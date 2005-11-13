Sourdough Buckwheat Pancakes

There's an oatmeal pancake recipe on this very site that is my family's favorite so they were skeptical when I started making something different but I have sourdough coming out my ears and wanted to try these. They're wonderful! Trust me folks, if you're wondering if you should make some sourdough starter, if you'd use it often enough to justify keeping something alive in your fridge ON PURPOSE this recipe is your justification. The only change I made was to add a little oatmeal as a concession the other recipe and I cut down on the wheat flour replacing it with white since my family still doesn't know they're eating wheat in almost everything (sssshhhhh). Very nice texture and wonderful flavor. This very well may be the new favorite pancake at our house.