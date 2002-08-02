Pear Bread I
This bread is great lightly toasted for breakfast or anytime!
This bread is great lightly toasted for breakfast or anytime!
I've made this bread for years now and everytime I make it, I get another compliment on it and a request for the recipe. I make this exact from what your recipe says. Its good with a cup of tea in the morning.Read More
After i read everyone's very helpful commments, i changed the recipe - 3.5 cups pear processed, then half a cup of pears cut up into chunks. even then, i realized that the joy of pear is in the subtlety of its taste - the bread still barely tasted like pear. i also used 1.75c sugar and halved the cinnamon and used less than 2/3c oil - the extra pears made it wetter. could use a little more soda. maybe some allspice. it's decent bread if you have a lot of pears...Read More
After i read everyone's very helpful commments, i changed the recipe - 3.5 cups pear processed, then half a cup of pears cut up into chunks. even then, i realized that the joy of pear is in the subtlety of its taste - the bread still barely tasted like pear. i also used 1.75c sugar and halved the cinnamon and used less than 2/3c oil - the extra pears made it wetter. could use a little more soda. maybe some allspice. it's decent bread if you have a lot of pears...
I've made this bread for years now and everytime I make it, I get another compliment on it and a request for the recipe. I make this exact from what your recipe says. Its good with a cup of tea in the morning.
This has a very subtle taste to be sure, but it is moist and sweet. I used canned pears which was time saver!
Not what I was expecting...a very good bread but very similar to zucchini bread, thought it would have more of a pear taste.
I received a basket of fruit as a gift and it had a lot of pears. No one in my family eats pears so I tried this recipe. My family loved it but I never told them there were pears in it and they couldn't tell. I left the nuts out of the recipe. It was very moist-almost tasted like my pumpkin bread recipe. I would make this again.
Great fruit bread! Minced some ripe pears and had a tasty treat. No other adjustments were necessary. That bread was GONE.
This bread was delicious...almost sweet enough to be a dessert! A hot, buttered slice is a wonderful way to start your day. You will certainly enjoy this moist, flavorful loaf!
Pretty simple to make aside from grating the pears. The bread was a bit bland though, no pear taste. It would be good with a bit of jam or with milk. I also thought it might taste nice with a brown sugar crumble top, kind of like coffee cake.
Very tasty and easy, but I didn't get much pear taste out of it--the end result was a little like carrot cake. Next time I think I'll increase the amount of fruit I put in.
Not bad for using up pears. I tried reducing the oil a bit, but they came out a little tough. Good flavour, though. Nicer warmed up in microwave.
I followed the advice of other reviews by adding nutmeg (really compliments the pear) & subbing applesauce for the oil. I also used closer to 3 pears, pureeing one and dicing the other 2 rather than shredding. Some reviewers said the bread lacked pear flavor - mine didn't.
I had super-ripe pears so I had a go at this. Tasty and fairly wholesome with the following changes: whole wheat flour and whole oats for 2 of the cups of white flour; reduced the sugar to 1 c.; 1/3 c. canola oil and subbed vanilla yogurt for the remaining oil, cut the cinnamon back and added nutmeg and ginger; and added 3 slices of candied ginger that I minced and 1/4 c. of currants. I made 22 muffins with the recipe which I baked for 25 minutes. Topped them with raw sugar crystals for crunch and whole oats for decoration. I just mashed the pears with a potato masher and drained the accumulated juice after it sat. I will make this again.
I thought this bread was really good, however, I didn't taste the pears at all. I could certainly taste the cinnamon. But since I don't care for pears, my family does, it was good. They liked it, I liked it.
We get Harry and David pears for Christmas every year, and they made this bread deliciously sweet and moist. I got rave reviews for it!
This isn't a new recipe, and the bread looks exactly like any banana bread would, but I liked using pear instead of banana - it was a nice change. It sure didn't last long at my house.
I baked this, without the nuts, for a local pear festival and won a first place ribbon! It is a flavorful, moist cake-like bread.
