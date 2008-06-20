Rye Starter

This is a traditional sourdough rye starter made with wild yeast. It takes some time, and a watchful eye.

Recipe by Maryellen

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 cup rye flour with 1/4 cup water to make a thick paste. Cover with a damp cloth, and set aside at room temperature for 24 hours.

  • Stir well, and discard 1/2 of the rye flour paste. Stir 1/2 cup rye flour and 1/4 cup water into the remainder. Cover with a damp cloth, and set aside at room temperature for 24 hours. Repeat for day three.

  • Some activity should now be noticeable: the starter should be bubbly. Stir well. Measure starter, and transfer to a 1 quart glass jar. Stir in amounts of water and bread flour equal to the amount of starter. Add more water until the starter resembles a thick but pourable batter. Set aside for 24 hours.

  • Starter should be very active with lots of bubbles in the batter. Stir well. Measure, and return 1 cup starter to the jar. Begin feeding regularly, every 4 to 6 hours, doubling the starter each time. For instance, if you have 1 cup starter, add 1 cup bread flour and 1 cup water.

