Pumpkin Yeast Bread
This bread is so good and it makes the house smell heavenly while it bakes!
This bread is so good and it makes the house smell heavenly while it bakes!
After finding this recipe for Pumpkin Yeast Bread I read all the reviews and decided to adjust some of the ingredients. I increased the yeast to 1 Tablespoon and added 1/8 teaspoon of cloves. The rest I followed exactly. Boy, did this come out of my bread machine beautifully. My family really loved it and wanted me to make it again. The second time also came out great. We love this bread.Read More
I have a Toastmaster Bread and Dessert Maker and I put this on the basic setting. It rose about halfway and then sank, and came out only partially cooked. It was awful. Part of the problem is the recipe simply states "margarine" but doesn't say if the margarine is to be cut, softened, or melted for the recipe or if butter may be substituted. I used softened butter and that obviously didn't work. Clarification is needed by the author.Read More
After finding this recipe for Pumpkin Yeast Bread I read all the reviews and decided to adjust some of the ingredients. I increased the yeast to 1 Tablespoon and added 1/8 teaspoon of cloves. The rest I followed exactly. Boy, did this come out of my bread machine beautifully. My family really loved it and wanted me to make it again. The second time also came out great. We love this bread.
i made this in my kitchenaid. used instant yeast,upped pumpkin to 1 cup and decreased the water to 2 T. this worked for me but you may need more or less water to make your dough workable.i then added everything but half the flour and mixed on speed 2 with the paddle attachment while adding rest of the flour in slowly. when everything is incorporated i switched to dough hook and kneaded on speed 4 for about 7 minutes. let rise in a greased bowl till doubled then shaped into a pumpkin. let rise until doubled then egg glazed it scored it from top to bottom to resemble the lines on a pumpkin.then added poppy seeds to the scores to make the lines stand out. my kids loved it. forgot, i used butter instead of margarine.EDIT: just wanted to give an idea of how i shaped this. first i cut off a small handleful of dough for the stem and rolled it into a cylinder then twisted it a little. then took remaining dough and shaped into a tight round. i then took my rolling pin , which has no handles and pushed it into the center of the dough till it touched the counter. it makes a little well for the stem to fit in. the dough will eventually rise and the stem will be sitting up high. stick the stem inside the well and let dough rise. i hope this helps..not the best person to explain things :)
I have a Toastmaster Bread and Dessert Maker and I put this on the basic setting. It rose about halfway and then sank, and came out only partially cooked. It was awful. Part of the problem is the recipe simply states "margarine" but doesn't say if the margarine is to be cut, softened, or melted for the recipe or if butter may be substituted. I used softened butter and that obviously didn't work. Clarification is needed by the author.
I made a few changes, and the bread came out AWESOME, one of the best I've made in my breadmaker and I make bread all the time. I upped the yeast to 1 Tablespoon based on some of the comments. I added 1 Tablespoon of vital wheat gluten because I always do (if you can get your hands on this, it will greatly improve all of your bread) and I added 3/4 cup of finely chopped pecans because I had them and it seemed like it would go really well with the flavors in the bread (it did!). The finished loaf was high, with a beautiful color, taste and texture. I served it toasted and spread with a mixture of butter and honey. OMG!! So good.
This was really good. I had no problems with the rising at all. I used my bread machine to form the dough, then I took it out and formed rolls with it. It produced approximately 16 small to medium rolls, and baked at 350 degrees for 20-23 minutes. This recipe has a light pumpkin spice flavor. Up the spices if you like a more bold spice flavor. I've made two batches so far; the entire family thinks they are great.
I made this bread yesterday and it came out wonderfully. I used fresh pumpkin puree which is sweeter than canned. I did not use a bread machine; I had no problem with it rising at all. I let it rise in the bowl for 1 hour, punched it down and put it in a bread pan, where I let it rise for another hour. It smelled yummy, is so feather light and moist! The taste is wonderful, just a hint of the pumpkin and spices, but not overwhelming. I will absolutely make this again and again.
Grandkids and builing contractors both LOVE it but the fragrance tends to draw them indoors....
i made this the old fashioned way--no bread machine. it turned out beautifully. the color is fantastic, and the spices give it a nice taste, but no one could really tell it was pumpkin. for me, the pumpkin just gave it an interesting golden color, but not enough flavor to be recognized. it would be really great with country crock's cinnamon margarine or pumpkin spice margarine!
