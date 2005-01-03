Double Quick Dinner Rolls

An easy, delicious dinner roll to prepare--no shaping needed. You may want to double the recipe!

By Marian Collins

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add potato flakes, sugar, salt, egg, vegetable oil, onion powder, and 1cup of the flour. Beat until smooth. Stir in remaining flour. Continue stirring until smooth, scraping batter from sides of bowl.

  • Cover and let dough rise in warm place until doubled, about 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups.

  • Punch down dough. Spoon dough into 12 greased muffin cups, filling each half full. Let rise until batter reaches tops of cups, or about 20 minutes.

  • Bake in a preheated 400 degree F(200 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Editor's Note:

To make rolls ahead of time, mix dough as directed in Step 1. Place dough in an oiled bowl, cover with greased plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight. About an hour before you're ready to bake, remove from refrigerator. Turn dough onto well-floured surface, divide into 12 portions, and place into greased muffin cups. Let rise at room temperature 30 to 45 minutes. Bake as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 3g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 202.2mg. Full Nutrition
