Quick and Easy Pad Thai

Rating: 1.93 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 9

A great recipe I've been using for years and it gets better and better each time! Some variations have been made to the original recipe for preference, so feel free to do the same yourself.

By MYLENEBEATTY

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak rice noodles in warm water for 20 minutes. Drain, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the ketchup, soy sauce, lime juice, sugar, curry powder, peanut butter and chile paste. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until juices run clear. Add the green peppers, and saute for a minute. Move the chicken and pepper to one side of the pan, and pour in the eggs. Cook eggs, stirring constantly until firm and scrambled, stir in the chicken and peppers. Add shrimp and pour in 1/4 of the ketchup mixture along with bean sprouts and noodles. Mix and cook for a few minutes until shrimp are pink. Add the remaining sauce, and cook until heated through. Garnish with green onions and chopped peanuts, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 67.6g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 142.3mg; sodium 2724.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (13)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

TN-Buckeye
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2005
I tried this recipe and found it to be pretty decent. I added heat with lots of Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce plus added garlic powder chili powder pepper salt as well as some water chestnuts. Why chestnuts? Just cos I love 'em. Recipe is basic- just like it reads- and we found it worth adding to our recipe box to use again. Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

SPYYDR
Rating: 1 stars
05/22/2004
No Stars! This recipe was a huge waste of time and money! Taste awful! Do NOT waste your time. Read More
Helpful
(27)
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 9
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SPYYDR
Rating: 1 stars
05/21/2004
No Stars! This recipe was a huge waste of time and money! Taste awful! Do NOT waste your time. Read More
Helpful
(27)
KeaganK
Rating: 1 stars
01/27/2005
zero stars- I should have read the first review before trying this recipe. It was indeed AWFUL- the sauce has way too much ketchup in it and I wasted a lot of expensive ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(16)
racheleg
Rating: 3 stars
07/10/2006
first of all ketchup can be used for thai food--i learned to make pad thai WITH KETCHUP from my host family in thailand. this recipe though would be better if you substituted sweet chili sauce for half the ketchup. also try using oyster sauce instead of fish sauce. it wasn't a horrible recipe just needed to be fixed up a bit. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
TN-Buckeye
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2005
I tried this recipe and found it to be pretty decent. I added heat with lots of Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce plus added garlic powder chili powder pepper salt as well as some water chestnuts. Why chestnuts? Just cos I love 'em. Recipe is basic- just like it reads- and we found it worth adding to our recipe box to use again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
L.L.
Rating: 1 stars
10/01/2007
it tasted nothing like Pad Thai. Read More
Helpful
(8)
yokattako
Rating: 1 stars
01/24/2008
I also wish I had read the reviews before trying this. Even with significant modifications (way less ketchup etc.) it was STILL bad. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Emily
Rating: 1 stars
06/04/2008
Will not do this one again. True pad thai does not have peanut butter in the sauce but I thought it might turn it into a tangy peanut sauce like you get for dipping at some oriental restaurants. I was wrong. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Paleo
Rating: 1 stars
11/13/2009
Strange version with funky taste. The curry (?) that didn't help. Bell pepper was a weird addition as well especially that much. Sometimes I add 1 small Thai red pepper. Needs tamarind and fish sauce - both critical ingredients. Lime and cilantro to garnish. Read More
Helpful
(3)
adrienne
Rating: 1 stars
09/30/2010
I made this and followed the recipe (no substitutions) we disliked it. The sauce was too tomato-y and I also felt like the sauce to meat ratio was too high. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022