Yum, yum, yum! This was tasty. I have an overflowing amount of sweet potatoes. I subbed mashed sp with butter & honey (to make them more like a pumpkin puree). Subbed butter for the margarine. Wasn't sure what the conversion of 5/8 c water was so I used 10 T. The top caved in just a tiny bit but this seems to happen alot. I think my kids are too busy peaking. We really enjoyed it. Thanks for the recipe.
This bread is amazing. Let me tell you first, I got a bread machine last Christmas and after trying about 6 different recipes from scratch & had every one of them collapse, I thought I couldn't make bread. So I've only been making the box mixes since, which are very expensive and not that good. I really didn't expect this to turn out at all given my track record. That said, I did make some changes based on tips from several reviewers. I used a whole cup of pumpkin puree and reduced the water to 2 tablespoons. Also added a pinch of clove spice and 1/2 cup raisins. This bread turned out delicious! As others have said, it is a very mild flavor. So much so that I think the next time I make it, I will cut all the spices out and see if it doesn't make a good sandwich bread. I think the pumpkin is what makes it very moist, and the pumpkin flavor by itself (minus the pie spices) would probably compliment a ham or turkey sandwich quite nice. I'm so happy I found this recipe....1st successful bread loaf made from scratch. Yay!
This is hearty and fragrant when made with half whole wheat flour and half white flour. I also used honey in place of the brown sugar. Wonderful on it's own, ven better with pumpkin apple butter!
I added raisins to this recipe and my husband loved it. :-)
Love this bread! Only changes I make (for our family's tastes) are that I change the margarine to butter (to save the trans fat), I increase the cinnamon by 1/4 tsp. and add 1/8 tsp. cloves. I also use two cups of white bread flour and one cup of wheat flour. Has a great mild flavor and nice texture. I make the dough in the bread machine and then braid the dough (like challah) and bake at 350 degrees for approx. 25 minutes. Brush with melted butter (just a little!) when it comes out of the oven. YUM! My six-year-old especially loves this bread.
A savory bread, it made beautiful dinner rolls last Thanksgiving.
I actually just used this recipe for inspiration: I had about a cup of overcooked pattypan squash that I was loathe to throw in the compost. I omitted all of the liquid in this recipe but used molasses in place of the sugar; spices included ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg and ground cloves (and I could've added more of each!). I added the raisins early (my machine, too, has a tendency to leave them in the bottom of the pan if I wait 'til the "beep") and I was expecting the mixing blade to puree them (hey, it's happened before!) but they remained intact. The bread sank ever-so-slightly but in general rose beautifully; the color and texture are wonderful.
Makes great buns! They don't taste like pumpkin, but a lot like hot cross buns. Very good - a hit with kids!
This didn't rise up as tall as other loaves, but it tasted fabulous! My 3-yr old could have eaten nothing but this for dinner.
Really Good, kids said they would not eat pumpkin bread, but when they tried it. they loved it. I followed recipe for my bread machine ecept scaled it up to 16 servings (2 pound loaf), and use fresh milk for water & powder, and butter for margarine. Great aroma reminiscent of hot cross buns.
Very nice indeed! The house smelled wonderful while baking. I baked it right in my bread machine and it rose up nice and high. Tastes great!
I followed this recipe exactly and it worked out perfectly in my breadmaker, and tastes great. Its good eaten warm but even better toasted!
Ever since 2003, this delicious bread has been a family tradition! This bread is so good - because flavor, not sweetness is it's forte!
quite tasty, but I had to add more flour than it states in the recipe to get a good dough consistency. (I used 3 cups)
I really liked this bread, I kneaded it by hand and used rapid rise yeast and I also used pumpkin pie mix and the spices and it went well with my Thanksgiving Day meal. I want to make this again as a loaf and use it for PB and J's. I also melted my butter with the water and that worked fine.
I thought this was very good. Beware, it is acutally a bread, not cakey like banana or zuchinni bread. It's delicious when warm.
This made a wonderful light loaf. I melted the butter into the water. My kitchen smelled wonderful. I can't wait to toast it and put apple butter on it.
Very good. Really moist bread. I used half a butternut squash which I roasted in the oven then mashed. Would prefer this without the cinnamon & nutmeg. A more savoury bread would be much better. Will try again adding some chives, cheese & garlic to the mix instead.
