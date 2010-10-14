Paximade

This bread is a greek type of bread that tastes almost like cake, although the sugar content is much lower. It makes a terrific breakfast bread.

Recipe by jessica

Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the anise seed and mix well.

  • In a separate large bowl cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in one egg, and then the other. Beat for 1 minute.

  • Beginning with the flour mixture, alternately add the milk and flour to the large bowl with the creamed butter and sugar. Mix until all ingredients are incorporated.

  • Spoon batter into a greased 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degrees C) oven for 50 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let the bread cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a cooling rack. May be stored in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 9g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 195.6mg. Full Nutrition
