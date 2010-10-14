Paximade
This bread is a greek type of bread that tastes almost like cake, although the sugar content is much lower. It makes a terrific breakfast bread.
This bread is a greek type of bread that tastes almost like cake, although the sugar content is much lower. It makes a terrific breakfast bread.
This is really good! The ingredients are so simple and plain yet it makes a nice quick-like-bread that isn't sticky (noted too by another reviewer) yet so much lighter ... it is almost like cake without being sugary sweet. The outside gets a soft golden crust while the inside bakes up light and tender. The slight hint of anise is pleasant. After it cooled to room temp I drizzled the Vanilla Glaze by Jamie Langston from this site over the top and had it for a light dessert after dinner with coffee. Excellant with the glaze! This recipe is a keeper and great if you don't like sugary sweet. Be careful not to overcook or it will become "dryer". The next morning after refridgeration it became firmer but still was delicious.Read More
Hmm, not my favorate. This recipe is fine, though coming from a greek family i guess im extra picky about this sort of things!! I think the flavours arnt that great, it is quite nice though if you like that sort of thing. It is quite dry, as most greek breads are so we reccoment it warmed up with a bit of butter on it! WOW, dunno if your greek but it is quite nice. Try it, you never now if youll like it. Not wholley greek but its nice!!Read More
This is really good! The ingredients are so simple and plain yet it makes a nice quick-like-bread that isn't sticky (noted too by another reviewer) yet so much lighter ... it is almost like cake without being sugary sweet. The outside gets a soft golden crust while the inside bakes up light and tender. The slight hint of anise is pleasant. After it cooled to room temp I drizzled the Vanilla Glaze by Jamie Langston from this site over the top and had it for a light dessert after dinner with coffee. Excellant with the glaze! This recipe is a keeper and great if you don't like sugary sweet. Be careful not to overcook or it will become "dryer". The next morning after refridgeration it became firmer but still was delicious.
This bread is great! It is subtly sweet, and not sticky like most quick breads. I guess it does have a more cake-like texture. It's kind of unassuming, but I think that's what I like about it. The anise flavor is not strong, unless you happen to bite down on one of the seeds. I suppose if you wanted a strong anise flavor, you could try crushing the seeds to release the aroma. A friend suggested that it wants some kind of topping, but myself, I think it's good as is. Great with hot tea. Will definitely be making this again. Thank you.
This baked up to a delicately flavored treat, ideal to accompany a cup of tea or coffee. It was a bit crumbly, which made getting it out of the toaster something of a challenge but we enjoyed it none the less. I am tempted to slice it and bake the slices like biscotti or anisette toast. Thanks for something a little different.
This has a good flavor, but the description is very misleading! This in taste, texture, and appearance is essentially a pound cake. The main photo is spot on what this looks like. Maybe, it's not the classic version of pound cake, and its list of ingredients, but I could not tell the difference. There is nothing bread about this, except it is in a loaf pan. I might say this is a slightly dense pound cake, at most. It is sweet and I was not sure what to do with it. Only change I made was subbing 1/4 tsp. of vanilla extract for the anise seeds. Just not a fan of that flavoring. Since, I just bought a package of strawberries, it will I suppose be turned into strawberry shortcake.
This was very good warm. I can see topping it with a nice glaze and some butter... if you don't mind the calories, but it is not essential. I cannot bite into an anise seed and enjoy it so I substituted 3/4 tsp. pure anise extract and it was good for our taste. Thanks for the yummy treat!
Hmm, not my favorate. This recipe is fine, though coming from a greek family i guess im extra picky about this sort of things!! I think the flavours arnt that great, it is quite nice though if you like that sort of thing. It is quite dry, as most greek breads are so we reccoment it warmed up with a bit of butter on it! WOW, dunno if your greek but it is quite nice. Try it, you never now if youll like it. Not wholley greek but its nice!!
Tastes so good, my parents couldn't believe I made it myself!
we loved the flavor of this, especially warm from the oven. i think 50 mins was too long for my oven because it came out pretty dry and crumbly, but oh the taste!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections