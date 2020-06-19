Raspberry Peach Crumble
This is a showstopper, perfect for summer. Serve with vanilla ice cream to make it a perfect dessert. Use frozen fruit, if the fresh is not in season.
as it is this recipe is lacking, but if you take the advice of other reviewers it turns out wonderful. 2 tablespoons of flour in the fruit mix to thicken it is a must. omit the salt, half the butter and make a double batch of the crisp topping. after making these changes i had a 5 star dessert.
I found this to be WAY too sweet. Next time I'd use less than half the sugar the recipe calls for. I used five peaches and a cup of blueberries — I followed the advice of other reviewers and added flour, but it wasn't quite enough. I'd use four tablespoons of flour next time, with that amount of fruit. I'd also use wild blueberries so they don't burst and turn everything purply. I think this recipe holds a lot of promise, though! I'd definitely make it again.
Very yummy dessert. I used blueberries instead of raspberries and only sprinkled about a teaspoon of sugar over the fruit. I didn't use ramekins, but an 8-inch glass baking dish, so I increased everything a bit. Used one cup of berries, 5 peaches, and a bit more oats than that. Served with homemade vanilla ice cream. It was very, very juicy, but I expected that from using fresh summer peaches. This was so good I ate it for breakfast today!
Used a single pan for baking instead of the individual ramekins. Great recipe for fresh summer fruits. Turned out very juicy so I would probably add 2 tablespoons of flour to the fruit mixture.
My boyfriend and I picked raspberries and peaches at a local farm and made this dessert. We loved it straight from the oven, with vanilla ice cream. The only change I would make was that it was a little juicy and hard to serve; maybe add some flour to the fruit.
I used a half-can of whole berry cranberry sauce with the peaches and a tablespoon of flour. (Trying to use what I already had in the pantry.) Tasty. Even better with vanilla ice cream.
Love this recipe! I did as others suggested and sprinkled corn starch with the sugar over the peaches. For the topping, I blended the oats in the processor then added the sugar the rest of ingredients. It was soooooo yummy! I tripled the recipe and baked it in a 9X11 pan. This is a keeper!
Very yummy. used frozen raspberrys, and canned peaches, which were sweet enough, so I didn't use the sugar in the filling. For the crumble top, I used all brown sugar, and added a little flour as well as some nutmeg. Finally, I didn't do the individual servings, and the recipe called for. I just used a casserole dish, and heaped it all in there. Served it warm, over vanilla ice cream. Mmmmmm!
Everyone loved this. I used dehydrated raspberries ( 1 1/2 cups approx) and also added 2 Tbls flour since others said it was a bit juicy. Mine wasn't runny at all. Nice tart and sweet flavor.
This was wonderful. I made some changes though. Instead of raspberries I used blueberries. I used one 10" round baking dish so I used a little more of everything. I doubled the crumble layer on top. I used six peaches and two cups of blueberries. Because blueberries are sweeter than raspberries I cut the sugar in half. My guests raved about this and I would definitely make this again.
I found this rather tart, but the kids loved it (go figure). I doubled the recipe and barbecued in a 9x9 pan. Also added some (1 tsp per recipe) cornstarch to the sugar that went over the fruit. This thickened the juice into "pie filling" consistency. Yum!
My mom can actually eat this (she's allergic to wheat, dairy, and eggs), and it tasted pretty good. The raspberries were sold out so I had to use blackberries. My only complaint is the topping literally tastes like a bowl of oatmeal if you eat it when it's hot. If you let it cool the flavors blend a bit more.
This is absolutely delicious - I'm so happy to know that frozen fruit will work in the winter months!
Great recipe! I took the advise of others and added flour to the fruit mixture and was glad I did. Next time I will omit the salt as some suggested. My husband who is not particularly fond of raspberries loved this. Thanks, ANDIJ
So easy & delicious! Thank you for sharing! This is my "go to" never fail recipe. I've used it with both fresh and frozen fruit, and I have always had excellent results. The proportions of fruit and crumble is great, and the colors are beautiful. It's great with ice cream, frozen yogurt or on it's own. My boyfriend mistakenly put sour cream on it once instead of yogurt and he loved it. What a nice (but weird!) surprise!
