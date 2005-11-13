Sourdough Buckwheat Pancakes
Buckwheat pancakes are the best! I love them with a fresh blueberry syrup and loads of sweet cream butter!
I made a couple of changes to this recipe before ever trying it and the pancakes turned out great! I omitted the vanilla and ginger, used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose white flour, and used honey instead of sugar. Great recipe; definitely a keeper. :)Read More
Unfortunately this was not very worth the making... kinda bland and no fireworks of flavors as one would expect with sourdough, so I recommend using the full amount of ginger, or trying pumpkin pie spiceRead More
I made a couple of changes to this recipe before ever trying it and the pancakes turned out great! I omitted the vanilla and ginger, used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose white flour, and used honey instead of sugar. Great recipe; definitely a keeper. :)
There's an oatmeal pancake recipe on this very site that is my family's favorite so they were skeptical when I started making something different but I have sourdough coming out my ears and wanted to try these. They're wonderful! Trust me folks, if you're wondering if you should make some sourdough starter, if you'd use it often enough to justify keeping something alive in your fridge ON PURPOSE this recipe is your justification. The only change I made was to add a little oatmeal as a concession the other recipe and I cut down on the wheat flour replacing it with white since my family still doesn't know they're eating wheat in almost everything (sssshhhhh). Very nice texture and wonderful flavor. This very well may be the new favorite pancake at our house.
Thias is an excellent buckwheat pancake recipe. I served with blackberry syrup and the sweetness of that mixed perfectly with the heartiness of the buckwheat and the slight sour bite of sourdough.
I used my Amish friendship starter in this recipe. I omitted any sugar, as the starter is sweet enough on it's own, and added a tsp. of baking powder and added just a little more milk. These were perfect. Fluffy and filling. I was full after one but my kids ate two each. The batter is thick, but spreads out well on the hot griddle. Both my kids loved this and asked for it again. YOU CAN USE YOUR AMISH STARTER IN THIS RECIPE! Yay. So happy.
Since I can't get buckwheat now, I figured I'd make these subbing whole wheat for buckwheat. They are good!
Today was the second time for making these pancakes. I think these are so good you should make sourdough starter for these alone. I have substituted different spices for the ginger. (pumpkin spice or cinnamon) I make half a recipe and it is perfect quantity for husband and me.
My pancakes came out great -- fluffy and tall without me having to apply any tricks (such as beating eggwhites to stiff or adding carbonated liquids). My starter is pretty thick, which might have something to do with it (I had to add some water to thin down the batter a bit). A very nice way to use buckwheat.
All I have to say is, "YUM!"
Great recipe! I added a photo of the pancakes I made with this recipe. First recipe I made with my new sourdough starter. I have never been able to have an entire batch of pancakes eaten, but I had no leftovers from this recipe! CHANGES I MADE - used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour and 1 full cup unbleached bread flour instead of the flour called for in the original recipe. Also sprinkled a few walnuts on the raw side of each pancake before flipping. approx 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, and no ginger because I do not have any ginger.
These are really good pancakes. After discovering that I must have put the buckwheat flour back on the supermarket shelf, I used whole wheat instead. The ginger and vanilla are very subtle but important ingredients. Blueberries also add to the pleasure.
Made wonderful waffles also with no changes!
we added more suger to make a sweeter pancake, even my finicky 10 year old loved them.
Had high hopes for this recipe, I wouldn't make again.
Another great way to use my starter. Next time I well add blueberries before flipping them over. Yum
These were tastey but could use some work. I didn't have buckwheat so used whole wheat instead. I also substituted molasses for the sugar and increased the ginger a bit. They had great consistency but not the rich flavor I was going for. I like my pancakes to taste great with out the topping additions. I plan on playing with the recipe a bit.
I made these this morning and they were very good. Not at all sour (may be due to my starter). I followed recipe exactly. Didn't have much taste of ginger. I might add more vanilla and ginger next time.
Wow! And not in a good way, these were bland flavorless and gummy. I think the addition of white flour was unnecessary it just made the dough too thick and I had to add water. I make a really good sourdough pancake and was hopping to find a good variation but this recipe needs work in my opinion. I'll try some variations and review again.
