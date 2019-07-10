Peri Peri African Chicken

This is a great spicy marinade recipe, a traditional African dish, great for BBQ. Nice with salad and fries, but I like adding it to a pita with salad and garlic Greek yogurt (3/4 cup Greek yogurt and 3 cloves of crushed garlic with finely chopped chives). Don't go on a date though, gives you wicked garlic breath!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 46.8g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 126.6mg; sodium 1022.6mg. Full Nutrition
Extremely easy to make and ingredients you probably have on hand. I marinated it overnite so the lemon flavor was really infused in the chicken. Couldn't grill it - so I baked it in the oven at 375 degrees for 40 min. and then popped it under the broiler for a few minutes to get a nice crusty skin. Thanks submitter.
Pretty good recipe. I grew up eating and cooking the Piri-Piri chicken. As most who read the reviews advised, never get rid of the remaining marinade. It's the life of the chicken. You need to baste it on the chicken while grilling, as the chicken can run dry. And that is where all the flavour is. I would recomend to leave the chicken in the marinade overnight for best results.
Pretty good recipe. I grew up eating and cooking the Piri-Piri chicken. As most who read the reviews advised, never get rid of the remaining marinade. It's the life of the chicken. You need to baste it on the chicken while grilling, as the chicken can run dry. And that is where all the flavour is. I would recomend to leave the chicken in the marinade overnight for best results.
Extremely easy to make and ingredients you probably have on hand. I marinated it overnite so the lemon flavor was really infused in the chicken. Couldn't grill it - so I baked it in the oven at 375 degrees for 40 min. and then popped it under the broiler for a few minutes to get a nice crusty skin. Thanks submitter.
I first tasted this dish at Springboks, a local South African retaurant, & went wild. This recipe duplicated the seasoning perfectly! For those whose palates prefer less fire, cut the chili powder to half the amount & serve over cous-cous or rice.
Don't discard the marinade, pot it into a pot, and pour the juices from the cooked chicken into the same pot let it reduce add about 2 tsps honey and serve over rice also, don't use the ginger but pour honey over the chicken just before it is done
What a moist chicken this made! I used boneless skinless and had to used powdered ginger, but this turned out better than I expected. I marinated for 24 hours in the fridge. Very fragrant and great presentation!
Delicious! I baked in the oven at 375 for 40 minutes as it was too chilly to grill outside. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts that I should have pounded flat, but didn't. :) I ran a little short of lemon juice so I didn't feel I had enough sauce on my chicken, so next time I'm probably going to make double sauce if I use boneless, skinless breasts again. This was wonderfully tasty and reminded me of naked hot wings in a way, but so much better. The ginger and garlic give it a great flavor. You definitely need to appreciate spicy food to like this one! I served with oven roasted asparagus. Next time I think I'll try baking zucchini/squash, maybe in the same pan. Also, I'm going to pound out my chicken breasts or slice them into strips so the sauce really gets appreciated. Definitely a keeper for me and I can't wait to cook it for my fiance and friends.
I've tried this recipe and followed everything to the exact instruction. First of all, if you are looking for a Piri Piri recipe that resembles anything like Nando's, you will be disappointed. Secondly, this recipe is lacking a few more ingredients to make it more in-depth and complete. The paprika is extremely overpowering, practically the star of the show, which shouldn't be, for an authentic piri piri experience. There is also way too much lemon juice as well, to the point, it screams sour. This recipe has the base for a potential great piri piri marinade, but is currently very lacking. Hence I only gave this recipe two stars.
this was absolutely amazing.. i used dried ginger and garlic.. and half bottled lemon juice with half vinegar for the fresh lemon juice.. i added 1/4 tsp of cayenne bc my chili powder was not hot.. i boiled the leftover marinade and brushed on throughout the grilling of the chicken.. we cant stop singing the praises of this recipe.. ty so much for the recipe
Wow. I just wasted good chicken on this recipe. I'm sorry but I don't understand how anyone can eat this. It has too much lemon juice and paprika. I usually LOVE spicy food and African chicken, but this one was way too sour and papriky. Never again. Ever.
I liked this very much. I marinated this all day while I was at work. I used separated chicken leg quarters. Baked uncovered in a greased glass casserole dish with the marinade basting once halfway through cooking. Baked at 375 for 40 mins then broiled on high a few minutes as suggested by a reviewer but had to cook longer. Will make again. Served with Ethiopian Cabbage Dish as a side.
I put the chicken and the seasonings in a ziploc bag to marinate. I was awaiting grilling weather but after 3 days, I ended up cooking the chicken in a casserole dish at 375 degrees for 40 minutes. I rinsed the bag with water and added it to the casserole dish. I used ground ginger since I didn't have fresh on hand. It was very tasty but next time I would add cayenne, black, or white pepper for a bigger kick. I love spicy foods and I don't think the hot chili powder gave me the kick that I wanted. For those on the HCG diet, this marinade complies with that diet. I will definitely make this again.
This was so much better the second day on a salad. I thought this would be so flavorful. We could not taste the flavors the same day I made it even though it sat in the marinade for 24 hours. I had leftovers and man o man it was so yummy cold on a green salad.
gotta love this ive made this so many times its great with mashed potatoes or if your in a hurry ive dry rubbed let sit over night and when i come home I throw it on the griddle and make some rice a roni with steamed veggies it has become a hit at our house on a almost weekly basis since with herbs and spices you can switch it quick and easy for completely new flavors so its never boring " try substituting ginger for cilantro " for a south west flair
Sold out 30 orders at TWC good reviews. thought i would have left overs so i put a pita on with the chicken lett. tom. and tzatikisauce with garlic as suggested. saved the marinade and just used chicken strip meat . good reviews too.
1.I exclude chopped ginger. Add: 1. Equal portion of white vinegar portion to lemon juice. 2. Chopped up parsley or even 1 teaspoon of dried parsley. 3. Vegetable oil 4. Dried coriander powder . Prepare the marinate and pour on chicken and leave over night in fridge. You then grill it on a bbq/braai. Baste the chichen every few minutes with the remaining marinade residue. Thanks. Been making this for 2 decades and taught by my portugese friend's mom in South Africa...
I don't even know how I found this recipe on google, I gave it a try last night and it's not even edible. It's just PURE PAPRIKA. Never trust a recipe that calls for a 1/4 cup of paprika. It just doesn't make sense for this small amount of chicken. Sorry.
This turned out great. I read the other reviews first and changed the amount of spices as follows: 2tbsp paprika, 2 tbsp chili powder, 2 tbsp cumin, 1 tbsp garlic powder, 1 tbsp onion powder, 2 tsp ground ginger. I let in marinate in the fridge for 3 hours then I baked it at 375 for 40 minutes. I covered the chicken with the marinade while baking. This kept the chicken moist.
Yum! Used 4lbs of thighs. So I doubled all ingredients EXCEPT the paprika (kept at 1/4 cup). Added a couple tsp cumin, 2 tsp honey, 2tsp black pepper and some fresh cilantro to marinade for 24 hours. Served with couscous.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.