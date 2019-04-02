Easy Tilapia with Wine and Tomatoes

1 of 593

Rating: 5 stars healthy and delicious with a few easy modifications--doubled the garlic and tomato, drizzled each fish with a small amount of olive oil and omitted the butter, added lots of salt and pepper and a splash of fresh lemon juice, sprinkled fish with dried basil rather than basil leaves (didn't have any on hand). baked in the oven at 425 for 20 minutes in 9x13 covered tightly with foil but can't wait to try it on the grill this summer. i served it up with brown rice and green beans for a nutritious and delicious dinner. i will keep this one in my regular rotation for sure! Helpful (479)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great recipe! I did alter it a bit for my taste - baked it in the oven in a 9x13 pan for 20 minutes at 425 - threw all the indredients on top, included a splash of lemon, left out the tomatoes (don't like them) and I sauteed some onions and portobello mushrooms while I was waiting for the oven to heat up and put those on top too when I baked it. I didn't have fresh basil on hand so I used dried - still delicious! This is the first tilapia I've cooked that wasn't just so-so! Helpful (319)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this recipe was great; I will definitely make it again! I tweaked it just a tad. I only used 1/2 T. of butter on each piece of fish. I used more garlic because I love it. I will also use more basil next time. I didn't have fresh tomato, so I used a 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes, drained. I squeezed some lemon juice and sprinkled with feta cheese just before serving. YUM!! Helpful (169)

Rating: 5 stars excellent recipe! I changed it around a bit though. Instead of grilling the tilapia, I baked it on a 13x9 in baking dish, at 425 degrees for 20 min. I sauteed some mushrooms and onions in a little butter with some salt and pepper and threw it on top with the rest of the ingredients. Instead of using basil, I used dried parsley, because I didn't have any basil. I also sprinkled the fish with garlic powder as well as fresh garlic because we LOVE garlic. Didn't use the tomatoes, not a fan of them. The butter and wine sauce was amazing, the fish was flaky and delicious...this recipe is a must! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make with a delicious full flavor. This is a favorite at my house. I follow the recipe exactly except that I cook it in foil in a pan in the oven at 400 degrees for around 20 minutes. Helpful (68)

Rating: 4 stars It was too chilly outside to grill so I made this on the stovetop poaching the fish in a covered saute pan. Used about a 1/2 can of drained petite diced tomatoes since fresh tomatoes sold at the grocery are still not-so-fresh in the taste department. Doubled the garlic and basil amounts but reduced the butter by half. Once the fish was done and plated I reduced the poaching liquid by half and poured on top. Very light entree which was enjoyed by all. Thanks for an easy recipe! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars This was an excellent recipe. I didn't have fresh tomatoes on hand so I used diced canned w/ garlic oregano and basil and added extra garlic. I do think it could have used more salt but it was yummy. I also baked it in the oven at 400 for about 18ish minutes. Thumbs up! Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars All in all a good recipe....super easy to make super quick (took the advice of someone else and cooked for 12 mins on the GF grill as it was too cold to grill outside) very light tasing will be great for summer with pasta and a salad. My husband adored it and I will definitely make in the near future. Thanks for posting this recipe! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I cut the wine in half and it was superb. My husband thought this was fantastic he couldnt stop talking about it while he was eating it and after he had eaten it. I will be trying this with other types of fish as well. It turns out I didnt make enough as my two kids went nuts for this too. I cut the recipe in half since we're not big eaters and made made 2 big filets. Next time I'll make 6 because I think my husband and son will eat 2 a piece. What a flavorful and healthy recipe! Helpful (28)