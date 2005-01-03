Double Quick Dinner Rolls

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
To make rolls ahead of time, mix dough as directed in Step 1. Place dough in an oiled bowl, cover with greased plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight. About an hour before you're ready to bake, remove from refrigerator. Turn dough onto well-floured surface, divide into 12 portions, and place into greased muffin cups. Let rise at room temperature 30 to 45 minutes. Bake as directed.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 3g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 202.2mg. Full Nutrition
Could not be any easier. I usually use about half whole wheat flour and the other half unbleached all purpose and leave out the onion powder for a tasty all purpose roll. I love to make these earlier in the day put in a storage bowl and pop into the fridge. About 30-45 mins. before dinner I muffin-tin the dough and after it rises bake and get hot rolls on the table just in time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2002
YUMMY! I used Garlic Powder instead of Onion...it was delicious. The leftover rolls were wrapped in plastic wrap and used for roll ham sandwhiches....absolutlely delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2000
These were so simple and easy yet so DEEEELICious!! I can't believe someone said it was alot of work, if they think thats hard they probably do all there cooking out of cans or else it's frozen. I will be making this again and again and again. Thanks for the great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2001
This is terrific! I sub garlic for the onion and added some parsley and shredded parm...wow! A little sticky going into the muffin pans, I used a couple Tbs more of flour for handling, but what a terrific recipe! YUMMY! Who said this was too difficult?
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2000
These were very good and so easy to make. Most breads don't work well here because of our altitude but these turned out great. Next time I may try using garlic instead of onion or maybe even a little parm. cheese.
These are great! They look like muffins, but then when you bite into them they are like " mini hot fresh loaves of bread," crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. I omitted the onion powder, because I wanted a plain more versatile roll. I also mixed the water, yeast, and sugar together, as another reviewer suggested, and let sit for about 5 minutes to help proof the yeast. To make sure they were risen enough I also let them rise both times an additional 10 minutes. Sitting on the warm pre-heated oven was the best spot. I got 10 bread rolls from the recipe. I definitely plan to make this again! Thanks, Marian Collins.
Hubby requested a "plain" yeast dinner roll to have with soup this evening and I am happy to have found this recipe. Very quick, very easy and exactly what we were looking for. Because we wanted a plain flavor bread, I omitted the onion powder. I also proofed the yeast with the sugar for 10 min. and then continued on with the recipe as written. The result was a nice light textured, lightly flavored roll that could be served for dinner, breakfast with butter/jelly or lunch, used as a small sandwich roll. As another reviewer mentioned, you almost expect a muffin texture because of the shape but are pleasantly surprised by the soft, yeasty roll. I know I will use this recipe often. Thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2001
I used 1 tsp garlic powder instead of onion powder. These rolls turned out so soft and very easy. We couldn't finish them all at dinner, so I wrapped the rest in aluminum foil and they were soft the next day, too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2001
Very tasty, very nice consistency, simple to make.
4 1/2 stars! I was afraid to just mix all those first few ingredients, so I stirred the yeast with warm water & the sugar first & let set for a few. Then proceeded. These are easy & good! I think I will use onion salt & garlic powder next time. One minor gripe is that the tops got a little too brown....so watch 'em! Might put foil on top the last 5-10 minutes. Thanks!
This recipe was the first one I ever used making dinner rolls. Normally we buy them at the store and I decided this last Thanksgiving I was going to attempt making my own dinner rolls. They were so good I have been requested to make them again for our Christmas dinner!! They are easy to put together and takes no time at all to do, as a matter of fact these were the last thing I had to prepare for our dinner and they baked up great. These dinner rolls are so good they actually melt in your mouth. I wouyld suggest this recipe to anyone who has never tried making a bread item before as my case. Most bread dough calls for you to kneed it, this one does not and mixes in the bowl just using a spatula and devides easy. With different ovens the cooking time may be a little longer than 15min. it took mine about 20min but when they are golden on top they are ready and watch out they will go fast!!! Make extra!!
