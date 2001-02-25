Nana's Fastnachts

May 24,2011 > Oh happy day!!! My husband had begged me to make his favorite donuts for a long time. With the help of CindyLepp (recipe buzz), she was able to find the common name for german donuts, so this was the recipe I ended up using. This was a long process but it was worth it. I made this two ways: the first half was done as written and the second half, I had rolled out the dough a little thinner, cut it about 5-6 inches square/rectangle and rested it for a bit (not to double it's size) before frying. We actually liked the thinner bigger squares/rectangles better because that's how my husbands granny made it; it had that puffed up blistered appearance. We topped it with powdered sugar and a runny glaze. The first half (as written) tasted like beignets which is not a bad thing. August 26, 2011 > very versatile; also used this sweet dough for pull-apart rolls and cinnamon rolls.