I used a large muffin tin for this bread and it turned out so good. The cooking time was reduced to about 45 min. They were all gone in one day! I also put in some pear chunks near the top.
Such a nice, moist, softly sweet bread. I used two cups whole wheat and 3/4 cup all-purpose flour. Next time I think I will use all whole wheat. I also used 1-1/2 cup Splenda in place of all the sugar, and 1/4 cup applesauce in place of the equivalent amount of oil. I used three Bartlet pears, still hard, that I chopped in the food processor. I baked it in four small loaf pans (but it would have fit in three) for about 35 minutes.
This is a very good tasting bread. I used canned pears instead of fresh and just chopped them up. The mix was a bit dry, so I added a little of the canned juice along with the pears. It baked in the same amount of time indicated with the extra juice. This bread is on the sweet side, but maybe that's because of the extra juice. I will make this again!
We received some over ripe pears in a fruit basket and were unable to shred them, so pear mash worked just fine. My husband and five children loved the bread; it was very moist and enjoyable. This is quite an accomplishment for my family, as out of the seven of us, only one enjoys the flavor pears. Unfortunately, our Dalmatian pup (9 months) also enjoyed a loaf in a half by climbing on the counter top...
This is one of the best breads I have ever baked. It makes a wonderful gift to a new neighbor.
I just finished baking this bread and my husband ate half of it already!! I added some ingredients after reading several reviews. I added about a cup more of pears, 1 smashed banana, about 1/8 of nutmeg, 1/4 cup of brown sugar, and 1 tsp of vanilla to make the bread sweeter.
Awesome!! I've made 4 loaves in a week it's so good! I did leave half of the bears chopped small and shredded the other half....A+++!
This recipe turned out wonderfully! The only change I made was that I added 1 tbsp. of vanilla instead of 2 tsp. I also chopped the pears instead of shredding them. My pears were very ripe so it turned out moist and fluffy. It also had a nice pear flavor. I think because of th fact that the pears were chopped so when you bite into it you get nice pieces of pears in each bite.... yummmm! PS... my daughter loved it as well!!!
I decided to use this recipe and make muffins instead today, they turn out great. I had some left over pear puree, from making pear butter, so i used it as well. It is a great way to use left over puree. I set the oven to 325 and cooked the muffins for 35mins.
Fabulous quick bread! I made a few revisions to the recipe though. As others suggested, I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup of white, and 3/4 cup of light brown. I also reduced the oil to 1/2 cup, and added two very ripe, mashed bananas. For the pear, I used 2 cups of pear purée, and also added 1 cup of white chocolate chips. It turned out fantastic - I will make this over and over again!
wow! yummy!
tasty bread, i used 2 large very ripe pears,cut the sugar down to 1 1/2 cups and used applesause for half of the oil.
Excellent recipe! I "healthed" it up a bit by making the following changes: switch out two of the cups of flour for whole wheat pastry flour; add a cup of wheat bran for extra fiber; use 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce and 2 Tbs of canola oil instead of 3/4 cup of oil; replace one cup of the sugar with Splenda; leave the skins on the pears for extra fiber and nutrients. I didn't have pecans on hand, so I used walnuts. Also, I reduced the sugar/splenda to 1 1/2 cups instead of 2 cups, and I still thought it was unnecessarily sweet. I'll probably cut it down to 1 cup next time. All in all, this was a delicious was to use up those pears!
I used 6 mini loaf pans instead of the 2 regular ones and cooked them for 30 mins. at 325. I also put 1 pkg of baked apple oatmeal on top with some brown sugar they were perfect
I made this recipe just as stated. It was a hit with everyone who tried it. I have shared the bread and the recipe with family members. The only suggestion I have is that it works better to use pears that are not overly ripe.
Great recipe! I did make some of the same changes as others -- applesauce for the oil, added nutmeg, cut sugar nearly in half, substituted whole wheat flour, made into muffins (baking for 17 minutes)... All in all, I think this deserves 5 stars. Nice change to the usual banana bread.
