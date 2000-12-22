Pan de Muertos (Mexican Bread of the Dead)

This pan de muerto is a version of the bread made for the November 2 celebration known as Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in Mexico. You can also mold the bread into different shapes like angels and animals.

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 large round loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Bread:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Make bread: Heat milk and margarine in a medium saucepan over low heat until margarine melts. Remove from heat and add warm water. Mixture should be around 110 degrees F (43 degrees C).

  • Combine 1 cup flour, sugar, anise seed, yeast, and salt in a large bowl. Beat in warm milk mixture, then add eggs and orange zest; beat until well combined. Stir in 1/2 cup flour and continue adding more flour until dough is soft.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic. Place dough into a lightly greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, 1 to 2 hours.

  • Punch dough down and shape into a large round loaf with a round knob on top. Place dough onto a baking sheet; loosely cover with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm place until just about doubled in size, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool slightly before brushing with glaze.

  • Make glaze: Combine 1/4 cup sugar, orange juice, and orange zest in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat and boil for 2 minutes. Brush glaze over top of warm bread. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons sugar.

Tips

You may substitute 1/2 teaspoon anise extract for the anise seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 155.6mg. Full Nutrition
