Pear Bread I

This is a very flexible recipe and a great way to use up all those pears on my neighbor's tree! The taste and texture of the pears is a nice change from bannana and zucchini breads and the nuts give it some crunch. My loaves had a rustic, old-fashioned look and taste. It was a zip to use my apple peeler to peel and slice the pears; then I sliced the stacks of slices into quarters. I used a heaping three cups of pears. To improve the healthiness of the bread I used 1 C of freshly milled white whole wheat flour and 1 C. freshly milled spelt, as well as 1 C. store bought all purpose flour. I followed other suggestions and used home-canned low sugar applesauce as a substitute for most of the oil and added 1/8 t. allspice, 1/8 t. cloves, and 1/2 t. ginger. Next time I will add 1/2 t. nutmeg and leave out the allspice. I used half brown sugar and half white, but next time will cut the sugar by 1/2 cup. I had no pecans so I substitued walnuts. I forgot to add the vanilla, so I drizzled the top with a powdered sugar/vanilla/milk glaze. I divided the two loaves in half and distributed them to my taste testers. My mom loved it but thought it a little sweet. My four co-workers were crazy about it. My neighbor loved it. My lawn mowing kid ate it with gusto. I really loved the heartiness of the flours contrasted with the soft texture and flavor of the pears. I am planning to make more loaves this afternoon to freeze. The horses loved the pear peelings and cores.