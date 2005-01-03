Double Quick Dinner Rolls

This recipe was the first one I ever used making dinner rolls. Normally we buy them at the store and I decided this last Thanksgiving I was going to attempt making my own dinner rolls. They were so good I have been requested to make them again for our Christmas dinner!! They are easy to put together and takes no time at all to do, as a matter of fact these were the last thing I had to prepare for our dinner and they baked up great. These dinner rolls are so good they actually melt in your mouth. I wouyld suggest this recipe to anyone who has never tried making a bread item before as my case. Most bread dough calls for you to kneed it, this one does not and mixes in the bowl just using a spatula and devides easy. With different ovens the cooking time may be a little longer than 15min. it took mine about 20min but when they are golden on top they are ready and watch out they will go fast!!! Make extra!!