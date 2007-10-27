Pumpkin Yeast Bread

This bread is so good and it makes the house smell heavenly while it bakes!

Recipe by gerilyn hamilton

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ingredients in bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select basic setting. Start.

  • To bake bread in oven: select dough or manual cycle. Once cycle is complete, shape dough and place in a greased loaf pan. Allow to rise in a warm spot until doubled in size. Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 35 to 45 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the center of the loaf reads 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 228.8mg. Full Nutrition