Have made this twice...the first time with just peaches and I added walnuts to the topping to give it extra crunch. The second time I substituted blueberries from our backyard (what the bears and the turkeys had left for us!) for the raspberries. Even better. I can't wait to try this with apples!
I was looking for a gluten free dessert, and this fit the bill. I actually made it with fresh blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, added a couple of tablespoons of cornstarch to the berries, and made a double batch of the topping. I took it to a bbq and people were going back for seconds. I thought it was pretty good, not fantastic, and would make it again bc it's easy. Thanks!
Delicious! Had to use frozen fruit which actually worked out really well. I cut way back on the sugar and replaced half of the butter with canola oil. So good and thanks!
Wow! This is really yummy! And easy, too. That's important to me ;) It was pretty juicy, though, even though I added 1 Tbsp of cornstarch to thicken it up. I will make it again for an easy, warm-you-up treat.
Too much butter! Cut in half if you want to have any "crumble" to your topping. The fruit was a bit soupy but that was fine since we served with ice cream but the crumble was soggy, no crunch!
Delicious! I made a sugar-free version over the summer (omit the sugar, everything else the same) and it was nearly as good. Not quite, but it was the best sugar-free recipe I could come up with. But, as the recipe reads, this is great! I have to stop myself from eating ALL of the oat mixture.
The flavor was nice, but it was extra juicy... a little too soupy. And it seemed like there was too much butter - it seeped out of the crust/crumble and cooled on the extra juice.
This was awesome. I had picked raspberries the day before and needed a way to use some up. I did double the cinnamon and add it to both the fruit mix and the crumble. I will triple the crumble part next time.
didnt think this one was that great. too sweet, fruit was very mushy.
You have made me a very happy woman, MCBEALE11! True, the filling needs some modification, but the topping is perfect, and is something I've been trying to find for years. I had a similar recipe in my mom's cook book, called a "crispy cobbler", and I haven't been able to find/re-make it ever since my brother stole the book & lost it. This was absolutely what I wanted. Thank you, thank you, thank you! :D
I found the topping too salty and would decrease or leave out the salt the next time. Otherwise very simple and tasty.
This is pure deliciousness. I can't say enough good things about it. I could have licked the pan clean.
GREAT! I agree with the other folks that more flour for the fruit mixture is needed. In the winter I use frozen berries and canned or (sadly) imported peaches. Use even more flour if the raspberries are a little on the frozen side. It's super either cold or hot. Served with some low fat frozen yogurt. Thanks for this, MCBEALE11!
Very good! Thought that the oatmeal could have used a little more flavor. Next time will add more cinnamon and just use all brown sugar in the topping.
Wonderful! This was the perfect summer crisp recipe. Tons of flavor and just enough sweetness. I think the only thing I would change was the Raspberries. I would cut them back and add more peaches, since peaches are my favorite summer fruit!
A little runnier than I would have liked, but the flavor was terrific. I was lucky enough to have both fresh peaches and fresh raspberries that we had just picked. The combination of fruit was perfect and the buttery oat topping went very nicely. I made these in 4 individual ramekins and everyone really enjoyed these for dessert.
Hi i made this dessert as a practise for my gcse course. My family loved the idea of having oats in the crumble it was definitely a hit with them. Now my mum says sarah make that topping to put on top of these baked apples. I also, substituted nectarines instead of peaches which i prefer. Anyway hope you post some more recipes i will be willing to cook some more soon thank you
I was really looking forward to making this recipe, but was a little disappointed. Too much butter! And maybe my ramekins are smaller than others...but the filling ran out all over the sides & onto the pan. Very soupy...would cut out the juice and some of the sugar in the fruit. And cut down on the butter. Next time, I'll probably make it in a large pan, instead of the ramekins.
I made this with no raspberries and so cut some of the sugar. It was very good! Thank you!
If you like tart flavors, then this is for you. I did have the same problem with the over juiciness of the peaches as other reviewers
I used more oats and strawberries instead of raspberries, and my friends said the flavors popped. It was a very refreshing and rewarding treat
I used frozen fruit for this. Even with only having 1 cup of raspberries, the filling was a tad tart. However, the filling was enjoyable. The topping, however, never crisped. It was mushy and soggy. I followed the recipe to a T and was very disappointed in the topping.
