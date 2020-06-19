Strawberries Flambeed in Vodka with Hot Ice Cream
An exotic dessert that joins strawberries, vodka, ice cream and hot pepper!
What a neat recipe! It really plays with your senses! the cold ice cream is actually hot and the warm sauce is actually soothing! This was a fun treat to make AND to eat. Very tasty!! Five stars for originality and flavor!Read More
This was good, but next time I would not add the butter, vodka and hot sauce. I found it a little too spicy for my family. I will definetley make this again with my new modifications.Read More
My strawberries did not flambee... so I ended up with a dessert that tasted like a martini gone wrong. I even used Absolute 100!
Very interesting and different, my fiance loved it! The mixture of sweet cold and spicy almost tastes like cinnomon
Well, this was really interesting. Made it for company and all liked it but me. The ice cream really is hot! and cold. It's so unique. Each one by themselves isn't good, but if you get both in a bite it's good. We used 99 bananas as the vodka to give it that strawberry banana flavor. It flambeed great and definitely was a crowd pleaser. Served little sundaes in martini glasses. Eat immediately or it all melts into a soupy mess. Next time I will cool the strawberries a bit.
Absolutely loved this. The ice cream is pretty spicy by itself, but the flavor and sweetness of the strawberries balances it. (Think of salsa...some is hot but not flavorful, some has both spice and flavor.) I served this over slices of pound cake. Oh, and the recipe easily makes enough for four people...it's way too much for two.
I DID THIS WITHOUT THE HOT SAUCE, IMPRESSIVE YET APPEALING TO THE EYE
A very very different taste. But a very very good one! The ice cream had a definite kick to it, but it wasn't too intense. I also added some raspberries. I'll make it again, but definitely make sure everyone eating it enjoys spiciness.
I found it very difficult to get the vodka to light. I recommend using a skillet and removing it from the heat before add the vodka or it's liable to boil off before you get to light it!
Strange but good! Husband liked it more than I did. Thanks.
This was good, but not great. I felt the pepper sauce was too biting. But in reviewing the recipe, I think I goofed and doubled the ratio of ice cream to hot sauce. I doubled the recipe for printing and then halved it for cooking (because some guests didn't come). May have forgotten to put in just half the amount of hot sauce the printed recipe called for. Ya think that may have made a difference?
I have also done this with blueberries and whiskey. My favorite dessert recipe!
My boyfriend loved. I disliked it. I probably won't make it again. It just didn't sit well in my stomach.