IMHO, recipe needs more Buckwheat to AP flour ratio. As is, it is sort of buckwheat light pancakes. Also on a 300 degrees F griddle mine were done in far less time, I doubled the buckwheat, added 2 Tbl. Buttermilk powder, and substituted honey for the sugar to get (what I think is) a better variation.
I love sourdough and buckwheat, and I just don't love this recipe. They were way too heavy without any offsetting fluffiness. The mixture was more like dough than batter, so when I cooked it it cooked like a flat piece of heavy bread than a pancake. OK taste -- we ate it -- but falls into the don't make again category. I'll stick with either sourdough pancakes, or buckwheat pancakes -- won't try to make them both at the same time!
I accidentally used baking powder rather than soda (my bad), but these were fantastically fluffy cakes due to this! ;-) I'll cut back on the ginger next time. A bit overpowering. I used all buckwheat flour for this and added cinnamon. My big round waffle maker made 4 huge, fluffy waffles, and each one is a meal. Topped with sugar free blackberry jam. Advice: do not over-mix your batter. Buckwheat gets gluey very easily. Mix everything else then fold in the buckwheat flour and try not to mix more than you have to when incorporating.
Very tasty, but very dense and bready. Buckwheat pancakes are my husband's favorite so will make again. Next time I will add some baking powder, and make the batter thinner. My granddaughter only liked them a little bit. She has never had them before and the buckwheat flavor is different. Will continue to tweak the recipe. I live at high altitude, often makes a difference in recipes.
Used starter straight out of fridge, and it was fine. Used 1/2 cup buckwheat flour and 1 cup white. Use moderate heat, pancakes burned a little before they were cooked through, probably because of the sugar content. Only added 1/4 t ginger, as husband isn’t crazy about it. Lovely high pancakes!
Great recipe! I've made it several times. The pancakes are fluffy and tall. I like being able to use up my extra sourdough starter. The grand-boys love it. I have use it with different flours and it still turned out great!
Loved the recipe but altered it slightly. changed the Buckwheat Flour to 1/2 cup and changed the All purpose Flour to 3/4 cup. We find that much buckwheat too heavy. Served with Lactose Free sour cream and a sprinkle of brown sugar. can also be served with fruit jam or syrup. Delicious!
Was looking to use up some of my sourdough starter as my range/oven died during this pandemic and i've been unable to bake bread for several weeks while waiting for a replacement to be delivered. Not bad but i'll definitely make a few changes next time. i used an induction cooktop and found that the precise 400 degree temperature burned the first 2 cakes on one side even after only cooking 2 mins instead of the recommended 3-4. Changed cook temp to 375 degrees and had much better results. Next time i'd omit the sugar and maybe ease up on the vanilla as we felt they overwhelmed the sourdough flavor. Nice substantial cakes and made a dozen moderate sized cakes.
Love these super fluffy buckwheat pancakes! Now make them every weekend. Great use of sourdough discard. I made a few changes that make it even more delicious. I use coconut sugar instead of white sugar and I add a pinch of cinnamon.
Good foundational recipe. I didn't add the extra flour, we like thinner pancakes, and they were still light and fluffy. Also didn't add the ginger but might next time.
So I modified this to be gluten free and dairy free, so maybe that was the issue. My sourdough starter is made with sorghum and it’s pretty thick so I had to use at least a cup of oat milk to thin out the batter. It was more like drop biscuit consistency. Next time I might just add melted vegan butter instead of oil and make them on a sheet pan. Flavor was fine, but it was really good with honey. I’m making some blueberry syrup to go with it and that should be pretty good.
Great way to use Amish Friendship starter. Ileft out the sugar since there is a lot in the starter. Mmmmmm
Made these yesterday and they were so good I made them again today. I agree the dough was too runny. I made them again today and omitted the water. Perfect!
These were really good! I didn't make any modifications. I like the addition of the ginger. The best thing about these is that they are healthier than regular pancakes because of the wheat flour. If you want, you can leave the white flour out entirely. I served these with apple syrup and bacon. Mmmm...
