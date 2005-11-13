Sourdough Buckwheat Pancakes

Buckwheat pancakes are the best! I love them with a fresh blueberry syrup and loads of sweet cream butter!

Recipe by Lorna

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl mix the starter, egg, vegetable oil, sugar and vanilla together. Stir in the salt, buckwheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking soda and ginger. Mix until just combined. Adjust consistency with more flour or some water, depending upon how thick your starter is. The batter should be pourable, but not runny.

  • Heat a griddle to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease griddle and ladle 1/4 to 1/3 cup of batter onto hot greased griddle. Cook for about 3 to 4 minutes or until top is full of bubbles. Use a spatula to turnover and cook other side for and additional 2 minutes or so. Serve hot!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 76.8g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 93.7mg; sodium 802.9mg. Full Nutrition
