Raspberry Peach Crumble

This is a showstopper, perfect for summer. Serve with vanilla ice cream to make it a perfect dessert. Use frozen fruit, if the fresh is not in season.

By MCBEALE11

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 6 small ramekins.

  • In a bowl, mix the raspberries, peaches, lemon juice, 1/3 cup white sugar, and 1 pinch cinnamon.

  • In a separate bowl, mix the oats, butter, brown sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar, vanilla, salt, and 1 pinch cinnamon.

  • Fill the prepared ramekins with equal amounts of the raspberry and peach mixture, and top with equal amounts of the oats mixture. Arrange the ramekins on a baking sheet.

  • Bake 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until crisp and golden brown. Cool 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 44.3g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 394.3mg. Full Nutrition
