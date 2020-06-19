Quick and Easy Pad Thai
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 426.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 26.3g 53 %
carbohydrates: 67.6g 22 %
dietary fiber: 3.3g 13 %
sugars: 32.9g
fat: 7.6g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.6g 8 %
cholesterol: 142.3mg 47 %
vitamin a iu: 1606.6IU 32 %
niacin equivalents: 14mg 108 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 41 %
vitamin c: 62.7mg 104 %
folate: 73.4mcg 18 %
calcium: 90.3mg 9 %
iron: 3.7mg 21 %
magnesium: 86.4mg 31 %
potassium: 925.1mg 26 %
sodium: 2724.1mg 109 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 68.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved