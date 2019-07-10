Peri Peri African Chicken

Delicious! I baked in the oven at 375 for 40 minutes as it was too chilly to grill outside. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts that I should have pounded flat, but didn't. :) I ran a little short of lemon juice so I didn't feel I had enough sauce on my chicken, so next time I'm probably going to make double sauce if I use boneless, skinless breasts again. This was wonderfully tasty and reminded me of naked hot wings in a way, but so much better. The ginger and garlic give it a great flavor. You definitely need to appreciate spicy food to like this one! I served with oven roasted asparagus. Next time I think I'll try baking zucchini/squash, maybe in the same pan. Also, I'm going to pound out my chicken breasts or slice them into strips so the sauce really gets appreciated. Definitely a keeper for me and I can't wait to cook it for my fiance and friends.