I guess I am actually reviewing an apple bread because I couldn't find pear in the middle of winter in Tokyo. I also substituted 1/2cup of the oil with apple sauce, and only used 1/2 the sugar. But it's definitely one of the most flavorful and low-fat (after taking out the oil) and moist quickbread I've ever made.
This recipe is excellent! The only thing I changed was that I used: 1/2 tsp cinnamon, a dash of nutmeg and a dash of cloves (only because I ran out of cinnamon!). It came out fantastic! I have to admit I was skeptical, but this bread is super moist and very flavorful. Yum. Definitely try this recipe. UPDATE: I have since made this recipe using canned pears and it is equally tasty, if not better!
This recipe was pretty good use of an abundance of pears; although, it was a bit sweeter than I was expecting. I did make a few changes though, as follows: 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup white sugar, and 4 cups chopped pears rather than the 2 shredded. I made 24 muffins with this recipe rather than 2 loaves. Muffins are easier for my toddler to hold on to, and I found the consistency was more cake like and suited to muffins. I would make this again, as we really enjoyed them but I may decrease the sugar a bit the next time. Thanks for the post. It was a good basis to put my own spin on it.
I made this last week as written and wasn't bad but tonight I made a couple changes that made these superb. First, no oil, used unsweetened applesauce. Second, 2 cups of chopped not shredded pears. Lastly, I added 2 mashed bananas. Such a wonderful blend of flavor of three fruits and I made muffins instead of bread.
Really loved this! I used more pears and instead of using 2 loaf pans I baked the whole amount in a decorative bundt cake pan! It came out looking so nice! Got some great compliments on it.
Delicious. I halved the recipe and subsituted some wheat flour for the white. I used the two cups of pears even though I halved the recipe to keep it moist and very flavorful. I also just mashed the pears with a fork instead of grated them. It was uch easier and it still left some chunks of pear in the bread. I also only used half the sugar. Excellent made into muffins and cooked in about 25 minutes.
This bread was delicious and very easy to make. I make it often and alway get rave review. The only changes I made was to add almond extract and leave out the pecans because I do not like nuts. I also made it in a bundt pan. The bread was moist, sweet and delicious! I would take the advice of others and use applesauce in place of the oil for a healthier bread and perhaps cut down on the sugar a little. It was really sweet--very much like a dessert rather than a bread you'd eat for breakfast. I will make this often. Next time I will reduce the sugar to 1.5 cups and use unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil. I also don't shred by pear. I simply peel and chop.
Moist and flavorful. I did make quite a few changes though. I added 2 ripened mashed bananas, 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar,1 cup whole wheat flour and the remaining flour white, used walnuts instead of pecans (out of necessity)and also added a pinch of nutmeg. My baking soda and powder were outdated which made for a flatter loaf. Be sure to check your expiration dates or test them using hot H20! No fizz no good. Overall very good and useful way to use up the abundance of pears in our yard. Will definately make again with fresh soda and powder. Thanks for sharing.
Excellent bread! I used half whole wheat and half white flour, and I used half brown sugar and half white. Also, I wanted chunks of pear in my bread, so I didn't shred the pears but rather cut them into big chunks (and used a generous two cups). And instead of flouring my bread pans, I cinnamon-sugared them, which I find I definitely prefer for sweet quick breads.
I suggest using very ripe pears. Just like with banana bread, you would use very ripe bananas. This is how you get more moisture and flavor.
One of our favorite quick breads! We often use up pears that have gotten a little overripe (by accident) in this recipe and it makes for a really moist bread!
Super yummy! Great addition with the cinnamon. Thanks!
