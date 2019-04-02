Fat Boy Nacho Cheese Dip

1 of 31

Rating: 3 stars Great stuff! I made this for the Superbowl and it it was a hit. I will admit it was good but not GREAT. The reason behind this is I feel it is lacking something but couldn't place it. Everyone else said it was excellent and better than any kind of nacho dip they had before. The only problems I ran into was that first the velvetta cheese was VERY thick and needed to be melted quickly (please take into account if this is your first time making this the cheese will initially need about an hour or so to melt where you can mix everything else into it) I wound up throwing my crock pot ceramic into the microwave for a few minutes to melt the cheese. After I got everything mixed together make sure you watch that crock pot!! I found out that "low" on my crockpot was boiling the cheese on the edge scalding it. I then had to constantly turn the pot on and off and on and off. I am not sure if this is just how my crockpot is or not but just be forewarned. Another hint I suggest is have everyone scoop their own from the crockpot with plastic spoons because if you reuse the same spoon the cheese cools and hardens and looks kind of gross and turns people away from scooping it on their plate. Other than that great recipe and I will be making it again this time with a crockpot liner because dried baked cheese it not fun to clean. Helpful (50)

Rating: 4 stars I loved this recipe! I made a few adjustments though. Since I was making the dip for a crowd of almost 20 I had to double it--and instead of having 2 lbs of sausage, I used 1 lb. of spicy sausage and 1 lb. ground beef. Instead of just diced green chile peppers I used the Rotel diced tomatos with green chiles. Also, the dip was a little thick for my tastes, so I used some whole milk to give the dip a creamier texture. Yumm Yumm! Helpful (43)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great recipie, but exclude the nacho cheese can and add 3/4 cup whole milk instead. This will keep it creamy, and add 1can rotel chile to spice it up! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars FAB! I've made something similar to this for years but the addition of the soup made all the difference..WOW! Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE EXACTLY AND IT WAS WAY TOO THICK..I DOUBT I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN..A BETTER RECIPE ON THIS WEBSITE FOR THIS TYPE OF DIP IS BEEFY CHEESE DIP. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I cubed the cheese and put it into a microwave safe bowl and melted it in the microwave first. Then I poured it into the slow cooker and added the balance of ingredients stirred thoroughly and set the dial to warm. It was great!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This dip was SO good! My fiance and I are lovers of all things cheese dip. I found this recipe when I was looking for a Queso dip recipe to make for a Halloween Party and thought it sounded pretty good. I followed the directions and measurements; however I did add about a 1/2 cup of 2% milk to make it less thick and I used a can of the Rotel tomatos and diced green-chiles instead of using just chiles. I also noticed some people commented on having difficulties in melting the cheese; either that it took too long or burned to the sides of the crock-pot. I poured a little of my milk in first then put all the cheese in on top (I cute mine into REALLY small pieces). I turned the crock-pot on to low to gradually warm it then turned it to warm then to high. I stirred the cheese pretty frequently while it was melting and continually added a few drops of milk to keep it from getting too thick. After it almost completely melted I turned the crock-pot back to low. It did not specify on a type of sausage other than spicy so I used chorizo which I think gave it extra flavor. I will definitely make this again. I may even try adding onions black beans or extra meat next time. Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars Neither my husband or I liked this recipe. The cheese dip was too thick and once it cooled on my plate it was a gelatin mass. I'm not a big processed cheese fan either and the other flavors did not make up for this. Helpful (7)