what a tremendous find this was for a quick dough recipe. I have used this for many different things. I make what we call bier rocks . It is browned hamburger with cabbage and spices, then you put the mixture into a dough shell. This is great recipe for that. I also subsitutied garlic powder for the onion powder and made garlic bread to go with baked spaghetti. It is very good just making them into dinner rolls also. highly recommended
This is my new fav. roll recipe. I put everything in the bread machine to mix. I added a bit of very finely chopped onion, dried parsley and minced garlic to make a more savory roll. Formed balls and put in a pan so they would touch. Put a little bit of melted butter over the top of each one. We had a dinner party and these rolls had RAVE reviews. YUM!
These were great! Yes, the dough is sticky, but I used two teaspoons you spoon the dough and it worked great! I used 1 teaspoon garlic powder instead of the onion powder and it tasted good and not overpowering. The rolls were light and airy. It is an easy quick recipe. These would be great for a first time cook. So far these are the best rolls I made. Thank you so much for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2000
Great tasting and really 'fluffy' bread. I made this as a loaf in my bread maker instead of rolls and it was great! Will definitely be a favourite.
What a wonderful flavorful roll. One of the easiest I have ever tried. They are perfect as is but for a different treat I added about 1/2 cup shredded cheddar and substituted garlic powder for the onion powder. Then, after baking I brushed on melted butter with garlic powder. Yum!!
These turned out great! I left out the onion powder and substituted 10 grain cereal for the potato flakes. Also set the oven at 375. They browned beautifully and tasted like something you would get at a restaurant - everyone loved them and I will definitely make them again.
Very sticky dough as written, but made it in the stand mixer so a little easier to clean up. I took a gamble and did not add extra flour. It was very sticky to transfer to the muffin tin and I was afraid that I would deflate it too much, but all was fine. Delicious!
Great dinner rolls--my family of 5 (3 sons!) ate 18 of them at dinner tonight. I substituted garlic powder for the onion powder because that is what I had & it was tasty. After the first raising, I put my dough in a covered bowl in the refrigerator (I was gone for a few hours). When I got home, I put the dough in the muffin tins and then put them right into the oven--no time for the second raising and they still turned out delicious!
These were delicious - I had my doubts as I am not the best bread maker :( - Only thing I did different was I used garlic instead of onion powder as I had none - Quick, easy and will be making these time and time again - Thanks
Very forgiving recipe. I made the recipe for 16. When adding the flour I got distracted and forgot the third cup. It didn't look right but since it was the first time I made it I figured I would stick to the recipe. After I cover and let sit for 20 minutes there was no way it was right so I stirred in the third cup and let rise again. Then soon this stringy mixture into the muffin tins. They were perfect. Nice crip bottoms and large popover type tops with a spongy interior which soaked up the herb butter I made to go with them delightfully. I will definitely be making these again.
I really like this recipe. It is quick as far as breads go and they turn out great! We love them. I double the recipe, sometimes triple; cut the cooking time down just a bit so they're not completely done and browned and freeze them. Then when we want them with dinner I pull out enough for my family and pop them in a toaster oven to warm them up and completely cook them. I leave the onion powder out, the first time I used it and didn't like it. They're more like dinner rolls without it and I like to sneak them with jam.
Easy, delicious, and pleasing to the eye! I loved the ease of this recipe! As one reviewer pointed out, any who find this difficult must not be familiar with "normal" preparation of yeast breads. The only thing I did differently was I added a few shakes of garlic powder and a pinch of dried Greek oregano along with the onion powder. The family and I split two right out of the oven! I'm not much for using potato flakes in any fashion but I was wonderfully surprised at these results! And they photographed beautifully as well! Thank you SO MUCH Marian!