EXCELLENT
Very yummy recipe. I followed the measurements exactly omitting the nuts since a child is allergic. I actually put the dry ingredients in a ziplock baggie and mixed them together and then mixed the eggs, oil, sugar, vanilla and pears in a large bowl and added the flour mixture to the wet mixture (instead of the other way around) and it worked perfectly. Four pears shredded was all I needed and since the skins were so thin I didn't bother to peel them.
mmmmmmm, i never had pear bread before! what a delicious, mellow taste. i can't wait to try it toasted! note: 3 large northwest bartlett pears gave me exactly 2 cups shredded. i gently rolled my grated pear in a paper towel to remove the excess moisture (don't squeeze dry). you can grate your pears during basic prep because they won't discolor through oxidation like apples do. many thanks angela, this one's a keeper!
I have made this bread, as is or substituting walnuts for pecans, several times in the past couple months. It's so tasty and moist and gone in a flash. This is one of my most favorite recipies by far. I will make this again and again.
My family loved it. It is a light, sweet tasting bread. It is now a family favorite!
This recipe is definitely a keeper. The house smelled heavenly while the bread was in the oven! The only thing I changed was I added a dash of ground cloves, nutmeg, and all spice to the dry ingredients.
This is a really good, easy recipe. I followed the recipe as is except I omitted the nuts and put in 1/2 cup of fresh blueberries. YUMMY!
Excellent moist cake with a subtle flavour (I increased cinnamon to 1.5 tsp and added 1/2 tsp of nutmeg) - I baked it in a large muffin tin and got 18 large muffins out of the original recipe. I baked them at 165F/325C for 30 minutes and they turned out beautifully. I topped them off with Caramel Frosting V, which made for a delicious combination. My toddler and my husband loved these muffins!
wonderful recipe! i used just diced pears rather than grated and the pear taste was much more promanent! delicious bread! however i dont think it needed so much sugar :)
I chopped the pears instead of shredding. Also, I cut the oil to 1/2 cup and increased the pears to about 2 2/3 cups. Very moist and flavorful! No doubt I'll be making this again.
My daughter made these into muffins and won at the county fair and state fair level. This is a great recipe.
This was not a bad bread, but it did not taste a thing like pears at all to me. It was not as moist as I would have hoped. Good flavor, but not what I was looking for.
I used crushed almonds instead of walnuts, half the sugar, and I baked them in muffin tins for 30 minutes till deep golden brown on the tops. They were fantastic.
Loved this. Great breakfast bread. Used 1/2 amount of cinnamon and substituted ground cloves and nutmeg. I also used 1/4 c oil and 1/2 c applesauce. Next time I will try all applesauce.
yummy! used closer to 3 cups pear. left skin on pears, no change in texture or taste. used walnuts.
This recipe is excellent. I used 2 teaspoons of ground ginger and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon instead of the 1 tablespoon of cinnamon in the recipe. It is deliscious toasted!
This was great. I made the following changes: 1. Reduced the sugar to 1.5 cups 2. Used only half tbsp cinnamon and added a half tbsp ground cardamon. 3. Added 1/2 cup or so golden raisins. 4. Baked as muffins for 30 minutes (made approximately 16 muffins). I think the cardamon is really what made these muffins distinctive and delicious.
I made this for the kids at work - they loved it! I baked it in a Bundt pan and sprinkled powdered sugar on top. It was moist, although I omitted the pecans, but I will add them next time.
This is fantastic! I peeled and shredded three medium pears, which wound up being slightly more than 2 cups. I also subbed no-sugar-added applesauce for the oil and egg beaters for 2 of the eggs to make it much lower in fat. Per other reviews, I used 1 Tbsp of vanilla and added 1/8 tsp of nutmeg.
I made this recipe this morning for our playgroup. I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups regular flour, and some brown sugar in place of the white sugar. I baked it one hour, and would probably bake it about 55 minutes the next time. In addition, I might even add more pear to it. Nonetheless, it is delicious! One of the little boys was sniffing and said, "Wow, it smells so good in here!" The moms and kids loved it - just about everyone had seconds (or thirds). I will certainly make this again!
This recipe would be good with apples instead of the pears. It was very good. I substituted apple sauce for 1/2 of the oil.
