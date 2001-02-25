Nana's Fastnachts

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 74.1mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review
COOKIE QUEEN
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2001
These were EXCELLENT. My husband is PA Dutch and grew up eating these every Shrove Tuesday. We moved to an area where you can't get them so I made them this year, they are difficult but well worth the effort. My husband said that they were the best fastnachts he ever had and that's saying a lot!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2001
This is a wonderful recipe! Made this today with a wet glaze (confectioner's sugar, vanilla, milk, pinch of salt, add liquid slowly while beating to avoid lumps, not enough liquid to be too thin.) Crispy outside, tender and sweet inside, an ideal treat for those who crave doughnuts. Terrific!
Excellent recipe! My kids loved them and begged for me to make them again as soon as they ran out. I didn't have the patience to let them rise 3 times. I mixed everything up, let them rise in a warm oven for 45 minutes, and rolled them out. They puffed up really well when cooked.
May 24,2011 > Oh happy day!!! My husband had begged me to make his favorite donuts for a long time. With the help of CindyLepp (recipe buzz), she was able to find the common name for german donuts, so this was the recipe I ended up using. This was a long process but it was worth it. I made this two ways: the first half was done as written and the second half, I had rolled out the dough a little thinner, cut it about 5-6 inches square/rectangle and rested it for a bit (not to double it's size) before frying. We actually liked the thinner bigger squares/rectangles better because that's how my husbands granny made it; it had that puffed up blistered appearance. We topped it with powdered sugar and a runny glaze. The first half (as written) tasted like beignets which is not a bad thing. August 26, 2011 > very versatile; also used this sweet dough for pull-apart rolls and cinnamon rolls.
Good fastnachts but the recipe was a bit hard to follow. Some notes for my fellow Fastnacht bakers: 1) This recipe calls for a *total* of 7 cups of flour; 3 cups for the first rise; up to 4 cups for the second rise 2) If you're proofing in a warm oven it will take ~1hr each time to get the dough to double. Total of 3 hours. 3) I froze the extra donuts after they proofed for the third time. Wrap them well in plastic wrap, or in plastic bags and then put in a gallon zip lock bag. To cook, thaw at room temperature, as a single layer, and fry as normal.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
03/02/2005
A LOT of work for a donut... they're good... nothing amazing.
Made just as the recipe called for. Fabulous! We heated our oil up to about 360 degrees F and used a candy thermometer to make sure the temp was consistent. Otherwise, they can be doughy on the inside. Def. time consuming to wait for the yeast to rise 3 times. Total time making them was approx. 5 hours, from start to finish. We cut the third rise short and they still puffed up! Will do this again next year hopefully!
Thank you so much for posting the terrific recipe. I made them today. I never got my Mom's recipe. Wow, I am floored. They are delicious. Mom made them often and always made them on Shrove Tuesday. What could be better the warm fasnachts and memories. I'll be making these often.
Thank you, Nana! These are a lot of work but well worth the end result. They remind me of the fastnachts my mother made. A little different but not by much. I have been looking for a recipe like this for a long time so thank you for posting it. We tore my mother's the kitchen apart but never found her recipe. Anyway, these are better tasting than any doughnut you've ever had. I made the recipe exactly as written. The only difference was the oil I used. I used coconut oil to fry the fastnachts in. Try it you'll love it! I found out that in the 40's and 50's doughnut shops used coconut oil. I gave this recipe 5 stars because it deserved it. This is a keeper!
