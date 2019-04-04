Yankee Beans

3.9
25 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This is almost like putting an old baked bean recipe on hyperdrive! Superb doesn't even come close to describing the taste. These Yankee beans will be good, if you keep them covered and refrigerated, for about 3 days.

Recipe by FINE2THCOMB

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and bacon, and cook until onions are tender and golden, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes to the skillet, and cook for a minute to blend flavors.

    Advertisement

  • Place soaked beans in a 3 1/2-quart or larger slow cooker. Stir in the onion and bacon mixture, maple syrup, tomato puree, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard powder. Bury the ham bone in the beans, and fill the slow cooker with enough hot water to cover the beans. Add bay leaf to the top.

  • Cover and cook for 5 hours on High, or 10 to 11 hours on Low. Remove bay leaf and season with vinegar, hot sauce, salt, and pepper before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 12.9mg; sodium 211.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022