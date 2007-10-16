Broccoli Cornbread
This broccoli cornbread turns out extra moist and flavorful because of the cottage cheese. Try it tonight!
This broccoli cornbread turns out extra moist and flavorful because of the cottage cheese. Try it tonight!
I substituted 2 boxes of Jiffy corn muffin mix, used 5 eggs (per friend's suggestion who cooks this frequently), 1.5 sticks butter, sauteed onions first so it wouldn't be so strong, everything else the same, got RAVE reviews..Next time I may cut the butter back to just 1 stick. 2 ppl asked for recipe. Enjoy!Read More
My nephew couldn't get enough of this! My family loved this!Read More
I substituted 2 boxes of Jiffy corn muffin mix, used 5 eggs (per friend's suggestion who cooks this frequently), 1.5 sticks butter, sauteed onions first so it wouldn't be so strong, everything else the same, got RAVE reviews..Next time I may cut the butter back to just 1 stick. 2 ppl asked for recipe. Enjoy!
My nephew couldn't get enough of this! My family loved this!
I really liked this! Made it with whole wheat flour and olive oil instead of white flour and marg. I like the idea of adding Feta and or hot peppers to spice it up a little! Great for a healthy snack :)
Very moist & tasty! We love broccoli...this a good way to get in another serving of veggie. Great w/any meal.
I know this sounds disgusting but its really good and moist. I have added chopped jalapenos or green chilies to spice it up. Its great with soup. Oh, I cant stand broccoli OR cottage cheese either so I was amazed.
This is now a permanent sidedish in our house. Everyone likes it. The 1 year old, the preschooler, the teenager to mom and dad. It can be hard to find a recipe that appeals to all ages and this one does. Couple it with some sliced ham and you have a complete meal. Excellent.
The reason I gave this recipe 4 instead of 5 stars is because I changed it up a bit as suggested by one of the other reviewers (substitute 2 boxes of Jiffy corn muffin mix, use 5 eggs, 1 stick butter, everything else the same). It was really awesome! I am definitely going to make it again and again. It's a good thing my baby got so fussy during dinner or else I might have eaten half the pan myself. It was that good!
This was the perfect idea! My 2 year old hate broccoli and he ate three pieces! It's not really that sweet so I added some honey on top of my piece (the kids don't need any more sugar). We ate this with the "Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup" and it was the perfect meal. Super easy, super good! *Just make sure you toss the broccoli in the blender or processor so it's not all chunky!
I did not try this recipe yet but I think it may be helpful to roast the broccoli first with some onion and substitute Feta for Cottage Cheese.
This was absolutely terrible! Not one person who tried this liked it. It was incrediably bland and the brocolli taste was overwhelming! I will not be making this again.
My family loved this recipe! I used steamed fresh broccoli florets instead of frozen, and used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese and added a little milk since the ricotta is drier. That and your favorite soup and you've got a perfect cold winter's night meal.
I made quite a few changes, based on some of the feedback/reviews. I omitted the cottage cheese and added 1.5 cups of milk in place of it. I added 1 lb lean turkey sausage to make it a main course dish. I also sauted onion and jalepano and added coarse black pepper. The end result was DELISH. Will make again.
Sorry, but my family didn't care for this one. It needed something, maybe onions or some cheddar cheese. Mexi-corn would probably have helped too. Just very bland and so-so.
I was not terribly impressed. It was pretty bland..not much taste. I think it would be much better made with Jiffy cornbread mix as another review used as that would give it more of a sweet taste for some flavor.
I used 2 cups Bisquick (the new heart healthy kind) instead of flour and corn meal. Pretty good.
I loved this recipe. I could eat it alone with nothing else.
Like most other people, I was surprised by how good this was. It's a nice variation on plain, old cornbread and a good way to get a few more veggies in. I used low-fat cottage cheese and used veggie oil instead of margarine (I went a little scant on the oil). It was great!
Quite delish. I made this to go along with tacos. It was very simple. I used a little more cottage cheese and broccoli and used an immersion blender to mix and chop everything together. texture and flavour were both good.
Great recipe! My son is gluten intolerant so I used 2 T potato flour per cup with enough rice flour to make it a cup. Very moist.
Made this recipe substituting olive oil for butter; and buttermilk for cottage cheese; left out the sugar; added more shredded cheese and another 2 eggs...yummy! Kids loved it.
Really enjoyed the added veggie. First time I have ever made my own cornbread! And, I'm a southerner. Mom's cornbread was always so dry....this added some mositure to the end result giving it great flavor.
I loved this recipe!! I used the 2 boxes of Jiffy corn muffin mix and the 5 eggs like others suggested. It was is so moist and delicious that I plan on making it for our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
This is very good! I made some changes per other reviewers: I subbed 2 boxes of Jiffy corn muffin mix for the cornmeal and flour, I used 5 eggs and 1 stick butter - everything else the same. I also chopped the broccoli very fine. Next time I'll add sauted onions and maybe a little feta. It cut beautifully after setting about 5 mins out of the oven. For those who don't like broccoli - you don't taste it, and I didn't tell my son, home from college, that it had cottage cheese in it.
