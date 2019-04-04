Yankee Beans

Delicious! I soaked the beans all day and then put everything together before going to bed. They were ready in the morning so after letting them cool I put it in the fridge to "mellow" for dinner. I did a couple of things differently. I used molasses instead of maple syrup, sauted my onions (and some celery) in a tsp. of butter. Left out the bacon entirely and when the beans were done I took out the bone and gleaned all the meat off and added that back into the pot. (Threw away the rest of course.) I added 1 beef bullion cube as well. I'm sure they would have been just as good by following the recipe but I went with what I had. Oh! I used Anazasi beans for that reason and they were really good. I don't think it matters what kind of beans you use.