Exceedingly easy. I'm usually lazy and cheat by making my dough in the breadmaker, but I didn't with this--took 5 min. I did proof the yeast, I guess just bc I can't get away from doing that. I proofed it with the sugar and water, then mixed in the flour. At first I didn't think I would need all the flour called for, but I did. Perfect amount. Bf did comment there was a bit too much onion flavor, but I might've had a heavy hand with the onion powder. So easy that I can easily make it again and reduce the onion powder or put in minced onion and/or garlic. Thanks!
I made these lovely little rolls tonight for dinner. I am so impressed! They went together in just a few minutes, rose nicely in 25 minutes, rose again for just 20 and baked up light, fluffy and beautifully browned! The only thing I did differently was use only 2 tsp of yeast and proofed it with 1 tsp of honey before adding the rest of the ingredients. The dough is quite moist and sticky, as it should be for nice light rolls, so I buttered the scoop I used to put the dough into the muffin tin and smoothed over the top with the back of a buttered spoon to make the surface smooth. They were perfect! I will definately make these again! Thank you!.
I made these for Thanksgiving and they were a big hit I added a tsp of garlic powder and put cheddar cheese on the top after they were done and popped them back in the oven for a minute wonderful flavor and consistency
These rolls were excellent. Easy and delicious. The only change I made was to increase flour because I did not have potato flakes and I substituted wheat flour for a 1/2 cup of the all-purpose flour. Thanks for a great recipe!
These rolls are delicious! Changes I made: I used Smart Balance oil, garlic powder as others suggested. I also used flour until it was a dough consistency, so it wasn't something I "spooned" into the pan. It took a little longer for them to rise because of this, but they were really delicious. I will definitely make again. Thanks!
I have to say that I was skeptical about this recipe, but I was mistaken! Very easy, very tasty. My family loved these dinner rolls. From the reviews, I thought they would turn out like a biscuit. They were light and fluffy. Dough is thinner than what I am used to, but do not let that discourage you. I doubled the recipe, worked fine. I made the dough a few hours before dinner, I let it rise for 20 min, then stuck in fridge. (it continued to raise in fridge). 30 min. before dinner, I stuck dough in muffin tins (sprayed with pam). Put in oven and poof, they came out beautiful. I will make these often.
These rolls were fantastic, quick and easy. I did not have onion powder so I omitted the regular salt and used 1 3/4 tsp of onion salt. They were light fluffy and very good. A regular in my house when I don't have time to make the time consuming ones and maybe when I do!
I proofed the yeast with the warm water and sugar for ten minutes, the egg, melted butter (used in place of the vegetable oil, as I'm running low on vegetable oil until payday), and all the dry ingredients. I set it to rise in a greased bowl on my heating pad for an hour (this was really slow rising, it didn't double in a half hour), then plopped into greased muffin tins (about a heaping 1/4 cup for each roll?), covered them and set them to rise on my heating pad until they doubled. Right before baking, I lightly brushed them with a little melted butter. 400* for 12 minutes was just right. These were good--not my favorite roll but tasty nonetheless. It was easy, sure, but not any quicker than any other yeast roll. I think this would have been better with garlic powder instead of onion powder. Good roll, but the title is misleading, IMO. NOTE: Watch these in the oven, they do have quick minute or two where they could burn. I almost had that happen but I caught it just in time.
These rolls were a huge hit at our house. I was so happy to find something fast, yet homemade. I did use melted butter instead of vegetable oil and a small amount of garlic powder. These will be requested often!
My kids yelled,"OH MOM!!!! These are so much better than the store!!! I love these rolls because I just found out my baby daughter has milk allergies, this recipe is dairy free and delicious!! They are just as tasty as the long awaited yeast dinner rolls, They really are done in an hour! Most yeast rolls take about 4 hours! I omitted the onion/garlic salt because I didn't think my kids would like it and they turned out GREAT!!! Thank you for giving us some family friendly rolls for Thanksgiving and beyond.