The crumble part of the recipe was really tasty! I loved the vanilla in it. I cut the salt in half, but it still tasted salty to me. Also, I think I would cut the butter down, too. It was extremely rich. Other than that, a good recipe.
I use about 6 medium peaches, no raspberries. Be sure to use unsalted butter otherwise it comes out WAY too salty. Accidentally used sweetcream butter once and it was so salty and so buttery it was inedible. Use unsalted butter and leave out the salt as well. I use about 50% more crumble - 2x is too much. Also, if you don't pre-treat the peaches it'll come out really runny and your crumble will be all mush. Chop up the peaches, add sugar and cinnamon and let it rest for about 30min stirring occasionally. Then drain out the juice, add 1T of cornstarch and microwave about a minute or so until it turns into a thin paste. Add it back into the peaches. I also use a little less sugar on the peaches, less white sugar in the crumble, all the brown sugar and about 1/3 less butter even though I add 1.5C of oats.
This Recipe is wonderful. I like it because it is so simple and does not contain any wheat. I only gave it 4 stars because mine did turn out a little too juicy in the bottom and the crumble wasn't very crispy. I did however use one large dish instead of small ramekins, maybe that would have helped with both issues. All in all I will be making this again.
I made one large crumble also and added cornstarch to the fruit. I guess I didn't add enough as it was very runny. I doubled the topping, but didn't cut down on the butter, I should have! It was way too buttery! When I make again I will make those adjustments, still tasted yummy.
Really really yummy!! I reckoned i could save time now and again though, by using ready made crumble. This is a great versatile recipe to encourage family members who are picky about fruit to learn to develop a taste!! BIG family favourite now!!
Excellent, so juicy, I would not add the cornstarch , it is a great summer dessert
I followed recipe exactly (fresh fruit and everything). The sauce wasn't thick enough, and the raspberries just made it bitter. Yeah, we could probably change it by thickening the sauce and maybe adding sugar to the fruit -- but that wouldn't be this recipe, would it? This is one of the very few recipes I give only 2 stars -- we barely ate a serving each (my husband and I) and threw the rest out.
Delicious! I used quite a bit of cinnamon. I think the raspberries were overpowering the peaches, I'll try it with half the raspberries next time. Will definitely make again!
very yummy:)
This was a great crumble recipe. I only used peaches (5 instead of 3) because I didn't have raspberries. I found it a bit sweet, but that may have been different with the addition of the tart raspberries. The topping was good, a bit gooey. I would have liked it to be crispier/crumblier. I used 3/4 cup ramekins and it made six very nice servings.
This was an fabulous recipe! Everybody enjoyed it.
i doubled the crumb topping like others said, but it seemed to be too much. the fruit created quite a bit of juice - next time i would add some tapioca pearls to help soak up the extra juice.
Wayyyy to salty!! The "crisp" part was all weird and chewy and tasted like butter and salt.
I think this recipe is a great foundation to what can be an amazing one. Becuse I wanted to serve it to adults only I began by gently poaching the fresh peaches in a little triple sec for just five mins. Then I used a package of frozen assorted berries and added them with a tableshpoon of light brown sugar. Mixed together and cooked for five mins. I then moved the fruit with a slotted spoon leaving behind most of the liquid. I cooked the liquid down with a little more triple sec until it became a lovely thick sauce. I used no corn starch. It was not necessary as I left most of the liquid behind to make the sauce. With the flour, brown sugar and oats etc, I added a tablespoon each of dried cranberries, coconut, golden raisins and mixed dried fruit (apple, mango etc). I also added a tablespoon of walnuts and pecans. I found half a stick of butter enough to bind it successfully without making it too rich. I used cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg. Our friends totally loved it and said it made the kitchen smell of Christmas. Served with vanilla icecream and the sauce over the top. It was not too sweet or too moist and the extras made it interesting and tasty.
This dessert tasted great, but it was a bit juicy and hard to serve. I was expecting more of a solid substance.
Just what I was looking for. I only used peaches, and substituted Splenda for sugar. Great low-carb, refreshing dessert/(next morning) breakfast treat!
amazing. i was surprised this recipe didnt call for flour but the crust was perfect. i used a tad more lemon for tartness and it was wonderful.
this is one of my favorite recipes on this website! I have made it so many times and have experimented with the ingredients. To make it lighter, I decrease the butter to 1/3c instead of 1/2 and use Splenda instead of the white sugar. Just as good and much healthier!
