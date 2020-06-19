Raspberry Peach Crumble

I think this recipe is a great foundation to what can be an amazing one. Becuse I wanted to serve it to adults only I began by gently poaching the fresh peaches in a little triple sec for just five mins. Then I used a package of frozen assorted berries and added them with a tableshpoon of light brown sugar. Mixed together and cooked for five mins. I then moved the fruit with a slotted spoon leaving behind most of the liquid. I cooked the liquid down with a little more triple sec until it became a lovely thick sauce. I used no corn starch. It was not necessary as I left most of the liquid behind to make the sauce. With the flour, brown sugar and oats etc, I added a tablespoon each of dried cranberries, coconut, golden raisins and mixed dried fruit (apple, mango etc). I also added a tablespoon of walnuts and pecans. I found half a stick of butter enough to bind it successfully without making it too rich. I used cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg. Our friends totally loved it and said it made the kitchen smell of Christmas. Served with vanilla icecream and the sauce over the top. It was not too sweet or too moist and the extras made it interesting and tasty.