Cut the sugar in 1/2 and split it between white and brown and used applesauce instead of oil. I also used my canned pears instead of fresh. This is great! Especially warm with some butter!
this was a great recipe. i used walnuts instead of pecans. Also, I baked the bread in 2 metal coffee cans to give as gifts. yummy!
This bread is delicious!! It rises really well so don't overfill your pans. I made everything as is except I added a teaspoon of ground coriander, which I think added a lovely depth of flavor to the bread. Will definitely make this again! Thanks for the recipe!
I made a few changes to this bread. I omitted all the oil and just used applesauce, and used 1/2 cup less sugar. I thought the bread was sweet enough with that amount of sugar. I also diced the pears up instead of shredding them so that i would have chuncks of pear through out the bread. The applesauce changed the texture of the bread a bit, not as moist but overall this is a great recipe. I plan to use it again!
a great easy bread. I followed others advice and made the following substitutions: used apple sauce instead of oil. cut the sugar to 1.5 cups(don't cut it too much) add 1/8 tsp nutmeg, 1 Tbs vanilla, 1/8 to 1/4 tsp of orange zest. I just chopped the pears and the bug hunks made it amazing.
Used less oil and sugar. (Used diced canned pears instead of shredded pears).
This was good but should be called pear cake. I was hoping for something more like a quick bread. Next time I will definitely decrease the sugar and oil as well as the vanilla.
I bought a bunch of canned pears just to find that my kids don't like them and since they're packed in heavy syrup I can't eat them. This recipe was the perfect solution. I doubled the recipe and used up four cans of pears! You have to squeeze the syrup out well and reduce the sugar a bit (I used 3 instead of 4 cups in a double batch) to make up for the heavy syrup that's still in the pears but other than that not a single change! :-) They love it! Thanks.
This is an excellent recipe! Everytime I make it, it disappears. Can't go wrong with this one!
I had tons of over ripe pears to use and not alot of ingredients to hand. So to make this I used half wholewheat and half self raising flour, 1 cup of white sugar, 1/2tsp cinnamon, 1/2tsp ground ginger, 1 cup of pear puree (I also mixed in one over ripe banana) instead of oil, 2 cups of choppped pears, a handful of chopped dates and a hanful of raisins. Pretty yummy!! I did find them still a bit sweet (even after not adding the full amount of sugar) so next time I'll just omit it. I made 12 muffins and one loaf in total.
This has become a MUST HAVE for my family at the holidays. It is rich, moist, "cinnamonny", and always delicious. I leave out the nuts for my family's preference, and fan out thin slices of fresh pear on top of the bread before it bakes for presentation. A true winner!
This sweet bread is really good. I thought it was too gooey when I mixed it, but it came out fine.
I'm a pear grower in Oregon, so of course I love to make home made goodies of pear, and I also gift them. This is a great recipe! I added 1/2 t. cloves for a little zip. I also don't peel the pears, just core and dice. You will love it!
A light and pleasant recipe. I altered this recipe slightly to accommodate making muffins rather than bread loaves. First, I halved the recipe which prepared dough ample for making twelve pear muffins. Furthermore, I diced two ripe Anjou pears, providing exactly one cup of sweet pear fruit. I omitted the pecans and added a pinch of pure maple sugar on the top of each muffin before placing in the oven for twenty-five minutes. Homemade honey butter provides a pleasant complement to these muffins.
Omg! So delicious. The only difference was I blended 4 ripe pears with one extra lg. ripe banana. After everything was blended together I mixed in two chopped ripe pears! My daughters could get enough! 35 min for muffin tins and 45 for mini cake pan. Thank u for the awesome recipe!
This was a really good bread, used up some ripe pears! I made it as is, very good toasted. next time i'm going to try with applesauce for part of the oil to keep it moist.
Delicious! I grated my slightly overripe Bartletts without peeling them and the bread came out with a rich pear flavour. Perhaps this is not possible with other varieties of pear (ones with much thicker skins), but I would try to include some... fiber is good for you!
