This is really good stuff.

By JUBUGG

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl mix together the flour, baking soda, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, ground ginger, and ground cloves.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl cream together the sugar and butter or margarine. Add eggs and beat until smooth.

  • Alternately add the creamed ingredients and pumpkin to the dry ingredients. Fold in chocolate chips and chopped nuts. Spoon into two greased 9x5 inch loaf pans.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree F(175 degrees C) oven for 45 to 50 minutes.

  • To make the glaze: In a small bowl, combine confectioners sugar, 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg. Add milk, and mix until smooth. Drizzle over warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 15.6mg; sodium 121.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022