Nice recipe -- I did make some changes. I bumped up the pumpkin to 3/4 a can and then skimped on the flour, using only about 2 1/2 cups. I omitted the salt (watching my blood pressure!) and added a little vanilla and some dried cranberries 1/4 cup. Next time, I will use more cranberries. I can eat tons of this and not destroy my sodium count! Hooray!
My daughter's nutritionist loved this idea. This bread with natural peanut butter and orange all fruit spread. Made it the old fashioned way - kneaded it with my own two hands and baked it in the oven. My husband and I both thought it could only get better with some homemade apple butter.
Yummy Bread!! I doubled the recipe and I am so glad that I did. No it is not a very "pumpkiny" bread but it does have a slight pumpkin flavor to it. The spices are very mellow. I do not have a bread machine so I made this by hand. Subbing milk for the milk powder and cutting down the water in the recipe by 1/2 cup. My family really loved this bread. I also used this to make Pumpkin Pie French toast (AR). Will definitely be making this agina.
Nice flavor, not overally pumpkin tasting. I think it would make a great base for stuffed french toast.
This recipe made a very tall, light fluffy loaf in my bread machine that bakes 1-1/2 pound loaves. The pumpkin flavor is very subtle. Based on suggestions I melted the margarine in with the water. I'm very pleased with the results and my house smells wonderful!
I looked everywhere for a yeast pumpkin bread. It was everything I was looking for
So this bread rises extremely well . . .maybe too well! I bake a ton of bread, so I should know better, but I didn't pay attention . . .and well, it fell while baking, so I ended up with a very interesting shaped loaf--and not interesting in a good way! Ah, well . . .this rose too high in 30 mins, so I should've reshaped instead of just baking per usual, but the bread does taste good. Light, chewy and soft with just a hint of spice. No, not a lot of pumpkin flavor but this is a yeast bread, not a quick bread, so expect a slight, not a full pumpkin flavor in this. For those who aren't sure about the temperature of the ingredients--have everything come to room temperature before you begin and you'll be fine. Thanks for the recipe!
I made three mini loaves with this recipe, and they rose wonderfully. The taste was terrific too, very cinnamony. I added raisins to one of the loaves, and even though I usually don't like raisins in bread, they tasted really good in this.
This bread is a beautiful color, smells delicious, but is a little short on flavor. My hsuband expected it to be sweeter. I did increase the cinnamon, as others had suggested. Consistency of a white bread rather than a fruit bread. It was "interesting".
Thank You for such a wonderful recipe. My family absolutely loved it. The only thing I did differently was omitted the ginger and double the added more cinnamon and nutmeg, plus adjusted the recipe for 18 servings so I could get 2 loaves out of it. Turned out PERFECT!!!!!!!!!
This was an easy bread to make. It came out very good, making one large loaf. I, too, made this buy hand, not using my bread machine. I used mashed sweet potatoes that I had on hand in place of the pumpkin puree'. 2/3 cup of water is pretty much 5/8 c. of water to me. With making bread by hand, it is not so critical on the measurements. It took slightly more then 3 cups of flour, and I used unbleached, all-purpose flour. Then I baked the bread for 25 mins. at 350 degrees, using a glass loaf pan. (Times vary depending on the pan's material).
I thought this was great tasting - and not too heavy. I increased the spices, as suggested, to get more pumpkin taste, but other than that, followed directions exactly and it turned out maybe the best shape of any bread I've made to date. Nice rise. I agree this recipe would be great for dinner rolls.
Awesome, been making it for everyone and have rave reviews!!!! Love it! Easy, tasty and healthy ingredients too!
I used the bread machine for this recipe and it turned out perfect! Very subtle flavor, I will probably double up on the spices next time, but it was still awesome.
I followed the directions exactly and found that this bread had very little pumpkin flavour. The bread itself came out nice and soft but just pretty much tasted like normal bread. The outer crust seemed to have a bit more flavour but it wasn't pumpkin it was the spices. I would not make this again.
This came out great, the only thing I changed was the margarine to butter, because we don't use margarine, and I doubled the ginger! Super easy, and worked in my machine no problem!
Used this to make pumpkin bagels. Taste not very pumpkin-y. Add more pumpkin next time?
