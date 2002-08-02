Pear Bread I

4.5
234 Ratings
  • 5 162
  • 4 56
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This bread is great lightly toasted for breakfast or anytime!

Recipe by ANGIEGAIL

Credit: LynnInHK
Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
2 -8x5 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Make a well in the center of the bowl.

  • In a separate bowl combine the oil, eggs, sugar, grated pears, pecans, and vanilla. Blend well. Add to well of dry ingredients. Stir until just moistened. Spoon batter into 2 greased and floured 8x5x3 inch loaf pans.

  • Bake in a preheated 325 degree F (165 degrees C) oven for one hour and 15 minutes. Cool on wire rack before removing from the loaf pans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 27.9mg; sodium 196.4mg. Full Nutrition