My whole family teenage son included. Loved this great and tasty way to get the kids and husband to eat more veggies!Thanks for a quick & tasty sidedish!
Not good. The broccoli didn't cook when the cornbread was done and left uncooked dough near it. The texture was all bad. Just cook them separately and then toss cornbread with broccoli and you would have a better result.
Enh - I love broccoli & cottage cheese, but this cornbread had a rubbery texture and a somewhat bland flavor. It wasn't awful by any means, just disappointing.
I couldn't believe it. The bread was so moist and delicious, even tho I am not a fan of broccoli. I substituted home made fat free yogurt and a Tbs. of mozzarella instead of cottage cheese cause I can't eat cottage cheese, but inspit of the substitution, this cornbread was delicious. Thanks a ton for the recipe.
FABULOUS... it gets devoured every time I make it! I've used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese, which sweetens it a little. Any way you do it, it's delicious!
No one really liked this, but it was a little better with butter, salt, and pepper on top.
2 out of 3 family members really loved this. My husband who hates cooked broccoli said I messed up perfectly good cornbread...I put the chopped broccoli in the food processor to make it less noticeable and I think it tastes a lot better that way instead of getting a mouthful of broccoli. I did make it a little healthier by using oat flour instead of all purpose, southwestern eggbeaters instead of eggs, omega oil instead of butter. For more flavor I also added 4 oz can of mild green chilis for a little more spice. It was very moist and was just as good then next day! I will definately make this again
My wife loves her broccoli souffle and I admit it is good. When I made this cornbread with broccoli she flipped out. You will now find this on our table at least once per week. Thanks for sharing. I did not change anything.
I can't stop making this! My family can't get enough! This recipe is perfect, and it always turns out moist and more flavorful than regular cornbread. I've finely chopped leeks and added them also. It's always a hit! I have started making extra now because it is eaten even as a cold snack!
This was the best cornbread recipe I have ever used. Moist but firm and a great way to get the kids to eat veggies...! I made it at Thanksgiving, and all the adults loved it as well.
I made this a few days ago - we liked it - I used regular cornbread mix from a bag, but next time will use the Jiffy mix - I think the texture and flavor would improve. Cheese would be good, too.
sorry...I didn't like this.
Yes this was very tasty!
This was...ummm...very interesting. Great if you LOVE broccoli. I made it because I just happened to have cornmeal, broccoli, cottage cheese, and almost nothing else, and I took it to church potluck. Very mixed responses. I personally thought it was good though.
Made this for Christmas dinner last night and it was just "OK". Made as recipe directed. It was quite dry and very bland. Won't make this one again. Very little was eaten...
Sorry- we just didn't like it. The texture was too far off from that of traditional cornbread for our taste. I will try to tweak it though, so thanks for the idea.
I followed others advice & used the Jiffy muffin mix & 5 eggs & this was a huge hit! They didn't even notice the broccoli in it! Next time I am going to experiment with using less butter or maybe substituting yogurt for half to cut down on the calories.
I did not care for this recipe-----dry, too salty, just bad taste in general.
I followed the recipe exactly and was pleasantly surprised how good it was. It was a good way to use the tons of cottage cheese we have in the fridge. The cottage cheese definitely adds a subtle flavor that if you didn't know what was in it, you might not guess, and the broccoli doesn't make you feel so guilty about eating straight carbs! Will definitely be making it again.
This was a fabulous way to serve cornbread and was a big hit with all of my guests.
Tried it last night. It was ok. A little on the bland side. I think adding some spice, or some other ingredient would make it better. I did add 4 eggs instead of three, some salt and pepper too. But still, it was just ok.
I made the recipe as written and it was lousy. No one in my family liked it. Perhaps I could change it up a big to give it more flavor or zip but it was plain and not worth making again as written.
Excellent recipe! My anti-veggie boys asked for seconds. Easy recipe, mixed wet ingredients in for processor for a couple minutes 'till well chopped/ blended and added dry ingredients.
This was interesting,yet I wouldn't make it again. In the end,the flavor of cornmeal seems to overpower the broccoli flavor quite a bit (likely why so many kids seem to like their broccoli better this way). Since sampling, I'm going to save the rest to pour clam chowder over and finish off with the family.
I thought this would be a good way to get my 9 & 10 yr old kids to eat broccoli but they hated it. I have eaten broccoli cornbread before and it was delicious, but this is not the recipe. I would not make this again.
It was okay and the recipe turned out. Perhaps broccoli and cornbread aren't a great combo. I'd rather keep them separate.
Love this idea .. I used store bought corn muffin mix and add broccoli for a fast side dish.
It was alright...I was expecting more of a broccoli cassarole and it was more of a cornbread with broccoli in it. My husband did not care much for it either. He said to rate it 2 stars, but I thought it did have pretty good flavor.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections