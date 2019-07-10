Kathy's Delicious Whole Slow Cooker Chicken

1 of 778

Rating: 5 stars I thought this recipe was too good to be true. It just sounded too easy and is so inexpensive to make. It didn't look so great while it was cooking either. I'm not going to lie...it is incredible! It is so flavorful and tender. I cook for two men...my husband and my brother in law, both firefighers, and both good cooks themselves. They just loved this and can't wait to cook it at work. I served it with sushi rice and plain sauted zuchini...which complimented the recipe perfectly. The only thing I altered...I filled the chicken cavity with onion and doubled the liquid. So good! Helpful (554)

Rating: 5 stars Reading the recipe and reviews I did notice one thing WAS missing...PEPPER. I modified the recipe for a 5 lb chicken (changed serving size to 10) and then added 1 tbsp pepper and 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper.) I skinned the chicken and put all the modified ingredients in the crock pot itself, and then mixed them right there in the pot, then I put the chicken in and turned it over a couple times to get the mixture all over it and cooked it breast side down. It was wonderful! My son even asked for seconds and usually doesn't like eating chicken. Served it with rice cooked with the rest of the chicken broth (1 cup left from can) and some herbs de province in the rice cooker. Will definately be made again Helpful (406)

Rating: 5 stars Talk about fall off the bone! I used a 3 lb chicken and will cook it for less time in the future. I substituted lime juice for the lemon (didn't have lemon), increased the garlic, added onion powder & pepper and decreased the olive oil, as suggested. Instead of removing the skin completely, I loosed it all around the breast and back and marinated the chicken inside the crock for about an hour before I turned it on. I also turned the chicken a few times while cooking. It came out super tender and flavorful. I made cocnut rice and green beans to go with. Yummy! Helpful (335)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my boyfriend tonight. He loved it and so did I. I only made one change to the recipe. I did not have honey so I used some real maple syrup I had. It was delicious. To go along with it I made some white rice and instead of using water I used some of the slow cooker juice some chicken broth and a little water to cook the rice. Then I stir fried the rice after it was done with fresh mushrooms and topped with some green onions. (I added some butter and more slow cooker juice in with the stir fry) Then I put the chicken on top. He loved it and he can be a critical SOB (lol). Helpful (201)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was delicious however there was way too much oil. It only needs about 1 tablespoon of oil not the 1/3 cup called for in the recipe. To try to correct the amount of oil called for I added more soy sauce & chicken broth. I had to add more soy sauce & chicken broth. I omitted the sesame oil as I am not a big fan & put in about a teaspoon of fresh ginger. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (114)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!!! Used half the olive oil and no sesame oil. Added more honey and veggies and used skinless boneless chicken thighs. Also made the sauce thicker with cornstarch. Cooked on low for 2 1/2 hours in small crockpot. Ate with Jasmine Rice...leftovers were even better!!! Helpful (113)

Rating: 4 stars I've been looking for a whole chicken recipe (got a couple birds in the deep freeze) and this tasted great. The meat was very tender (I put it breast side down). I kinda guessed at the amount of garlic; I crushed 6 cloves and threw a couple whole into the cavity for good measure--still could have used more. I will definitely make this again tweaking the spices a little to suit my taste. Helpful (92)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and it was a big hit with my family. the sauce is delicious served over rice. I usually add my own touches to a recipe , but I followed this one exactly and it was great! Next time I might try adding some broccolli or carrots just for added nutrition. Helpful (83)

Rating: 5 stars I followed other suggestions and decreased the amount of olive oil but only a little. I put the chicken in breast side down to make sure that part stayed moist since it was submerged in the liquid. I also basted the chicken 30 mins or so. My husband loved it and at almost the whole chicken by himself. Definately will make this again. Helpful (83)