Although the flavor was good, my dish came out swimming in melted butter.
A hit dessert and easy to make. I used frozen blueberries and doubled the crumble like other reviews mentioned. Turned out great!
Of course I had to use frozen fruit, but it was a very simple and tasty dessert. I made a few adjustements fro my taste.
Yummy crumble, it went over very well at a barbecue. While the topping was good it had too much butter, the oats and sugar couldn't get good and toasty on top. I see a lot of people think flour should be added to the fruit but I didn't think it was necessary at all, the fruit is perfect as-written (adjusting the sugar to taste/how tart your fruit is). Thanks for sharing.
I made this as one big dish and used blueberries instead of raspberries as they are very expensive in Australia. Also made a crumb topping with flour instead of oats as I didn't have any on hand. It's a beautiful looking and tasty crumble. Such a nice alternative plain old apples!
Very good flavor. I used frozen raspberries and canned peaches because neither fruit is in season here. I noted that the fruit mixture looked a little juicy so I made a slurry of cornstarch and water. I think the next time I'll use a struesel topping that also calls for flour, like some apple crisp toppings. Once it cooled, the fruit has a nice consistency and the crisp was crispy. All in all, very good flavor. I would definitely make this again.
This recipe has a ton of butter and sugar in it!! if thats your thing..enjoy!! I put it in a dish instead of ramekins to make more so, i doubled it and should not have double the sugar and butter in the topping. it was swimming in butter.. was much better when i put half of it in there. I adjusted the other ingredients as well to make it more healthy so, i guess i created a whole new one. Just cut back on the butter in the topping and add a few more oats and it will be crispier and not so greasy.
I made this initially. AFTER reading all the reviews. I made the suggested changes and it was fabulous.
It was so easy to make and tasted delicious. I hate peeling peaches for pies, and with this recipe you don't have to. Just remove the pit and chop the peaches.
this is the most amazing dish, one of my guests at Thanksgiving called it decadent!
Very tasty, the topping is a little salty but otherwise a great dessert!
This is our go to recipe. love the topping.
I loved this! I used only peaches and used only half of the white sugar called for. I also found it slightly too salty for my taste (and I love salt) so next time I will use about 1/2 to 3/4 of the salt called for. (It's possible I went over the amount called for by mistake; I guess the lesson here is to be very careful with salt and maybe taste it after adding 1/2 then add more if wanted.) I also forgot to grease the ramekins but found it didn't matter at all. Will make again!
Nice, easy quick and delicious recipe! Used some of our huge stash of frozen peaches. They were really juicy when thawed out but that worked great w the steel cut oats we had. No raspberries but used Granny Smiths and craisans. Not one left for a midnight snack... boohoo!! Definitely be making these again
Waaaay too much butter. Ended up with a soggy mess, and after refrigerating it to get it to firm up a bit, ended up with globs of butter congealed at the top. Disgusting.
I cut the amount of white sugar in half. When I make it again, I'll also cut the amount of butter in half. The peach/raspberry combination was delicious.
I used frozen raspberries and fresh peaches. Added flour as other reviews stated. It was excellent and I will definitely make it again!
Added a teaspoon of flour and zest of 1/2 lemon to fruit mixture. Followed topping recipe exactly. Baked longer than directed in order to achieve golden brown color on the topping. Everyone loved it.
This recipe was GREAT! I made a few changes to work with what I had on hand. I used bluebeies instead of the rasberries, and my peaches were from a can (in juice). So I also cut the sugar amount by half to add to the fruit. It tcame out beautiful! Not too sweet, the topping was crunchy, and just the right hint of cinnamon! I would recomend this recipe whole heartedly!!!
I made this tonight with 5 fresh ripe peaches and 1/3 pint raspberries. I did not use ramekins but a casserole dish. Baked in 350 oven x 45-50 min. I too would have thickened fruit with flour or cornstarch and added more oatmeal to crumble topping (also omit salt if using regular salted butter). Yummy served warm with vanilla icecream! Beth T