I had some pears that were going bad and needed to do something with them quick...I came across this recipe, and gave it a try. It was delicious. My two-year-old called it "cake bread", which is a huge compliment coming from him (cake is his reference for anything sweet and good). My only deviations from the original recipe--I didn't have pecans, so those were omitted, and I added a jar of baby food pears (4 oz) because I was afraid my pears wouldn't measure up to the amount required. Well worth trying!!!
I took advice from another reviewer and diced the pears to try and get more pear flavor. Both my husband and I weren't all that fond of biting into the occasional cold mush... but to each his own. ;) The cinnamon dominated the taste anyway (which I like) so I'm pretty sure grating will be sufficient next time. It was very good (even with the chunks)! I recommend this recipe and will make it again!
I have made this recipe the last two years from our own home grown asian pears and my husband and I both just love it.......so do the neighbors that I have shared it with. Thanks
GREAT!
This is an incredible usage of pears!!!!! We have TWO pear trees in our backyard... I'm using up quite a few. Today alone I made 17 loaves and froze them for some winter day! Yum. Co-workers raved and wanted the recipe. This is now in my "favorite" section of my recipe box. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
super good and very easy. yummy warm and cold also. this will go in my keeper recipes.
I added more pear and 1cup brandy/rum soaked raisins a m a z i n g
I have many pears this year and have been baking up a storm. The only thing I changed was using Splenda instead of sugar, and it turned out wonderfully. Quite delicious.
I made this bread for family using pears from the tree in our backyard. Everybody has loved it!
This is a very flexible recipe and a great way to use up all those pears on my neighbor's tree! The taste and texture of the pears is a nice change from bannana and zucchini breads and the nuts give it some crunch. My loaves had a rustic, old-fashioned look and taste. It was a zip to use my apple peeler to peel and slice the pears; then I sliced the stacks of slices into quarters. I used a heaping three cups of pears. To improve the healthiness of the bread I used 1 C of freshly milled white whole wheat flour and 1 C. freshly milled spelt, as well as 1 C. store bought all purpose flour. I followed other suggestions and used home-canned low sugar applesauce as a substitute for most of the oil and added 1/8 t. allspice, 1/8 t. cloves, and 1/2 t. ginger. Next time I will add 1/2 t. nutmeg and leave out the allspice. I used half brown sugar and half white, but next time will cut the sugar by 1/2 cup. I had no pecans so I substitued walnuts. I forgot to add the vanilla, so I drizzled the top with a powdered sugar/vanilla/milk glaze. I divided the two loaves in half and distributed them to my taste testers. My mom loved it but thought it a little sweet. My four co-workers were crazy about it. My neighbor loved it. My lawn mowing kid ate it with gusto. I really loved the heartiness of the flours contrasted with the soft texture and flavor of the pears. I am planning to make more loaves this afternoon to freeze. The horses loved the pear peelings and cores.
What a nice loaf. Very flavourful! You need three pears even if you can get two cups from two I think. This recipe works pretty well as muffins too.
This is the first bread I have ever made, and it came out great. I found this recipe while looking for something I could use the canned pears I've had in the pantry for a year. This was delicious, moist, and was super-easy for a first timer. I especially love that it didn't require a mixer.
Delicious way to use pears, but the bread doesn't have a "pear" taste.
I had to use almond flavoring as I had no vanilla. My oven must be a bit hot b/c my loaves were a little over-baked. Excellent none the less!
Pear flavor is minimal, but nice and moist! I only used two eggs and replaced some oil with water. I used four ripe pears and chopped them finely. It taste great, but its not the best bread.
This is a tasty and moist bread. I also added 3/4 cup of raisans to the recipe and rough chopped the pears instead of grating. I received many compliments on this bread....definately a keeper!
I recently discovered that my picky toddler loves different kinds of bread so I've been creative in finding ways to put fruit or vegetables in my bread and muffin recipes. I actually really liked this recipe. I used three cups of pears. The taste of pears is very subtle but the bread is very moist.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections