Pumpkin Yeast Bread

i made this in my kitchenaid. used instant yeast,upped pumpkin to 1 cup and decreased the water to 2 T. this worked for me but you may need more or less water to make your dough workable.i then added everything but half the flour and mixed on speed 2 with the paddle attachment while adding rest of the flour in slowly. when everything is incorporated i switched to dough hook and kneaded on speed 4 for about 7 minutes. let rise in a greased bowl till doubled then shaped into a pumpkin. let rise until doubled then egg glazed it scored it from top to bottom to resemble the lines on a pumpkin.then added poppy seeds to the scores to make the lines stand out. my kids loved it. forgot, i used butter instead of margarine.EDIT: just wanted to give an idea of how i shaped this. first i cut off a small handleful of dough for the stem and rolled it into a cylinder then twisted it a little. then took remaining dough and shaped into a tight round. i then took my rolling pin , which has no handles and pushed it into the center of the dough till it touched the counter. it makes a little well for the stem to fit in. the dough will eventually rise and the stem will be sitting up high. stick the stem inside the well and let dough rise. i hope this helps..not the best person to explain things :)