I would recommend this to anyone. I did make a few changes and it was DELICIOUS! I changed the yeast to 2-1/2 tsp.. Some had suggested 1 Tbsp. WAY TOO MUCH..Bread rises and sinks. I also added 1/3 packed brown sugar to make it a little sweeter. Lastly, I skipped the nutmeg and ginger and added 1/2 tsp of Pumpkin Pie Spice. BEAUTIFUL BREAD and super delicious! (Adding the honey butter is HEAVENLY)
Wonderful! Used it for french toast (and ate it just plain), and it was delicious and light. I intend to try bread pudding with it one day. Also, I made it a bit healthier by substituting 2 cups of whole wheat flour (or enough added to two Tbls of vital wheat gluten to make 2 cups) for the bread flour (I used plain old white flour for the other 1-3/4 cups). Still turned out light and great. Also, I used 1/4 cup shortening instead of margarine.
Delicious! I made it in the bread machine on rapid bake...
This is a gorgeous loaf of bread all around! Heavenly scented, sweet and tender with a stunning golden color. Reading from previous reviews that it rose and then collapsed, I reduced yeast to 1.75 tsp. fast acting bread machine yeast. I also subs 3/4 cups of the bread flour for whole wheat just because. Will definitely make again!
Made it in the breadmaker, adjusted per some of the reviews. Increased to one cup pumpkin and one tablespoon yeast. I also added dried cranberries and walnuts. Aroma is indulgent, kids kept asking what is that smell, it's so yummie!! The only down fall (no pun intended) is that loaf collapsed. Not sure why or if it has to do with the extra pumpkin or if because I used the sweet bread cycle on machine. Overall a 4 star rating. Next time I will stick to original recepie and use the regular bread cycle.
Bread fell flat - didn't cook all the way through and has little to no taste - I was so excited when I found it. I may try again and change it up some and hope for a better outcome.
This was wonderful. I think next time I"ll back the amount of brown sugar to about half. It was very good and had a hint of a spicy pumpkin flavor.
Sorry I didn't read the reviews first, or I would probably have skipped this recipe. Bread with a pumpkin color and very little flavor, other than bread, was not what I was looking for, and I'm new enough at the bread machine thing not to want to make alterations, except to spices and such. It did turn out with similar texture to the other (plain) breads I've made so far, which was relatively reassuring. At least it didn't fall like a souffle!
I made it with my bread machine. And I was afraid the dough was going to be too wet. But after 3.30 hours, it was perfect!!! My family enjoyed this bread a lot!!
This was pretty bland. Not much pumpkin flavor. We threw all but 1/2 a slice away!
As written this bread is perfectly moot and delicious! I was so impressed with it's mild earthy flavor that the second time that I made it I added a few tablespoons of roughly crushed caraway seeds and enjoyed a wonderful version of rye bread.
I made this for a family gathering. Everyone loved it. It has a mild pumpkin taste.
I used 1 cup of canned pumpkin, decreased the water to 2 TBS, and used no ginger. I did not use a machine, so I heated the pumpkin for a minute in my microwave since I reduced the amount of warm water and wanted to make sure the yeast would do it's thing. I brought this to Thanksgiving dinner tonight, and my family LOVED it! Thankfully, I doubled the recipe and just took the other loaf out of my husband now. Great recipe ~ thank you!
Very popular with my children. Mild in flavour. Paired great with the Coconut Curry Chilli from this site.
I didn't make any changes but it turned out perfect id definitely make it again
I think it generally tastes good. I didn't use bread machine, just my 2 hands. Little bland, but then again this is not a Pumpkin bread recipe, it is pumpkin bread bread that you probably would have to put some butter and jelly on it to make it tastes better like regular bread. I used extra pumpkin to make the bread more yellow, and added more flour to get the right consistency. Its a good bread recipe overall
A little plain to me, but I made an extra loaf for my husband's co-workers and they just raved about it. I made a honey butter to go with it and it added what it needed.
Hate to be a bummer, but add me to the "sunk into one big mess" category. I don't know what the deal was-- I've never had this problem before, but this recipe really didn't turn out for me. I ate a piece of what we ended up with and it tasted pretty good, even if it looked awful, hence the 2 stars.
My kids (8 & 5) made this today - super easy and delicious. Not as pumpkin flavored as I thought it would be but sweet and colorful. We always start our breads in a machine in the am - then the kids punch and shape for baking - We used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinn. and ginger.
Very dense and middle DIDNT cook. Will not make again.