AMAZING!!! Followed everything exactly but left out the onion powder. I saw many reviewers proofed the yeast first. I did not do this and it still came out perfect. The dough is sticky but just put a little flour on your hands when handling. I have made many bread recipes and this one really was QUICK and simple! Next time I make italian food I will try it with garlic powder and maybe some cheese on top. Perfect simple roll!
Now THAT was some messy dough/batter. Ugh, it was like working with hot, chewed bubble gum. I wonder what I did wrong? I added more and more flour, but didn't want to bake bricks, so I took a chance and made them anyways. They were pretty darn tasty! Was it worth the mess? Jury's still out on that one. I also found they didnt rise that much...maybe this recipe should have called for Quick Rising Yeast? I noticed there was no step for activating the yeast bebfore mixing it in with the other ingredients, that's why I wonder about the yeast. I omitted the onion powder too, but that was the only change I made...will probably make again, and I rated this recipe mostly on the results - some pretty tasty dinner rolls, all in all.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2011
Definately quick! I was in a bind and didn't have time to wait the hours it takes for other rolls to rise. Fast and easy, I've made these several times and they always turn out perfect everytime! I usually had plenty of unsalted sweet cream butter right when I take them out of the oven and they are amazing!!
I made these rolls last night to complement a stew. The worked nicely and I really like them. However, if you are making these rolls for the first time as I was, follow the advice of other bakers and exchange the onion powder for garlic powder instead. They're fine with the onion powder, it makes them slightly savory, but I really think they would have been sooo much better with garlic powder. I unfortunately am fresh out and could not make the exchange....
Yuk! I don't change recipes the first time I make them. Onion overpowered any yeast flavor. They're easy to make, but...yuk! No yeast flavor, texture OK, potao is no point because you're not going to save them. Sorry...I hated this recipe.
Tried these tonight exactly as written and they were great. I make rolls 3-4 times a week and have tried many recipes here and these are my faves so far. Couldn't be easier. Reminds me of sally lund bread.
Wow! I have spent the last few months trying every dinner roll recipe I could find looking for the perfect roll. I'm so relieved that my search is over. These rolls are perfect. I'm not sure what other reviewers did to their rolls to make them "biscuit-like" or "crusty" but mine turned out soft & pillowy just like I wanted. My family couldn't eat them fast enough. I used garlic powder instead of onion powder.
MY kids did not like them or I so I tried alittle something different to your recipe I used chopped garlic and a little grated mild cheddar cheese when done I brushed the tops with melted butter and we loved them
Easy and delicious! I loved the ease of this recipe! I was looking for an simple roll recipe I could give to my daughter who is not a cook. The only thing I did differently was I added a few shakes of garlic powder along with the onion powder. They were a sucess! Like someone else commented I'm not much for using potato flakes and I too was wonderfully surprised at these results! I did lower the temp to 350 degrees and cooked for 25-30 minutes to avoid burning the tops that some complained about.
Super easy to make with items on hand. I only had herb potato flakes so these were herbed rolls. I killed the yeast the second time I made them but the B'Friend still ate them up. Easy recipe to try if you are afraid of yeast like me. :+)
This was a really good recipe. I called for 2 1/4 cup of flour, but I could only fit in 2 cups. I wonder if the other 1/4 cup was for handling, because I did use it for that. The recipe worked out beautifully. The rolls were soft and when they came out of the oven I brushed them with butter. Perfect addition to my meal and the family was so impressed with my effort. They just don't have to know how easy they are. I would not change a thing.
These were awesome! Quick and easy for me to make---and I'm not much of a bread baker. My husband, who is a superb breadmaker and always makes the bread in our house, gobbled these right up! Our kids loved them. I did use a garlic mashed potato mix instead of plain potatoes and also still used the onion powder. Delicious! Thanks for sharing this recipe . . . we will be making these often.
