Strawberries Flambeed in Vodka with Hot Ice Cream

An exotic dessert that joins strawberries, vodka, ice cream and hot pepper!

Recipe by VRamos

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Stir together the vanilla ice cream and hot pepper sauce in a medium bowl. Place in the freezer until firm.

  • Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Stir in the sugar until dissolved, then add the strawberries. Cook, stirring occasionally until the strawberries are hot. Pour the vodka over the berries, and carefully light with a match. Let the flames burn off, then remove the pan from the heat.

  • Scoop the hot ice cream into two bowls, then divide the strawberry vodka sauce between them. Serve immediately.

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 45.1mg; sodium 44.7mg. Full Nutrition
