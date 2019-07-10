Peri Peri African Chicken

This is a great spicy marinade recipe, a traditional African dish, great for BBQ. Nice with salad and fries, but I like adding it to a pita with salad and garlic Greek yogurt (3/4 cup Greek yogurt and 3 cloves of crushed garlic with finely chopped chives). Don't go on a date though, gives you wicked garlic breath!

Recipe by UKNO1CHEF

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together the paprika, chili powder, lemon juice, garlic, ginger and salt. Rub chicken with the mixture, place in a dish, and marinate for 3 hours.

  • Preheat a grill for medium heat.

  • Place chicken onto the grill and discard the marinade. Cook for about 30 minutes, turning occasionally, until the skin is slightly charred and juices run clear.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 46.8g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 126.6mg; sodium 1022.6mg. Full Nutrition
