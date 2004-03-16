Cuban Water Bread

4.1
36 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 9
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This recipe is from my mom. Makes a very crusty bread. You can substitute half of the flour amount with whole wheat flour.

Recipe by Sandy

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl dissolve the yeast in the warm water or potato water. Add sugar and salt and mix well. Stir in 7 cups of the flour.

    Advertisement

  • On a well-floured surface, knead dough for 7 minutes, incorporating in the last cup of flour. Place dough in a greased bowl. Let rise until doubled.

  • Using a lightly floured board, form dough into 2 long or round loaves. Sprinkle cornmeal on greased baking sheet; place loaves on top. Slash top with a sharp knife. Cover, and let rise until almost doubled.

  • Brush top of loaves with cold water. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired. Place in a cold oven.

  • Turn oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Bake for 45 minutes, or until nicely browned. Brush twice during baking time with cold water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 0.6g; sodium 291.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022