First time making it was today. I just took it out my aged but wonderful GE bread maker.I adjusted the recipe as suggested under "most helpful positive review" -adding 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves and increasing the yeast to 1 tablespoon. I plan to make more for sharing and freezing. The frozen loaves will make the 1 1/2 hour drive to my starving university student. Best bread recipe I have made to date :)
I substituted 1 cup of milk, for the milk powder and water, and followed others' recommendations to use a tbs of yeast. It came out excellent! Not too sweet, like a lot of pumpkin breads. Definitely will make again!
I made this bread to go with a pot of vegetable beef soup and it was perfect! I loved this bread, it was delicious, soft, moist, not overpowering in flavor but just enough subtle flavor. It was also great toasted and topped with cinnamon sugar butter or even just plain butter. I love that I can make more nutritious breads for my family and this one is going to be made frequently in my home!
Much better than the other pumpkin yeast bread I tried from this site. The mild spice flavor lends itself well to meat sandwiches, French toast or hot out of the oven.
It's in the machine now. It was very easy to just follow the ingredients list from top to bottom and get it started. I imagine, from the ingredients provided that this bread is going to taste amazing; fresh and pumpkin-y. I know I will love it.
Very delicious bread. We loved it!!
This did not work well for me. It tastes good, but didn't rise or cook properly.
This recipe makes absolutely delicious bread.
good bread in form and texture but you could not taste the pumpkin
This bread was hard to review. It tasted great. It's like a loaf version of a soft rich pumpkin flavored sweet dinner roll. I was looking for something more to use for toast with a light pumpkin spice flavor. I would save this for Thanksgiving. The extra butter and brown sugar really make this more of a holiday bread. My issue with the bread was that mine sunk or deflated in the middle. I thought, it was because I had made the mistake of doing 1.5 times the recipe due to the size of my machine. Then, I read some of the reviews and others had the same issue due to the rich nature of the bread. I believe this originally must have been a sweet roll recipe. I was able to get some almost shaped slices, because I have a bread slicing guide and electric knife. Even then, it was just so soft. One of the reviewers did half whole wheat and used honey, that might do the trick of making this more hearty. I would suggest this for someone looking for a holiday flavored sweet roll and mixing the dough up in the dough cycle though.
Made with melted butter instead of margarine, increased the pumpkin amount by a 1/4 cup and doubled the sugar. Still just slightly sweet. Very soft and tender loaf that the family loved.
Dry and just didn't rise... No good for me.
I tried recipe as written for bread machine. I did not read any reviews before making. It smelled awesome as it was baking. But when finished it was a disaster. It appeared to have risen and then fell. When I tried to take out of breadmaker it fell apart. It still taste good....but wouldn't want to serve to anyone. I'd like to know if anyone else had same problem or how to correct! I have a West Bend bread maker. I use it frequently with no problems.
I made 2 loaves of this bread for a office party and I will say this. If you are following the instructions for this recipe to the T, you will be making a batter rather than a dough, it was far too wet to be kneeded and did not raise properly. So what I ended up doing is 1. add more yeast. (I used 2 packets of quick rise yeast) 2. I needed a good 5-5 1/2 cups of bread flour for this to be a kneedable dough (I baked this traditional style) and let the dough rest 1 hour in a bowl sprayed with cooking spray and covered in saran wrap (so it doesn't stick to the bowl), then kneed and put in a bread pan (also sprayed with cooking spray) or on a baking sheet after forming your preferred shape (cooking spray as well) and re-cover and let sit for another hour to rise, score the top and do an egg wash, bake for 40 minutes and you will get a beautiful golden-brown loaf.
This was the most delicious bread I have tasted from my breadmaker. The consistency is wonderful. It is soft, flavorful and just delicious. I added 1/2 cup of raisins as well as 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and 1 extra teaspoon of cinnamon. I added the ingredients in the order listed on this recipe, and it came out PERFECT. Highly recommend this one.
It’s not like a dessert bread it’s like a breakfast bread that you’d toast or a unique sandwich bread. The pumpkin flavor is light but noticeable. The crumb is moist yet fluffy and chewy. It is gently sweet but could be served savory too.
Delicious! My kids are loving it.
My son and I really liked this bread. It would go great with a turkey dinner--slightly sweet and a subtle spice. I used fresh puree, butter instead of margarine and left out the nutmeg. I used 3 tsp of yeast and put it on the dough cycle. I baked at 350 for 30 min-- it made one huge loaf of bread.
Delicious! My kids are loving it.
It was really good. Everyone here wants me to make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections