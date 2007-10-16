Broccoli Cornbread

3.8
64 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 12
  • 3 11
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

This broccoli cornbread turns out extra moist and flavorful because of the cottage cheese. Try it tonight!

Recipe by Mindy Spearman

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease the bottom and sides of a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl mix together the cornmeal, flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Make a well in the center of the bowl.

  • In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, thawed broccoli, cottage cheese, and melted butter or margarine. Pour into well of flour mixture. Stir until just combined.

  • Pour batter into a greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degrees C) oven for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 6g; cholesterol 40.6mg; sodium 438.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022