Pan de Muertos (Mexican Bread of the Dead)

There are so many reviews on this bread, but I have to say: I have made this bread several times now, and EVEN ON THE FIRST TIME - I say EVEN as I am a haphazard baker prone to very foolish mistakes - I made this bread it turned out so well that a native Spaniard thought I had gotten it from a bakery. It is VERY easy, and very tasty - in America you do not usually see licorice breads, and the taste and texture were both a new experience but a very pleasurable one. This bread seems as if it would go with anything - with tea or coffee in the morning or for lunch, with salad or any sort of spread, by itself, with fruit, with chocolate (although, what DOESN'T go with chocolate...)... When I make it it never rises or "doubles in size." In fact, it is still sticky enough where I have to use flour and reshape it as/after I put it in the pan AFTER the 3 hours of "rising time." Somehow, however, it still turns out fantastic - just make sure you bake it long enough! It still tastes good under baked but is a little too moist and solid than is traditional. Overall, you can't go wrong with this bread.