A bit more dense than a traditional risen roll, but that's to be expected. Still came out warm and soft, and tasted delightful with butter. For the ease and speed of the recipe, I could not possibly ask for more.
This is by far the easiest bread I have ever made, I learned how to make bread from my Grandmother, bread that took all day long, this was done by the time the rest of my meal was ready! Excellent taste, consistency, and flavor!! The Husband said that this was a keeper!! I also added a pinch of dried onions on the tops of half of the rolls and yummy, thank you so much, now I can make delicious dinner rolls anytime!!!
Very pleased with this recipe! As others suggested, I substituted garlic powder. I also replaced 1/2 cup of the flour with 1/2 cup of oats to give the rolls more substance. Yum, yum! Will definitely make these again. Thanks for sharing!
These were very good but i think that 400 degrees was too hot. Next time i make them i am going to bake them at 350 and see how it works. i also used garlic instead of onion. it was really good. everybody at the dinner table thought they were the highlight of the meal.
This was an easy roll to make. I loved how I could go on to cook other parts of the meal while these rose. The dough does seem fool proof. The dinner rolls had a great consistancy but they had no real flavor. I will make these again but I will add more spice; like dried rosemary and cracked pepper; cheddar cheese and garlic; lemon and poppyseed.
I loved this recipe. It was truly easy and I had a great fluffly and light roll. I liked that there was no shaping (which really cuts down on work) but the rolls were nicely rounded on top and browned just perfectly. I omitted the onion powder because I didn't have any, and they were still very flavorful. I would highly recommend!
I will say i was a bit worried about this recipe, but I was very pleased how they turned out, they were crunchy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. They were very easy to make, but be very careful and watch them or they will burn, they only took 10 min.I like to bake them on a baking sheet, not in muffin cups. This was the easiest bread I have ever made. Thanks so much for the recipe.
I used this bread recipe as a bun for sloppy joe's. They turned out wonderful, and so quick! I was able to whip a batch up in under an hour. next time I am going to add a little garlic powder in the mix as well.
Good rolls! A little sticky to work with, but everyone loved them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2004
very delicious and very easy. I substituted garlic powder for the onion powder and instead of using a muffin tin, I used a mini loaf tray. WONDERFUL! Just a suggestion on making them better when garlic mini loaves would be to sprinkle some cheddar cheese on top, and maybe even to use them as bread bowls for soups or stews!
These were so great! I followed the directions exactly and they were wonderful; although, mine didnt rise to the top of the cups, they still turned out perfect. Made my house smell great too (i love the smell of yeast baking)! :)
I cook these all of the time. They are terrific and easy. Tonight for example, I didn't want to smoke the house up making Yorkshire Pudding, so I had these instead with the stuffed Pork Loin I had in oven - perfect..
I love these! I always make them into cloverleaf rolls by splitting dough into 36 balls, placing 3 balls into each cup of muffin tin, then drizzling a little bit of butter over them. I use about 2 or 3 tablespoons melted butter for the whole tray. I then cover and let rise for an hour or more before baking. When the rolls come out they are soft and yummy, they break apart easily, and they're already buttered!
I made these for Easter dinner and they were the best rolls i've ever had. I just started making my own bread and rolls and these were easy and quick. These are something that will be a regular in my home. The only thing i did that the recipe didn't call for was use an egg wash just before baking. It made them a little crispier on the outside but still light and fluffy on the inside! My husband and kids raved!!
Great recipe - I leave out the onion as others - the leftover rolls toasted in the AM with peanut butter aren't as tasty with the onion flavor! :) 4/2012-UPDATE: I found "Quick Yeast Rolls" from this site - flavor is much better. Recipe is easy to work with, they rise better for me and are more "bakery style" to me!
Tasty! We omitted the onion powder and I'm glad we did, it let us be more versatile with spreads. Very easy, just a little bit of waiting in between for the yeast. Next time we'll double it, because they tasted so good the next morning for breakfast!
