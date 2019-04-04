Yankee Beans
This is almost like putting an old baked bean recipe on hyperdrive! Superb doesn't even come close to describing the taste. These Yankee beans will be good, if you keep them covered and refrigerated, for about 3 days.
I had a ham bone with a good amount of meat on it, plus leftover ham, so I sauteed and added the ham instead of bacon. Toward the end of cooking - I felt it was a bit bland, so I added some molasses and a bit more brown sugar to the mix.
Recipe was just ok as is. Had to add brown sugar and molasses since it lacked flavor.
I had a ham bone with a good amount of meat on it, plus leftover ham, so I sauteed and added the ham instead of bacon. Toward the end of cooking - I felt it was a bit bland, so I added some molasses and a bit more brown sugar to the mix.
I have been making beans for many yrs. And without a doubt,the Yankee Beans are the best. Everybody loves them and wanted the recipe. I only left out the final seasoning, vinegar & hot pepper. Thank you Fine2THComb
I recieved many compliments on this dish. I did not use any meat, however, and rather used soy substitute and beef bullion. Be careful when adding the vinegar, if you use it at all. I followed the recipe and added it, only to find it soured the taste. To balance the taste, I had to add some ketchup and brown sugar, so that the vinegar wouldn't overpower the sweet and beefy taste. Some advice: taste as you go and add a little bit of everything at a time.
Very, very good. I have two little girls who tend to be wary of new things but all of us enjoyed this tonight. I an an experienced cook but had never made beans from scratch before. I had the bone left over from our Easter ham and wanted to try something other than pea soup this time. I had left quite a bit of meat on the bone so this made a nice meal in a bowl for us. I'll make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a good one. If you prefer sweet and sour to spicey try it with a little more vinegar and no hot sauce.
Freakin awesome!
I reduced the bacon to 1/4 pound and increased the ham by about 1/4 pound. Depending on how much ham you think there should have been on the bone. I would decrease the amount of vinegar slightly, too. Otherwise, this is a great recipe.
I added some molasses and brown sugar to the recipe. Family loved it!
I love beans this isnt bad. The only change I made was with the bacon I went a healthier route on that. I use a smoke turkey leg or turkey wings for my meat and flavoring. I boil the turkey leg for about 5 minutes since it was precooked cooled it pulled it apart added it to my beans. I also drained and strained the broth from that and added it to my soup broth as it cooked.
Excellent recipe. I added mine to a favourite chili recipe the next day. I would let the beans cook much longer next time. They were a bit chewy although we've never had home cooked beans before.
Delicious! I soaked the beans all day and then put everything together before going to bed. They were ready in the morning so after letting them cool I put it in the fridge to "mellow" for dinner. I did a couple of things differently. I used molasses instead of maple syrup, sauted my onions (and some celery) in a tsp. of butter. Left out the bacon entirely and when the beans were done I took out the bone and gleaned all the meat off and added that back into the pot. (Threw away the rest of course.) I added 1 beef bullion cube as well. I'm sure they would have been just as good by following the recipe but I went with what I had. Oh! I used Anazasi beans for that reason and they were really good. I don't think it matters what kind of beans you use.
We LOVED these! They are not as sweet as the baked beans from the can, but the perfect sweetness and spice! Yum, Yum, I will make these often!
This is a very hearty bean dish. Unique taste and very savory. I liked it very much. I put in two ham hocks. I used dry beans but, they were a different kind. The recipe turned out to be a keeper.
It was awful.
Needs MUCH longer cook time & more flavor. Used molasses for maple syrup, apple juice for 1/2 the water, & increased the mustard and the onion. Cut the vinegar by about 1/3. Subbed in smoked turkey for ham hock and sliced in some fried smoked beef sausage at the end. Also used duck fat instead of tasteless canola oil.
Made as instructed (more or less; I used the whole package of bacon, skipped the ham, didn't measure super-carefully, cooked longer than specified, left the vinegar and hot sauce on the table for individual addition) and was very happy with results. Beans were cooked through without having exploded. The taste was very nice: the flavor of canned baked beans but lighter, not gunky. Will have leftovers today and frozen some for later.
Best bean recipe I've ever made
Too spicy for me!
